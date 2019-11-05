Accessibility links

Kyrgyz-Born Man Arrested In Moscow On Terrorism Charges

Russia's Investigative Committee says it has placed a man born in Kyrgyzstan under arrest in Moscow on suspicion of plotting a terrorist attack in the capital.

The committee's spokeswoman, Yulia Ivanova, said later on November 5 that Talant Onurov, born in 1989 in Kyrgyzstan, was placed under pretrial arrest on November 3, adding that he "had confessed to the crime."

Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry officials said that it is not clear if Onurov is a Kyrgyz citizen, adding that the Central Asian nation's embassy in Moscow is investigating which citizenship he holds.

With reporting by TASS and Interfax
  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL

    RFE/RL journalists report the news in 26 languages in 22 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

