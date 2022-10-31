News
Kyrgyz Government Freezes Bank Account Of RFE/RL's Radio Azattyk Without Warning
Kyrgyz authorities have frozen the bank account of RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, known locally as Radio Azattyk, soon after they blocked its website for two months when the broadcaster refused to take down a video of one of its news programs that reported on clashes at the border with Tajikistan.
Representatives of Demirbank confirmed to Radio Azattyk on October 31 that they had received a notification from the State Committee on National Security (SCNS) to freeze the account. Radio Azattyk has yet to be given an official statement on the move.
LISTEN: Joining host Bruce Pannier to discuss the situation in Kyrgyzstan are Leila Nazgul Seiitbek, a lawyer and chairwoman of the NGO Freedom for Eurasia, and Saniia Toktogazieva, a constitutional lawyer and associate professor teaching international law at the American University of Central Asia in Bishkek.
The Kyrgyz government made the decision to block the Radio Azattyk website on October 26 after RFE/RL refused to take down the video, produced by Current Time, a Russian-language network run by RFE/RL in cooperation with VOA. Officials claimed the segment "predominantly" took the position of the Tajik side.
The decision was based on the Law on Protection from False Information, a piece of legislation that drew widespread criticism when adopted in August last year.
RFE/RL has rejected the accusation, with President and Chief Executive Officer Jamie Fly saying the company "takes [its] commitment to balanced reporting seriously" and that after a review of the content in question, "no violation of our standards" was found. RFE is appealing the decision.
In solidarity with RFE/RL, independent Kyrgyz media outlets on October 28 posted a black screen on their webpages for several hours with the caption "No news today. Media under pressure in Kyrgyzstan" and also refused to cover news stories about the government the whole day.
The Kyrgyz government's decision has also been criticized by some Kyrgyz lawmakers and rights activists who have called for the government to repeal it.
Earlier this month threats were made against RFE/RL journalists during a demonstration in Bishkek at the office of RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service.
Most of the participants of the action covered their faces, avoided the camera, and refused to answer questions about their demands.
Ilimbek Israilov, the organizer of the demonstration, threatened to spray gasoline on RFE/RL reporters and use force against them.
Israilov is known for his involvement in the organization of numerous rallies to support the former deputy chief of the Customs Service, Raimbek Matraimov.
In 2019, an investigation by RFE/RL, the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, and Kloop implicated Matraimov in a corruption scheme involving the transfer of hundreds of millions of dollars out of Kyrgyzstan.
Three Belarusian Opposition Members Handed Prison Sentences For Attending 2020 Protests
A Belarusian court has sentenced three members of the opposition United Civic Party (AGP) for participating in a protest march days after an August 2020 presidential election that handed authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka a sixth term in power despite widespread belief that the vote was rigged.
Artur Smalyakov and Diana Chernushyna were handed sentences of two years by a court for the Frunzensky district of Minsk on October 31, while Andrus Asmaloskyi was given three years. All three were accused of organizing and preparing activities that "grossly violated" public order or actively participating in such activities.
At least 100,000 people participated in the rally on August 23, 2020, against the election results and a brutal police crackdown that started shortly after Lukashenka was declared the winner.
Security forces dealt with the protests with the sometimes violent detention of tens of thousands of people.
Much of the opposition leadership since the election has been jailed or forced into exile. Several protesters have been killed and there have also been credible reports of torture during a widening security crackdown.
Belarusian authorities have also shut down several nongovernmental organizations and independent media outlets.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to acknowledge Lukashenka as the winner of the vote and imposed several rounds of sanctions on him and his regime, citing election fraud and the police crackdown.
Iranian Students Launch Sit-In After Violent Clashes With Security Forces Over Weekend
Students at several Iranian universities have launched sit-ins after skirmishes over the weekend where security forces fired tear gas and used live ammunition to disperse protests sparked by the death of a young woman while she was being held in police custody for allegedly violating the country's rules on wearing a head scarf.
Students began the sit-in on October 31 saying school officials must end the suspension of other students who were punished for taking part in protests that have spread across the country since 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died on September 16.
"This action [to suspend students] is illegal because it was done without any explanation of the accusations against them and without them having the right to defend themselves," said a statement from students at the University of Economics of Allameh Tabatabai University in Tehran.
The sit-in is likely to heighten tensions already boiling over after clashes over the weekend amid threats from Iran's Revolutionary Guard that October 29 was to be the last day of protests by students.
University campuses have emerged as central hotbeds of opposition, playing a central role in the protests, which the government has blamed on foreign enemies and their agents. Officials have not provided any evidence to back up their claims.
The protests first focused on the state-mandated hijab, or head scarf, for women after Amini's death but quickly broadened to include calls for the downfall of Iran's theocratic leadership itself.
The rights group HRANA said that as of October 28 at least 272 people had been killed and nearly 14,000 arrested in the protests.
Shot-Down Russian Missile Falls In Moldovan Village
A Russian missile shot down by Ukrainian air defenses fell on a village in northern Moldova on October 31, causing minor damage but no injuries, the Moldovan Interior Ministry said.
The windows of several homes in Naslavcea were smashed when the missile landed at the northern end of the village, the ministry said in a statement.
Naslavcea lies on the border with Ukraine in Moldova's north.
Authorities temporarily closed down several border crossings in the region "for security reasons," the ministry said.
Russia fired dozens of missiles at Ukraine on October 31, pounding energy facilities, causing blackouts, and cutting off water supplies in some parts of the country, Ukrainian officials said.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Billionaire Revolut Chief Storonsky Reportedly Renounces Russian Citizenship
Nikolai Storonsky, the billionaire head of the London-based financial technology firm Revolut, has renounced his Russian citizenship in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, the country where his father was born.
International media reported on October 30 that Storonsky, who also holds a British passport, made the decision.
Storonsky, 38, has been a critic of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, saying it was "not just horrifying, it is almost impossible to believe."
"I would like to make clear, publicly, what I've felt privately from day one: War is never the answer," he wrote in a blog post at the start of March, only a few days after Russia initiated the conflict.
"This war is wrong and totally abhorrent. I am horrified and appalled at its impact, and I add my voice to those around the world calling for an immediate end to the fighting, and a commitment to diplomatic solutions. Not one more person should die in this needless conflict," he added.
Despite originally being from Ukraine, Storonsky's father was sanctioned by the Ukrainian government earlier this month over his position as director-general at Gazprom Promgaz, the research arm of Russia's state-owned gas company.
Storonsky is a co-founder and chief executive officer of Revolut, which designs application software for money transfers and related financial services. Bloomberg estimates his worth at $6.7 billion.
