Kremlin Loyalists Assault Human Rights Rally In Moscow

Participants in a February 10 march held in Moscow in solidarity with a prosecuted activist were attacked by supporters of the South East Radical Block (SERB), a radical pro-Kremlin group. The video shows a female participant in the rally as SERB supporters snatch a picket from her, grab a hat from her head, and drag her to the ground. Police arrested two march participants and the SERB leader. Rallies were held in Moscow and other Russian cities in support of activist Anastasia Shevchenko, who faced obstacles to be released from house arrest in time to see her critically ill daughter in a hospital. Her request was only granted on January 31, shortly before her daughter died.