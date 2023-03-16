News
German Ambassador To Kosovo Upbeat On Prospects Of Normalization Plan Between Kosovo, Serbia
The German ambassador to Kosovo has predicted that all European countries that have not recognized Kosovo will do so if there are results in normalizing relations between Kosovo and Serbia.
Jorn Rohde said in an interview with RFE/RL on March 15 that he is sure that Kosovo will be recognized by the EU states that have not yet recognized it thus far, if there are results in the normalization process.
“All of these non-recognizers have always said if there is a positive dynamic on normalization, they will rethink their position,” Rohde said. “To me, it’s more or less a slam dunk.”
Rohde said this is another reason why it is so important that negotiators of an agreement on a proposed normalization plan now under consideration are able to get it “over the line” and that they “don’t miss the bus.”
Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic are due to meet over the coming weekend in North Macedonia to discuss the implementation of the EU proposal they agreed to in Brussels last month.
“Time is not on Kosovo’s or Serbia’s side. We need to overcome this permanent crisis management, and the EU -- 27 countries [and] the U.S. -- we’ve invested a lot,” Rohde told RFE/RL.
In light of the war in Ukraine, he said, "We cannot tolerate anymore this constant crisis management on car plates, barricades, elections."
Noting that a lot of past agreements haven’t been implemented, he said countries are eager that the current agreement works and is backed at the highest political level.
He said at the coming meeting, expected to take place on March 18 in Ohrid, North Macedonia, there will be demands from both sides to go the extra mile. For Kosovo, it will be on the establishment of an association of Serbian majority municipalities, and for Serbia to recognize that Kosovo exists and has a European perspective.
“There is a solution on the table, and we expect from both sides that they take it, and they really act honestly on it,” Rohde said.
While the agreement will be only an interim step, it is a very important one because it starts a dynamic that is expected to lead to full normalization, he said.
“Mutual recognition is the endgame for us. Without mutual recognition, I don’t see one of the two countries in the EU because we don’t accept countries which don’t recognize each other,” Rohde said. “For now, this is the best deal you can get, and there are a lot of benefits.”
With reporting by Amra Zejneli
- By Mike Eckel
Russian Activist Who Suffered Two Near Fatal Poisonings Goes On Trial
A prominent Russian opposition activist who twice nearly died after what he says were deliberate poisoning attacks is set to stand trial on treason charges, a trial that is expected to result in a lengthy prison sentence.
Preliminary hearings in the case against Vladimir Kara-Murza, 41, began earlier this week in Moscow ahead of the trial’s formal opening on March 16. If convicted, he faces a possible prison sentence of up to 25 years, his lawyer has said.
Kara-Murza, who was detained in April 2022 after returning to Russia from abroad, is the latest in a string of opposition activists, reporters, and others who have been arrested and prosecuted amid a growing Kremlin crackdown on civil society.
Prosecutors initially charged him with disobeying a police officer but later added a new allegation of discrediting the Russian military, a charge stemming from Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine and a Kremlin push to stamp out criticism or dissent on the subject.
State treason charges were later added, with prosecutors citing remarks he made in speeches outside of Russia that criticized Kremlin policies.
Аt a preliminary hearing in Moscow City Court on March 13, which was ordered held behind closed doors, Kara-Murza entered a plea of not guilty, according to his lawyers. His allies later posted a copy of the allegations to his Twitter account, saying, “I don't understand the accusation. I do not plead guilty.”
“Of course, this is a politically motivated process,” defense lawyer Vadim Prokhorov said outside the courthouse on March 13. “This is the persecution of a opposition activist for his criticism.”
A top deputy to former deputy prime minister Boris Nemtsov, who was gunned down near the Kremlin in 2015, Kara-Murza had cultivated ties and support with Western lawmakers and policymakers, particularly in the United States.
The late U.S. Senator John McCain was a proponent of Kara-Murza's efforts, and he served as a pallbearer at McCain's funeral in 2018.
Kara-Murza fell ill twice while traveling in Russia in two different situations, first in 2015 and then again in 2017. In both cases, he was hospitalized in critical condition but eventually recovered.
His family members brought tissue samples out of Russia for independent testing to try and determine what was behind the sudden illnesses.
