News
Kremlin Says Britain Should Address Separatist Leaders Regarding UK Nationals Sentenced To Death
The Kremlin says the United Kingdom should address the leaders of separatist-controlled parts of Ukraine's Donetsk region and not Moscow over two Britons sentenced to death last week for fighting alongside Ukrainian forces against Russian troops in eastern Ukraine.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow on June 14 that British authorities had not turned to Moscow regarding the fate of Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner who, along with Moroccan national Saaudun Brahim, were sentenced to death on June 9 for "mercenary activities" by what separatists called the Supreme Court of the Donetsk People’s Republic.
"They should address the authorities of the country that pronounced the sentences, and that is not the Russian Federation," Peskov said.
Britain, the United Nations, Ukraine, and Germany have condemned the death sentences.
Aslin's family said he and Pinner were living in Ukraine when the war broke out in February and "as members of Ukrainian armed forces, should be treated with respect just like any other prisoners of war."
The father of Saaudun Brahim said on June 13 that his son is also a Ukrainian citizen and should be treated accordingly.
Britain has condemned the sentencing of its citizens as an "egregious breach" of the Geneva Convention, under which prisoners of war are entitled to combatant immunity and should not be prosecuted for participating in hostilities.
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on June 14 that she would do whatever was necessary to secure the release of the two.
"I have assured the families that I will do what is most effective to secure their release and I am not going to go into our strategy live on air...The best route is through the Ukrainians," she told BBC Radio.
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on June 11 that she believed the separatist authorities would ultimately act rationally, "for they are well aware of the irreparable implications for them and for the Russians if they take any wrong steps against these three of our soldiers."
Among UN member states, only Russia recognizes the entire Ukrainian province of Donetsk as the Donetsk People’s Republic. The territory is internationally recognized as part of Ukraine.
With reporting by TASS and Interfax
All Of The Latest News
Siberian Prosecutor Seeks Prison Term For LGBT Artist Over Work Depicting Female Body Parts
The prosecutor at a high-profile trial in Siberia has asked a court to sentence LGBT activist and artist Yulia Tsvetkova to three years and two months in prison for drawings and other artwork depicting women's bodies that she posted online.
Tsvetkova, 29, is charged with producing and distributing pornographic material for administering a page on social media called The Vagina Monologues, which showed abstract art of female genitalia.
The artist, an activist who draws women's bodies, is known for her advocacy of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) issues.
Tsvetkova's mother, Anna Khodyreva, wrote on Facebook that the prosecutor made the request for a lengthy prison sentence at a trial being held at a court in the city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur on June 14.
Tsvetkova's trial began in April last year after a nearly 1 1/2- year investigation, during which she was fined for spreading LGBT "propaganda" and put under house arrest. In May last year she launched a hunger strike to protest against the case against her.
The drawn-out trial is ostensibly being held behind closed doors because prosecutors need to show evidence in the form of artistic images and drawings of women's bodies.
Amnesty International has said the case against Tsvetkova amounts to political repression and "Kafkaesque absurdity."
Navalny Reportedly Transferred From Prison To Unknown Location
An associate of jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny says the Kremlin critic has been transferred from his penal colony to an unknown location.
"Aleksei Navalny was taken away from the Correctional Colony No.2. His lawyer, who wanted to see him, was held in the reception area until 2 p.m., and then told: 'We do not have such an inmate here. We do not know where Aleksei is now and what penitentiary he is being transferred to,'" Navalny's press secretary, Kira Yarmysh, wrote on Twitter.
Navalny was expected to be transferred to a penal colony with harsher conditions after the Moscow City Court rejected his appeal in May against a new nine-year jail term he was handed in March on embezzlement and contempt charges.
He was already serving another prison term in a penal colony in the town of Pokrov, some 200 kilometers east of Moscow, from a separate case.
He has previously said he may be transferred to a notorious prison where inmates are reported to have been tortured.
The outspoken foe of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his supporters have rejected all charges against him, calling them politically motivated.
Navalny was arrested in January last year upon his arrival to Moscow from Germany, where he had been treated for a poison attack with what European labs defined as a Soviet-style nerve agent.
He was then handed a 2.5-year prison sentence for violating the terms of an earlier parole because of his convalescence abroad. The original conviction is widely regarded as a trumped-up, politically motivated case.
Navalny has blamed Putin for his poisoning with a Novichok-style chemical substance. The Kremlin has denied any role in the attack.
International organizations consider Navalny a political prisoner. The European Union, U.S. President Joe Biden, and other international officials have demanded Russian authorities release the 45-year-old politician.
War In Ukraine Said To Be Causing Livestock Deaths In Central Kazakhstan
The wave of livestock deaths in Central Kazakhstan has been blamed on a lack of vaccines from Ukraine and Russia, supplies of which were disrupted after Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of its neighbor on February 24.
In recent days, an infectious disease killed 76 cows and calves in the Shet district of Kazakhstan's central Qaraghandy region, while 150 more cows are suspected of being infected with the illness.
Qaiyrbek Tursynbekov, head of the Veterinary Directorate in the Qaraghandy region, said in a televised interview late on June 13 that the sudden wave of cattle mortality was caused by a shortage of vaccines against anaerobic infection. The medicines are usually supplied by Ukraine and Russia.
"Our plan was to vaccinate 3,000 livestock in that village. However, we were able to vaccinate only 25 percent of them because we did not have enough vaccines," Tursynbekov said, adding that his region lacks 350,000 doses to fight anaerobic infection and other diseases.
"Our vaccine suppliers are Ukraine and Russia. The equipment to diagnose the disease also comes from Ukraine. We failed to get enough vaccines for our planned vaccinations this season,” he said.
