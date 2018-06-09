Kremlin: Vienna Possible Venue For Putin-Trump Meeting

The Kremlin has said Vienna is one of the cities being considered as the venue for a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on June 9 that Putin and Trump discussed the prospects for their meeting in a March phone call and talked about locations, with the Austrian capital as a possibility.

Speaking in the Chinese port city of Qingdao where Putin is attending a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Peskov said that "there have been no concrete agreements or understandings, and no specific discussions are being conducted now."

Peskov added the issue came up during Putin's talks with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz earlier this week.

Trump said in March that the two leaders would meet soon, but since then ties between Washington and Moscow have further deteriorated over the conflict in Syria and the poisoning of a former Russian spy in Britain, which the West blamed on Moscow.

