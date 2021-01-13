Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Subscribe
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Ukraine

Kyiv Vows To 'Hold Responsible' Ukrainians Sanctioned For U.S. Election Meddling

Ukrainian lawmaker Andriy Derkach was put under U.S. sanctions in September over alleged efforts to influence the presidential election.

The head of the Ukrainian president's office says that Volodymyr Zelenskiy's administration will do "everything in its power to hold...responsible" Ukrainians who meddled in the November U.S. election after Washington imposed sanctions on nearly a dozen Ukrainian nationals and entities.

"For the sake of clarity -- regardless of party affiliation, this administration will do everything in its power to hold [to account] those responsible for meddling in U.S. elections," Andriy Yermak tweeted.

The U.S. Treasury on January 11 accused seven individuals and four entities of involvement in a Russian-linked foreign-influence network associated with Ukrainian parliament member Andriy Derkach.

Derkach was put under U.S. sanctions in September over alleged efforts to influence the presidential vote, which was won by Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

He has reportedly promoted unproven allegations -- circulated within Republican supporters -- that Biden's son Hunter improperly used his influence with his father to block a Ukrainian investigation into energy company Burisma, on whose board the younger Biden sat.

Derkach has said the sanctions are punishment for exposing corruption.

One of the individuals added to the Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) list at the Office of Foreign Assets Control on January 11 is Oleksandr Dubinskiy, from Zelenskiy's ruling Servant of the People party.

People and entities on the SDN list have their U.S. assets blocked and U.S. nationals are generally prohibited from dealing with them.

With reporting by Reuters
  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL

    RFE/RL journalists report the news in 27 languages in 23 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG