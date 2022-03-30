News
Kremlin Downplays Progress in Peace Talks With Ukraine
The Kremlin has downplayed talk of progress in peace talks with Ukraine to end Moscow's attack on its neighbor, saying there was nothing "too promising" in the results of a round of discussions in Istanbul.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow a day after the talks on March 30 that, while it was encouraging that Kyiv had started to outline its positions more concretely, "we cannot state that there was anything too promising or any breakthroughs."
"There is a lot of work to be done," he added.
Russia's main negotiator in the talks, Vladimir Medinsky, had described the Istanbul meeting, the first face-to-face talks between the two sides in more than two weeks, as "meaningful."
Optimism that Russia and Ukraine were making progress was further fueled by Moscow's announcement that it would scale back attacks on Kyiv and in northern Ukraine "to build trust."
Kyiv said it has proposed that Ukraine adopt neutral status -- including a pledge not to host foreign troops -- in exchange for international security guarantees.
It also proposed a 15-year consultation period on the status of the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow seized from Ukraine and illegally annexed in 2014.
Peskov bristled at the mention of the Crimean proposal, saying it was part of Russia and that only Russia could decide the peninsula's fate.
With reporting from TASS
Russia's Supreme Court Refuses To Hear Navalny's Appeal Against His Incarceration
Russia's Supreme Court has refused to hear an appeal filed by jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny against a court decision to change a suspended prison term he was handed several years ago into a real prison time last year after he returned to Moscow from Germany where he was treated for poisoning with a nerve agent.
The Supreme Court also refused on March 30 to look into Navalny's appeal against his immediate arrest upon his returning to Russia from Germany in January last year.
Navalny, an outspoken critic of President Vladimir Putin, and his brother Oleg were convicted in October 2017 of stealing about $500,000 from two Russian firms, one of which was affiliated with French cosmetics company Yves Rocher, between 2008 and 2012, and of laundering some of the money.
Both were sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison, but Navalny's sentence was suspended.
The brothers denied the charges, saying the case was politically motivated -- in part as an effort to deter Aleksei from his opposition activities by turning his brother into a "hostage" held behind bars.
Navalny was in a coma and medically evacuated from the city of Omsk to Germany after being poisoned in January 2021. He was immediately arrested at the airport when he flew back and within weeks his sentence was changed to prison time as the court ruled he violated the terms of the suspended sentence by leaving the country.
Navalny has blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for the poison attack with a Novichok-style chemical substance. The Kremlin has denied any role in the poisoning, which along with Navalny's arrest has sparked widespread condemnation and sanctions from the West.
Last week, a court sentenced Navalny to nine years in prison after finding him guilty of embezzlement and contempt charges that he and his supporters also rejected as politically motivated.
Days After Publicly Supporting Ukraine's Sovereignty, Uzbek Foreign Minister Leaves Country With Illness
TASHKENT -- Two days after publicly supporting Ukraine's territorial integrity, Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Komilov is reported to have fallen "ill" and is being treated abroad.
The Foreign Ministry said in a statement on March 29 that Komilov was being treated over the previous 10 days for an unspecified "chronic illness" in Tashkent, but was then taken to an unspecified foreign country for further treatment.
The report comes after Komilov told lawmakers in a speech on March 17 that Uzbekistan does not recognize the pro-Russia separatist-controlled districts in Ukraine's Donbas, known as the Donetsk People's Republic and the Luhansk People's Republic. He also called for a "peaceful solution" to end Russia's unprovoked attack against Ukraine.
"Firstly, the military actions and violence must be stopped right away. The Republic of Uzbekistan recognizes Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. We do not recognize the Luhansk and Donetsk republics," Komilov said at the time, emphasizing that his country has historical ties with both Ukraine and Russia.
Komilov also said that the Uzbek government was working on ways to prevent any possible local impact on the country's economy because of international sanctions imposed on Russia over its aggression against Ukraine.
The United States, Canada, Britain, European Union member states, and some other countries imposed several rounds of sanctions on Moscow after it launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
On March 21, the Kremlin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Uzbek counterpart, Shavkat Mirziyoev, discussed among other things the situation in Ukraine, stressing that the Uzbek president expressed his "understanding of the Russian side's position and activities" in Ukraine.
Red Cross Building In Mariupol Hit By Russian Strikes, Ombudswoman Says
Ukrainian ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova says the Red Cross building in the besieged city of Mariupol has been hit by Russian air strikes and artillery.
Denisova said in a post on Facebook on March 30 that the building came under fire even though its roof is marked with a Red Cross symbol -- which is accepted internationally as an indication that the structure holds wounded or ill people, or civilian or humanitarian cargo -- that is visible from the air.
