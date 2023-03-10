News
Kyrgyz Court Rejects Jailed Former Kumtor Gold Mine Manager's Request For House Arrest
BISHKEK -- A court in Bishkek has rejected a request by the former interim manager of Kyrgyzstan's Kumtor gold, Tengiz Bolturuk, to transfer him from a pretrial detention center to house arrest.
Bolturuk's lawyer, Kaisyn Abakirov, told RFE/RL that the Oktyabr (October) district court made the decision regarding his client's request on March 10.
Bolturuk's wife, Ilmira Alpysbaeva, said earlier that her husband's health condition had dramatically worsened since his arrest in September.
The State Committee for National Security (UKMK) also arrested Bolturuk's associates -- Aisha-Gul Janalieva and Ryspek Toktogulov, saying all three were suspected of financial misdeeds.
They were sacked in late August after the UKMK launched a probe against them, saying the auditing chamber found financial violations in their activities.
The UKMK said at the time that Bolturuk and his assistants allegedly caused financial damage to the State Treasury assessed at 1 billion soms ($11,440,000).
Bolturuk has rejected the charges.
Kyrgyzstan and the Kyrgyz state-owned gold mining company regained full control of the Kumtor gold mine earlier last year under the terms of a deal with the Canadian company Centerra Gold signed in April 2022.
Bolturuk, who previously represented Kyrgyzstan at the Centerra Gold, was interim manager of Kumtor at the time.
Kumtor had been the target of financial and environmental disagreements for years before turning into the subject of a control battle between the Kyrgyz state and Centerra Gold.
The Kyrgyz government has insisted that Centerra's operations endangered human lives and the environment, which the company denied.
In May 2021, the Canadian firm said it had "initiated binding arbitration to enforce its rights under long-standing investment agreements with the government."
Many Kyrgyz lawmakers have expressed concern about an alleged lack of transparency at Kumtor since the Kyrgyz government took control of the gold mine.
Former University Professor In Belarus Sentenced To Prison For Radio Interview
MINSK -- A former lecturer at the Department of Italian Language at the Minsk State Linguistic University, Natallya Dulina, has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison for giving an interview to a media outlet labeled by authorities as "extremist."
The Minsk regional court pronounced Dulina's verdict and sentence on March 10, finding her guilty of assisting "extremist activities" and organizating and preparing activities that blatantly disrupt social order.
According to those who were present in the courtroom, Dulina smiled as her sentence was pronounced with her cuffed hands behind her back.
"The spring will come," she said.
The case against Dulina was launched over an interview she gave to Euroradio last year in which she talked about the ongoing crackdown on independent media and democratic institutions in the country.
It is the third case launched against a government critic after giving an interview to a media outlet that Belarusian authorities had labeled extremist.
In recent months, Belarusian courts sentenced in two separate cases a military expert Yahor Lebyadok to five years, and Darya Losik, the wife of RFE/RL's journalist Ihar Losik, to two years in prison for giving interviews to independent media outlets.
The cases highlight Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka's harsh crackdown against any dissent since an August 2020 presidential election, which he claims he won, while opposition politicians and activists say the vote was rigged.
The 68-year-old, who has been in power since 1994, has directed the campaign to arrest tens of thousands of people.
He has refused to negotiate with the opposition and many of its leaders have been arrested or forced to leave the country.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to acknowledge Lukashenka as the winner of the vote and imposed several rounds of sanctions on him and his regime, citing election fraud and the crackdown.
