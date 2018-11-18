Accessibility links

Kosovo

Kosovo Takes Big Step Towards Play-Off For Euro 2020

Kosovars waiting in line to buy tickets for the Kosovo versus Malta soccer match.

Kosovo took an important step towards reaching the qualifying play-offs for the Euro 2020 soccer tournament with a 5-0 thrashing of Malta in the Nations League on November 17.

Kosovo are top in Group D3 and will secure a play-off place if they can beat or draw against Azerbaijan in their final game on November 20.

Kosovo, a former province of Serbia that declared independence in 2008, only became a member of the sport's UEFA and FIFA governing bodies in 2016.

Vedat Muriqi, Benjamin Kololli, Milot Rashica, and Donis Avdijaj scored the goals for Kosovo.

Azerbaijan stayed in contention for qualification by defeating the Faroe Islands 2-0 in Baku.

Based on reporting by AFP and BBC