There was no immediate confirmation by the Red Cross of the incident.
"This is another war crime by the Russian Army in accordance with the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and a gross violation of the 1949 Geneva Conventions," she wrote, noting there was currently no information on possible casualties.
"I call on the world community to condemn the barbaric actions of the occupying country in shelling the ICRC building and to take measures to end the bloody war on the territory of Ukraine as soon as possible," she added.
Since it launched its unprovoked attack on Ukraine, Russia has denied targeting civilians. However, there has been overwhelming evidence from journalists, researchers, and on social media showing apartment buildings, residences, hospitals, cultural venues, and shopping malls destroyed by Russian air strikes and shelling.
Mariupol, a strategic port city in the south of Ukraine, has been reduced to rubble by constant Russian bombarding. Tens of thousands of civilians are said to be trapped in the city with no electricity, and little food and water.
The International Committee For the Red Cross has described the situation in Mariupol as "apocalyptic."
Russia 'Taking Incredible Losses' In Ukraine, Senior U.S. Official Says
Russia has been sustaining "incredible" losses since the start of its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, a senior U.S. State Department official says, putting the figure at more than 10,000 killed since the attack was launched just over a month ago.
"I think that, unfortunately, the Russians have not yet fully learned how tough the Ukrainian military is," U.S. Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said in an interview with Current Time on March 29.
"They are taking incredible losses on the Russian side -- you know, by our estimates, more than 10,000 Russian dead," Nuland said.
Russia has only given official figures about its losses twice since the start of the invasion on February 24, and both were much lower than Western and Ukrainian estimates.
On March 2, the Russian Ministry of Defense put the death toll at 498, and on March 25 it reported that 1,351 servicemen had been killed. Ukrainian officials have given a figure for Russian deaths at more than 17,000.
Casualty figures in the war have proven impossible to independently confirm.
Nuland said the United States welcomed the talks between Russia and Ukraine that were held in Istanbul on March 29, but noted that without a cessation of hostilities, no serious negotiations could take place.
"Until there is a true cease-fire, I don't think we're going to have serious talks, but we'll see," she said.
Nuland said that Moscow's decision to reposition its forces, as announced on March 29 by Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr Fomin, was "a direct result of the fierce resistance that the Ukrainians put up outside of Kyiv and its suburbs and in Chernihiv."
"However, we know that this is just a repositioning of Russian forces and that they will be back in other parts of Ukraine and that they continue to pound Mariupol and Kherson and other parts of the country," she said.
"Diplomatic resolutions to conflicts should generally come after an agreed cease-fire, not in the middle of the fighting. And the Russians have been absolutely unwilling to have a full cease-fire so that negotiations can get serious," Nuland noted, adding that any negotiated end to the conflict should ensure that Ukraine will be able in future to deter a repeat of the aggression.
"Therefore, Ukraine is going to need the kind of security support in its arsenal that it had to use in this conflict, if only to deter Moscow from trying again. So, we will have to continue with our allies and partners to provide strong security support to Ukraine."
Asked whether the West will respond to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's request for air defense systems that are available in countries that used to be a part of Soviet Union, Nuland said that without getting into too many details for reasons of operational security, "I will confirm for you that we are looking for and already providing significant air defense systems for Ukraine."
She also warned that, unless Russia stops its aggression against Ukraine, it risks even more sanctions from the West.
"As long as this war goes on, we are intent with our allies and partners on increasing the pressure on [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and his government week on week and denying them the money that they need for their war machine," Nuland said.
But the U.S. diplomat also floated the possibility of a staggered reduction of punitive measures against Russia that would be proportionate with Moscow's steps toward stopping and eventually reversing its invasion of Ukraine.
"Were we to have a negotiated settlement to this conflict that got Russian forces out of Ukraine, that protected Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity going forward, that ensured the rebuilding of Ukraine, then sanctions could be rolled back," Nuland said.
"You could see a scenario where with steps to get Russian forces out of Ukraine, you sequenced the rolling back of sanctions," she said, but added, "we are a long, long way from there. That's not where we are right now."
Nuland: Russia's Negotiating Position Is 'Capitulate And Then Maybe We'll Talk'
More Than 4 Million Ukrainians Have Now Fled Country, UN Says
The United Nations says more than four million Ukrainians have now left their country to flee Russia's unprovoked invasion.
According to the UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, the total number of refugees as of midday on March 29 was 4.02 million, with just over half of that total making their way into Poland.
"Refugees from Ukraine are now 4 million, five weeks after the start of the Russian attack," UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said in a tweet on March 30, adding that he had just arrived in Ukraine to discuss ways to increase support "to people affected and displaced by this senseless war."
