Staff Of Shuttered English-Language Kyiv Post Launches New Media Project

A group of journalists in Ukraine say they have launched a new media project after leaving the Kyiv Post amid a stand-off with the newspaper's owner over editorial independence.

The reporters wrote on Facebook on November 22 that the newly founded Kyiv Independent, "brought to you by the former editorial team of the Kyiv Post" would rely on fundraising and donors to finance its operations.

"We are launching The Kyiv Independent because Ukraine needs on-the-ground English-language journalism of the highest quality and our community needs a news source it can trust," they said.

"We are not dependent on a rich owner or an oligarch. We will rely first and foremost on fundraising from our readers and donors, and later on commercial activities," it added.

The Kyiv Post was Ukraine's largest independent English-language newspaper until abruptly shutting its operations after more than a quarter-century amid a dispute between the owner and journalists.

Adnan Kivan, the Kyiv Post publisher and a real-estate businessman, announced the closure on the paper's website on November 8, saying it would be temporary. He did not give a reason for the move, though it did not appear to be financial.

However, a group of about 30 reporters and editors at the newspaper said in a joint statement at the time that the sudden closure came on the heels of Kivan's attempt to "infringe" on their editorial independence.

The Kyiv Post has been critical of Ukraine's leadership at times, highlighting slow progress on Western-backed reforms, including the crucial fight against corruption.

The paper was an important source of information for Ukraine's expat community, including foreign embassy staff.