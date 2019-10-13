Accessibility links

Kosovo

Kosovo Vote Count Suspended After Health Incident

Kosovo's Central Election Commission has temporarily suspended the counting of expatriate votes in parliamentary elections after several election workers complained of health problems. Police cars and ambulances rushed to the Infrastructure Ministry in Pristina where the vote counting was taking place on October 13. The officials reportedly developed allergic reactions and symptoms similar to intoxication after they opened five ballot boxes from Serbia.