The UNHCR initially estimated the total number of refugees created by the war could be up to four million. More than six million others are internally displaced inside Ukraine, according to the UN's International Organization for Migration (IOM).
Prior to the invasion, which Russia launched on February 24, Ukraine had a population of 37 million in the regions under government control, excluding Russia-annexed Crimea and regions in the east that were controlled by Russia-backed separatists.
Noted Russian Director Serebrennikov Leaves Russia
Noted Russian theater and film director Kirill Serebrennikov has left Russia after a court canceled the suspended three-year prison sentence he was handed in an embezzlement case that many have called politically motivated.
French cinema expert Joel Chapron posted a picture on Facebook of Serebrennikov taken at the Place de la Bastille in Paris on March 29.
In the photo, Serebrennikov is wearing a T-shirt with a slogan, saying: "I'm turning off the TV," a reference to the state propaganda spread by Russian television to justify Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
"Great news in these awful times: Kirill Serebrennikov is out of Russia!" Chapron wrote.
A court in Moscow on March 28 canceled Serebrennikov's sentence and also ruled to wipe out his criminal record because half of his suspended sentence had passed without any violations of the parole-like restrictions imposed on him. Serebrennikov also "fully paid off all fines and fully compensated all damages," it added.
Serebrennikov's co-defendants, theater producers, Yury Itin and Aleksei Malobrodsky, were also found guilty of embezzlement and received three-year and two-year suspended sentences respectively. Both also received steep fines.
The fourth defendant, a former employee of the Culture Ministry, Sofia Apfelbaum, was found guilty of negligence.
The court also ordered Serebrennikov, Itin, and Malobrodsky to repay nearly 129 million rubles ($1.7 million at the exchange rates of that time), which the court concluded they had embezzled.
Serebrennikov has been hailed as a daring and innovative force on Russia's modern art scene, potentially putting him at odds with cultural conservatives.
He also has taken part in anti-government protests and voiced concern about the growing influence of the Russian Orthodox church in the country.
The case against Serebrennikov and his associates, first launched in August 2017, drew international attention and prompted accusations that Russian authorities were targeting cultural figures who are at loggerheads with President Vladimir Putin and his government.
Prominent Russian and international actors, writers, and directors have expressed their support for Serebrennikov and his colleagues.
Serebrennikov, Itin, Malobrodsky, and Apfelbaum were accused of embezzling state funds that were granted from 2011 to 2014 to Seventh Studio, a nonprofit organization established by Serebrennikov, for a project called Platforma.
All four have denied any wrongdoing.
Two Ukrainians Among Five Killed In Israel Attack, Police Say
Israeli police say two of the five men killed by a Palestinian gunman in the central Israeli city of Bnei Brak in an attack late on March 29 were Ukrainian nationals.
A police statement on March 30 identified those slain, noting that "a foreigner from Ukraine, aged 23," and "a foreigner from Ukraine, aged 32," were among them.
According to police, a 27-year-old Palestinian from a West Bank village had opened fire in the center of Bnei Brak, killing the Ukrainians as they sat outside a shop, before proceeding to kill two Israelis nearby.
A police officer who arrived at the scene was also shot dead, before Armashah was killed, police said.
Israel has a 15,000-strong Ukrainian community, but since Russia 's unprovoked invasion on February 24, the Jewish state has received nearly 20,000 refugees from Ukraine, an Interior Ministry spokeswoman said.
The two Ukrainians killed in the March 29 attack had been in Israel for a while and were not war refugees, authorities said.
The incident was the third fatal gun or knife attack in Israel in the past week.
The previous two attacks, carried out by Palestinian citizens of Israel who were inspired by the Islamic State extremist group, have raised concerns of further violence.
Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
Ukraine Tells Russia To Pull Back From Chernobyl As Munitions Could Explode
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk says Russian forces occupying the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power station must pull out of the area after Ukraine's armed forces warned there is a danger of ammunition exploding at the site.
"We demand that the UN Security Council immediately take measures to demilitarize the Chernobyl exclusion zone and introduce a special UN mission there to eliminate the risk of the repeat of a nuclear catastrophe," she said in a video on the Telegram social media platform on March 30.
Vereshchuk also said Ukraine had asked Russia at talks on March 29 to allow 97 humanitarian corridors to be established to the worst-hit towns, cities, and villages in Ukraine.
Ukrainian staff have continued to manage the Chernobyl site even after Russian forces took control of the plant on February 24, the day that Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine.
On March 29, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, traveled to Ukraine for talks with senior government officials on the delivery of "urgent technical assistance" to ensure the safety and security of the country’s nuclear facilities amid Russia's ongoing invasion of the country.
"We can’t afford to lose any more time. This conflict is already causing unimaginable human suffering and destruction. The IAEA’s expertise and capabilities are needed to prevent it from also leading to a nuclear accident,” Grossi said in a statement.
