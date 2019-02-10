Moscow Protesters Decry Activist Daughter's Death

An unsanctioned march was organized in Moscow on February 10 in solidarity with an activist who faced numerous obstacles when trying to see her dying daughter in a hospital. Police arrested two march participants and later also the leader of the South East Radical Block (SERB), a radical pro-Kremlin group whose supporters assaulted march participants. Similar rallies were held in other Russian cities to show support for Anastasia Shevchenko, who has been placed under house arrest while awaiting trial for working for the NGO Open Russia. On January 30, her daughter was taken to a hospital, and Shevchenko was only allowed to see her hours before she died.