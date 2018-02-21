Russian Curler To Get His Day In Court Over Doping Case

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will hear a case against Russian curler Aleksandr Krushelnitsky on February 22, the tribunal says.

Krushelnitsky, who won bronze in Pyeongchang with his wife, Anastasia Bryzgalova, in mixed doubles curling at the ongoing Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, tested positive for meldonium. He has denied taking banned substances.

The Russian Olympic delegation in Pyeongchang has launched an investigation into the case.

Earlier on February 21, the Kremlin voiced hope that an investigation into Krushelnitsky's case would clear the athlete's name.



"Let's keep up hope that this investigation will help rehabilitate him. For now, a fact is a fact," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said during a call with reporters.

Meldonium, which was banned in sports in 2016, is the same substance that led to Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova being banned from WTA competition for 18 months.

The drug is designed for people with heart problems and some believe it can help athletes increase stamina.

Based on reporting by Reuyters, Interfax, and TASS