Belgium Recognizes Soviet-Era Famine in Ukraine As Genocide
Belgian lawmakers have recognized Holodomor -- the 1932-33 famine caused by the policies of the Soviet government in Ukraine -- as a genocide. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed gratitude to Belgium on March 10, calling the move "an important decision for every Ukrainian and a deeply symbolic step" as Kyiv fights to repel Russia's invasion. Last week, Bulgarian lawmakers recognized Holodomor as a genocide. Historians say the failure to properly harvest crops in Ukraine in 1932 under Soviet mismanagement was the main cause of the famine that killed millions of Ukrainians. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Russia Says It's Still In Contact With U.S. Over Nuclear Treaty, But Prospects Dim
Russia said on March 10 that it was still in contact with the United States over their last remaining nuclear arms treaty despite suspending it last month, but held out little prospect of returning to it. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted by the RIA news agency as saying he had no expectations for significant progress from contacts between Moscow and Washington over the New START treaty. The 2010 agreement limits the number of strategic nuclear warheads each side can deploy. Moscow suspended it, accusing the U.S. of trying to inflict a "strategic defeat" on Russia in Ukraine. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Uzbekistan To Hold Referendum On New Constitution That Would Allow President To Run Again
TASHKENT -- Uzbek lawmakers have agreed to hold a referendum on a new constitution that would allow President Shavkat Mirziyoev to run for a third term in office.
Uzbek parliament's lower house, the Legislative Chamber, on March 10 set April 30 as the date for the referendum, with 132 lawmakers supporting the move. Two MPs abstained and three did not take part in the vote.
The amendments changing the constitution are expected to be approved in the referendum by a majority of the tightly controlled former Soviet republic, which, according to Uzbek officials, will "nullify" Mirziyoev's previous and current terms, allowing him to run for another two consecutive terms.
The draft also extends the duration of a term from five to seven years. Mirziyoev's current term ends in 2026. According to the lawmakers, the amendments will change about two-thirds of the constitution, with the number of articles in the document rising to 155 from 128.
The draft also declares Uzbekistan will be "a social state" while almost tripling the state's obligations citizens.
The changes to the constitution were initiated by Mirziyoev last summer.
Among other things, the proposed amendments at the time included abolishing the Central Asian nation's Karakalpakstan Autonomous Republic's right to secede.
However, Mirziyoev dropped the idea to change Karakalpakstan's status after thousands of Karakalpaks protested in early July last year against the elimination from the constitution Karakalpakstan's long-standing right to seek independence from Uzbekistan.
Uzbek authorities say 21 people died in Karakalpakstan during the protests' dispersal by law enforcement forces. Dozens of the participants in the rallies were later handed prison terms on charges of plotting to seize power by disrupting the constitutional order, organizing mass unrest, embezzlement, and money laundering. Other dozens are either on or awaiting trials.
The referendum, on April 30 will be the third referendum in the history of independent Uzbekistan.
Mirziyoev's predecessor, the country’s late authoritarian first President Islam Karimov, who died in 2016, held two referendums in 1995 and 2002 prolonging his terms without elections and changing the length of presidential terms.
Georgian MPs Revoke Controversial 'Foreign Agents' Bill That Sparked Protests
In a dramatic turn of events, Georgian lawmakers have voted to drop a controversial "foreign agents" bill just days after its first reading sparked massive protests over fears the legislation, that mirrored a similar law in Russia, would have severely restricted dissent and the activity of civil society groups in the Caucasus nation and push it toward authoritarianism.
Parliament on March 10 voted in the second reading of the draft, a day after the ruling Georgian Dream party announced it was withdrawing the proposed legislation in the face of the protests.
Lawmakers voted 35-1 against the bill, thus canceling it. The legislation can be brought back within 30 days, but only if it contains changes.
Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets of the Georgian capital over the legislation, and another gathering is planned for March 10, though it is likely to be more celebratory than protest.
Police had met the demonstrators with tear gas, stun grenades and water cannons while detaining dozens.
Georgia's Interior Ministry said on March 10 that all 133 people who were detained during the protests had been released. It added that almost 60 police officers were injured in clashes during the demonstrations.
The protests began on March 7 as parliament took up the foreign agents legislation despite warnings from critics that the bill, which would force civil society organizations that receive more than 20 percent of their funding from abroad to be classified as foreign agents, mirrors Russian legislation that has been used to stifle opposition voices and the independent media.
