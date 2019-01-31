Russia's Media Watchdog Accuses BBC Of 'Violations'

Russia's media regulator says the BBC World News channel has committed "certain violations" while operating in Russia.

Roskomnadzor is now assessing how to proceed further in the case, spokesman Vadim Ampelonsky announced on January 31, without saying what kind of violations had allegedly been committed.

Roskomnadzor will later report on the "measures it is going to take," against the British broadcaster, Ampelonsky said.

The watchdog announced earlier this month it was investigating whether British broadcaster BBC has broken Russian law by allegedly promoting Islamist extremism.

It also said it would be carrying out a review of the BBC's broadcasting in Russia from January 14 to January 31 and had requested all the necessary documentation from the broadcaster.

In December, Roskomnadzor said it had started checking the legality of the BBC World News channel's Russian operations and its websites.

The BBC said at the time that it "works in Russia in full compliance with the country's laws and regulations to deliver independent news and information to its audiences."

Roskomnadzor's December announcement came a day after British media watchdog Ofcom said it was considering sanctioning Russia's state-run broadcaster RT, which it accused of violating impartiality rules in seven programs last year.

Based on reporting by Reuters, TASS, and Interfax