The statement did not say how long Grossi would be in Ukraine.
Russia's Declared Pullback Doubted As Fighting Continues In Ukraine
Russia’s proclaimed pullback of troops in Ukraine continues to be widely dismissed as several areas reported continued air strikes overnight and heavy fighting in some cities raged on despite hope that progress was being made on bringing an end to the conflict.
More than a month into its unprovoked invasion, Russia told Ukraine that it would curtail operations near the capital, Kyiv, and the northern city of Chernihiv "to increase mutual trust" for peace talks after the two sides met face-to-face in Istanbul on March 29.
But the governor of the Chernihiv region said on March 30 that he saw no let-up in Russian attacks overnight, while British military intelligence said that troop movements could be attributed to Russian contingents returning home or to neighboring Belarus to reorganize and resupply after suffering heavy losses on the battlefield.
"Do we believe it [Russia’s promise]? Of course not," Governor Vyacheslav Chaus said in a video post on Telegram.
"The enemy demonstrated its 'decreased activity' in the Chernihiv region by carrying out strikes on [the city of] Nizhyn, including air strikes, and all night long they hit [the city of] Chernihiv," he added.
Russia is likely to continue to compensate for its reduced ground maneuver capability through mass artillery and missile strikes, Britain’s Defense Ministry said.
Moscow said recently that it had fulfilled the first part of its plan in Ukraine and that its main focus would now be on southeastern Ukraine, where it is trying to capture more territory to turn over to separatists it has supported since 2014.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who is set to speak to the Norwegian parliament on March 30, voiced caution about Russia's promises to scale back some operations, saying in his daily video address late on March 29 that Ukrainians “are not naive people.
"Ukrainians have already learned during these 34 days of invasion, and over the past eight years of the war in Donbass, that the only thing they can trust is a concrete result," he said.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.S. President Joe Biden have also expressed skepticism and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington is focused on Russia's actions, not its words.
"What Russia is doing is the continued brutalization of Ukraine and its people, and that continues as we speak," said Blinken, who is on a tour of the Middle East and spoke at a news conference in Morocco.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Russia was only "repositioning" its forces near Kyiv not withdrawing them.
“It does not mean the threat to Kyiv is over,” Kirby said. “They can still inflict massive brutality on the country, including on Kyiv.” He said Russian air strikes against Kyiv continued.
"We're not prepared to call this a retreat or even a withdrawal," he said. "We think that what they probably have in mind is a repositioning to prioritize elsewhere."
Thousands of civilians in the southern port city of Mariupol continue to be trapped under repeated shelling and air strikes by Russian forces.
Mariupol has been one of the main focal points of fighting since the start of the invasion more than a month ago. The situation in the city, which numbered some 400,000 people before the war, has been described as "apocalyptic."
The head of the UN human rights mission in Ukraine told Reuters that thousands of civilians may have died in the city since bombing began.
"We do think that there could be thousands of deaths, of civilian casualties, in Mariupol," Matilda Bogner said. The mission did not have a precise estimate but was working to gather more information, she added.
According to the UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, the total number of refugees as of midday on March 29 was 4.02 million, with just over half of that total making their way out of Ukraine and into Poland.
"Refugees from Ukraine are now 4 million, five weeks after the start of the Russian attack," UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said in a tweet on March 30, adding that he had just arrived in Ukraine to discuss ways to increase support "to people affected and displaced by this senseless war."
Moscow’s invasion, launched on February 24, has sparked several waves of crippling economic and financial sanctions on Russia.
The Kremlin has tried to fight back with a plan to force payments for energy exports such as gas and oil in rubles.
While the West has balked at such a move, calling it a “breach of contract,” Germany, Russia’s biggest importer of gas, declared an “early warning” on March 30 of a possible emergency if gas stopped flowing into the country.
Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of Russia's parliament, said on March 30 that European politicians need to “stop the talk, stop trying to find some justification about why they cannot pay in rubles."
"If you want gas, find rubles," he said.
Volodin has proposed expanding the ruble payment policy to the country’s other main exports - including grain, fertilizers and metals.
With additional reporting by Current Time
Russian State-Sponsored Hacking Poses 'Very Real' Threat, FBI Official Tells Members Of Congress
State-sponsored hacking by Russia presents a threat to American national security, a top FBI official told lawmakers on March 29.
Bryan Vorndran, an assistant director in the FBI's cyberdivision, told a U.S. House of Representatives committee hearing that the threat from Russia was “very, very real -- and current” in both a criminal sense and in the nation-state sense.