Authorities in the village of Aqshoqy intensified sanitary controls and established areas to burn animals that have died from what local veterinary experts determined were anaerobic infections.
Tursynbekov emphasized that vaccine deliveries need to resume as soon as possible to avoid the wider spread of infections in the region and across the country.
Based on reporting by Astana TV
Pope Francis Slams Russia For Its 'Brutality' In War Against Ukraine
Pope Francis has chided Russia for the "brutality" shown by its troops in the war it launched against Ukraine, which has been "brave" in its fight to defend itself.
"What we are seeing is the brutality and ferocity with which this war is being carried out by the troops, generally mercenaries, used by the Russians," the pontiff said in a talk with Jesuit media members, which took place last month and was published on June 14.
Francis told the journalists -- all of whom were from Europe -- that it appeared Russia thought the war would be over in a week, "but they miscalculated."
"They encountered a brave people, a people who are struggling to survive and who have a history of struggle," he said.
Nonetheless, the 85-year-old pontiff said some diplomats understood there were signs that a conflict was looming on the horizon.
He recalled one head of state told him months before Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24 that the NATO military alliance was "barking at the gates of Russia," which could be interpreted as a provocation, especially by Moscow, which "will allow no foreign power to approach."
"But the danger is that we only see this, which is monstrous, and we do not see the whole drama unfolding behind this war, which was perhaps somehow either provoked or not prevented. And note the interest in testing and selling weapons. It is very sad, but at the end of the day that is what is at stake," he added.
The pope quickly followed the comments up by asking himself rhetorically if that made him "pro-Putin?"
"No, I am not. It would be simplistic and wrong to say such a thing."
HRW Urges Kazakhstan To Release Opposition Figure Mamai
Human Rights Watch (HRW) has demanded Kazakh authorities release opposition figure Zhanbolat Mamai, who faces up to 10 years in prison on charges of organizing mass riots and knowingly disseminating false information during protests early this year.
In a June 13 statement, HRW said the case launched against Mamai "appears to be totally unfounded, and Kazakh authorities should release him immediately.”
The charges were filed against the 33-year-old head of the unregistered opposition Democratic Party on June 6.
Mamai has been in pretrial detention since mid-March on separate charges of insulting an official and distributing false information. Those charges carry a penalty of up to one year in prison.
Before that, he served 15 days in jail for organizing an unsanctioned vigil to commemorate peaceful protesters who were killed by security forces during the January 2022 protests.
"A day after President [Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev] stated that human rights are at the fore for Kazakhstan, the authorities bring baseless criminal charges against an opposition leader for exercising his rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly," HRW's Europe and Central Asian director, Hugh Williamson, said in the statement.
Mamai, known for his harsh criticism of the country's authoritarian government, has been trying to register the Democratic Party, but claims he is being prevented from doing so by the government. He says officials only permit parties loyal to the political powers to be legally registered.
Kazakhstan was ruled by authoritarian President Nursultan Nazarbaev from its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991 until Toqaev succeeded him in 2019.
Over the past three decades, several opposition figures have been killed and many jailed or forced to flee the tightly controlled former Soviet republic.
Toqaev recently broadened his powers after Nazarbaev and his clan left the oil-rich country's political scene following unprecedented deadly anti-government protests in January.
The protests started over a fuel price hike that spread across Kazakhstan because of discontent over the cronyism that had long plagued the country. At least 230 people were killed during the dispersal of protests by security forces and police.
Several participants in the protests have been handed lengthy prison terms across the country in recent weeks on charges of organizing mass disturbances and riots.
"Kazakhstan should stop prosecuting political and civil activists for peacefully exercising their right to free speech during the January events," Williamson said.
"Instead, it should set up an independent investigation involving national and international experts to establish what happened during these events and hold those responsible for grave human rights violations to account."
Tajik Border Guard Killed In Skirmish With Kyrgyz Guards
A Tajik border guard has been shot dead in a clash with Kyrgyz guards along the volatile and poorly demarcated common border.
According to a statement by the Kyrgyz border guards, a shot was fired from the Tajik border post of Kekh in the direction of the Kyrgyz border checkpoint in the Bulak-Bashi area of the Kyrgyzstan's Batken region at around 7 a.m. (0100 GMT/UTC) on June 14.
The military there "returned fire in the direction of the Tajik outpost," the Kyrgyz statement said. It did not report any casualties on the Kyrgyz side.
Tajik authorities have not yet officially commented on the incident, but RFE/RL's Tajik Service quoted sources as saying that a 26-year-old Tajik border guard was killed in the exchange of fire.
Both sides said border guard commanders and local governors were in talks regarding the incident.
Kekh is close to the Tajik border city of Isfara, where several troops on both sides were wounded in a similar incident on June 3.
Many border areas in Central Asia have been disputed since the Soviet Union's collapse.
The situation is particularly complicated near the numerous exclaves in the volatile Ferghana Valley, where the borders of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan meet.
Almost half of the 970-kilometer Kyrgyz-Tajik border has yet to be demarcated, leading to repeated tensions since the two countries gained independence three decades ago.
In April, a Tajik border guard died of wounds he sustained in a shoot-out, while two Kyrgyz border guards and four Kyrgyz civilians were wounded.
In April 2021, clashes involving military personnel along the Tajik-Kyrgyz border left dozens of people dead on both sides.
Ukraine Renews Calls For Western Weapons As Russians Advance In Syevyerodonetsk
Russian forces are now in control of most of Syevyerodonetsk but fierce urban combat continues in the key eastern city, Ukrainian officials say, as Kyiv again voiced emotional appeals for more advanced Western weapons that would allow it to survive "one of the most brutal battles in and for Europe."