Georgian Dream officials said the legislation was aimed at bringing transparency and that it needed hold consultations to "better explain" the law's purpose in the future.
WATCH: RFE/RL Georgian Service reporter Sophie Datishvili explains the background to Georgia's controversial "foreign agents" law and talks about why following three days of protests, it's now being withdrawn.
In Georgia, anti-Russian sentiment can often be strong. Russian troops still control around one-fifth of Georgia's territory, most of it taken during a lightning war in 2008 that was ostensibly about breakaway efforts in two northeastern republics, Abkhazia and South Ossetia.
By suddenly announcing that the bill was being "unconditionally" withdrawn, Georgian Dream deescalated the current crisis -- but tensions are likely to persist over the ruling party and its opponents' competing visions for the heavily polarized Caucasus country and its nearly 5 million residents.
Georgia's opposition has often criticized Georgian Dream for being too closely aligned with Moscow and the Kremlin's current war against another former Soviet republic, Ukraine, has heightened those concerns.
The introduction of the legislation prompted rebukes of Georgia from several corners, including diplomats from the European Union and the United States.
Georgia has been moving toward joining the European Union but EU officials said the "foreign agents" law would complicate the country's membership path. Last year, the bloc declined to grant candidate status to Georgia, citing stalled political and judicial reforms.
President Salome Zurabishvili has said she would veto the bill, although parliament could have overridden her veto.
Power Restored In Some Parts Of Ukraine As Fighting For Bakhmut Grinds On
Technicians worked around the clock to restore electricity in most parts of Ukraine following a devastating wave of Russian strikes, private energy firm DTEK said on March 10, as Ukrainian fighters continued their staunch months-long defense of the eastern city of Bakhmut in Donetsk region.
Electricity was restored in all residential areas of the capital, Kyiv, and all emergency power outages were canceled, DTEK said on March 10.
"At 12:47 p.m., electricity was restored to all residents of the capital, so the scheduled stabilization shutdowns are no longer applicable," the company said in a statement.
DTEK workers managed to finish the overnight repairs on the damaged high-voltage equipment that supplies the southern port of Odesa and the Odesa region, where the electricity has been restored, the company said.
Power restrictions prompted by significant damage caused by the Russian strikes remained in the Zhytomyr and Kharkiv regions, where hourly shutdown schedules have to be imposed, state electricity company Ukrenerho reported on March 10.
Some consumers in the two regions are still left completely without electricity, and critical infrastructure in the cities of Zhytomyr and Kharkiv operates mainly from autonomous power sources, Ukrenerho said.
Emergency shutdowns are still taking place in other two regions -- Zaporizhzhya and Dnipropetrovsk -- that sustained damage in the Russian strikes, it said.
Following the wave of attacks on Ukrainian civilian targets -- the first of its kind since mid-February -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of persisting in using terror against civilians.
"The occupiers can only terrorize civilians. That's all they can do. But it won’t help them. They won't avoid responsibility for everything they have done," Zelenskiy said after the attacks.
IN PHOTOS: Russia launched a massive wave of air strikes on Ukraine on March 9, causing casualties and multiple power cuts across the country and halting the power supply of the nuclear power plant at Zaporizhzhya as the battle for Bakhmut in the east raged on.
Russia has repeatedly denied targeting civilians, despite abundant evidence to the contrary.
It said the attacks, during which it used hypersonic Kinzhal (Dagger) missiles, were a "massive retaliatory strike" in response to what it said was a Ukrainian-orchestrated "terrorist attack" in Russia's Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, last week.
Kyiv has denied any involvement, suggesting Moscow might be seeking a "false flag" pretext to stage new attacks on Ukraine.
White House spokeswoman Olivia Dalton said it was "devastating to see these brutal, unjustified attacks on civilian infrastructure across Ukraine," and said the United States would continue to supply Kyiv with air-defense systems.
