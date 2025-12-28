Kosovo Holds Snap Elections After Months Of Political Deadlock

Kosovars are heading to the polls after months of political deadlock that prevented the formation of a new government following a previous vote earlier this year.

The election follows two failed attempts by Prime Minister Albin Kurti’s Vetevendosje (VV) party to assemble a governing coalition despite topping the polls in a general election in February.

The impasse has left Kurti’s administration in caretaker mode, delayed approval of a state budget, strained relations with international partners, and raised the risk of further institutional instability if divisions persist after the vote.

Vetevendosje won about 42 percent in February and has said it is aiming to surpass 50 percent this time to govern alone and avoid post-election coalition talks. Twenty-four parties and coalitions are competing, with more than 1,000 candidates seeking seats in the 120-member parliament.

Major opposition parties -- including the Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK), the Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK), and the Alliance for the Future of Kosovo (AAK) -- have said they want to prevent the formation of another Kurti-led government, though they have not clarified whether they would cooperate with one another.

The campaign has been notably less confrontational than earlier this year, particularly from the VV. Analysts say the shift reflects the party’s recognition that it may again need partners to govern.

“This change is directly related to the need for coalitions,” said Donika Emini, a senior researcher at the Balkans in Europe Policy Advisory Group. “Vetevendosje is aware that it cannot govern alone as it did in 2021.”

Political analyst Artan Muhaxhiri said the softer rhetoric may not last. “Everything will depend on the election results,” he said. “If Vetevendosje achieves a very strong result, it will likely return to its harsher, polarizing rhetoric.”

The political stalemate has delayed approval of a state budget for the coming year, forcing Kosovo to rely on provisional financing at the start of 2026. Analysts warn the deadlock also threatens funding tied to the European Union’s Growth Plan and World Bank-backed projects that require legislative approval.

Relations with international partners have also been strained, particularly over actions by the caretaker government in Kosovo’s Serb-majority north.

In September, the United States suspended its planned strategic dialogue with Kosovo, citing concerns about increased tensions and instability, though US officials have said they hope to reengage after the elections.

More than 2 million Kosovo citizens are eligible to vote, including the diaspora. The election will determine the composition of parliament, where 20 seats are reserved for non-majority communities, and any government will need the support of at least 61 lawmakers.