Ukrainian Defense Ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk said on June 13 that the Russians destroyed another bridge into the city but street-by-street fighting was still raging.
Russian forces were in control of the city center due to their superior artillery firepower that involved the use of multiple-rocket systems, Motuzyanyk said, but added that Russian forces were "suffering significant losses in the infantry units."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
The head of the city's administration, Oleksandr Stryuk, told Ukrainian television on June 14 that despite a third bridge being destroyed, "the city is not isolated."
"There are communication channels even if they are quite complicated," Stryuk said, adding that there was round-the-clock fighting and the ground situation "changes every hour."
He said that Ukrainian authorities continued to evacuate civilians from Syevyerodonetsk "every minute when there is quiet there, or there is a possibility of transportation."
Stryuk said just more than 500 civilians continued to shelter in the city's Azot chemical plant, which authorities say has been the target of massive bombardment by Russian forces.
If Syevyerodonetsk and Lysychansk fell, Russian forces would have control over the entire Luhansk region, much of which is already under the control of Kremlin-backed separatists.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his nighty address on June 13 that the battle for the Donbas region "will surely go down in military history as one of the most brutal battles in Europe and for Europe."
Zelenskiy said his forces faced the "significant advantage of the Russians in the amount of equipment, and especially -- artillery systems" and called once again for the West to send more advanced heavy-weapons systems to the embattled Ukrainian defenders.
"The price of this battle for us is very high. It's just scary. And we draw the attention of our partners on a daily basis to the fact that only a sufficient number of modern artillery for Ukraine will ensure our advantage and finally the end of Russian torture of the Ukrainian Donbas," he added.
Ukrainian troops "are doing everything to stop the offensive, as much as they possibly can, as long as there are enough heavy weapons, modern artillery -- all that we have asked for and continue to ask for from our partners," he said.
Mykhaylo Podolyak, a top adviser to Zelenskiy, also made a plea for thousands of heavy weapons and equipment, to achieve parity with Russia at the front and end the war.
"Being straightforward -- to end the war we need heavy-weapons parity," he said on Twitter. He listed 1,000 howitzers, 300 multiple launch rocket systems, 500 tanks, 2,000 armored vehicles, and 1,000 drones.
"Contact Group of Defense Ministers meeting is held in #Brussels on June 15. We are waiting for a decision," he added.
Russia's offensive in eastern Ukraine is coming at a cost, Britain's Ministry of Defense said in its daily intelligence bulletin on June 14.
The bulletin quoted a senior official in Russia's Military Industrial Commission as saying on June 10 that that defense spending will go up by 600 billion-700 billion rubles ($10.5 billion-$12.3 billion), which could represent a 20 percent increase in Russia's defense budget.
British intelligence also said that Russian forces had "likely" made incremental advances in Ukraine's Kharkiv region for the first time in several weeks.
Ukraine's General Staff said earlier that Russia troops had gained a foothold in Bohorodychne, a village about 50 kilometers west of Syevyerodonetsk.
Taking Bohorodychne puts Russian forces in good position to attack Slovyansk, a bigger, more important town.
In Kyiv, the Prosecutor-General's Office said it was investigating the deaths of seven more civilians found with their hands tied behind their backs near the capital's suburb of Bucha.
During an investigation of formerly Russian-held positions in the forest near the village of Myrotske, authorities said, "the bodies of seven civilians with gunshot wounds and hands tied behind their backs were found in the trenches."
"The pretrial investigation is being carried out by the Bucha district department of the National Police in the Kyiv region," a press release saidon June 13.
Bucha caught the attention of the world in early April when dozens of bodies in civilian clothing were found there, some with their hands tied, after Russian troops pulled out of the area following a month of occupation.
Since then, many more corpses have been discovered in and around the area, which has become synonymous with allegations of Russian war crimes.
Ukraine's National Police on June 13 said that across the country they were still trying to identify the bodies of 1,200 civilians.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, BBC, CNN, and AFP
Zelenskiy Wants More Reassurance Of Germany's Support, Says Chancellor Should Visit Kyiv
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to adopt a clearer position on the war between Ukraine and Russia.
"We need Chancellor Scholz to reassure us that Germany supports Ukraine," Zelenskiy said an interview with German broadcaster ZDF on June 13. "He and his government must decide: there can't be a trade-off between Ukraine and relations with Russia."
Zelenskiy's comments came amid speculation that Scholz could make his first trip to Kyiv since the start of the war.
Online magazine Focus, citing Italian newspaper La Stampa, reported that Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi would travel to the Ukrainian capital on June 16.
The German newspaper Bild am Sonntag reported on June 12 the trio planned to go before a Group of Seven summit at the end of June.
Scholz declined to comment on those reports on June 13, saying that he wouldn't go beyond what his spokesperson told reporters earlier in the day. The spokesperson had declined to discuss the reports.
Several other European leaders, Germany's opposition leader, and members of Scholz's cabinet have visited Ukraine to express solidarity with the country in the face of Russia's military assault, raising the pressure on him to do likewise.
Scholz has rebuffed those calls, saying he would only go once he had something concrete to announce.
While Germany has contributed considerable financial and military aid to Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion on February 24, Scholz's government has been criticized both at home and abroad for being slower to send aid than the United States and some smaller European countries.
Scholz pushed back against such criticism, saying that the advanced howitzers Germany is providing are some of the world's most advanced mobile artillery systems. Their delivery has taken time in part because Germany has had to train Ukrainian crews to use them.
"I think it would be good if those who express their views on this or that issue spent a moment thinking about it first," he said.