Vorndran told lawmakers that instances of Russian hackers "scanning" networks in the U.S. energy sector have increased recently, and he said such activity represents a "reconnaissance phase" by Russia to try and understand a company's defenses and vulnerabilities.
"It's an extremely important part of the overall attacks," he noted, adding that Russia represents "one of the two most capable cyberadversaries we face globally," and is "a formidable foe."
In the weeks since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the White House and the Justice Department have been warning U.S. companies about intelligence suggesting that Moscow has been taking early steps toward possibly launching cyberattacks.
U.S. President Joe Biden last year warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that certain critical infrastructure should be "off-limits" to cyberattacks.
At a Geneva summit with Putin in June, Biden said the two leaders discussed keeping 16 types of critical infrastructure off-limits to cyberattacks, including the energy and water sectors.
Biden noted a month later in a speech to the U.S. intelligence community that a growing number of cyberattacks against government agencies and private industry have been linked to Russia and China, and said that a major cyberattack on the United States could lead to an actual “shooting war.”
Based on reporting by AP
Six Pakistani Troops, One Russian, One Serb On Downed Helicopter In DR Congo
Eight UN peacekeepers -- six Pakistanis, a Russian and a Serb -- were killed when their helicopter crashed while on a mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), UN and Pakistani officials said on March 29.
A spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres confirmed the deaths and gave the nationality of all eight victims.
The Pakistani military said the helicopter was on a reconnaissance mission and the exact cause of crash had not yet been determined. It added that six Pakistani troops were among those killed.
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his "deep sense of shock and grief," his office said, paying tribute to the peace effort by the country's armed forces.
DRC military authorities said M23 rebels had "shot down" the aircraft. But the group denied the accusation, claiming the Congolese military was responsible for the crash.
The UN Stabilization Mission in the DRC (MONUSCO) said earlier that it had "lost contact" with one of its helicopters while it was on a reconnaissance mission in the Rutshuru region of North Kivu Province, where Congolese forces have been battling M23 rebels.
The helicopter was among two carrying out the UN mission, according to a statement from DRC’s army, which said the helicopter was shot down on March 28.
The mission was to assess the movements of communities that had been attacked by rebels in order to coordinate humanitarian assistance.
The DRC army has accused Rwanda of supporting an armed rebellion in the east of the country. Kigali denies the charges, and M23 spokesman Willy Ngoma said in a video message that the movement was strictly Congolese and did not receive any assistance from any neighboring country.
A spokesperson for the North Kivu governor said in a statement on March 28 that the M23 "backed by the Rwanda Defense Force, (RDF) carried out incursions and attacked positions" of the army the previous night.
To support the accusation, General Sylvain Ekenge said two Rwandan soldiers had been arrested during the attacks. Rwanda’s ambassador to the DRC said the two men were arrested more than a month ago and were not the soldiers named.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Russian Opposition Activist Flees Russia After Serving Jail Term Over Anti-War Rally
KALININGRAD, Russia -- Russian opposition activist Ivan Luzin has left Russia after serving a 25-day jail term over an anti-war rally he did not take part in.
Luzin told the Novy Kaliningrad newspaper on March 29 that he, his wife, and their four children are currently in Poland.
Luzin said he planned to leave Russia months ago after pressure was imposed on opposition activists and associates of jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny last year.
However, he added, the decision to leave the country as soon as possible came after Russia started its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
On that day some 200 residents of the city of Kaliningrad rallied to protest the war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine. Police arrested 40 activists, including Luzin, who was detained before the rally started.
Luzin and another activist, Anastasia Nekhayeva, were sentenced to 25 days in jail on a charge of violating the law on public gatherings, which they both served.
In April 2021, Luzin was sentenced to 21 days in jail for taking part in an unsanctioned rally to support Navalny.
In December 2020, he was ordered to pay a hefty fine for holding a single person picket, demanding that Russian authorities investigate Navalny's poisoning with a nerve agent.
With reporting by Novy Kaliningrad
Western Leaders Wary Of Russia's Announcement On Reduction Of Military Activity
The leaders of the United States, Britain, France, Germany, and Italy have warned against the West dropping its guard against Russia after Moscow signaled it would scale down fighting around two Ukrainian cities.
"They agreed there could be no relaxation of Western resolve until the horror inflicted on Ukraine is over," the leaders said, according to a readout on March 29 from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office.
Russia's announcement that it would reduce military activity in areas around Kyiv and Chernihiv came after talks with Ukraine in Turkey on March 29.
Johnson and U.S. President Joe Biden have expressed skepticism over Russia’s statement.
"The prime minister underscored that we must judge Putin's regime by their actions not their words,” Johnson’s office said. "Putin is twisting the knife in the open wound of Ukraine in an attempt to force the country and its allies to capitulate."
