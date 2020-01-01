Hundreds March In Kyiv Honoring Controversial Nationalist Leader

KYIV -- Hundreds of Ukrainian nationalists marched through downtown Kyiv in a torchlight parade to mark the birthday of the controversial partisan wartime leader Stepan Bandera.



The January 1 march to commemorate the birth of Bandera included an estimated 1,000 participants who hailed him as a hero.



A nationalist who led an insurgent army during World War II, Bandera is seen by many Ukrainians as a freedom fighter.



In Russia, however, he is seen as a traitor to the Soviet Union who collaborated with the Nazis.



Ukrainian police said the march ended peacefully and there were no arrests.