The FBI investigated the case as “intentional poisoning” and enlisted its crime laboratories and some of the federal government’s elite scientific laboratories to examine the samples.
The effort was also unusual in that it drew the attention and involvement of FBI Director Christopher Wray and members of the White House National Security Council.
Kara-Murza has blamed Russian security services for the two incidents.
In 2021, the open-source intelligence group Bellingcat identified what it said were members of a Russian Federal Security Service team who had tailed Kara-Murza prior to his alleged poisonings. Member of the same team, Bellingcat said, were also involved in the near fatal poisoning of Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny, who German scientists said was exposed to a potent nerve agent known as Novichok.
Russia, Belarus To Compete With Flags, Anthems At Women's World Boxing Championships
Russia and Belarus are competing at the women's world boxing championships in India with their flags and national symbols. The two national teams are also named with their flags in the official International Boxing Association (IBA) competition list. Twelve Russian athletes and six from Belarus are competing at the event, which opened on March 15 in New Delhi. Russian and Belarusian athletes have been banned from many other international competitions since Russia invaded Ukraine last year. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russian Hackers Preparing New Cyberassault Against Ukraine, Says Microsoft Report
Russian hackers appear to be preparing a renewed wave of cyberattacks against Ukraine, including a ransomware-style threat to organizations serving Ukraine's supply lines, a research report by Microsoft said on March 15. The report by the tech giant’s cybersecurity research and analysis team outlines a series of new discoveries about how Russian hackers have operated during the Ukraine conflict and what may come next. “Since January 2023, Microsoft has observed Russian cyber threat activity adjusting to boost destructive and intelligence gathering capacity on Ukraine and its partners’ civilian and military assets,” the report said. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Saudi Arabia Could Invest In Iran 'Very Quickly' After Agreement, Says Minister
Saudi Arabian Finance Minister Muhammad Al-Jadaan said on March 15 that Saudi investments in Iran could happen "very quickly" following an agreement to restore diplomatic ties. "There are a lot of opportunities for Saudi investments in Iran. We don't see impediments as long as the terms of any agreement would be respected," Al-Jadaan said during the Financial Sector Conference in Riyadh. Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed on March 10 to reestablish relations and reopen embassies within two months after years of hostility. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
- By AFP
Finland's President Says Turkey Has Reached A Decision On Helsinki's NATO Bid
Finnish President Sauli Niinisto announced on March 15 that Turkey had reached a decision on ratifying Finland's NATO bid, and said he will visit Istanbul this week to hear the verdict from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. "The Turks have hoped that I will be there to receive the answer when they announce the decision. Of course, I accepted the invitation and will go to receive his expression of intent," Niinisto said. Erdogan hinted at giving Finland the green light earlier and said Turkey "will keep the promise we gave." He will meet with Niinisto on March 17. (AFP)
Students Call For Education Reform In Hungary Protest March
Thousands of students and other opponents of Hungary's government marched in Budapest on March 15 to demand educational reforms and a change in the Central European country's political culture. The protest, dubbed a “freedom march” by organizers, was called by teachers’ unions and student groups that have spent months pressuring Hungary's government to provide salary raises and better working conditions for educators. The groups have also demanded the repeal of legislation that limits teachers' right to strike. To read the original story by AP, click here.
U.K. Court Says Ukraine Can Try To Avoid Repaying $3 Billion In Loans To Russia
The British Supreme Court has ruled that Ukraine can go to trial to try to avoid repaying $3 billion in loans it said it took under pressure from Russia in 2013 to prevent it from trying to join the EU. The court rejected an attempt to avoid a trial by a British company acting on Russia's behalf to collect the loans. Ukraine said it borrowed the money while facing the threat of military force and massive illegal economic and political pressure. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy tweeted that the ruling was “another decisive victory against the aggressor.” To read the original story by AP, click here.
Iranian Activist Gholian Released As Protests During Fire Festival Continue
Iranian protesters have staged fresh demonstrations by taking to the streets across the country to protest during a night that is traditionally an ancient festival of fire as one of the country's well-known activists, Sepideh Gholian, said she had been released from prison.
