Their Men Are At War, Now Ukrainian Women Are Driving Subway Trains

When Kateryna Yesypchuk finished her first shift as a subway train driver for the Kyiv Metro in June 2025, her legs ached. Although the braking systems on the rumbling underground trains are only operated by hand, the 25-year-old explains, “I was instinctively pushing my feet against the floor because I’m so used to operating the brake pedal of my car.” Driving subway trains was forbidden for women until 2017, when 450 professions considered too “dangerous and harmful” for female workers were opened to all. Subway representatives at the time defended the ban on women drivers, citing noise and vibrations which they claimed could harm women’s reproductive health.

Since the ban on female subway drivers was lifted, no women made it through the intensive training until recently. In the fall of 2024, one woman began working in the northeastern city of Kharkiv, and today Yesypchuk is the first and only female underground train driver in Kyiv. Amid the ongoing Russian invasion, Ukraine is facing a critical shortage of manpower across many industries. In 2024, the Kyiv Metro slightly reduced the frequency of its trains, in part due to a shortage of drivers.



Yesypchuk says her mother was initially against the idea of her working as a driver underground amid the subway’s “oil and grime,” but the young woman is used to getting her hands dirty. She initially trained to be a mechanic in the central-eastern city of Dnipro, where she was the only female trainee among 93 men. “Some of the teachers were sure I’d sit through a couple of courses, then quit. But no -- I finished my studies,” Yesypchuk recalls. She worked in other roles within the Kyiv Metro company before the driver’s position, with its reported salary of around $669 per month came up. She says her husband was supportive of her giving it a shot. At the driver’s training program, Yesypchuk was one of 28 people who began the course, including three other women. Only 10 successfully completed it. Yesypchuk was the only woman among them. The unusual sight of a female subway train driver in Kyiv has caused some problems. During one shift Yesypchuk was preparing to switch with another driver and opened the door to her cab. When curious commuters approached to speak, she responded politely, but someone filmed the encounter. When the video appeared online, her managers reprimanded Yesypchuk for the breach of protocol. Speaking to the public through the open door is strictly forbidden.