Zelenskiy made clear in the interview that he believes Germany's military support could have come faster.
"To be honest, Germany joined a little later than some of our neighboring countries, as far as the arms deliveries were concerned. That's a fact," he said.
He added that it was "important that Chancellor Scholz comes here during wartime" and said he expected Scholz to show "personal support" for Ukraine's membership in the European Union and on the issue of sanctions against Russia.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, and dpa
Russia Earned More Than $96 Billion From Fossil-Fuel Exports In First 100 Days Of War, Report Says
Russia earned 93 billion euros ($96.8 billion) from fossil-fuel exports during the first 100 days of its war in Ukraine, a new report shows.
The European Union imported 61 percent of Russia's fossil-fuel exports during the period, according to the report by the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).
Russia's fossil-fuel revenues come first from the sale of crude oil, followed by pipeline gas, oil products, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and coal.
The independent, Finland-based researcher issued its report on June 13 as Kyiv continues to urge the West to sever all trade with Russia in the hopes of cutting off its financing for the war.
The EU last month agreed to a compromise deal that cuts imports of Russian oil by more than two-thirds by targeting Russian oil delivered by sea while temporarily exempting oil delivered by pipeline.
The CREA report says that the global rise in fossil-fuel prices meant that the Kremlin's coffers continued to be filled even as Russia's exports plummeted in May as countries shunned its supplies.
Russia's average export prices were about 60 percent higher than last year, helping Russia's export revenues to reach record highs, according to CREA.
China, India, the United Arab Emirates, and France, are among the countries that have increased their purchases of fossil fuels from Russia.
With reporting by AFP
Iranian Merchants Take To The Streets As Currency Woes Worsen
Merchants and shopkeepers at bazaars in some Iranian cities have protested a tax increase as the economy reels from U.S. sanctions and the rial weakens to historic lows against the dollar.
A day after the rial fell to 33,200 per dollar and rallies were held in Tehran's bazaars, merchants in Kazerun in Fars Province closed their market on June 13 to protest the country's economic conditions.
Devastated by years of harsh economic sanctions imposed by Washington since the United States pulled out of an accord with global superpowers aimed at curbing Tehran's nuclear program, many Iranians have risked taking to the streets in recent months to decry the government's inability to help their lives.
Most of the protests have been met with security crackdowns, including on June 12 in the capital, where there was a significant police presence to disperse the crowds.
Since the start of the Persian year in mid-March, the rial has lost just over one-quarter of its value against the dollar.
The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, on June 12 called on Tehran to resume talks "now" on reviving the nuclear accord before things get "much more problematic."
Iran last week turned off 27 cameras used by UN inspectors to monitor uranium enrichment in response to an impending IAEA adoption of a Western-led resolution criticizing the country for failing to cooperate.
Talks to restore it have been stalled since April.
Tehran, which denies that its nuclear program seeks to build a bomb, has backed away from some of its commitments since 2019, and European powers have been expressing concerns over how far Iran's nuclear activities have gone.
Writing and reporting by Ardeshir Tayebi
Iranian Oil, Gas Exports Fall Sharply As Asia Turns Toward Russian Energy
Oil-tanker-tracking companies estimate that Iran's oil and natural gas exports have halved due to competition with Russia in Asian markets, as most countries in the West shun Moscow over its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The data company Kepler, which also provides tanker tracking services, told Radio Farda on June 13 that preliminary estimates showed that Iran's crude oil and gas condensate loaded in May was about 400,000 barrels per day, compared with 820,000 barrels in April and 908,000 barrels in March.
Following Russia's military invasion of Ukraine in late February, Russian oil was hit with sanctions by Western countries.
To compensate for the drop in demand from traditional markets, Moscow has sought to increase exports to Asia by discounting its crude by about $30 per barrel in Asian markets, which is $10 per barrel more than Iran's discount to its Asian customers, especially China, according to Reuters.
Meanwhile, Iranian oil exports have waned, with about 40 million barrels of Iranian oil -- almost half the crude loaded by Iran in March and April -- stranded on tankers waiting for customers.
A Kepler official told Radio Farda that about 40 million barrels of Iranian oil had been left without a buyer in Asian waters last month as well. Estimates also show that Iran's oil load this month is half that seen in March and April.
The Kepler official added that Iran's exports of oil products such as diesel, Mazut, and gasoline, have not changed from the beginning of January to May this year, and Iran has exported an average of about 420,000 barrels of oil derivatives per day.
The U.S.-based United Against Nuclear Iran nonprofit advocacy group recently reported that Iran's total oil exports, including products, reached 933,000 barrels per day last month, down one-third from March.
According to the report, the volume of exports of oil derivatives in Iran remains stable, which means that Iran's exports of crude oil and gas condensate in May halved compared to last March.
Last month, an average of 630,000 barrels of Iranian oil and its derivatives went to China, 111,000 barrels to Syria, less than 40,000 barrels to the United Arab Emirates, while the rest ended up at unknown destinations.
Writing and reporting by Ardeshir Tayebi
After Six-Year Trial, 26 Baha'is Sentenced To Prison In Iran
A court in Iran has sentenced 26 followers of the Baha'i faith to prison terms ranging from two to five years, as well as other measures, on charges of "conspiracy to disrupt internal and external security" in what the religion's leaders say is another sign of the persecution they face.
According to reports received by Radio Farda, the verdict issued by the Revolutionary Court of the southern city of Shiraz is related to a series of arrests of Baha'is in Shiraz between July 2016 and December 2016.
Several unspecified problems in the case had drawn the proceedings out for six years.
Five men and six women were handed five-year prison sentences, and will also be subject to various travel restrictions once they are free.