Record Volumes Of Grain Leaving Ukraine Ports Despite Russia's Withdrawal From Export Agreement
A record 354,500 tons of agricultural products left Ukrainian ports on October 31 as part of the Black Sea grain deal, a spokesman for Odesa's military administration said, despite Russia's withdrawal from the UN-brokered agreement that allowed Ukraine to export grain after accusing Kyiv of staging a drone attack against its Black Sea Fleet.
Ukraine has rejected the accusations, saying Russia was making an excuse for a prepared exit from the accord and Washington said Moscow was weaponizing food.
The UN has said it agreed with Ukraine and Turkey on a movement plan for 16 vessels on October 31 -- 12 outbound from Ukrainian ports and four inbound -- and the first of 40 planned ship inspections had been completed in Istanbul waters on October 31.
The inspection was done by a team of just UN and Turkish members, rather than the previous four-member teams including Russians and Ukrainians before Moscow's suspension, a UN spokesman said.
Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov confirmed 12 vessels left Ukrainian ports under the deal.
"Today 12 ships left Ukrainian ports. @UN & Turkish delegations provide 10 inspection teams to inspect 40 ships aiming to fulfil the #BlackSeaGrainInitiative. This inspection plan has been accepted by the Ukrainian delegation. The Russian delegation has been informed," Kubrakov wrote on Twitter.
Russia halted its participation in the deal on October 29 for an "indefinite term" claiming it could no longer "guarantee safety of civilian ships" traveling under the pact after the alleged drone attack on its fleet.
Grain exports are a key revenue source for Ukraine, whose economy has been devastated by Russia's eight-month war.
The deal, which was agreed in July, played a crucial role in driving down the prices of wheat and other commodities globally. Although it was due to expire on November 19, efforts were already under way to extend the agreement.
An end to Ukrainian exports would drive up food prices, stoking already high global inflation.
Moscow's move prompted the Chicago wheat futures to jump almost 6 percent on October 31 and corn rose more than 2 percent.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, one of the main architects of the agreement, said on October 31 that Turkey is "determined" to continue efforts to keep the Ukraine grain deal in force despite Russia suspending its participation.
"Although Russia acts hesitantly...we will resolutely continue our efforts to serve humanity," Erdogan said in a televised address.
The Kremlin said on October 31 that the grain deal was now "hardly feasible" because Russia was unable to guarantee the security of such shipments.
Spokesman Dmitry Peskov again blamed Ukraine for undermining the deal and declined to comment when asked under what circumstances Russia might rejoin.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "deeply concerned" and wants to save the deal, conducting intensive contacts with the aim of reversing the suspension of the agreement, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on October 30 without going into detail.
Meanwhile, the United States accused the Kremlin of "weaponizing food" to gain leverage in its failing invasion of Ukraine, with U.S. President Joe Biden calling Moscow’s decision "purely outrageous."
With reporting by Reuters and dpa
Putin To Meet With Leaders Of Armenia, Azerbaijan In Sochi
Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to host talks with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan on October 31, a month after the worst clashes erupted between the Caucasus neighbors since they fought a bloody war in 2020.
Putin's hosting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev also comes eight months into Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The meeting, taking place in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, was proposed by Putin.
The Kremlin said the talks will focus on the implementation of agreements reached under Moscow's mediation last year and on "further steps to strengthen stability and security" in the region.
Putin will also hold bilateral talks with each leader, the Kremlin said.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh for years. Armenian-backed separatists seized the mainly Armenian-populated region from Azerbaijan during a war in the early 1990s that killed some 30,000 people.
The two sides fought another war in 2020 that lasted six weeks and killed thousands of people on both sides before a Russia-brokered cease-fire, resulting in Armenia losing control over parts of the region, which is part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent districts.
Under the cease-fire Moscow deployed about 2,000 troops to the region to serve as peacekeepers.
Ahead of the talks, Pashinian said he was "ready" to extend the Russian peacekeepers' presence by up to another two decades at the Sochi talks.
"I am prepared to sign a document in Sochi extending the peacekeepers' mandate for 10, 15, or 20 years," Pashinian said on October 29, according to Russian agencies.
Last month, 286 people were killed in a flare-up of the conflict.
With reporting by AFP
Kyiv, Other Regions Across Ukraine Again Under Russian Attack
Kyiv and several other regions across Ukraine came under Russian attack again on October 31, Ukrainian authorities said, as most of the Ukrainian capital faced water and electricity shortages after a series of blasts in the city.
In the southern city of Marhanets, Russian Grad missiles hit apartment buildings and a high school, killing a 31-year-old woman, the head of the regional administration, Valentyn Reznichenko, wrote on Telegram.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko said missiles had hit energy infrastructure in Kyiv and other cities, causing electricity and water outages.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said some areas of the capital were left without electricity after the morning strikes.
"Currently, due to damage to an energy facility near Kyiv, 80 percent of the capital's consumers remain without water supply," Klitschko said on Telegram, urging the public to stock up on water whenever possible.
Klitschko also said work is under way to restore power to 350,000 homes in Kyiv, a city with a prewar population of 2.9 million.
Ihor Terekhov, the mayor of Kharkiv, said the two missiles targeted "a critical infrastructure facility" in Ukraine's second-largest city.
The central city of Vinnytsya was under rocket fire, according to regional Governor Serhiy Borzov.
There were also reports of air attacks in the Poltava and Kirovohrad regions and a nationwide air alert was announced early on October 31.
"Russian losers continue waging war on civilian facilities," Andriy Yermak, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff, wrote on Telegram early on October 31.
"Another batch of Russian missiles hits Ukraine’s critical infrastructure. Instead of fighting on the battlefield, Russia fights civilians," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.
Russia over the past few weeks has launched waves of air strikes, drone attacks, and artillery bombardments against civilian infrastructure targets in Ukraine that claimed lives and destroyed more than 40 percent of Ukraine's energy infrastructure, causing electricity cuts in Kyiv and other places.
The latest wave of attacks came after Russia accused Ukraine of attacking its Black Sea Fleet near Sevastopol with 16 drones on October 29.
Russia also announced it would suspend its participation in a UN-brokered deal that allowed Ukraine, one of the world's breadbaskets, to export grain after the alleged Ukrainian drone attack. Ukraine has rejected the accusations.
Moscow has asked the UN Security Council to meet on October 31 to discuss the attack. Reuters was not immediately able to verify the report.
In eastern Ukraine, the military command said there were fierce battles near Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, and Ukrainian forces had held back Russian assaults on two other areas in the region, around Avdiyivka and Uhledar.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Russia Resumes Blockade of Ukraine's Grain Exports, Reigniting Concerns Over Food Crisis
Russia resumed its military blockade of Ukrainian ports on October 30, halting the supply of grain supplies largely headed to low-income nations and reigniting fears of a spiral in global food prices.