Gholian, 28, is one of the most prominent female activists held in Iran. She announced on her Instagram page on March 15 that she had been released after being behind bars for four years and seven months.
"I was released from the Seven Hills case. This time I came out hoping for the freedom of Iran!" she wrote in the post, which showed video of her leaving the prison with a bouquet of flowers.
Gholian was arrested along with about 20 activists, protest organizers, and workers during the Haft Tappeh Sugar Factory strike in November 2018. While most were released on bond the next day, Gholian was imprisoned for a month.
Her release from prison in Ahvaz in December 2018 was short-lived as she was again arrested in January 2019 after Iranian state television aired footage in which it purported to show Gholian confessing to taking part in alleged Western-backed efforts to overthrow the government. She promptly countered those accusations on social media by saying she had been beaten and forced to make a false confession.
The labor activist's release came hours after videos published on social media showed people taking to the streets overnight as they used celebrations of the traditional Festival of Fire to continue months of protests, chanting anti-government slogans, such as "Death to the dictator" and "Death to Khamenei," a reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Saghez is the hometown of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old woman whose death during her detention by Iran's morality police for an alleged head scarf violation triggered nationwide protests.
The festival, which took on extra meaning this year after several months of unrest that threatens to tear the country apart as protesters battle for the government to respect women's and human rights, is seen as an opportunity to make wishes for the upcoming Persian New Year, which begins on March 21.
Reports also indicated that in several neighborhoods of Tehran, including Ekbatan in the west of the capital, people burned pictures of the leader of the Islamic republic and chanted slogans against the government.
Similar scenes were repeated in the Iranian cities of Zanjan, Rasht, Sanandaj, Piranshahr and Tabriz.
Amini's death, which officials blamed on a heart attack, touched off a wave of anti-government protests that authorities have met with a harsh crackdown that rights groups say has killed more than 500 people, including 71 children.
Officials, who have blamed -- without providing evidence -- the West for the demonstrations, have vowed to crack down even harder on protesters, with the judiciary leading the way after the unrest entered a fourth month.
The protests pose the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Several thousand people have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.S. Blacklists Three Individuals For Alleged Ties To Corruption In Bosnia
The former director of Bosnia-Herzegovina’s intelligence and security agency has been designated for U.S. sanctions along with two other individuals associated with the Balkan country in connection with alleged corruption.
The U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on March 15 announced the sanctions against Osman Mehmedagic, the former head of the Intelligence Security Agency (OSA); Dragan Stankovic, identified by the United States as the director of the Republika Srpska agency responsible for real estate law; and Edin Gacanin, an alleged drugs trafficker and money launderer.
“The three individuals designated today constitute a threat to regional stability, institutional trust, and the aspirations of those seeking democratic governance in the Western Balkans,” said Brian Nelson, the U.S. Treasury Department's undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, in a statement.
“The United States will continue to target those who perpetuate corruption and undermine the postwar agreements and institutions established as part of the hard-won Dayton Peace Agreement,” Nelson added.
Mehmedagic used state-owned telecommunications company BH Telecom for the benefit of his political party, the Party of Democratic Action (SDA), U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.
Mehmedagic used the company to collect cellular activity on Bosnian politicians not affiliated with the SDA and instructed one person to follow a government official connected to the opposition party of the Republika Srpska entity, OFAC said.
Blinken said there is also “credible information” that Mehmedagic collaborated with criminal networks for personal and party enrichment.
“This activity reflects a larger pattern of behavior by Mehmedagic and SDA to use positions of authority for personal and party gain,” Blinken said.
Mehmedagic was involved in numerous scandals during his mandate for which he was previously arrested, prosecuted, and acquitted.
Stankovic is the director of the Republika Srpska Administration for Geodetic and Property Affairs, the agency responsible for a law on immovable property in Republika Srpska that was imposed last year and which directly challenged Bosnia’s constitutional order, undermining the Dayton peace accords, according to the OFAC.
The property law was a "blatant attempt" to usurp Bosnian state authority over state property located in Republika Srpska in violation of Constitutional Court and other legal decisions, Blinken said.
Blinken and the OFAC said Gacanin is a Bosnian national who is one of the world’s most notorious and prolific narcotics traffickers and money launderers. Gacanin, a native of Sarajevo, is the leader of the Tito and Dino Cartel, which includes his family members and his Bosnian friends, according to the United States.
