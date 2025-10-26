Accessibility links

Kosovo Plunged Into Turmoil As Lawmakers Reject New Kurti Government

Kosovo's acting Prime Minister Albin Kurti addresses parliament on October 26, 2025.
Kosovo's acting Prime Minister Albin Kurti addresses parliament on October 26, 2025.
Summary

  • Acting premier Albin Kurti failed to secure enough votes in Kosovo's parliament to form a government, deepening the political crisis.
  • President Vjosa Osmani must appoint a new prime minister-designate within 10 days, with calls for fresh elections growing.
  • Kosovo's political deadlock threatens progress toward EU membership and access to a €6 billion Western Balkans Growth Plan.

Acting Prime Minister Albin Kurti failed to secure enough support in Kosovo's parliament to form a new government, plunging the country further into political chaos and bringing it closer to its second elections this year.

Only 56 parliamentary deputies voted in favor of Kurti's proposed administration on October 26, five short of the number needed for approval. Fifty-two voted against the government and four abstained.

The country has been wracked by political paralysis since inconclusive elections in February, with dozens of attempts to even start the parliamentary session since the vote scuppered by a political stalemate with the opposition.

That impasse was broken earlier this month, but discord between parties has made it impossible to form a government at a time when the country is looking to make progress on its path to European Union membership.

US soldiers at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, in 2014. Several hundred US troops remain stationed on Kosovo.
SEE ALSO:

Why The US Suspended A 'Strategic Dialogue' With Kosovo Before It Even Began

Parliamentary speaker Dimal Basha said that the responsibility for what happens next moves to President Vjosa Osmani. According to the constitution, Osmani must appoint a second prime minister-designate within 10 days.

However, Memli Krasniqi, the leader of the second-largest party in the assembly, the Democratic Party of Kosovo, has said that he will ask Osmani to go to the polls immediately.

Other parties and some political analysts agreed.

"This result is a direct consequence of the lack of political dialogue and the failure to reach agreements that would enable the normal functioning of the country's institutions," the Kosovo Democratic Institute (KDI), a nongovernmental organization that promotes democratic governance and transparency, said on social media.

"Under these circumstances, early parliamentary elections represent the most sustainable and credible option to end this crisis and restore to citizens the opportunity to determine the political direction of the country."

Fresh Elections Very Likely

Kurti's Vetevendosje (VV) party won 48 seats in the February 9 elections but has not been able to cobble together enough support to reach the 61-seat majority needed to approve a government.

With his options appearing to have been exhausted, even Kurti admitted earlier this week that fresh elections may be the only answer left.

The failure comes at a critical time for Kosovo, one of Europe’s poorest countries.

Ambassadors from the Quint countries -- the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Italy -- have urged the swift formation of a stable and functional government -- essential, they emphasized, for unlocking frozen funds, addressing key domestic and international priorities, and advancing Kosovo’s path toward Euro-Atlantic integration.

The EU's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, has said progress is needed if Kosovo is to take advantage of the bloc's 6 billion euros ($6.8 billion) Growth Plan for the Western Balkans.

    RFE/RL's Kosovo Service

    RFE/RL's Kosovo Service is one of the most credible media in Kosovo. Since 1999, it has played a prominent role in a multiethnic society by delivering the truth, covering under-reported issues in depth, and giving a voice to survivors of wartime rape, victims of domestic violence, marginalized minority groups, and future decision-makers.