The United States immediately criticized Russia's actions, accusing it of "weaponizing food" to gain leverage in its failing invasion of Ukraine.
Russia announced a day earlier it would suspend its participation in a UN-brokered deal that allowed Ukraine, one of the world's breadbaskets, to export grain after accusing Kyiv of staging a drone attack against its Black Sea Fleet. Ukraine has rejected the accusations.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on October 30 that he was "deeply concerned" about Russia's decision to halt its participation in the July deal, which helped reverse skyrocketing food prices that threatened to put millions at risk of starvation.
Guterres said he would delay his departure for the Arab League summit in Algiers by one day to work on saving the grain deal.
Ukraine's Infrastructure Ministry reported on October 30 that 218 ships involved in grain exports are currently blocked -- 22 loaded and stuck at ports, 95 loaded and departed from ports, and 101 awaiting inspections.
Ukraine's grain exports are a key revenue source for the country, whose economy has been decimated by Russia's eight-month war. They are also a critical source of food for countries in Africa and Asia.
Earlier in the day, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Russia to resume its participation in the deal, warning it was "exacerbating" an already dire food crisis impacting largely poor countries.
"Any act by Russia to disrupt these critical grain exports is essentially a statement that people and families around the world should pay more for food or go hungry. In suspending this arrangement, Russia is again weaponizing food in the war it started," he said.
In a post on Twitter, European Union foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell also urged Russia to revert its decision.
The July deal allowed Ukraine to resume exports of grain, other foodstuffs, and fertilizer, including ammonia, through a safe maritime humanitarian corridor from three of its Black Sea ports.
To implement the deal, Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, and the UN set up a Joint Coordination Center (JCC) to inspect vessels headed to and from Ukraine traveling along the corridor. Turkey played a major role in brokering the agreement.
Russia on October 30 announced it was suspending its participation in the JCC, including inspecting ships off Istanbul. Earlier in the day, Turkey said the JCC would continue inspecting ships on October 30 and 31.
The JCC had inspected 11 shipments on October 30 with more than 100 waiting for clearance.
Analysts have been warning for the past two months that Russian President Vladimir Putin would look for an excuse to pull out of the deal to pressure the West over its continued military aid to Ukraine.
Kyiv has used that military aid with effectiveness, driving the Russians back in the northeast, east, and southeast since launching a counteroffensive in September.
"Given Ukraine's successful counterattack, the fighting there isn't going Russia's way. Putin, who is used to engaging in dialogue from a position of strength, finds he does not have so many ways of putting pressure on the West at his disposal. Threatening to torpedo the grain deal is one of his few remaining options," Aleksandra Prokopenko, an independent analyst, wrote in a September 16 note posted on the website of Washington-based think tank Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
In a video address after Russia's announcement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called the move "a completely transparent attempt by Russia to return to the threat of large-scale famine for Africa and Asia." Zelenskiy called for Russia to be expelled from the Group of 20 leading global economies (G20).
U.S. President Joe Biden called Moscow's decision "purely outrageous."
The July 22 grain deal was intended to last 120 days with the option for renewal on November 19 "if no party objects," the UN said on October 28.
Moscow has asked the UN Security Council to meet on October 31 to discuss the reported attack on its Black Sea Fleet at the Crimean port city of Sevastopol in the early hours of October 29.
Russia's Defense Ministry said drones were used in the attack and that one Russian ship, a minesweeper, was damaged.
Ukraine's Infrastructure Ministry said Kyiv would try to continue using the Black Sea shipping corridor as long as possible.
Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said on Russian state television that Moscow was prepared to "supply up to 500,000 tons of grain to the poorest countries free of charge in the next four months."
With reporting by Reuters
Muted Commemorations Of Stalin's Victims Held In Some Russian Cities
Small gatherings have been held in several Russian cities to mark the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Political Repressions, even as the Russian government continues carrying out the harshest crackdown on dissent in the post-Soviet period.
Since 2006, the Memorial human rights group -- which has been banned and shut down by the government of President Vladimir Putin -- has organized gatherings under the name Returning the Names at which people read out the names of victims of repression under Soviet dictator Josef Stalin.
This year, about 200 locals in the western Siberian city of Tomsk gathered for the first Returning the Names event since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. Small gatherings were also held in Pskov, Kirov, and Ulyanovsk.
In Moscow, city authorities banned the gathering, citing anti-pandemic restrictions on public gatherings that remain in place despite the lifting of other COVID-19 measures. Memorial held its ceremony online.
"This event is about the fact that nothing is more precious than human life and that the government did not have the right to murder people in 1937 and it does not have that right in 2022," Memorial wrote in a post on Twitter.
In Kazan, authorities withdrew their permission for a Returning the Names gathering just one day before the event. In Perm, an exhibition about political repressions that was to open in a city library was cancelled. In Samara, police detained activist Andrei Zhvankin for conducting a one-man picket at an authorized protest for displaying a banner reading, "Putin's repressions are a continuation of Stalin's."
Returning the Names events were held in numerous cities abroad, including Berlin, Istanbul, Tbilisi, Paris, Vilnius, and others. At many of the events, speakers spoke against Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Under Stalin, millions of Soviet citizens were killed, tortured, imprisoned, or exiled by the Soviet state.
Nostalgia for Stalin and for the Soviet Union has flourished under Putin, a former KGB officer who has praised the dictator as an "effective manager."
Iranian Authorities Reportedly Secretly Bury RFE/RL Journalist
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has told the family of RFE/RL journalist Reza Haghighatnejad that his body was secretly buried at a location outside Shiraz.
On October 30, Radio Farda posted on Twitter a photograph of the purported burial site that the IGRC had sent to Haghighatnejad's father.
Haghighatnejad, 45, died of cancer in Berlin on October 17. His body was repatriated to Iran for burial on October 25.
The body, however, was not turned over to his parents after it arrived in Iran, and there were unconfirmed reports it had been seized by the IRGC and taken to an unknown location.
On October 27, the journalist's mother, Beygumjan Raeisi, published a video in which she said her son's body had "been abducted by the authorities at the airport."
Haghighatnejad's family was not allowed to see the body or participate in the burial.
U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price on October 28 called on Iranian authorities to release Haghighatnejad's body "immediately" to his family and said the episode showed the extent of intimidation of the press.
"The treatment of Reza Haghighatnejad underscores just how much Iran's leadership fears journalists even after their death," he said.
RFE/RL President and CEO Jamie Fly called the Iranian regime’s treatment of Haghighatnejad's family deplorable.