Biden said he wouldn't place any credence in what Russia said "until I see what their actions are."
Both Biden and Johnson stressed that the West's response should remain unified and strong.
French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin after his call with Biden and the other Western leaders.
Putin told Macron that Ukrainian "nationalists" in the embattled city of Mariupol must lay down their arms, according to a Kremlin statement.
"It was stressed that in order to resolve the difficult humanitarian situation in this city (Mariupol), Ukrainian nationalist militants must stop resisting and lay down their arms," the statement said.
The conditions for carrying out a humanitarian operation to help citizens in the besieged Ukrainian port city are not met "at this stage," Macron's office said.
Macron outlined to Putin details of the mission that France, Turkey, and Greece would oversee, but the Russian leader replied that he would think about it before responding, an Elysee Palace official said.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Probe Launched Against Radio Presenter In Kazakhstan Over Online Promise To Call Putin For Help
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- Police in Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty, have launched a probe against former radio presenter Lyubov Panova over her online promise to turn to Russian President Vladimir Putin "to take care" of "Nazis" in Kazakhstan.
Almaty city police said late on March 28 that investigations were launched into the "incitement of ethnic hatred" by Panova, though it is unclear if she has been charged.
Last week during an online debate, Panova, who is a Kazakh citizen of Russian origin residing in Almaty, told those Kazakhs who oppose Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine that she will call "Uncle Vova," who would "take care" of "natsiki" in the Central Asian nation.
Uncle Vova is a nickname for Russian President Vladimir Putin and natsiki is a colloquial word describing Nazis or ultranationalists. Russian officials explained Moscow’s full-scale attack against its neighbor, which started on February 24, by claiming they wanted to "denazify" and demilitarize Ukraine.
Panova's online statement sparked a public outcry. Her employer, Europa Plus Kazakhstan, announced on March 28 that she had been fired.
The deputy prosecutor-general of Kazakhstan, Bolat Dembaev, issued a statement on March 28 calling on Kazakh citizens to stay away from following "public statements by some Internet users, including Kazakh citizens, who are making separatist calls damaging our country's territorial integrity."
Russian Media Regulator Bans Cartoon About War In Ukraine
Russian media regulator Roskomnadzor has demanded the creators of a popular cartoon show remove the last episode posted on the Internet because it deals with Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
Roskomnadzor said on March 29 that the episode of the series Masyanya "contains false information of social importance about the ongoing military operation to defend the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics."
According to Roskomnadzor, the cartoon episode "discredits the Russian Federation's armed forces."
The creator of the show, Oleg Kuvayev, said on March 29 that he had limited access to the episode in question after his website suffered a massive DOS-attack that came after Roskomnadzor made its request two days earlier.
Roskomnadzor said Kuvayev created a mirror mult.ru website, adding it warned him that all of his Internet resources would be blocked unless he deleted the episode from both the main and mirror sites.
The episode in question, titled Vakidzasi, was issued on March 22. It focuses on Russia’s unprovoked full-scale attack against Ukraine that started on February 24.
In the episode, the characters compare Russian President Vladimir Putin with Adolf Hitler. Some videos showing buildings in ruins in Ukrainian towns and cities bombed by Russian military forces are featured in the cartoon, as well.
At the end of the episode, the main character of the cartoon, Masyanya, comes to Putin and leaves a Japanese sword with him so he can commit suicide. In less than 24 hours, more than 500,000 people watched the episode.
Roskomnadzor has strictly limited access to information about the war in Ukraine unleashed by Russia and directed media to describe events in Ukraine as a “special military operation” and not a war or an invasion.
On March 5, Putin signed a new law into effect that calls for sentences of up to 15 years in prison for people who "deliberately distribute false news" about the Russian Army.
Several Russian media outlets have chosen to suspend operations rather than face heavy restrictions on what they can report. The Kremlin has also blocked multiple foreign news outlets.
With reporting by TASS and RIA Novosti
Proposed Bill In State Duma Would Make Russian Language Mandatory For 'Compatriots'
Russia’s State Duma has registered a bill for debate that would recognize ethnic Russians and representatives of other ethnic groups of the Russian Federation as "compatriots" only if they speak Russian.
The bill was registered in the lower house of the Russian parliament on March 28.
The status of "compatriot" gives people who have ancestral roots in the former Soviet republics or current or former subjects of Russia the right to obtain Russian citizenship and to seek political and other kinds of support.
The bill also envisions adding the definition of "state-forming people" for ethnic Russians and "representatives of Belarusian and Ukrainian peoples that are related to the state-forming people."
The definition "state-forming people" was proposed in the past during discussions of constitutional amendments but rejected by lawmakers after natives of ethnic republics across Russia protested against it.
