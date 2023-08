10

Bashkim Ibishi says that his father, Tafil, was separated from the Kosovo Albanian group in the vicinity of the village of Studime, in the Vushtri area. This group was fleeing toward Albania due to the attacks by Serbian forces. Eyewitnesses have reported that he was fatally shot alongside more than 100 other civilians in an event now referred to as the Studime Massacre.



Bashkim thought he had found the remains of his father near the place where he was killed. But the DNA analyses done about eight years ago proved that those bones belonged to someone else. Thus, Tafil is now considered missing, and his grave is open.



Bashkim says he wil not rest until he finds his father. "I felt very bad, and I will feel like this until the minute I find my father's remains," he said.