“The Iranian regime’s callous cruelty towards Reza and his family is utterly reprehensible,” Fly said. “They deserved better, and I hope they find peace.”
Haghighatnejad left Iran amid increased pressure on journalists and started working with Persian-language media outside the country. He began reporting for Radio Farda in 2019.
He was not able to return to Iran because of his journalistic activities.
The incident comes as Iran cracks down on protests triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the morality police.
Ukraine Envoy Urges Germany Not To Shelter Russian Mobilization Dodgers
Ukraine's new ambassador to Germany, Oleksiy Makeyev, has urged Germany not to shelter Russian men who have fled their country to avoid military mobilization, describing them as a "security risk."
They are "young men who have no regrets but still want to avoid military service," Makeyev said in an interview with the newspaper Bild am Sonntag published on October 30.
Hundreds of thousands of Russians have left Russia since President Vladimir Putin declared a military mobilization in late September.
Makeyev also expressed gratitude for Germany's support of Ukraine in its ongoing war with Russia, but said Berlin needed to move with "more speed."
"When I look at Germany's actions in this war, I sometimes think: 'There’s a German sports car driving down the autobahn at 30 kilometers an hour,'" Makeyev said.
Ultimately, Germany helps, "but only when it is almost too late," he added.
Makeyev became Ukraine's ambassador to Germany on October 24, replacing Andriy Melnyk, who was removed in July with a reputation for harsh criticism of Germany's hesitance to provide military aid to Kyiv.
Based on reporting by dpa
Iranian Journalists Demand Release Of Colleagues Detained For Protests Coverage
More than 300 Iranian journalists have published an open letter calling for the release of two colleagues who were detained for their coverage of the death in custody of Mahsa Amini.
The letter was published by the reformist Iranian daily Etemad on October 30. Amini, 22, died days after being detained by the notorious morality police for allegedly violating the country's strict female dress code.
The journalists called for the release of Niloufar Hamedi, who took a photo of Amini's parents embracing in a Tehran hospital where their daughter was lying in a coma. His post of the photo on Twitter was the first report about Amini's case.
The journalists' letter also urged the authorities to release Elahe Mohammadi, who covered Amini's funeral in her hometown of Saghez, at which the protests that later swept the country began.
On October 28, Iran's intelligence services issued a statement accusing Hamedi and Mohammadi of being CIA agents, part of a government narrative claiming without evidence that the United States and other Western powers are behind the unrest.
On October 29, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), Hossein Salami, warned that "today is the last day of the riots."
The IRGC warning on October 29 came as the United Nations expressed "increasing concern" about reports of deaths in in the antiestablishment protests in Iran.
"We condemn all incidents that have resulted in death or serious injury to protestors and reiterate that security forces must avoid all unnecessary or disproportionate use of force against peaceful protestors,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in New York on October 28.
"Those responsible must be held to account," he said, adding that the UN was urging Tehran "to address the legitimate grievances of the population, including with respect to women's rights."
The United Nations urged the Iranian government in Tehran to respect human rights, noting that the crisis can and should be brought under control through dialogue.
The U.S.-based Human Rights Activist News Agency (HRANA) says 272 protesters have been killed in the crackdown against the unrest, including 39 minors. Nearly 14,000 people have been arrested, including at least 40 journalists.
With reporting by Reuters
Dozens Of Captives Released In Latest Ukraine-Russia Prisoner Swap
Ukraine and Russia have carried out another prisoner exchange, the Ukrainian president's chief of staff announced on October 29, saying the action resulted in the release of 52 Ukrainian citizens.
Andriy Yermak announced the exchange on Telegram. He said the Ukrainians involved in the exchange included “officers, medics, sergeants, and soldiers.”
Among the group returning home to Ukraine are the head of the surgical department of the Mariupol military hospital, who was in the Azovstal steelworks, and a young military surgeon of a Ukrainian military mobile hospital, Yermak said.
“Defenders of Azovstal, defenders of Mariupol and people who saved lives are returning home,” he said.
The Azovstal steelworks in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol was under siege for weeks until Russian forces seized it in May, taking hundreds of Ukrainians captive. Several of them have been released in recent prisoner swaps.
Yermak thanked Ukraine’s coordination headquarters for the treatment of prisoners of war for their work.
"We still have a lot of work to do, but we have an important result…. We will return everyone," Yermak wrote.
He did not provide details on who Ukraine gave to the Russian side.
Denis Pushilin, administrator of territory that calls itself the Donetsk People's Republic, said a prisoner swap with Ukraine was taking place and said 50 people from each side were being exchanged.
The Russian Defense Ministry also said that 50 soldiers were returned, adding that they had been "in mortal danger in captivity." They were to be flown to Moscow by the Russian military for treatment and rehabilitation, a ministry statement said.
The last exchange took place on October 26, when 10 Ukrainian soldiers were released from captivity. Prior to that exchange, Ukraine announced on October 17 that 108 women were released and the release of 20 Ukrainian soldiers on October 13.
With reporting by Reuters
Britain Denies Russian Military's Claim That U.K. Navy Blew Up Nord Stream Pipelines
Britain on October 29 denied a Russian Defense Ministry claim that British Navy personnel blew up the Nord Stream gas pipelines last month, saying the accusation is the latest "invented story” put out by Moscow.
Britain's Defense Ministry said in a statement that Russia’s accusation was designed to “detract from their disastrous handling of the illegal invasion of Ukraine.”
The Russian Defense Ministry “is resorting to peddling false claims of an epic scale," the statement added. "This invented story, says more about the arguments going on inside the Russian Government than it does about the west."
Russia has previously said the leaks appeared to be the result of state-sponsored "terrorism" and blamed the West for the explosions in September, which ruptured the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines on the bed of the Baltic Sea built to deliver Russian natural gas to Germany.
Sweden and Denmark have both concluded that four leaks on Nord Stream 1 and 2 were caused by explosions but have not said who might be responsible. NATO and several European countries suspect Russia carried out the sabotage.
The Kremlin has repeatedly said allegations of Russian responsibility for the damage were "stupid," and Russian officials have pointed the finger at Washington, saying it had a motive as it wants to sell more liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe. The United States has denied involvement.
The Russian Defense Ministry’s statement said that “representatives of a unit of the British Navy took part in the planning, provision, and implementation of a terrorist attack in the Baltic Sea on September 26 this year -- blowing up the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines."
Russia did not give evidence for its claim but described the saboteurs as “British specialists,” saying they belonged to the same unit that directed Ukrainian drone attacks on October 29 on ships of Russia's Black Sea Fleet in Crimea.
The Russian Army accused Ukraine of conducting the "massive" drone attack earlier on October 29. It said the ships that were affected are involved in guaranteeing the safety of grain shipments from three Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea under an international deal reached in July.
