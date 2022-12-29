Serbia's Vucic Says Kosovo Roadblocks To Be Removed

The roadblocks set up by ethnic Serbs in northern Kosovo will be removed within the next 24 to 48 hours, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said early on December 29 following calls by the United States and the European Union to de-escalate tensions in the volatile region.

It was not immediately clear when the actual work will start on dismantling the barricades.

Trucks that had formed a roadblock in the northern city of Mitrovica had been set on fire early on December 29, apparently by ethnic Serbs who did not agree with Vucic's call, RFE/RL correspondents reported from the area.



Northern Kosovo, where ethnic Serbs are a majority, has been on edge since November, when hundreds of ethnic Serbian policemen, judges, and prosecutors walked off the job in protest at a decision by Pristina to ban Belgrade-issued license plates inside Kosovo.



On December 28, Washington and the European Union voiced concern about the tense situation in the north of Kosovo, where authorities had closed down the main border crossing with Serbia at Merdare after protesters set up a roadblock on the Serbian side.

Merdare, on Kosovo's eastern border, was blocked amid escalating tensions between ethnic Serbs and authorities in Pristina.



"We call on everyone to exercise maximum restraint, to take immediate action to unconditionally de-escalate the situation, and to refrain from provocations, threats, or intimidation," the joint EU-U.S. statement said.



The statement said the EU and the United States were working with Vucic and Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti "to find a political solution in order to defuse the tensions and agree on the way forward in the interest of stability, safety and well-being of all local communities."



Serbian Defense Minister Milos Vucevic said on December 28 that Belgrade was "ready for a deal" but did not elaborate.



Vucevic described the roadblocks that have been set up as a "democratic and peaceful" means of protest in comments to state-controlled public broadcaster RTS, adding that Serbia had "an open line of communication" with Western diplomats on resolving the issue.



"We are all worried about the situation and where all this is going.... Serbia is ready for a deal," Vucevic said.



On December 28, Kosovar authorities sought to defuse tensions, announcing the release of ethnic Serb ex-police officer Dejan Pantic, whose arrest on December 10 prompted hundreds of outraged ethnic Serbs to set up roadblocks in northern Kosovo and paralyzed traffic through two border crossings.



Pantic, who had been arrested on suspicion of being involved in an attack on Central Election Commission officials, was to be placed under house arrest, his lawyer told RFE/RL.



The EU-U.S. joint statement welcomed assurances from Kosovo that no lists of Kosovo Serb citizens to be arrested or prosecuted for holding peaceful protests or setting up barricades exist.



"At the same time, rule of law must be respected, and any form of violence is unacceptable and will not be tolerated," the statement said.



It added that Washington will support the EU's work through its Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo (EULEX) and said the EU and United States "expect Kosovo and Serbia to return to fostering an environment conducive to reconciliation, regional stability, and cooperation for the benefit of their citizens."



The statement also said all obligations under the Brussels Agreement -- the EU-facilitated dialogue to normalize Kosovo-Serbia relations -- "must be fully implemented without delay."



Only three entry points between the two countries remain open.



KFOR, Kosovo's NATO-led peacekeeping force, said in a statement on December 28 that it "remains extremely vigilant and has the capability and personnel to provide a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all communities under our UN mandate."



KFOR also urged the security forces of both sides to continue abiding by existing agreements on troop movements.



Kosovo, which has an overwhelmingly ethnic Albanian majority, broke away from Serbia after a war in 1998-99.



It declared independence in 2008, but Belgrade has never recognized it and encourages Kosovo's 120,000 ethnic Serbs to defy the central Kosovar government's authority.

With reporting by Reuters and AFP