On the battlefield, Russian forces launched 102 attacks in and around Bakhmut in an attempt to encircle the city, the General Staff of the Armed Forces reported in its daily bulletin early on March 10.
Fierce fighting was under way in other parts of Donetsk region, with focus on the towns of Lyman, Avdiyivka, and Shakhtarsk, the military said.
In Rubizhny, in the neighboring Luhansk region, the Ukrainian military said that Russians used civilians as human shields.
"The enemy places personnel in residential quarters, hiding behind the civilian population. Servicemen of the occupying forces are housed on the first and second floors, and civilians are left to live above," the General Staff said.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Russia Imposes Sanctions On 144 Citizens Of Estonia, Latvia, And Lithuania
Russia has imposed sanctions on 144 citizens of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania -- three EU and NATO member states that have been among the strongest backers of Ukraine since Russia launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion in February 2022. The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on March 9 that the move is a response to the three Baltic states' "lobbying for sanctions and other measures against Russia, interference in our internal affairs, and inciting Russophobic moods."
Sofia's City Council Approves Plan To Move Contentious Soviet Red Army Monument
SOFIA -- Sofia’s city council has approved a proposal to dismantle the massive monument to the Soviet Army and relocate it to another site in the Bulgarian capital.
According to the March 9 decision, Mayor Yordanka Fandakova must now issue a request to the Sofia City region, which administers the capital, asking that the contentious monument be moved to the grounds of the Museum of Socialist Art a few kilometers southeast.
The monument stands on municipal land south of the capital’s center near the National Palace of Culture and the city’s Central Park, but the towering sculpture is state property and the city council thus does not have the authority to move it without the consent and cooperation of the government.
The monument with an expansive pedestal was erected in 1954 to honor the Soviet Red Army. It has long been a point of contention, with critics arguing that it was built for propaganda purposes to promote the former communist government on the 10th anniversary of the Soviet declaration of war against Bulgaria and of the subsequent coup d’etat that overthrew the Kingdom of Bulgaria in September 1944.
The Monument to the Soviet Army is also known as the Monument to the Red Army of Occupation. Sofia’s city council first voted in 1993 to have the statue removed, but it has remained in place to this day. The monument has been the target of numerous popular protests and forms of artistic expression, including in 2011 when depictions of Red Army soldiers on the site of the monument were painted over as superheroes, Ronald McDonald, and Santa Claus.
In February, the issue of removing the monument heated up when several plaques on its facade were destroyed and the city authorities determined that they posed a danger to passersby.
Svetlozar Rayanov, a 61-year-old retired scientist, was detained for 24 hours for destroying the plaques. He later told journalists he had damaged the monument as an act of protest against Russian aggression.
"My main protest is against the war that Russia is waging against Ukraine, but the date also coincided with Red Army Day, which is celebrated on February 23, and now it is Defense of the Fatherland Day," Rayanov said at the time.
City councilors from the pro-European coalition Democratic Bulgaria, former Prime Minister Boyko Borisov’s GERB party, and the Patriots for Sofia voted in favor of relocating the monument on March 9 after several hours of debate.
Representatives of Bulgaria's Socialist Party (BSP) opposed the proposal, and pledged to appeal the decision if it passed.
Acting Prime Minister Galab Donev also commented on the issue, suggesting that decisions about the monument should be made after early parliamentary elections scheduled for April 2.
"Politicians should leave this topic for after the elections so that the most correct decision can be made in a calm environment," Donev said.
The BSP, Revival (Vazrazhdane), and other pro-Russian parties have protested the relocation of the monument, including throwing eggs and paint at the municipal building housing the city council as the measure was debated.
On March 7, the city council’s Committee on Education and Culture ruled in favor of relocating the monument, based on a proposal submitted by the Democratic Bulgaria coalition in 2020.
