Kosovo Slaps 100 Percent Tariffs On Serbia, Bosnia To 'Defend Vital Interest'

PRISTINA – Kosovo has imposed a 100 percent tax on products from Serbia and Bosnia-Herzegovina in a move the government said is aimed at defending the country’s “vital interest."

The Kosovar government announced the new tariffs on November 21, two weeks after it decided to slap a 10 percent tax on goods from the two neighboring states, drawing angry reactions from Belgrade and Sarajevo and calls from the European Union to revoke the measures.

Relations between Pristina and Belgrade have been tense since Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008.

Although more than 110 countries recognize Kosovo, Serbia – and Bosnia -- do not. Both Kosovo and Serbia have been told they must resolve their differences in order to make progress toward EU membership.

However, EU-sponsored normalization talks between the two countries' leaders have been stop-and-go in recent months.

“Serbia is continuing its aggressive campaign against Kosovo in the int’l stage. It is also undermining the normalisation process. To defend our vital interest, Government of Kosovo has decided today to increase the customs tariff to 100%,” Kosovo Deputy Prime Minister Enver Hoxhaj tweeted on November 21.

“Further measures to be announced soon!” he added, without elaborating.

Endrit Shala, Kosovo’s minister of trade and industry, said the new tariffs will “empower local producers” and strengthen the national economy

On November 6, Pristina imposed tariffs of 10 percent on products from Serbia and Bosnia in a move it said was in retaliation for the two countries' lack of recognition toward the young republic.

At the time, Hoxhaj cited Serbia's “savage campaign" against the international recognition of Kosovo and “threats from Serbia against innocent citizens of Kosovo just because their sons and daughters have joined the Kosovo Security Force [KSF].”

In October, Kosovo's lawmakers gave preliminary approval to legislation expanding the size and competencies of the lightly armed KSF in a session that was boycotted by ethnic Serb representatives, who complained it would lead to the creation of a Kosovar army in violation of UN resolutions.

Serbian, Bosnian, and EU officials have criticized the new taxes, saying they undermined regional cooperation and violated the country's obligations under the Central European Free Trade Agreement (CEFTA).

The regional grouping, which comprises Albania, Bosnia, Serbia, Kosovo, Macedonia, Montenegro, and Moldova, aims at stimulating its members’ economic development and EU path.

Official data showed that Kosovo imported some 400 million euros in products a year from Serbia and about 81 million euros in goods from Bosnia.