Four European Countries Expel Dozens Of Russian Diplomats For Alleged Spying
Four European countries -- the Netherlands, Belgium, Ireland, and the Czech Republic -- announced major expulsions of Russian diplomats on March 29 for alleged espionage as Moscow’s war against Ukraine continues to rage.
The Netherlands announced the expulsion of 17 Russian diplomats who the Dutch Foreign Ministry says were acting as intelligence officers, while Belgium expelled 21 Russian diplomats, Ireland asked four to leave, and the Czech Republic one.
Russian embassies in the countries affected issued angry statements against the "unfriendly" actions and promised retaliation.
The Dutch ministry said in a statement that the ambassador of Russia was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and informed of the expulsion.
"The reason is that there is information...showing that the persons concerned, accredited as diplomats, are secretly active as intelligence officers," the statement said.
The diplomats must leave the Netherlands within two weeks, Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said, according Dutch state news outlet NOS News.
"These people have diplomat on their business card when they are actually doing something completely different," Hoekstra said without elaborating on what kind of alleged espionage they were engaged in.
"We have made this decision for the sake of Dutch security," says Hoekstra. "In the greatly changed context, with the war in Ukraine and the increasing Russian assertiveness."
A total of 75 Russian diplomats are accredited in the Netherlands, so there will still be 58 remaining in the country after the 17 leave. Hoekstra expects that Russia will also expel Dutch diplomats in response.
Ireland’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said it had summoned the Russian ambassador to advise him that four senior officials have been asked to leave.
"This is because their activities have not been in accordance with international standards of diplomatic behavior," the ministry said in a statement posted on Twitter.
The statement said that the Irish government “continues to believe that diplomatic channels between Ireland and the Russian Federation should remain open.”
The Belgian government said the 21 Russian diplomats it is expelling participated in activities related to espionage or unlawful influence peddling.
Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmes told lawmakers the move was exclusively related to national security and that diplomatic channels would remain open.
The diplomats were given two weeks to leave the country, foreign affairs spokeswoman Elke Pattyn told the AP news agency.
The Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Twitter that it informed the Russian Embassy that one of its diplomatic staff had been declared persona non grata and was requested to leave within 72 hours.
“Together with our Allies, we are reducing the Russian intelligence presence in the EU,” the ministry said.
The Russian Embassy in Ireland described the Irish government's decision as "arbitrary and groundless."
The Russian ambassador to Belgium said in a statement the expulsions were "completely unfounded" and would deal a serious blow to Russian-Belgian relations.
"Countermeasures will be taken in relation to all unfriendly measures against Russian foreign institutions,” Russia's RIA news agency quoted Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying.
With reporting by AFP, NOS News, AP, and Reuters
Frontline Town In Eastern Ukraine Endures Shelling As Residents Lack Heat And Running Water
Belarusian Priest Fined For 'Ukraine, Forgive Us' Sticker On His Car
A Belarusian Greek Catholic priest has been fined for having a bumper sticker on his car saying: "Ukraine, Forgive Us."
A court in the eastern Belarusian city of Mahilyou ordered Vasil Yahorau on March 28 to pay 1,600 rubles ($490) as a penalty for having the sticker on his car. It is not clear what the official charge was in the case.
Yahorau is the archpriest of the Greek Catholic parish in the town of Byalynichy near Mahilyou. He studied in a Greek Catholic seminary in the Ukrainian city of Ivano-Frankivsk.
He was arrested on March 25 and was held in a detention center until his trial.
Authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka has allowed Russia to use Belarusian territory to launch Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Some of Russia’s ongoing missile attacks have also been made from Belarusian territory.
In an interview with the Japanese television channel TBS earlier in March, Lukashenka said he opposes the punishment of people in Belarus for openly expressing their thoughts against the war in Ukraine.
However, he has also presided over a violent crackdown on dissent in the country since a disputed August 2020 presidential election that handed him a sixth term in office.
Opposition politicians say the election was rigged and that their candidate won the vote.
Many opposition figures have been jailed since, or have left their country fearing for their security.
Russia Says To 'Dramatically' Decrease Military Activities Around Kyiv, Chernihiv
Russia says it has decided to "dramatically" decrease its military activities around the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, and the northern city of Chernihiv, raising hopes that progress is being made toward a cease-fire more than a month after Moscow launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Deputy Defense Minister Aleksandr Fomin told reporters in Moscow after talks between Russia and Ukraine were held in Istanbul on March 29 that Moscow expects Kyiv to take decisions in response to Russia’s announcement to ease operations.
"Because the talks on the preparations of an agreement on Ukraine's neutrality and nonnuclear status are entering into a practical phase, and taking into account the principles discussed during today's negotiations [in Istanbul], the Defense Ministry decided, with a goal of increasing mutual trust and to create conditions necessary to enter the next phases of talks to coordinate and sign an agreement, to dramatically decrease military activities in the direction of Kyiv and Chernihiv," Fomin said.