Belarus Approves Death Penalty For Officials Convicted Of High Treason
Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka signed a law on March 9 allowing for the use of the death penalty against officials and army servicemen convicted of high treason. Belarus, a close ally of Russia, is the only country in Europe that still applies the death penalty. Under another change, anybody found guilty of "discrediting" the Belarusian armed forces will face jail. Russia passed a similar law after invading neighboring Ukraine just over a year ago. The new law is part of changes to the Criminal Code aimed at strengthening Belarus's fight against "crimes of an extremist and anti-state orientation." To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
- By dpa
Lithuanian Secret Services Say Russia Ready For Two More Years Of War
According to Lithuanian intelligence services, Russia is capable of continuing its war in Ukraine for two more years. "We estimate that the resources Russia has at its disposal today would be sufficient to wage war with the same intensity as today for another two years," Colonel Elegijus Paulavicius, of the nation's military intelligence service, said on March 9 as he presented his agency's annual report. Russia has become "increasingly totalitarian" under President Vladimir Putin's leadership, the report added. It said the war in Ukraine undermines "the political and economic foundation of the regime."
Group of Iranian Activists Publishes 'Women's Bill Of Rights'
A group of Iranian women's rights activists has released a "Women's Bill of Rights" that they say should form the basis of a new constitution to enshrine equality and the diversity of sexuality, gender, ethnicity, and religion in the country once the current Islamic leadership is removed.
The group, known as the "Iranian Feminist Collective for Woman, Life, Freedom," said the goal of the document was to provide a clear and concise road map showing the history of women's struggles and the most important requirement so that it can be included in any future legal documents, such as a new constitution, after the current regime is toppled.
Part of the text includes a call to hold a referendum for any new constitution so that it is approved by the people, who should aim to "form a secular government based on social and economic justice."
The text also calls on any new government to approve and implement UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on "Women, Peace, and Security" and related resolutions without any conditions or delays, while also recognizing religion as a private matter.
Since the death in September of Mahsa Amini while in police custody for an alleged violation of the restrictive head scarf law, Iranians have flooded onto the streets across the country to protest against a lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The Iranian regime has held several counterrallies and launched a brutal crackdown to try to quell the dissent, but the unrest continues with universities and schools have become leading sites for clashes between protesters and the authorities.
Security forces have also launched a series of raids on schools across the country, violently arresting students, especially female students, who have defiantly taken off their hijabs in protest.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Navalny Associate Volkov Suspends Public Activities Amid Controversy Over Letter To EU
Leonid Volkov, a top associate of jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny, says he is suspending his political and public activities after he denied signing a letter arguing for lifting European Union sanctions on some London-based Russian oligarchs, only to later admit he lied about his actions.
Volkov, the chairman of Navalny's International Anti-Corruption Foundation (MFBK), wrote on Telegram on March 9 that he was taking this step after making "a big political mistake" by signing a letter last year addressed to EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell asking for sanctions imposed over Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine on Russian businessmen Mikhail Fridman, Pyotr Aven, German Khan, and Aleksei Kuzmichyov to be lifted.
"Moreover, by [signing the letter], I abused my authority as I signed it not as an individual but as a representative of the organization. I did not inform my colleagues about it," Volkov's statement on Telegram added. He also posted the documents online.
The four businessmen are considered to be anti-war and have contributed to helping Ukraine and humanitarian causes. But they also have not openly and clearly condemned the Kremlin's war due to what some say is fear for their businesses in Russia.
Navalny, who is currently in prison serving a sentence widely considered to be politically motivated, has not commented on Volkov's statement.
Volkov, who currently resides in an unspecified EU country, also offered his apologies to colleagues at the MFBK, adding that he will discuss the possible resumption of cooperation with his colleagues soon.
The announcement came after Aleksei Venediktov, who headed Ekho Moskvy, one of Russia's leading media outlets until it was taken off the air in March 2022 amid a Russian crackdown on independent media covering the invasion of Ukraine, published the letter addressed to Borrel. It was also signed by several self-exiled Russian journalists, public figures, and politicians.