In addition, nine women and six men received two-year prison sentences, as well as travel restrictions upon release.
The Baha'i International Community has repeatedly rejected the charges, calling them completely "baseless" and prompted solely because of their religious beliefs and activities.
Baha'is -- who number some 300,000 in Iran and have an estimated 5 million followers worldwide -- say they face systematic persecution in Iran, where their faith is not officially recognized in the constitution.
Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has on several occasions called the Baha'i faith a cult and in a religious fatwa issued in 2018 forbade contact, including business dealings, with followers of the faith.
Since the Islamic Republic of Iran was established in 1979, hundreds of Baha'is have been arrested and jailed for their beliefs. At least 200 have been executed or were arrested and never heard from again.
Thousands more have been banned from receiving higher education or had their property confiscated, while vandals often desecrate Baha'i cemeteries.
Writing and reporting by Ardeshir Tayebi
Third Smuggling Tunnel Discovered Under Kyrgyz-Uzbek Border
BISHKEK -- Kyrgyz officials say they have found a third tunnel along the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border purportedly used for illegal border crossings and smuggling.
The State Committee for National Security (UKMK) said on June 13 that a tunnel leading to the Uzbek side of the border was discovered in a private house in the town of Kara-Suu in the southern Osh region over the weekend.
According to the UKMK, the owner of the house, whose identity was not disclosed, confessed to digging the tunnel along with his friend, an Uzbek national identified only by his first name, Rustam, to illegally smuggle goods and foreign currency.
It is the third tunnel linking the two Central Asian neighbors purportedly used to cross the border illegally and smuggle goods discovered by Kyrgyz law enforcement in the Kara-Suu district since May 24.
Father Of Moroccan Sentenced To Death In Donetsk Says Son Has Ukrainian Citizenship
The father of a Moroccan man sentenced to death by a Kremlin-backed separatist court in Ukraine's eastern region of Donetsk on charges of being a mercenary says his son is also a Ukrainian citizen and should be treated accordingly.
Britons Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner, along with Moroccan Saaudun Brahim, were sentenced to death on June 9 for "mercenary activities."
All three say they were serving in the Ukrainian military when they were captured by separatists while fighting against Russian forces.
Brahim received Ukrainian citizenship in 2020 after undergoing a year of military training as a requirement to study aerospace technology at a university in Kyiv, his father, Tahar Saaudun, said in an e-mail to Reuters.
He surrendered "voluntarily" and should be treated as a "prisoner of war," the father said, adding the sentence handed down will be appealed.
"We as a family suffer from the absence of contact with the lawyer to exchange legal information and this adds to our ordeal," he said.
Britain has condemned the sentencing of its citizens as an "egregious breach" of the Geneva Conventions, under which prisoners of war are entitled to combatant immunity and should not be prosecuted for participating in hostilities.
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on June 11 she believed the separatist authorities would ultimately act rationally, "for they are well aware of the irreparable implications for them and for the Russians if they take any wrong steps against these three of our soldiers."
Based on reporting by Reuters
New Daily COVID-19 Cases Fall Below 3,000 In Russia For First Time Since April 2020
Russia has recorded 2,996 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the first daily total below 3,000 since April 14, 2020.
The total number of COVID-19 cases reported overall in the country as of June 13 stood at 18,379,583, Russia’s anti-coronavirus task force said.
According to the task force, 724 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the past day, which is 11.6 percent less than the day before.
In Moscow, new COVID-19 cases totaled 180 on June 12, compared with 217 the day before. In the second-largest city, St. Petersburg, 203 new COVID-19 cases were found, compared with 206 a day earlier.
Russia's COVID-19 death toll increased by 56 over the past day, the lowest daily total since September 7, 2020.
With reporting by TASS and Interfax
Dozens Arrested In Moscow Via Facial-Recognition System On Russia Day
MOSCOW -- Moscow police have detained dozens of journalists and activists after they were identified using a facial recognition system in the city's metro according to the OVD-Info group, which monitors the arrests of representatives of democratic institutions, rights defenders, and opposition politicians.
According to the group, at least 67 activists and journalists were detained on June 12, which is commemorated as Russia Day, of whom 43 individuals were detained after being identified as potential protesters. They were picked out of the crowds in the Moscow metro by police through the usage of the facial recognition system.
Journalists Pyotr Ivanov, Olga Bazhanova, and Asya Kazantseva, as well as rights activists and participants of previous public actions of protests were among those detained.
They said police told them they were picked up as potential protesters on Russia Day, a national holiday celebrating the then-Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic's declaration of state sovereignty in 1990. Prior to the recent coronavirus pandemic, political opposition and activists traditionally held anti-government protests on Russia Day.
Most of those detained were released hours later.
Kazantseva told the Mediazona website that police demanded she write a statement saying that she went through a "preventive conversation" and "was instructed that persons who had faced administrative arrests in the past cannot enter the metro on the Russia Day."
Activist Arina Yaroslavtseva told OVD-Info that she was detained twice on June 12 in different districts of Moscow. At one police station was fingerprinted while at another she went through what the police called "a preventive conversation." She did not elaborate.
With reporting by Mediazona and OVD-Info
Iran Says Two Military Officials Involved In Aerospace Research Killed
Iran's military says two officials who worked in the field of aerospace have been killed in separate incidents inside the Islamic republic.
Ali Kamani, a member of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) aerospace division, was "martyred" in Khomein in central Markazi Province on June 12, the IRGC-affiliated Fars news agency said.
Separately, Mohammad Abdous, an employee of the Defense and Armed Forces Logistics Ministry, was "martyred" late on June 12 "during a mission" in the northern Semnan Province, the ministry said in a statement.