"The preparation of this terrorist act and the training of servicemen of the Ukrainian 73rd Special Center for Naval Operations were carried out under the guidance of British specialists located in the town of Ochakiv," the ministry said.
The Russian Army claimed to have destroyed nine drones and seven maritime ones in the attack in the occupied port of Sevastopol, headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet.
“As a result of the operational measures taken by the ships of the Black Sea Fleet, all the air drones were destroyed, though minor damage was done to the minesweeper Ivan Golubets," the ministry said.
Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Moscow-installed administrator of Sevastopol, said the drone attack was the "most massive" the peninsula had seen.
The city's services were on alert, but no civilian infrastructure had been damaged, he said.
The Ukrainian military command has not commented on the Russian statements regarding the alleged attack.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
EU Commissioner Says Almost $17 Billion In Russian Assets Frozen
The European Union has frozen Russian assets worth around 17 billion euros ($16.9 billion) since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February, EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said in an interview published on October 29.
The figure has risen from the roughly 13.8 billion euros "from oligarchs and other entities" that Reynders in July announced the EU had frozen, mainly in five countries.
"So far, the assets of 90 people have been frozen, more than 17 billion euros in seven member states, including 2.2 billion euros in Germany," he told the Funke media group of newspapers.
The EU has adopted eight sanctions packages since the Russian war against Ukraine began eight months ago.
Ukrainian officials have been calling for the assets to be used to rebuild their country after the war.
"If it is criminal money confiscated by the EU, it is possible to transfer it to a compensation fund for Ukraine," Reynders said in the interview.
"This amount is far from being sufficient to finance reconstruction," he added.
Separately, Reynders told the Hamburger Abendblatt newspaper that this year could see the first war crimes trials linked to the war in Ukraine.
"If prosecutors want to start at the highest level, let them do it," he said.
Reynders said he was "reasonably sure" that the first war crimes trials of Russian suspects would begin at the International Criminal Court this year.
Based on reporting by dpa and AFP
Family Of RFE/RL Journalist Says His Body Is Still Missing In Iran
The family of RFE/RL journalist Reza Haghighatnejad said in a statement on October 29 that all efforts to retrieve his body from Iranian security officials have remained unsuccessful so far.
The statement sent to RFE/RL's Radio Farda said authorities have failed to inform the family which state organ has seized Haghighatnejad's body following his October 25 repatriation to Iran for burial in his home province of Fars.
"We have turned to every institution and organization that came to our mind for help," the statement said.
“It is our humane and rightful wish to bury his body in his hometown, Dejkord, after so many years of forced separation so that at least now that it is no longer possible to visit him, we can visit his grave,” the statement added.
Haghighatnejad, 45, died of cancer on October 17 at the Charite Hospital in Berlin, and his body was repatriated to Iran for burial on October 25. However, his corpse went missing upon arrival amid unconfirmed reports that agents from the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) took it to an unknown location.
On October 27, Haghighatnejad's mother said Iranian security agents had abducted her son's body.
"This is the message of a mother who has not seen her son for six years and was unaware of his illness, and now that his body has returned to Iran, it has been abducted by the authorities at the airport," Beygumjan Raeisi said in a video.
She did not say whether she had official confirmation that her son's body had been taken by security agents. Iranian authorities have not publicly commented on the situation.
Relatives and friends told Radio Farda, where Haghighatnejad worked from 2019 until his death, that the necessary permits had been issued to bury his body in his hometown, the southern Iranian city of Shiraz.
Haghighatnejad left Iran amid increased pressure on journalists and started working with Persian-language media outside the country. He was not able to return to Iran because of his journalistic activities.
In an October 27 statement released to RFE/RL, the U.S. State Department expressed disgust over reports that Haghighatnejad’s body has been seized by the IRGC and called on Iranian authorities to immediately release his remains to his family.
State Department spokesman Ned Price on October 28 called on Iranian authorities to release Haghighatnejad’s body "immediately" to his family and said the episode showed the extent of intimidation of the press.
"The treatment of Reza Haghighatnejad underscores just how much Iran's leadership fears journalists even after their death," he said.
RFE/RL President and CEO Jamie Fly has called the Iranian regime’s treatment of Haghighatnejad's family "disgraceful and disgusting," adding they deserve to bury him without regime harassment.
The incident comes as Iran cracks down on protests triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the morality police.
With reporting by AFP
Zelenskiy Calls For Strong Response To Russia's Suspension Of UN-Brokered Grain Export Deal
Russia's announcement that it is suspending its participation in a Black Sea grain export deal requires a strong international response from the United Nations and the Group of 20 (G20) major economies, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on October 29.
"This is a completely transparent attempt by Russia to return to the threat of large-scale famine for Africa, for Asia," Zelenskiy said in a video address, adding that Russia should be kicked out of the G20.
"Why can a handful of people somewhere in the Kremlin decide whether there will be food on the tables of people in Egypt or Bangladesh?" Zelenskiy asked. "Russian terror and blackmail must lose. Humanity must win."
Russia told UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a letter that it was suspending the deal for an "indefinite term" because it could not "guarantee safety of civilian ships" traveling under the pact, Reuters reported.
U.S. President Joe Biden denounced the move as "purely outrageous" and said it would increase starvation.
"There's no merit to what they're doing. The UN negotiated that deal and that should be the end of it," Biden told reporters.
The United Nations urged Russia not to withdraw from the deal, and deputy UN spokesman Farhan Haq said negotiations with Russia were ongoing.
"It is vitally important that all parties refrain from any actions that could jeopardize the Black Sea Grain Initiative," Haq said, using the formal name for the deal.
The European Union said it supported UN-led efforts to keep the Ukraine grain deal alive.
Nabila Massrali, spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy at the European Commission, said the EU stressed that "all parties must refrain from any unilateral action that would imperil the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which is a critical humanitarian effort that is clearly having a positive impact on access to food for millions of people around the world."
Russia also asked the UN Security Council to meet on October 31 to discuss an alleged attack on its Black Sea Fleet, Russian Deputy UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyansky said.
It said some of the ships attacked in Sevastopol in the early hours of October 29 were civilian vessels involved in ensuring the security of the grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports.
The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that in light of the attack, which it said Ukraine carried out "with the participation of British experts," Russia "suspends participation in the implementation of agreements on the export of agricultural products from Ukrainian ports."
The ministry said earlier that drones were used in the attack and that they were all destroyed. Only one Russian ship, a minesweeper, sustained minor damage, it said.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said earlier on Twitter that Ukraine had previously warned that Russia planned to "ruin" the grain-export deal.