Venediktov published another letter also signed by Volkov and others that urged the European Commission to lift sanctions imposed on the Russian businessmen.
Volkov initially denied he signed the letter, claiming that his signature was forged. However, he now admits he signed both of the letters.
Venediktov's decision to publish the letters appears to be retaliation for an investigative report issued by Navalny's group last week that listed Venediktov among pro-Kremlin journalists who received significant sums of money from Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.
Venediktov accepted that his company, Education -- 21st Century, had received money from the Moscow mayor's office for a project that was stopped right after the Justice Ministry labeled Venediktov a "foreign agent."
U.S. Imposes Sanctions On China-Based Network Helping Iran Access Drones
The United States imposed sanctions on a China-based network supporting Iran's efforts to procure unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)), the Treasury Department said on March 9. The network "is responsible for the sale and shipment of thousands of aerospace components, including components that can be used for UAV applications," the department said in a statement. The Treasury Department also imposed sanctions on 39 entities it said were facilitating Iran's access to the international financial system, describing them as a "shadow banking" network that generates tens of billions of dollars annually.
Moscow Court Hands Prison Term To Political Scientist On Treason Charge
The Moscow City Court sentenced political scientist Demuri Voronin to 13 years and three months in prison on a high treason charge on March 9. The Russian-German national was arrested in Moscow in 2021, hours before he was due to depart to Berlin. The case materials have been classified but Voronin has been mentioned in a high treason case against journalist Ivan Safronov, who was sentenced to 22 years in prison in September. Voronin owned a consulting company in Moscow that collaborated with noted journalists. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Hungary Vows To Fight In EU Court To Defend Anti-LGBT Law
Hungary's justice minister said late on March 8 that Budapest would fight in the Court of Justice of the EU to defend an education law that Brussels says discriminates against people on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity. Judit Varga said in a Facebook post that she had submitted a counterclaim to the court because the government would stick to its stance that education was a matter for national governments to decide. Prime Minister Viktor Orban's anti-LGBT campaign escalated in June 2021 when the parliament, dominated by his Fidesz party, passed a law banning the use of materials seen as promoting homosexuality and gender change at schools.
Slovak Defense Minister Says Time To Decide On Sending Fighter Jets To Ukraine
Slovakia must make a decision on sending MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad said on March 9, referring to a fleet of 11 that were retired last summer, not all of them in operational condition. Nad said he had spoken to Poland's defense minister at a European Union meeting a day earlier and was told that Warsaw would agree to a joint process to hand over MiG-29 jets to Ukraine. Western countries that have provided Ukraine with arms have so far declined to send fighter jets. Poland has said it would be willing to send war planes in a coalition of countries. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Ethnic Kazakh Religious Scholar Dies In Correctional Camp In China's Xinjiang
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- Ethnic Kazakh religious scholar Baqytkhan Myrzan has died in a correctional camp in China's northwestern region of Xinjiang at the age of 61, his relatives say.
Myrzan's sister, Almakhan Myrzan, confirmed to RFE/RL on March 9 that her brother died in prison in Xinjiang, adding that he was sentenced to 14 years in prison in 2018 for performing an Islamic ritual at a religious event.
She also said that authorities in Xinjiang had ignored demands by Myrzan's relatives in China and Kazakhstan to release him due to a medical condition he had.
Almakhan Myrzan has been among dozens of people picketing the Chinese Embassy in Astana and China’s Consulate in Almaty for years, demanding their relatives held in China's correctional facilities to be released.
Neither Chinese nor Kazakh officials have commented on Myrzan's death.
China’s crackdown in Xinjiang has seen Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, and Xinjiang's other indigenous ethnic groups put into mass detention camps. Since Beijing's dragnet accelerated in 2017, the plight of ethnic Kazakhs interned in China has been an unexpected source of dissent, with the testimonies of former detainees and family members fueling a guerrilla advocacy campaign that brought international attention to the issue.