Fars reported that Abdous, 33, also worked in the field of aerospace.
The IRGC's aerospace program is believed to be in charge of Iran's ballistic missile program, as well as some of the country's air defenses. Iran's aerospace industry also makes equipment ranging from military aircraft to missiles and drones.
No further details on the men's deaths were given.
The reported deaths come as tensions remain high over Iran's uranium enrichment program that is now closer than ever to weapons-grade levels.
Talks in Vienna to bring Iran back in compliance with a landmark nuclear deal it signed with world powers in 2015 have so far failed.
Under the deal, Iran had pledged to curb its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. Former U.S. President Donald Trump's administration withdrew from the deal in 2018 and reimposed harsh sanctions on Tehran.
Iran then accelerated its nuclear research, which it claims is meant only for civilian purposes.
The announcement of the two deaths comes after IRGC Colonel Sayyad Khodai, 50, was shot dead outside his home last month in the east of the Iranian capital by attackers on motorcycles.
The IRGC accused "Zionists" -- a reference to Israel -- of being behind the killing and vowed revenge.
Two weeks ago, another IRGC member, Colonel Ali Esmailzadeh, died "in an accident in his home," according to state news agency IRNA.
With reporting by AP and AFP
Russia's Leading Anti-Torture Group Shuts Down Again Over 'Foreign Agent' Label
MOSCOW -- The Committee Against Torture (KPP), a prominent human rights group in Russia, has announced it has closed down operations after being labeled a "foreign agent," the third time an iteration of the activist group has received the designation from authorities since 2015.
The head of the KPP, Sergei Babinets, wrote on Telegram on June 12 that the decision to disband the group was made two days earlier immediately following a decision by the authorities to label the organization a "foreign agent" -- a negative term evoking Soviet-era Western spies that is given if a group is deemed to have funding from abroad and are involved in political activity.
"We do not want to continue to work while being labeled as foreign agents. We consider that term as an insult and slander," Babinets wrote.
"We want to live in a Russia with no torture, and we certainly will make our country better. This is our duty," Babinets' statement said, adding that the group's plans on how to operate further will be made public later.
Activists say the "foreign agent" law is part of a long-standing and growing crackdown on civil society that President Vladimir Putin launched upon his return to the presidency in May 2012, after four years as prime minister.
In 2015, the KPP was first labeled a "foreign agent" and soon afterward closed down rather than pay fines or operate under such a designation.
KPP leadership then reformed the group under the same acronym but this time called the Committee to Prevent Torture.
In 2016, officials again labeled the group a foreign agent, prompting it to again close its doors.
After its liquidation, the group changed tack and worked as a volunteer group under the umbrella name of the Committee Against Torture instead of as a registered organization.
But a recent tweak to the "foreign agent" law, which had already been amended several times, allowed the authorities to label individuals -- and not just organizations --as foreign agents.
KPP press secretary Natalya Kuryokina said in a statement on June 12 that despite the official closure, members of the group will continue to work on the remaining 188 cases they currently have open.
According to Kuryokina, the status of "foreign agent" stops KPP lawyers from attending hearings in courts and forbids them from meeting with investigators and authorities to address their clients' complaints.
The KPP was founded in 2000 and gained prominence for its activities challenging police brutality and torture faced by Russian citizens in custody across the country, especially in the North Caucasus region of Chechnya, where activists say Kremlin-backed strongman Ramzan Kadyrov has fostered an atmosphere of impunity for abuses by security forces in order to maintain control of the restive region.
Russia's Use Of Banned Munitions In Kharkiv Amounts To War Crime, Says Amnesty
Russia has committed war crimes in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, where hundreds of civilians were killed or maimed in indiscriminate bombardments that targeted residential neighborhoods and many times used banned cluster bombs, Amnesty International said on June 13.
“The repeated use of widely banned cluster munitions is shocking, and a further indication of utter disregard for civilian lives," Amnesty said in a report titled Anyone Can Die At Any Time.
Amnesty said it had uncovered proof in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city with a population of 1.4 million people, that Russian forces repeatedly used 9N210 and 9N235 cluster bombs and scatterable land mines, all of which are banned under international agreements.
Cluster munitions release dozens of bomblets or grenades midair, scattering them indiscriminately over hundreds of square meters.
"The Russian forces responsible for these horrific attacks must be held accountable for their actions, and victims and their families must receive full reparations,” said Amnesty's Donatella Rovera.
"This is true both for the strikes carried out using cluster (munitions) as well as those conducted using other types of unguided rockets and unguided artillery shells," Rovera said.
The report says Russian forces bombarded civilian and residential areas of Kharkiv relentlessly for two months from the first day of Moscow's unprovoked invasion on February 24, causing "wholesale destruction."
"The continued use of such inaccurate explosive weapons in populated civilian areas, in the knowledge that they are repeatedly causing large numbers of civilian casualties, may even amount to directing attacks against the civilian population.
"People have been killed in their homes and in the streets, in playgrounds and in cemeteries, while queueing for humanitarian aid, or shopping for food and medicine," Rovera said.
"The Russian forces responsible for these horrific attacks must be held accountable."
The report quoted the Kharkiv region's military administration as saying that 606 civilians had been killed and 1,248 wounded since the conflict began. Most of the strikes investigated by Amnesty inflicted multiple casualties over widespread areas.
Although Russia is not a signatory of the Convention on Cluster Munitions or the Convention on Anti-Personnel Mines that ban the use of such weapons, "international humanitarian law prohibits indiscriminate attacks and the use of weapons that are indiscriminate by nature."
"Launching indiscriminate attacks resulting in death or injury to civilians, or damage to civilian objects, constitutes war crimes," the report concluded.