In addition to narcotics trafficking efforts across multiple countries, Gacanin’s cartel is involved in money laundering and is closely linked to the Kinahan Organized Crime Group, a criminal organization previously designated by the OFAC for sanctions.
The sanctions freeze any property held in U.S. jurisdiction by the three individuals. In addition, people in the United States who engage in transactions with the individuals designated may themselves be exposed to sanctions, the Treasury Department said.
U.S. Envoy To Kosovo Says EU Plan For Normalizing Relations With Serbia Is 'Significant Step'
U.S. Ambassador to Kosovo Jeffrey Hovenier said on March 15 that a proposal by the European Union on the normalization of relations between Kosovo and Serbia marks "significant" progress and that a comprehensive agreement appears within reach.
“The United States does not assess that a better deal is available at this time. This is a significant step forward”, Hovenier said in Pristina, adding that the agreement and its implementation will bring “real benefits, practical, political, and economic.”
“It is an interim agreement, and the United States stands strongly behind and with a position we’ve maintained for years that we do look forward to an ultimate final agreement that is eventually centered at mutual recognition. That is the goal. This gets us much closer,” Hovenier added.
Hovenier spoke to journalists in Pristina a few days before Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic are due to meet in North Macedonia to discuss the implementation of the EU proposal they agreed to in Brussels last month.
The EU proposal, previously known as the Franco-German plan, does not oblige Serbia to recognize Kosovo's independence, but the two countries would recognize each other's documents, such as passports, diplomas, and license plates.
Under the plan, Serbia should not object to Kosovo’s membership in any international organization.
The plan also provides for the parties to implement all the agreements reached so far in the normalization dialogue, including one on forming an association for municipalities in Kosovo that have a Serbian majority.
Vucic and Kurti are scheduled to meet in Ohrid in North Macedonia on March 18.
Hovenier also said that, in the event of an agreement in Ohrid on the implementation of the EU proposal, Kosovo may face “renewed American activity” with regard to its bid to join the NATO alliance's Partnership for Peace program.
In Brussels on February 27, Kurti and Vucic pledged their willingness to continue the implementation of the EU normalization plan.
But, on March 12, Vucic appeared to pour cold water on the hopes of a quick agreement, saying that there will be "neither factual nor de jure" recognition of Kosovo under his leadership.
"I will not be the one who will sign the independence of Kosovo," Vucic said on March 11, according to local news agency Beta, adding that he would be "ashamed to circumvent Serbia."
Iranian Government Proposes New Measures To Enforce Hijab Law, Including Surveillance
Iranian authorities have proposed new measures to enforce the compulsory wearing of the hijab in the country, including the use of surveillance cameras to identify and punish women who fail to comply with the dress code amid months of nationwide unrest sparked by the death of a young woman while in police custody for allegedly not wearing her head scarf properly.
In a public session of the Iranian parliament on March 14, Bijan Nobaveh a member of the Cultural Commission revealed that the body has proposed seven new measures related to the hijab, which have been fully endorsed by the leadership and discussed at the National Security Council.
Under the new proposals, physical punishment will not be allowed. Violators instead will be punished according to a predetermined table. The surveillance cameras will be used to monitor public spaces for women not wearing the hijab, and offenders will be punished subsequently with measures that include cutting off their mobile phone and Internet connections. Police and judicial authorities will be tasked with collecting evidence and identifying violators.
The Cultural Commission said shop owners and operators of businesses such as shopping malls and accommodation centers will be responsible for implementing the rules.
Officials have recently moved to seal off the businesses of some "violators," including this week when a hotel in the city of Kashan and a shopping center in the capital, Tehran, were closed because employers were not observing the mandatory hijab rule.
The hijab -- the head covering worn by Muslim women -- became compulsory in public for Iranian women and girls over the age of nine after the Islamic Revolution of 1979.
Many Iranian women have flouted the rule over the years in protest and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
Long-simmering tensions boiled over after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while being detained for an alleged hijab infraction.
Tens of thousands of Iranians have flooded streets across the country in protest.