This left the Kazakh government walking a tightrope between appeasing Beijing -- which denies the long list of abuses that have been documented in its camp system -- and dealing with an exasperated segment of its population lobbying for family members in China.
The U.S. State Department has said that as many as 2 million Uyghurs, Kazakhs, and members of Xinjiang's other indigenous, mostly Muslim ethnic groups have been taken to detention centers.
China denies the facilities are internment camps, but people who have fled the province say people from the groups are undergoing "political indoctrination" at a network of facilities officially referred to as reeducation camps.
Kazakhs are the second-largest Turkic-speaking indigenous community in Xinjiang after Uyghurs. The region is also home to ethnic Kyrgyz, Tajiks, and Hui, also known as Dungans. Han, China's largest ethnicity, is the second-largest community in Xinjiang.
Russian Journalist Died In Tashkent Of Heart Condition, Uzbek Authorities Say
Uzbek Prosecutor-General's Office said on March 9 that Russian journalist Aleksandr Nechayev had died in Tashkent from a heart condition. Nechayev was found dead the previous day at a rented apartment in the Uzbek capital. The 36-years-old journalist was chief editor of the Byuletten Kinoprokatchika (Film Distributor's Bulletin) Telegram channel. His colleagues say he was in Tashkent temporarily and planned to return to Moscow in April. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, click here.
Belarus Drafting Bill Allowing The Prosecution Of Deceased For War Crimes
Belarusian Prosecutor-General's Office is working on a bill that would allow the prosecution of dead persons. The office's press service said on March 9 that the goal of the new legislation is to bring to justice Nazi criminals who avoided prosecution for crimes committed on the Belarusian territory during World War II. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Siberian Anti-War Activist Sentenced To Seven Years In Prison
The Kiselyovsk City Court in the Siberian region of Kemerovo on March 9 sentenced local activist Bulat Shumekov to seven years in prison on a charge of discrediting Russia's armed forces. Shumekov was charged in April after he published a video about Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Before that he was fined three times for openly condemning Russia's aggression against Ukraine. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Moldova Says No Confirmation Of Alleged Plot To Kill Separatist Leaders; Kyiv Calls Claim A Kremlin Provocation
Moldova has cast doubt on an allegation by the de facto authorities of Transdniester that they had foiled a Ukraine-orchestrated "terrorist" plot to kill the separatist region's leaders, while Kyiv called it "a Kremlin provocation."
Transdniester's self-declared State Security Ministry said in a statement on March 9 that it had detained several suspects and opened investigations into "the organizing of a terrorist attack” and a "plot to kill two or more people in connection with their official position."
Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean told journalists that his government could not confirm the information.
"We don't have a confirmation of these things... Moldova is in a stable situation and there is no danger of an escalation," Recean told reporters.
Alexandru Flenchea, a Moldovan co-president of the Joint Control Commission, a trilateral Moldovan-Ukrainian-Russian body tasked with peacekeeping in Transdniester, told RFE/RL's Moldovan Service that the allegation amounted to an "informational bomb." Flenchea said that the only way to prevent such situations is "close contact between Chisinau and Tiraspol regarding the security situation."
In a message on social media, the Security Service of Ukraine said the allegation "should be considered exclusively as a provocation orchestrated by the Kremlin."
Russia has falsely claimed that Ukraine is planning to invade Transdniester, raising suspicions that Moscow is looking for a pretext to annex the separatist region, as it did with Ukraine's Crimea in 2014. Moscow has said it would consider any attack on Transdniester as an attack on Russia itself.
Russia is the sole backer of Transdniester and maintains an armed forces base there with more than 1,000 Russian troops.
Some analysts have said that if Russia's war against Ukraine spreads, Moldova is likely one of the next targets for Moscow, while pro-Western President Maia Sandu has warned that Russia is planning destabilizing actions inside Moldova to justify a Russian invasion from Transdniester that could turn Moldova into a launch pad for attacks against Ukraine.