With reporting by AFP
UN Human Rights Chief Bachelet Says She Won't Seek A New Term Following Rebuke Over China Trip
The United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet, who has come under stinging criticism for a recent trip to China, says she won't seek a new four-year term when her current stint ends on August 31.
"As my term as high commissioner draws to a close, this council's milestone 50th session will be the last which I brief," she said in a speech to the UN Human Rights Council as it opened a four-week session on June 13.
She did not elaborate on the comment.
Earlier this month, dozens of rights groups called for her resignation, charging that she "whitewashed" Beijing's "atrocities" during her trip to China, while the European Parliament approved a resolution criticizing Bachelet saying she "failed to clearly hold the Chinese government accountable for human rights abuses against the Uyghurs during her visit."
As many as 2 million Uyghurs, Kazakhs, and members of Xinjiang's other indigenous ethnic groups have been taken to detention centers in the western Chinese region, according to the U.S. State Department.
China denies that the facilities are internment camps. but people who have fled the province say thousands are undergoing political indoctrination at a network of facilities known officially as reeducation camps.
Ex-PM Kasyanov Warns Russian Victory In Ukraine Puts Baltics In Crosshairs
Russian opposition politician Mikhail Kasyanov, President Vladimir Putin's first prime minister, has warned that the outcome of the war Moscow launched against Ukraine will determine Russia's future, and if Ukraine falls, "the Baltic states will be next."
Kasyanov, now an outspoken critic of the president, told the French news agency AFP in a video interview published on June 13 that at first he didn't believe Putin would actually unleash a full-scale war against Ukraine.
But when he saw a meeting of Russia's Security Council called just three days before the invasion was launched on February 24, "I realized, yes, there will be a war."
"I just know these people and by looking at them I saw that Putin is already out of it. Not in a medical sense but in political terms," he said, adding he "knew a different Putin."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Kasyanov, 64, said he was confident Putin would eventually be replaced by a "quasi-successor" controlled by Russia's powerful security services but that eventually Russia could return to democracy, albeit with difficulty.
"I am certain that Russia will return to the path of building a democratic state," Kasyanov, who was prime minister between 2000-2004, told AFP.
He estimated it would take about a decade to conduct "de-Communization" and "de-Putinization" of the country.
"This will be difficult, especially after this criminal war."
Kasyanov said Putin, a former KGB colonel and ex-chief of the communist-era political police's successor, the FSB, has over the past two decades established a system dominated by former and current members of Russia's security services.
"Essentially, this is a KGB system based on complete lawlessness. It is clear that they do not expect any punishment," he said.
"These are the achievements of a system that, with the encouragement of Putin as head of state, has started operating even in a more cynical, cruel manner than in the final stages of the Soviet Union," he added.
Kasyanov, who advocated close ties with the West as prime minister, joined Russia's opposition and became one of the Kremlin's most vocal critics after being sacked by Putin.
He is now the leader of the opposition People's Freedom party, or PARNAS, but has left Russia for an undisclosed location out of concern for his safety.
"I have no doubt that now, after the tragedy that we are all witnessing, the opposition will unite," he said.
"Everything will have to be rebuilt anew. Essentially, an entire set of economic and social reforms should be started all over again...These are enormous and difficult tasks and they will have to be done."
Based on reporting by AFP
All Bridges To Syevyerodonetsk 'Destroyed,' Conditions Dire For People Remaining
All bridges out of the eastern Ukrainian city of Syevyerodonetsk have been destroyed and conditions for people remaining in the city are "extremely difficult," the military governor for the Luhansk region told RFE/RL.
"All the bridges have been destroyed, so it is impossible to bring anything to the city today, unfortunately," said Serhiy Hayday, adding that evacuations were not possible.
Russian forces have destroyed the entire infrastructure for gas, water, and electricity, he said, noting there were also "huge problems" with medical care.
According to Hayday, the Russian Army currently controls 70 percent to 80 percent of Syevyerodonetsk.
He added on Facebook that Syevyerodonetsk was not blocked, and there is communication with the city.
The Ukrainian military said that its forces were pushed back from the center of Syevyerodonetsk, the Donbas city that has seen ferocious battles as Ukrainian and Russian forces fight for control.
Eduard Basurin, a senior separatist figure, said on June 13 that Syevyerodonetsk had been "de facto" blocked off after Russian forces blew up the "last" bridge connecting it to Lysychansk.
Ukraine's General Staff said earlier that Russia troops had gained a foothold in the village of Bohorodychne, a village about 50 kilometers west of Syevyerodonetsk.
Taking Bohorodychne puts Russian forces in good position to attack Slovyansk, a bigger, more important town.
According to Basurin, Moscow-backed forces have begun an offensive on Slovyansk.
Hayday commented earlier about the situation at the Azot nitrogen chemical plant in Syevyerodonetsk, where hundreds of civilians have reportedly taken refuge, saying it was being "heavily shelled."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Moscow-backed separatist fighters said over the weekend that they had surrounded the plant and claimed that Ukrainian defenders were trapped there.
The claims could not be independently confirmed.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address on June 13 that the battle for Syevyerodonetsk was taking a "terrifying" toll.
"The human cost of this battle is very high for us. It is simply terrifying," Zelenskiy said.
He told Ukrainians on June 12 that Russia's "key tactical goal" had not changed.
"They are pressing in Syevyerodonetsk, severe fighting is ongoing there -- literally for every meter," Zelenskiy said, adding that Russia's military was trying to pour reserves into the Donbas.
Zelenskiy said Russia was deploying undertrained troops and using its young men as "cannon fodder" in the "very fierce" battle.
