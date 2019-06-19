Accessibility links

Ukraine

Kyiv Says One Ukrainian Soldier Killed In Clashes With Russian-Backed Separatists

A Ukrainian serviceman fires rounds from a machine gun during fighting in eastern Ukraine. (file photo)

Ukraine's government says one of its soldiers has been killed and six others wounded in clashes with Russia-backed separatists in the eastern part of the country.

Meanwhile, both sides in the conflict on June 19 accused the other of violating a cease-fire under the Minsk peace agreements by firing mortar and heavy artillery.

Since April 2014, more than 13,000 people have been killed in fighting between Kyiv's forces and the Russia-backed separatists who control parts of the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.

The cease-fire deals announced as part of the Minsk accords -- September 2014 and February 2015 pacts aimed at resolving the conflict -- have contributed to a decrease in fighting but have failed to hold.

With reporting by TASS
    RFE/RL

    RFE/RL journalists report the news in 26 languages in 22 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established.