Kuleba called on "all states to demand Russia to stop its hunger games and recommit to its obligations."
The grain export deal between Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, and the United Nations allowed a resumption of grain exports. Under the July 22 agreement, Ukraine was able to restart its Black Sea grain and fertilizer exports, and some Russian fertilizer exports also resumed.
The agreement was set to last 120 days with the option for renewal on November 19 "if no party objects," a UN spokesman said on October 28.
Russia had threatened to pull out of the agreement on grounds that the grain was not being sent to poorer countries, which at the time the deal was signed desperately needed the grain to ensure their populations did not starve.
Analysts have pointed out that Moscow’s withdrawal from the deal would deprive Ukraine of a major part of its hard-currency revenues and at the same time would drive up global food prices and inflation in Europe.
The United Nations on October 28 had urged parties to the Black Sea Grain Initiative to renew it.
"We underline the urgency of doing so to contribute to food security across the world, and to cushion the suffering that this global cost-of-living crisis is inflicting on billions of people," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.
The agreement freed up exports from three of Ukraine's ports -- Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Yuzhne -- which had been blockaded since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February.
The deal set up a corridor that is exclusively humanitarian, the Ukrainian Ministry of Infrastructure said.
The ministry says that since the first ship left the port in Odesa on August 1, Ukraine has exported more than 9 million tons of food, of which more than 5 million tons went to countries in Africa and Asia.
At the same time, 190,000 tons of wheat were sent to countries on the brink of famine within the framework of the UN World Food Program, the ministry said.
"Ukraine remains a reliable partner for the civilized world and is ready to continue promptly collecting and shipping agricultural products to ensure global food security," the ministry added.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
IRGC Head Warns Protesters To End Demonstrations As UN Urges Iran To Respect Human Rights
The commander of Iran's powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, Hossein Salami, warned protesters that October 29 would be their last day of taking to the streets.
"Do not come to the streets! Today is the last day of the riots," Salami was quoted as saying by state media.
Iran has been gripped by protests triggered by the death of a 22-year-old woman, Mahsa Amini, in the custody of Tehran’s morality police.
Since Amini’s death on September 16, thousands have been demonstrating across the country against the clerical establishment.
Protests were reported on October 29 at several universities across the country where students chanted, “Death to the dictator,” and, “Woman, life, freedom.”
Iran has blamed its foreign enemies and their agents for the unrest.
The U.S.-based Human Rights Activist News Agency (HRANA) posted videos on Twitter showing protests at several universities. One of the protests showed people holding hands in a large circle and chanting: "If we don't unite, we will be killed one by one."
HRANA said 272 protesters had been killed in the unrest as of October 28, including 39 minors. Some 34 members of the security force have also been killed and nearly 14,000 people have been arrested, it said.
The Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights also posted a video of a protest at a university campus and said that in the city of Arak state security forces fired tear gas as mourners gathered for the funeral of Mehrshad Shahidinejad, a young aspiring chef who reportedly was killed after being arrested during a protest.
The IRGC warning on October 29 came as the United Nations expressed "increasing concern" about reports of deaths in the antiestablishment protests in Iran.
"We condemn all incidents that have resulted in death or serious injury to protesters and reiterate that security forces must avoid all unnecessary or disproportionate use of force against peaceful protesters,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in New York on October 28.
“Those responsible must be held to account,” he said, adding that the UN was urging Tehran “to address the legitimate grievances of the population, including with respect to women’s rights.”
The United Nations urged the Iranian government in Tehran to respect human rights, noting that the crisis can and should be brought under control through dialogue.
In a separate statement, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also expressed concern about "rising fatalities and injuries" to protesters in Iran.
"It’s essential that unfettered access to health care is provided to those in need, [including] the appropriate use of medical vehicles, facilities & the ability of health workers to help patients," WHO chief Tedros said on Twitter on October 28.
Protesters clashed again with security forces on October 28 in Zahedan, a city in southeastern Iran were dozens of people were killed in clashes four weeks ago during anti-government protests.
Activists posted videos on social media showing protesters in the city calling for the death of "dictator" Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and against the Basij militia, which has played a major role in a crackdown on the demonstrations.
The United States and Albania will hold an informal UN Security Council gathering on November 3 that will focus on the protests in Iran, according to a note outlining the event seen by Reuters. Iranian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Shirin Ebadi and Iranian-born actress and activist Nazanin Boniadi are set to address the gathering.
"The meeting will highlight the ongoing repression of women and girls and members of religious and ethnic minority groups in Iran," the note said. "It will identify opportunities to promote credible, independent investigations into the Iranian government's human rights violations and abuses."
Javaid Rehman, the UN special rapporteur on human rights in Iran, is also due to address the meeting, which can be attended by other UN member states and rights groups.
"The meeting will underscore ongoing unlawful use of force against protesters and the Iranian regime's pursuit of human rights defenders and dissidents abroad to abduct or assassinate them in contravention of international law," read the note about the planned meeting.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
EU Urges Kosovo To Allow More Time For Conversion Of Serbs' License Plates
The European Union has urged Kosovo to allow more time for a phaseout of old Serbian license plates still being used by ethnic Serbs in the country.
"Kosovo should allow for a longer transition period," Nabila Massrali, spokeswoman for foreign affairs and security at the European Commission, said on October 29.
"This has been the consistent advice of Kosovo's closest partners, including the EU and the U.S. It is disappointing to see it has not been followed," she added.
Her comment came a day after Prime Minister Albin Kurti unveiled a plan to implement a new license-plate-registration rule under which the phaseout would take place gradually.
He said drivers would first be given warnings during the initial three-week period starting on November 1. That is to be followed by a two-month period when fines will be issued. There will then be another two-month period during which temporary license plates will be valid.
If drivers do not change their plates by April 21, their vehicles will be confiscated.
Kurti announced the compromise plan a day after minority Serbs threatened to again block roads if authorities in Pristina did not agree to delay implementation of the phaseout.
The European Union said Kosovo had the right to phase out the old car plates and had taken a step in the right direction, but pointed to an agreement from 2016 that foresaw a 12-month time frame for the process, which it said had not been followed.
The United States also issued a statement saying it preferred an extension of the implementation of the rule.
"Kosovo has the right to implement the license plate regime under the Brussels Agreement, but an extension of the timeline is in the interest of making progress on the EU-facilitated dialogue to normalize Kosovo-Serbia relations," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in the statement on October 28.
Massrali urged all parties to maintain calm, exercise restraint, and "avoid any actions or rhetoric that could jeopardize the stability on the ground, particularly in the north of Kosovo."
Kosovo has attempted a few times this year to require its Serbian minority to change old car plates that date to before 1999, when Kosovo was still part of Serbia.