"Every meter of Ukrainian land there is covered in blood -- but not only ours, also the occupier's."
The British Defense Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin on June 13 that in the coming months, river crossing operations "are likely to be amongst the most important determining factors in the course of the war."
The British intelligence said Russia had so far struggled to demonstrate the "complex coordination necessary to conduct successful, large-scale river crossings under fire."
Despite the increasingly difficult situation, Zelenskiy remained defiant, saying that Ukrainian forces have prevented Russian troops from quickly overrunning eastern Ukraine.
"Remember how in Russia, in the beginning of May, they hoped to seize all of the Donbas?" Zelenskiy said. "It's already the 108th day of the war, already June. Donbas is holding on."
Syevyerodonetsk has been the focal point of recent fighting that Kyiv has said could determine the outcome of the war, which began on February 24 with Russia’s unprovoked, full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
The city itself has been all but turned into rubble by the Russian forces' shelling, with the situation resembling conditions seen at the southern port of Mariupol, which fell to Russian forces after a long, bloody battle last month.
In the western region of Ternopil, at least 22 people were wounded when four Russian cruise missile hit a military installation and some residential buildings, the regional governor said on June 12.
Mykhaylo Podolyak, a top adviser to Zelenskiy, meanwhile, made a plea for thousands of heavy weapons and equipment to achieve parity with Russia at the front and end the war.
"Being straightforward -- to end the war we need heavy weapons parity," he said on Twitter. He listed 1,000 howitzers, 300 multiple launch rocket systems, 500 tanks, 2,000 armored vehicles, and 1,000 drones.
"Contact Group of Defense Ministers meeting is held in #Brussels on June 15. We are waiting for a decision," he said.
In his nightly video address to Ukrainians, Zelenskiy renewed his call for Western countries to speed deliveries of weapons.
Ukrainian troops "are doing everything to stop the offensive, as much as they possibly can, as long as there are enough heavy weapons, modern artillery -- all that we have asked for and continue to ask for from our partners,” he said.
Zelenskiy asserted Russia wanted to destroy every city in the Donbas, the eastern Ukrainian region that includes the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
“Every city, that’s not an exaggeration,” he said. “All of these ruins of once-happy cities, the black traces of fires, the craters from explosions -- this is all that Russia can give to its neighbors, to Europe, to the world.”
With reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP, and RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service
Global Powers Likely To Bolster, Modernize Nuclear Arsenals In 'Worrying Trend,' Report Says
The nine nuclear-armed states, including the United States and Russia, are likely to grow and modernize their arsenal of warheads and to be more vocal about it in the coming decade in what is seen as a "worrying trend," an influential think tank says in its latest annual study.
The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) said on June 13 in its annual report for 2022 that despite a marginal decline in the number of nuclear warheads last year, arsenals are expected to grow over the next 10 years.
"The nine nuclear-armed states -- the United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, China, India, Pakistan, Israel, and (North Korea) -- continue to modernize their nuclear arsenals and although the total number of nuclear weapons declined slightly between January 2021 and January 2022, the number will probably increase in the next decade," SIPRI said.
"There are clear indications that the reductions that have characterized global nuclear arsenals since the end of the Cold War have ended," said Hans Kristensen, associate senior fellow with SIPRI's Weapons of Mass Destruction Program and director of the Nuclear Information Project at the Federation of American Scientists (FAS).
Wilfred Wan, director of SIPRI's Weapons of Mass Destruction Program, said that "all of the nuclear-armed states are increasing or upgrading their arsenals and most are sharpening nuclear rhetoric and the role nuclear weapons play in their military strategies."
"This is a very worrying trend," he added.
SIPRI estimated that nuclear states had a total inventory of 12,705 warheads at the start of 2022, of which about 9,440 were in military stockpiles ready for potential use.
It said an estimated 3,732 warheads were deployed on missiles and aircraft, with about 2,000 being kept in a state of high operational alert -- almost all of them belonging to Russia or the United States.
Total U.S. and Russian warhead inventories continued to decline in 2021, but SIPRI added that this was mainly due to the dismantling of warheads that had been retired from military service in past years.
The two powers hold an estimated 90 percent of all nuclear weapons, SIPRI said.
It said that as of January 2022, the United States had 1,744 deployed warheads out of a total inventory of 5,428.
Russia had 1,588 deployed warheads out of a total inventory of 5,977.
The other seven nuclear-armed states are either developing or deploying new weapon systems or have announced intentions to do so, with China specifically in the middle of a substantial expansion of its nuclear arsenal.
Neighbors and bitter rivals Pakistan (165 total inventory) and India (160) have similarly sized arsenals, according to SIPRI.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Interview: Edward Luttwak, A Military Adviser To Presidents, Explains How The Ukraine War Began And How It Might End2
All Bridges To Syevyerodonetsk 'Destroyed,' Conditions Dire For People Remaining3
Iran Says Two Military Officials Involved In Aerospace Research Killed4
How Ukrainian Tanks Cover Infantry Under Russian Attack5
Turkey, China See Opportunity In Central Asia After Moscow's Ukraine Invasion6
Meditation Drums And Caribbean Kidnappings: Meet Russia's 'Governor' In Ukraine's Kherson7
Russia Moving Forward With 'Referendum' Plans in Occupied Southern Ukraine, Says Kherson Mayor8
'Out Of Ammo': Life On Mykolayiv's Front Lines In Southern Ukraine9
Escape From Orenburg: A Russian Defense Engineer's Flight To Europe10
'Russia Still Has The Potential To Wage A Long-Term War,' Warns Ukrainian Military Intelligence Official
Subscribe
Facebook Forum