Trump Son-In-Law Scheduled To Meet With Congressional Panels On Russia Ties

U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser is scheduled to meet with the Senate Intelligence Committee on July 24 as part of an investigation into contacts between Russia and the Trump campaign during the 2016 election.

Jared Kushner’s closed-door meeting with the Senate panel will be followed by another private session before the House Intelligence Committee the following day.

The 36-year-old Kushner will be questioned about his meetings with Russia's ambassador to Washington, the head of a major Russian bank, and a Russian lawyer, according to Adam Schiff, the leading Democrat on the House committee.

"There's a lot we want to know," Schiff told CBS television’s Face The Nation program.

"We certainly want to know about several of the meetings that have been alleged to have taken place," he added.

"His counsel has said they'll only make him available for two hours. So we expect this is just going to be the first interview," Schiff said.

Anthony Scaramucci, the new White House communications director, meanwhile, said he hoped the appearances would be "the last time that [Kushner] has to talk about Russia."

The congressional investigations are being conducted separately from a probe by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who was appointed by the Justice Department to investigate whether there was any coordination between the Trump campaign and Russian agents to meddle in the 2016 U.S. election.