Women and even schoolgirls have put up unprecedented shows of defiance in the unrest, considered one of the biggest threats to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
In response, authorities have launched a brutal crackdown on dissent, detaining thousands and handing down stiff sentences, including the death penalty, to protesters. Rights groups say more than 500 people have died in the protests.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russian Man Gets 13 Years In Prison For Molotov Cocktail Attack At Military Enlistment Center
A 22-year-old resident of the town of Lukhovitsy near Moscow has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for throwing a Molotov cocktail at a local military enlistment center in late February last year. Moscow’s Second Western Military District Court sentenced Kirill Butylin on charges of terrorism and vandalism on March 15. Dozens of military enlistment centers across Russia have been attacked since Moscow launched its ongoing invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Bulgarian Ex-Lawmaker Accused Of Spying For Russia Elected Chief Of Moscow-Backed Group
A former Bulgarian lawmaker accused of spying for Russia and sanctioned by the United States for corruption has been elected head of the International Movement of Russophiles (MDR) -- a group backed by Russia's Foreign Ministry purporting to gather members from 40 countries.
Nikolai Malinov, who is also the leader of a pro-Russia lobbying group in Bulgaria known as the Russophiles National Movement and is running as a candidate in next month's early parliamentary elections in Bulgaria, was unanimously elected chairman of the MDR on March 14 at the movement's founding congress in Moscow.
That gathering was attended by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the deputy head of Russia's upper chamber of parliament, Konstantin Kosachev, ideologue Aleksandr Dugin, and oligarch Konstantin Malofeyev.
President Vladimir Putin and Russian Patriarch Kirill sent congratulatory messages to the gathering.
In 2019, Malinov, a former lawmaker from Bulgaria's Socialist Party (BSP), was charged with funding and spying for two Russian organizations and barred from traveling abroad.
Last month, Malinov was sanctioned by the United States and Britain for corruption together with seven other Bulgarian politicians who had served as members of parliament or held top government jobs.
The U.S. Treasury Department says Malinov, who was barred from traveling abroad, bribed a Bulgarian judge to allow him to go to Russia to personally receive the Friendship Medal from Putin in 2019.
Two of Malinov's companies, his party, Russophiles for the Revival of the Fatherland, and the Russophiles National Movement group have also been placed on the U.S. sanctions list under the Global Magnitsky Act, which targets perpetrators of serious human rights abuse and corruption around the globe.
Although still charged with espionage, Malinov is currently a candidate in the April 2 elections for the Neutral Bulgaria coalition, of which his Russophiles National Movement group is a member. It is unclear how he was allowed to travel to Moscow again despite being barred from traveling abroad.
Russian Man Gets 24 Years In Prison In High-Profile Case Of Molesting, Murdering Tajik Girl
The Moscow regional court sentenced a resident of the city of Serpukhov, Aleksandr Syomin, to 24 years in prison in a high-profile case over the molestation and murder of a 5-year-old Tajik girl in 2018, the girl's father, Abdusalom Saidov, said on March 15. Syomin was arrested in late July 2018, days after Huvaido Tillozoda's body was found in a bag near a railway station. The case caused a public outcry in Tajikistan. Dushanbe has demanded Russia conduct a detailed probe and impose a "severe punishment" on the girl's killer. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Russian Parliament's Upper Chamber Approves Bill Censoring Comments About Armed Forces
Russian parliament's upper chamber has approved a bill expanding the Kremlin's wartime censorship measures to include punishment for anyone considered to have discredited "volunteer" forces such as so-called private military groups involved in Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The bill, already approved by the lower chamber, increases the maximum prison term for those found to have repeatedly discredited forces in Ukraine from three years to five years. The punishment for discrediting actions that lead to death or mass disorder rises from five years to seven years in prison. Authorities have used the law to hand down lengthy jail sentences to long-time Kremlin critics. To read the bill, click here.
