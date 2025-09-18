Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
All RFE/RL websites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
News

Dmitry Kozak, Longtime Putin Confidant Who Reportedly Opposed Ukraine War, Resigns

Dmitry Kozak (left) is a longtime confidant of Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) and one of the few Kremlin insiders known to have spoken out against the Ukraine invasion. (file photo)
Dmitry Kozak (left) is a longtime confidant of Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) and one of the few Kremlin insiders known to have spoken out against the Ukraine invasion. (file photo)

Summary

  • Dmitry Kozak, a close ally of Vladimir Putin, has resigned from his role in the Kremlin, according to spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
  • Kozak, who reportedly opposed the Ukraine war, had been a key figure in the Kremlin since Putin's early political career in the 1990s.
  • His departure is rare among senior officials and signals that any dissent regarding the Ukraine is not welcome in the Putin administration.

Dmitry Kozak -- a longtime confidant and close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin who reportedly opposed the Ukraine war in its early days -- has resigned from the government, the Kremlin said.

Kozak, 66, who served as deputy head of the Kremlin’s powerful Presidential Administration, opted to leave on his accord, spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on September 18.

The announcement followed days of speculation about Kozak, who is one of Putin’s longest serving aides, dating back to the Russian leader’s early days in politics in the St. Petersburg mayor’s office in the 1990s. Departures of senior administration or cabinet officials under Putin are rare.

Several Russian news reports said Kozak had been offered a position as the top official for the northwest federal district of Russia, but had declined it. Peskov made no mention of that.

Gravel-voiced and often well-coiffed, the Ukrainian-born Kozak rode Putin’s coattails into the Kremlin when Putin became president in 2000, and served in multiple high-level roles over the years, including as deputy prime minister for nearly 12 years.

He served as the Kremlin’s point man organizing the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, which Kremlin saw as a sign of Russia’s rightful return to the world stage. After Moscow seized Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in March 2014, and later annexed it, he was sanctioned by the United States and other Western governments.

Dmitry Kozak (center), was the Kremlin's point man for organizing the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics. Here he is shown skiing at an Olympic venue in 2008 with then-Russian President Dmitry Medvedev (right) and then-Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (left).
Dmitry Kozak (center), was the Kremlin's point man for organizing the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics. Here he is shown skiing at an Olympic venue in 2008 with then-Russian President Dmitry Medvedev (right) and then-Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (left).

In 2020, Kozak joined the Presidential Administration, which plays a powerful role within the Kremlin. He was also well known as a frequent interlocutor with Western ambassadors and envoys.

Some analysts see Kozak’s departure as the latest signal that any question about support for the war against Ukraine is unwelcome.

In the months leading up to, and in the days immediately after, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in February 2022, there were reports of quiet opposition or dissent among some of Putin’s close advisers, about the choice to invade.

In the days following the invasion, Kozak, who had been appointed the Kremlin lead on the Ukraine issue, privately told Putin he was opposed to it, according to The New York Times.

Kozak also reported reportedly worked out the framework for a peace agreement with Ukraine that would have resolved several of the Kremlin’s priority demands, according to Reuters. But Putin rejected the plan.

Kozak’s departure is notable not only because of his longevity as a Putin insider – Putin is known to prize loyalty above all else -- but also because of the relative lack of personnel leaving the Kremlin or the government, either because of opposition to the war or other reasons.

Other top officials known to have voiced opposition to the war include Central Bank Chairwoman Elvira Nabiullina, who reportedly submitted her resignation to Putin, but Putin declined to grant it.

The top general overseeing the war, General Valery Gerasimov, remains in his position – as chief of the general staff – despite the widespread view that the early months of the Ukraine invasion were a disaster for the Russian armed forces.

He turned 70 last week, well past the normal age for retirement for officers.

  • 16x9 Image

    Mike Eckel

    Mike Eckel is a senior international correspondent reporting on political and economic developments in Russia, Ukraine, and around the former Soviet Union, as well as news involving cybercrime and espionage. He's reported on the ground on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the wars in Chechnya and Georgia, and the 2004 Beslan hostage crisis, as well as the annexation of Crimea in 2014.

RFE/RL has been declared an "undesirable organization" by the Russian government.

If you are in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine and hold a Russian passport or are a stateless person residing permanently in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine, please note that you could face fines or imprisonment for sharing, liking, commenting on, or saving our content, or for contacting us.

To find out more, click here.

Recommended

XS
SM
MD
LG