The attempts have been met with strong and sometimes violent resistance by ethnic Serbs who live in the northern part of the country.
Kosovo and Serbia fought a war in 1998-99, with Kosovo eventually declaring independence in 2008.
Ethnic Serbs in the north of Kosovo have been using car plates issued by Serbian institutions since the end of the war with the acronyms of Kosovar cities such as KM (Kosovska Mitrovica), PR (Pristina), or UR (Urosevac).
The government in Kosovo regards the plates as illegal but until now has tolerated them in four northern municipalities with Serbian majorities.
With reporting by Reuters
Violent Clashes Reported At Protest In Southeastern Iranian City
Protesters clashed again with security forces on October 28 in Zahedan, a city in southeastern Iran that has seen weeks of unrest since a wave of demonstrations broke out following the death of a 22-year-old woman detained by the country's morality police.
Dozens of people were killed in clashes in Zahedan four weeks ago during anti-government protests, and the Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights said people in Zahedan once again gathered after Friday Prayers on October 28 and chanted against the government.
Activists posted videos on social media showing protesters in the city calling for the death of "dictator" Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the Basij militia, which has played a major role in a crackdown on the demonstrations.
Iran Human Rights said security forces opened fire and that deaths were reported, including a 12-year-old boy.
The U.S.-based Human Rights Activist News Agency (HRANA) said earlier on Twitter that security forces had fired on protesters.
The state-run IRNA news agency said "unknown people opened fire," killing one person and wounding 14 others, including security forces.
It was not possible to verify the claims or the authenticity of the videos.
Amnesty International said the crackdown on the protests by security forces in the city on September 30 killed at least 66 people.
At the same time as the protest rally in Zahedan, reports and videos indicate that other protest rallies were held in some other cities of Sistan-Baluchistan Province at noon on October 28 and after Friday Prayers.
Reports also indicate that a large gathering was held on October 27 in Makki Mosque in Zahedan in support of influential Sunni cleric Molavi Abdolhamid Ismaeelzah.
Last week during his Friday Prayers sermon, the cleric, who is known across the country as Molavi Abdolhamid, said senior officials, including Khamenei, were "responsible" for the killings on September 30.
Molavi Abdolhamid published excerpts of his speech on Instagram on October 27 in which he again asks the authorities to condemn the September 30 massacre and punish the perpetrators.
Videos posted on social media on October 27 showed people in the Chitgar neighborhood chanting, "No to hijab. No to oppression. Freedom and equality," and also, "Death to the dictator," a reference to Khamenei.
Protesters have continued to take to the streets of Tehran despite the threat of a further crackdown on the unrest -- one of the deepest challenges to the Islamic regime since the revolution in 1979.
Rights groups say at least 215 people have been killed during protests since Mahsa Amini, 22, died on September 16 while in police custody for allegedly wearing a hijab, or head scarf, improperly.
The UN human rights office on October 28 voiced concern at Iran's treatment of detained protesters and said authorities refused to release some of the bodies of those killed.
"We've seen a lot of ill treatment...but also harassment of the families of protesters," Ravina Shamdasani, spokeswoman of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, told a press briefing in Geneva.
"Of particular concern is information that authorities have been moving injured protesters from hospitals to detention facilities and refusing to release the bodies of those killed to their families," she said.
The body of the late RFE/RL journalist Reza Haghighatnejad was reportedly seized by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) upon being repatriated, drawing a sharp response from the U.S. State Department, which said it was “disgusted” by the treatment of Haghighatnejad’s body.
Haghighatnejad died on October 17 of cancer in Berlin.
In the city of Arak, RFE/RL’s Radio Farda reported that a 19-year-old man was killed by security forces on October 26.
Mehrshad Shahidinejad was assaulted by security forces in Arak and was killed due to multiple baton blows to his head, according to his relatives and friends on social media.
Shahidinejad was a talented chef and was popular in his home city of Arak.
With reporting by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, as well as AFP, Reuters, and dpa
U.S. Sanctions Iranian Foundation That Issued Bounty For Killing Of Rushdie
The United States has imposed financial sanctions on an Iranian foundation it accused of issuing a multimillion-dollar bounty for the killing of novelist Salman Rushdie.
The U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced the sanctions against the Iran-based 15 Khordad Foundation on October 28.
The OFAC accused the foundation of issuing a multimillion-dollar bounty for the killing of Rushdie, a prominent Indian-born, British-American author, who was seriously injured in an attack on August 12 in western New York state.
“Since Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini’s order pronouncing a death sentence on Rushdie in February 1989, 15 Khordad Foundation has committed millions of dollars to anyone willing to carry out this heinous act,” the department said in a news release. “Since putting its bounty on Rushdie, the 15 Khordad Foundation, which is affiliated with the supreme leader, has raised the reward for targeting the author.”
Rushdie, 75, lost sight in one eye and the use of one hand in the attack, which occurred just before he was to be introduced for a discussion of protections for writers in exile and freedom of expression.
"This act of violence, which has been praised by the Iranian regime, is appalling. We all hope for Salman Rushdie’s speedy recovery following the attack on his life," Treasury Undersecretary Brian Nelson said in the statement.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who issued a separate statement on the sanctions, noted that the fatwa, or religious edict, was reaffirmed by Iran’s current supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in 2017 and was republished by Iranian state-controlled media as recently as August 2022.
"The infamous fatwa was intended to incite terrorism and violence, bring about the death of Rushdie and his associates, and intimidate others," Blinken said in the statement. "The United States condemns such incitement and the attack on Rushdie in the strongest terms as a blatant assault on freedom of speech and an act of terrorism."
Prosecutors say the man arrested in the attack on Rushdie, Hadi Matar of New Jersey, stabbed the author in the neck, stomach, chest, hand, and right eye after rushing the stage at the event in New York’s western Chautauqua County.
Mater, who has been in custody since the attack, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree attempted murder and assault charges.
Mater praised Khomeini in an interview with The New York Post after his arrest. He also spoke of his dislike for Rushdie, author of the novel The Satanic Verses, which some Muslims consider blasphemous.
Iran has denied involvement in the attack on Rushdie, who spent years in hiding after Khomeini issued the fatwa, or religious edict, against him following the publication of The Satanic Verses.
The sanctions freeze any U.S. assets belonging to the foundation and generally bars Americans from dealing with it. Those dealing in certain transactions with the foundation also risk sanctions.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
'Unprecedented' Power Cuts In Ukraine After Russian Strikes Damage Infrastructure
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says about 4 million people across Ukraine have been hit by power restrictions that Ukraine’s energy companies have been forced to impose because of damage to infrastructure caused by Russia's bombing campaign.