Tajik Opposition Activist Detained In Belarus, Faces Extradition
Tajik opposition activist Nizomiddin Nasriddinov was detained in Belarus -- at Dushanbe's request -- while entering the country in early January and will be extradited to Tajikistan, where he may face arbitrary arrest and torture, Enira Bronitskaya of Human Constanta rights group told RFE/RL on March 14. Bronitskaya added that Nasriddinov is wanted in Tajikistan on "trumped up" charges of calling for extremist actions and justification of extremism. Nasriddinov has resided in Germany since 2015. Dozens of opposition figures, independent journalists, and rights activists have been handed lengthy prison terms on extremism and other charges in Tajikistan in recent years. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
Russian Court Sentences Crimean Tatar Activist To 10.5 Years In Prison On Charges He Rejects
A court in Russia's southwestern city of Rostov-on-Don has sentenced Crimean Tatar activist Ametkhan Abdulvapov to 10 1/2 years in prison on extremism charges that he has vehemently rejected.
The Crimean Solidarity human rights group said the Southern Military District Court sentenced Abdulvapov on March 15, with the first three years of his term to be spent in a prison cell and the remainder in a penal colony. The court added that after his release, Abdulvapov will remain under parole-like controls for one year.
In his last statement at the trial, Abdulvapov reiterated his innocence and asked the court to let him go back to his family.
Abdulvapov was arrested, along with four other Crimean Tatar activists, by Russian-installed police in Ukraine's Moscow-annexed Crimean Peninsula in February last year after their homes were searched.
The men were charged with being members of the Hizb ut-Tahrir religious group, which is banned in Russia but is legal in Ukraine.
Ukrainian officials have condemned the arrests of the Crimean Tatars in Russian-annexed Crimea, calling the arrests a "violation of Ukrainian citizens' rights" and demanding their immediate release.
Also on March 15, Russian-imposed authorities in Crimea detained Crimean Tatar activist Rolan Osmanov after searching his home. It is not clear what charges the search and the detainment were based on.
Since Russia illegally annexed Crimea in 2014, Russian authorities have prosecuted dozens of Crimean Tatars on various charges that rights organizations have called trumped up.
Rights groups and Western governments have denounced what they describe as a campaign of repression by the Russian-imposed authorities in Crimea who are targeting members of the Turkic-speaking Crimean Tatar community and others who have spoken out against Moscow's takeover of the peninsula.
Russia took control of Crimea from Ukraine in March 2014 after sending in troops, seizing key facilities, and staging a referendum dismissed as illegal by at least 100 countries.
Court Pauses Attempt To Arrest Pakistan Ex-PM Imran Khan After Fresh Clashes
A Pakistani court has ordered police to halt an operation to arrest Imran Khan after fresh clashes between supporters of the former prime minister and security forces trying to detain him at his residence in the northeastern city of Lahore caused dozens of injuries.
Local media reported that more than 60 people -- as many as 50 of them police officers -- were injured in the clashes that extended overnight and into March 15, with dozens of people being admitted to hospital for treatment.
Following the incidents, the Lahore High Court ruled that the police operation be paused until March 16 at 10 a.m. local time.
The clashes started on March 14, when followers of Khan's political party, Pakistan Tehrik-e Insaf (PTI), gathered outside Khan's residence in Lahore after police arrived to arrest Khan in a case involving state gifts.
Since his ouster last April in a no-confidence vote in parliament, Khan has repeatedly ignored arrest warrants and court summons in a string of cases against him, claiming they are a plot by the government led by his successor, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
Sharif told Pakistan's Geo television on March 14 that Khan's arrest was ordered by a court and was not political.
Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah told a rally broadcast live on local TV that police would arrest Khan and present him in court, but an aide to Khan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, told reporters the former prime minister had secured "protective bail" from a court and therefore police could not arrest him.
Two courts in Islamabad on March 13 issued arrest warrants for Khan over his failure to appear before judges in a case involving accusations that Khan has concealed details of gifts received while he was prime minister in his asset declarations, and in a terrorism case.
Khan has failed to attend indictment hearings three times in the gifts case.
A district and sessions court restored nonbailable arrest warrants for Khan in the gifts case, and instructed the police to arrest him and present him in court by March 18.
Khan has called on his supporters to reach his residence in Lahore in video messages and tweets. He urged his supporters to "continue the struggle."