He added that more detailed information on the results of the talks held in Istanbul will be made public after the Russian delegation returns to Moscow.
Russia launched its attack on Ukraine on February 24 but its troops have yet to take a major city despite having an overwhelming advantage in firepower. Western intelligence sources have said several times that Russian troops have been plagued by logistical and other issues, causing them to struggle to make any advances in recent days.
Based on reporting by TASS and Interfax
Municipal Lawmaker In Siberian City Detained Over His Posts About War In Ukraine
OMSK, Russia -- A municipal lawmaker in the Siberian city of Omsk has been detained over his recent online posts and articles about Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
Dmitry Petrenko's associates and human rights activists told RFE/RL on March 29 that the city councilor may be charged with the distribution of "false" information about the use of Russia's armed forces.
Officials of the Investigative Committee of the Omsk region told RFE/RL that Petrenko is in their custody, adding that he had yet to be charged.
According to a new law adopted earlier this month, a person convicted of such a crime faces up to 15 years in prison.
The new law, and other measures passed and enacted since the invasion began on February 24, have criminalized distributing allegedly "false information" about the military, diplomatic missions, and state bodies. The new legislation also limited coverage of what the Kremlin calls a "special military operation" to officially sourced information.
Several broadcasters, both local and international, have suspended operations in Russia due to the restrictions and potential penalties.
Russian Historian Dmitriyev To Be Transferred To Penal Colony
A well-known Russian historian, who is also the head of the Memorial human rights group in the northwestern region of Karelia, will soon be transferred from a detention center in the city of Petrozavodsk to a penal colony to serve a lengthy prison term on charges he and his supporters have staunchly denied.
Yury Dmitriyev's lawyer, Viktor Anufriyev, said on March 29 that his client will be transferred to a correctional colony in the town of Nadvoitsy in Karelia in the coming days after the region's Supreme Court upheld his sentence in a ruling made two weeks ago.
The high-profile case against Dmitriyev dates back to 2016, when the historian, who has spent decades researching extrajudicial executions carried out in Karelia under Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, was arrested over images of his foster daughter that investigators found on his computer.
The authorities said the images were pornographic but Dmitriyev said they were made at the request of social workers concerned about the child's physical development.
He was acquitted in April 2018, but the Karelia Supreme Court upheld an appeal by prosecutors and ordered a new trial. He was rearrested in June 2018 and then charged with a more serious crime of sexual assault of a minor.
In July 2020, Dmitriyev was sentenced to 3 1/2 years on a conviction for "violent acts of a sexual nature committed against a person under 14 years of age." He has rejected the case, insisting that he is being targeted because of his research into the crimes of Stalin's regime.
Prosecutors, who had asked for 15 years in prison in the high-profile case, said the original sentence was "too lenient" and appealed it. Dmitriyev's defense team, meanwhile, also appealed, insisting he was innocent.
In September 2020, weeks before he was due to be released because of time served, the Supreme Court accepted the prosecutors' appeal and added another 9 1/2 years onto Dmitriyev's sentence.
Dozens of Russian and international scholars, historians, writers, poets, and others have issued statements in support of the scholar, while the European Union has called for Dmitriyev to be released.
Dmitriyev's research has been viewed with hostility by the government of President Vladimir Putin.
Under Putin, Stalin has undergone a gradual rehabilitation, and the Russian government has emphasized his leadership of the Soviet Union while downplaying his crimes against Soviet citizens.
During Stalin's rule, millions of people were executed, sent to labor camps, or starved to death in famines caused by forced collectivization. During World War II, entire ethnic groups were deported to remote areas as collective punishment for alleged collaboration with the Nazis.
With reporting by Interfax
Russia To Expel 10 Baltic Diplomats In Tit-For-Tat Move
Russia has expelled 10 diplomats from Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania in response to a similar move by the Baltic countries against Moscow earlier this month.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on March 29 that it was making the tit-for-tat move in retaliation for the "provocative and groundless expulsion of Russian Embassy staffers from these Baltic countries."
It said that four staff members of the Lithuanian Embassy in Moscow were being expelled, along with three from the Latvian Embassy and three from the Estonian Embassy and the Pskov office of Estonia's consulate-general in St. Petersburg.
The expelled staff were given 72 hours to leave Russia, the statement added.
The Baltic countries, all former Soviet republics who are now members of the European Union and NATO, announced the expulsion of a total of 10 Russia diplomats on March 18 because of Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, which threatened to undermine security across the region.
Russian Artist Doused In Fake Blood Protests Against War