Transdniester's de facto general prosecutor, Anatoly Guretsky, told local television that the attack was to take place in a crowded area of the region's capital, Tiraspol, and was intended "not only to liquidate the state's top leadership, but to cause a large number of collateral victims."
Transdniestrian television station TV PMR posted photos on its Telegram channel that were allegedly taken during the interrogation of one suspect. It said the suspect, a native of Tiraspol with a criminal record, had moved to Odesa where he joined Ukraine's territorial defense forces last year and then transferred into Ukraine's Security Service.
Russian news agency Ria cited anonymous sources claiming the alleged assassination attempt occurred on March 6 and targeted separatist leader Vladimir Krasnoselsky.
Transdniester, which is mostly Russian speaking, declared independence from Moldova in 1990 over fears Chisinau could seek reunification with neighboring Romania, with which it shares a common history and language.
The two sides fought a short but bloody war in the spring of 1992 that was thwarted by Russian troops stationed in Transdniester who intervened on the separatists' side and have claimed to act as peacekeepers since.
U.S. Issues Warrant For Seizure Of Russian Energy Giant Rosneft's Aircraft
The U.S. Justice Department said in a statement on March 8 that a warrant has been issued for the seizure of a Boeing 737-7JU aircraft owned by Russian oil giant Rosneft. The company is led by Kremlin-linked businessman Igor Sechin. According to the statement, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York authorized the seizure, finding probable cause that the plane was subject to seizure based on violations of the Export Control Reform Act (ECRA) and recent sanctions issued against Russia over its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Former Kazakh Defense Minister Gets 12 Years In Prison Over 2022 Deadly Unrest
ASTANA -- Kazakhstan's former defense minister, Murat Bektanov, who was detained after unprecedented anti-government protests that turned into deadly unrest in January 2022, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.
State-run media reported on March 9 that a court in the capital, Astana, sentenced Bektanov on February 24 after finding him guilty of abuse of office. According to the reports, the trial was held behind closed doors and the information about Bektanov's verdict and sentence was not made public earlier due to classified materials in the case.
Bektanov was arrested in mid-February last year and initially charged with failing to act during the unrest that shook the energy-rich Central Asian nation in early January 2022. The charge was later changed to abuse of office.
At least 238 people, including 19 law enforcement officers, were killed during the unrest. Domestic and international human rights organizations have urged Kazakh authorities to thoroughly investigate the deaths and reports about severe beating and torture of demonstrators by police.
President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev dismissed Bektanov on January 19, 2022, the same day the Kazakh parliament joined Toqaev's push to deprive influential former President Nursultan Nazarbaev of his lifetime posts atop the Kazakh Security Council and the Assembly of Kazakhstan's People.
Protests in the remote town of Zhanaozen early last year over a sudden fuel-price hike quickly spread across Kazakhstan and led to violent clashes in the country's largest city, Almaty, and elsewhere.
After announcing his resignation in March 2019 and leaving Toqaev in his stead, Nazarbaev retained large political influence in the tightly controlled nation with almost limitless powers.
Much of the public anger in the unrest appeared to be directed at Nazarbaev.
The crisis prompted Toqaev to seek help from troops from the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization to quell the unrest.
Toqaev's moves since then appear aimed at ousting Nazarbaev relatives and allies.
Global Tire Manufacturer Continental Says In 'Controlled Withdrawal' From Russia
Leading global tire-producing company Continental says it is planning a "controlled withdrawal" from the Russian market and is in "advanced" talks on selling its plant just outside Moscow. The company's chief executive officer, Nikolai Setzer, said in a statement on March 8 that the main reason for the move was Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Hundreds of foreign companies have halted operations in the country or exited entirely after Moscow launched its full-scale aggression against Ukraine in February 2022. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
