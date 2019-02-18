Kremlin Slams Facebook's Decision To Block RT, Blames 'Pressure On Media'

The Kremlin says Facebook's move to block a page linked to Russia's state-run RT television channel amounts to "pressure on the media."



Talking to journalists in Moscow on February 18, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the move by Facebook "seriously damages" its image and "credibility."



"... Unfriendly countries have been using large companies that provide services in the social media sector and other platforms to put pressure on the Russian media," Peskov said, adding that "RT will be able to protect its rights" and "the issue will be solved."



RT Chief Editor Margarita Simonyan said earlier in the day on her Facebook account that the U.S-based social media giant had blocked a page related to her television channel's project in English called In the Now.



"We had a subsidiary project in English, In the Now. The project was wildly popular -- 2.5 billion views and four million subscribers on Facebook alone!" RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan said on her Telegram social network account.



According to Simonyan, Facebook blocked the project after CNN aired a program following direction from the U.S. State Department and NATO that claimed the In the Now project had been sponsored by the Kremlin.



Simonyan said it should not be an issue that the page did not disclose its Russian funding to visitors.



"We didn't violate any Facebook rules," she said.



RT has been accused by U.S. intelligence agencies of being used by the Kremlin to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.



That charge led to an order from the U.S. Justice Department in September 2017 for RT to register its U.S. operator as a "foreign agent." The allegations also prompted Twitter to ban advertising from RT and its affiliate Sputnik.



RT, formerly known as Russia Today, broadcasts in English, French, Spanish, and Arabic.



Russia Today was set up in the mid-2000s to counter what Russian President Vladimir Putin saw as the dominance of U.S. and British media organizations, which he says have a pro-Western bias.



The channel is seen by analysts as giving a platform to conspiracy theorists as well as far-right or antiestablishment figures who attack what they portray as Western hypocrisy and corruption.

Based on reporting by Interfax and TASS