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Soviet-Era Dissident Sergei Grigoryants Dies In Moscow At 81
Well-known Soviet-era dissident and human rights activist Sergei Grigoryants has died in Moscow at the age of 81, his daughter said on March 14. Kyiv-born Grigoryants was sentenced twice by Soviet courts in 1975 and 1983 to five and seven years in prison respectively for his human rights activities. He was handed an early release in 1987 in the wake of Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev's reforms and continued his rights defending activities. Grigoryants was a staunch critic of President Vladimir Putin and condemned Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Uzbek Parliament's Upper Chamber Approves Bill On New Constitution, Opens Path For Mirziyoev's Third Term
TASHKENT -- Uzbek parliament's upper chamber, the Senate, has approved a bill on the Central Asian nation's new constitution that would allow President Shavkat Mirziyoev to run for a third term in office.
State-run media outlets published the text of the bill on March 15, saying the draft law had been approved by the Senate and that a nationwide referendum on the bill will be held on April 30.
Parliament's lower Legislative Chamber approved the bill and the date for the referendum last week.
The amendments changing the constitution are expected to be approved in the referendum by a majority of the tightly controlled former Soviet republic, which, according to Uzbek officials, will "nullify" Mirziyoev's previous and current terms, allowing him to run for another two consecutive terms.
The draft also extends the duration of a term from five to seven years. Mirziyoev's current term ends in 2026. According to the lawmakers, the amendments will change about two-thirds of the constitution, with the number of articles in the document rising from 128 to 155.
The draft also declares that Uzbekistan will be "a social state" while almost tripling the state's obligations to citizens.
The changes to the constitution were initiated by Mirziyoev last summer.
Among other things, the proposed amendments at the time included abolishing the Central Asian nation's Karakalpakstan Autonomous Republic’s right to secede.
However, Mirziyoev dropped the idea to change Karakalpakstan's status after thousands of Karakalpaks protested in early July last year against eliminating from the constitution Karakalpakstan's long-standing right to seek independence from Uzbekistan.
Uzbek authorities say 21 people died in Karakalpakstan during the protests' dispersal by law enforcement forces. Dozens of the participants in the rallies were later handed prison terms on various charges, including plotting to seize power by disrupting the constitutional order, and organizing mass unrest. Other dozens are either on or awaiting trials.
The referendum on April 30 will be the third referendum in the history of independent Uzbekistan.
Mirziyoev's predecessor, the country’s late authoritarian first President Islam Karimov, who died in 2016, held two referendums in 1995 and 2002 prolonging his terms without elections and changing the length of presidential terms.
U.A.E. 'Arbitrarily' Detaining Thousands Of Afghan Refugees, Says Rights Watchdog
The United Arab Emirates is holding up to 2,700 Afghans who fled their country as the Taliban returned to power in August 2021 following the withdrawal of the U.S.-led forces, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on March 15. Many Afghans who fled to U.A.E. were later resettled in the United States, Canada, and other countries, but "between 2,400 and 2,700 Afghans remain arbitrarily detained in the U.A.E.," HRW said. "The U.A.E. should urgently release those arbitrarily detained and provide access to fair and efficient processes for determining their status and protection needs," it said. To read the original statement by Human Rights Watch, click here.
At Least 10 Miners Killed In Traffic Accident In Afghanistan
At least 10 employees of a gold mine died and eight were injured in a traffic accident on March 15 in Afghanistan's northern Takhar Province. Takhar police spokesman Abdul Mobin Safi told the media the pickup truck that was carrying the workers to the mine veered off the road and overturned in the Anjir area of Chah Ab district. Safi said some of the injured were in critical condition. The cause of the accident could not be immediately established. Deadly traffic accidents are frequent in Afghanistan due to reckless driving, bad roads, and poor vehicle maintenance. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, click here.
Iran's Top Security Official Shamkhani To Visit The U.A.E. On March 16
Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Shamkhani will visit the United Arab Emirates on March 16, Nour News, which is affiliated with the Iranian top security body, reported on March 15. His visit to Abu Dhabi comes at a time of growing rapprochement between Iran and Gulf countries. Last week, Shamkhani took part in talks brokered by China that resulted in Saudi Arabia and Iran resuming diplomatic ties after they were suspended in 2016. The United Arab Emirates sent an ambassador back to Iran in September, more than six years after the Gulf Arab state downgraded ties with the Islamic republic. To read the full story by Reuters, click here.
