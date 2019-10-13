Kosovo Vote Count Suspended After Health Problems Linked To Ballot Boxes

Vote counting has been suspended in Kosovo after several Central Election Commission officials reported health problems after opening five ballot boxes from Serbia.



Those affected said they had allergic reactions and skin problems, Avdyl Pacolli, head of an emergency clinic in Pristina, told RFE/RL.



A Kosovo police official confirmed the incident to RFE/RL but declined to give details.



In general elections held on October 6, Albin Kurti's Vetevendosje (Self Determination) party defeated center-right political groupings formed by former Kosovo Liberation Army (UCK) fighters who had governed since 2007.



Kosovo, a former Serbian province, declared independence in 2008, a decade after an insurrection by UCK fighters and Serbian strongman Slobodan Milosevic's bloody crackdown launched a 1998-99 war.



It has been recognized by more than 100 countries but not by Serbia.

With reporting by AP