Russia Keeps Up Pressure On Bakhmut As Ukraine Says It's Determined To Defend The City
Russia kept up the intensity of its ceaseless assault on Bakhmut and continued to target civilian objectives, causing casualties, the Ukrainian military said on March 15, as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed to keep defending the city in the eastern region of Donetsk and inflict maximum losses to the enemy.
Russia launched more than 90 unsuccessful attacks along the front line in the east, with a focus on Bakhmut, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in its daily briefing on March 15.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
The General Staff said in a later message that Russian forces continue "to storm the city of Bakhmut." The message said that the other main efforts of the Russian Army are concentrated in the Lyman, Avdiyivka, Maryinka, and Shakhtarsk directions.
"Due to the inability to defeat the Defense Forces of Ukraine, the Russian Federation uses terror tactics. It is shelling populated areas, thereby grossly violating the norms of International Humanitarian Law," the General Staff said.
Speaking after a virtual meeting of the so-called Ramstein group of countries that have backed Kyiv militarily, U.S. General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Russia was making small tactical advances near Bakhmut but "at great cost."
Milley added that Russia's military leaders are failing their troops, and he said military stocks are being rapidly depleted.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, also speaking after the Ramstein group meeting, said that Russia is now "running out of options" after launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine more than a year ago.
"Russia had to depend on Iran and North Korea and use World War II equipment. So Russia is running out of opportunities and friends," Austin said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin now can see that the United States and the Ramstein group will support Ukraine's right to defend itself in the long term, he said.
"But Putin still hopes that he can exhaust Ukraine and wait us out. So we cannot stop and we will not do it," Austin added.
Ukraine carried out eight strikes on areas where Russian personnel and military equipment were concentrated, the General Staff said. Ukrainian missiles and artillery hit a control post, three areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment, two radar stations, an electronic warfare station, and an antiaircraft missile complex in a firing position, the message said.
It was reported earlier that the Ukrainian armed forces shot down a Russian Su-25 aircraft. It was not possible to verify the battlefield claims.
In southeastern Ukraine, Russian troops struck the town of Marhanets in the Dnipropetrovsk region, killing two women, according to Serhiy Lysak, the governor of the region. In addition, seven high-rise buildings, four private houses, and an outbuilding were damaged.
The Prosecutor-General's Office reported that Marhanets was hit by artillery fire. Law enforcement officers and rescuers were at the scene.
Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar told Ukrainian television on March 14 that heavy fighting had taken place around Kreminna and other settlements north of Bakhmut.
Russian forces launched 40 airstrikes, 12 missile strikes, and more than 100 rocket salvoes over the previous 24 hours, the military said early on March 15.
A rocket attack on civilian infrastructure in the Kherson region settlement of Ivanivka caused victims among the local population and damage to property, the report said.
The Kherson regional military administration chief Oleksandr Prokudin said four people were wounded by Russian shelling the previous day that targeted apartment buildings in Kherson city.
On March 14, a Russian missile hit an apartment building in Kramatorsk, some 50 kilometers northeast of Bakhmut, killing one civilian and wounding three others.
WATCH: A Russian missile hit an apartment building in Kramatorsk, killing one civilian and wounding three others, on March 14.
Separately, the governor of the Donetsk region, Pavlo Kyryklenko, said Russian shelling late on March 14 caused the city of Kurakhovo to lose electricity.
Zelenskiy said in his evening video address on March 14 that Ukraine's top military command unanimously favors defending the sector of eastern Ukraine that includes the besieged city of Bakhmut and inflicting maximum losses on the enemy.
The military command's main focus was on Bakhmut during its meeting, Zelenskiy said, adding that there was "a clear position of the entire command: Strengthen this sector and destroy the occupiers to the maximum."
Zelenskiy has also removed the governors of the regions of Luhansk, Odesa, and Khmelnytskiy, the government's parliamentary representative said on March 14, without giving any reason for the president's move.
The dismissals of Luhansk regional Governor Serhiy Hayday, Odesa regional Governor Maksym Marchenko, and Khmelnytskiy regional Governor Serhiy Hamaliy had been at their own request, according to decrees published on March 15.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and dpa