Zelenskiy said in his nightly address on October 28 that the areas affected include the Kyiv and Kharkiv and the regions around the two major cities.
Authorities in Kyiv said the cuts would have to be stepped up to "unprecedented" levels.
Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said the city's energy supply system on October 28 was operating in emergency mode. He said it would take two to three weeks to eliminate an electricity deficit ranging between 20 percent and 50 percent.
Earlier on October 28, the press service of the Ukrenergo national energy company said in a statement that “emergency outages” of four hours a day or more had resumed in the Kyiv region.
Oleksiy Kuleba, governor of the capital region, said on Telegram that residents could expect to see “tougher and longer” power outages compared to earlier in the war, while Oleh Synehubov, governor of the Kharkiv region in northeast Ukraine, announced that daily one-hour power outages would begin on October 31 across the province.
The measures are necessary to stabilize the power grid because Russia continues shelling Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, he said on Telegram.
Ukraine says about one-third of its power stations have been destroyed since Russia launched the first wave of targeted infrastructure strikes on October 10.
Ukraine and its allies have said many of the strikes have been carried out by drones supplied by Iran with the goal of depriving Ukrainians of heat for their homes in the coming winter.
Moscow and Tehran have denied the accusations.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he demanded Iran stop sending the weapons to Russia in a phone call with his Iranian counterpart.
Kuleba said on Twitter that he “demanded Iran to immediately cease the flow of weapons to Russia used to kill civilians and destroy critical infrastructure in Ukraine” during the call on October 28 with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.
The United States announced $275 million in fresh military aid to Ukraine -- in part because of Russia's attacks on the country's civilian infrastructure.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that the aid is the 24th drawdown of U.S. arms and equipment for Ukraine since August 2021.
"The United States will continue to stand with more than 50 allies and partners in support of the people of Ukraine as they defend their freedom and independence with extraordinary courage and boundless determination," Blinken said.
The United States also is working to provide Ukraine with air-defense capabilities, he said, adding that two initial U.S. NASAM air-defense systems are ready for delivery to Ukraine next month and that the United States is working with allies and partners to enable delivery of their air-defense systems to Ukraine.
In Moscow, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told President Vladimir Putin in a televised meeting that the military had met its mobilization target of 300,000 soldiers.
The partial mobilization, which prompted some Russian men to leave the country, was announced on September 21.
According to Shoigu, 82,000 recruits are already in Ukraine, and 41,000 of them were deployed to military units. Shoigu said that no additional conscription is planned.
In his video address, Zelenskiy expressed doubt that the mobilization was truly complete, saying the poor performance of Moscow's forces meant "very soon Russia may need a new wave of people to send to the war."
With reporting by Reuters and AP
More Oil Workers In Iran Call For Strike As Unrest Continues
Permanent workers in Iran's oil industry say they will join a strike announced by contract oil workers and will stop work on October 29 to protest the government's crackdown on a wave of nationwide demonstrations following last month's death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman arrested for not wearing her hijab "properly."
The announced strike of petrochemical industry workers could cripple a key sector of Iran's economy, already battered by international sanctions.
The Organizing Council of Oil Contract Workers in Iran announced on October 27 that petrochemical contract workers will strike starting October 29 in solidarity with the popular revolt against the government's repression.
The council on October 28 said permanent oil workers will also join their contract colleagues strike from October 29.
The council said in a statement that the strikers demand the immediate release of detained protesters, including more than 250 of their colleagues, as well as all political prisoners.
The Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights says the crackdown has killed at least 215 people, including 27 children. The authorities have yet to announce a death toll, but state media have said around 30 members of the security forces have been killed.
Iranian leaders have accused the United States and other Western countries of fomenting what they call "riots."
Strikes have been reported in several cities in recent days, especially in southern areas where Iran's oil industry -- one of the few sectors of the economy able to bring in revenue -- is located.
There are also reports indicating that Iranian workers and shopkeepers across the country will also join in nationwide protests on October 29.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Independent Kyrgyz Media Post Dark Page To Protest Government's Blocking Of RFE/RL Websites
Dozens of media organizations, journalists, and civic activists stopped working for three hours on October 28 to protest the Kyrgyz government's decision to block the page of RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, known locally as Radio Azattyk, for two months.
The Kyrgyz government made the decision on October 26 after RFE/RL refused to take down a video of one of its news programs that reported on clashes at the border with Tajikistan.
The government claimed the video, produced by Current Time, the Russian-language network run by RFE/RL in cooperation with VOA, "predominantly" took the position of the Tajik side.
The decision was based on the Law on Protection from False Information, a piece of legislation that drew widespread criticism when adopted in August last year.
RFE/RL President and Chief Executive Officer Jamie Fly rejected the accusation, saying the broadcaster "takes [its] commitment to balanced reporting seriously" and that after a review of the content in question, "no violation of our standards" was found. RFE is appealing the decision.
In solidarity with RFE/RL, independent Kyrgyz media outlets on October 28 posted a black screen on their web pages from 0900 to 1200 local time with the caption: "No News Today. Media Under Pressure In Kyrgyzstan," and also refused to cover news stories about the government for the whole day.
Among the participants in the boycott were Kaktus.media, Kloop.kg, 24.kg, T-Media, TV1, NEXT TV, 3rd channel, April TV, Bulak.kg, Politklinika.kg, TemirovLive, and media MediaHub.
"The Ministry of Culture and Information of Kyrgyzstan made an illegal decision to suspend the website of Radio Azattyk. The media community of Kyrgyzstan calls on the authorities to stop the pressure on freedom of speech and the freedom of the press and the criminal prosecution of journalists, bloggers, civil activists, and other citizens who freely express their opinions," the media community said in a statement.
The Kyrgyz government's decision was criticized by rights groups and Kyrgyz lawmakers; rights activists who have called for the government to repeal it.
Human Right Watch (HRW) on October 28 urged the Kyrgyz authorities to rescind the measure against RFE/RL, saying in a statement that Kyrgyzstan "should stand up for, not undermine," independent media.
“It is standard journalistic practice to provide information from both sides of the conflict,” said HRW's Syinat Sultanalieva.
“The blockage of [Radio Azattyk] is a blatant attempt to control and censor independent journalism in Kyrgyzstan in violation of the country’s international human rights obligations, particularly with respect to freedoms of expression and of the media,” Sultanalieva said.
On October 27, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) called the move against RFE/RL "a flagrant act of censorship."
“Kyrgyz authorities must immediately lift the block on Radio Azattyk and repeal the [Protection from False Information Law], which gives state officials carte blanche to quash inconvenient reporting through wholly opaque decisions on alleged ‘inaccuracy’,” CPJ said in a statement.
On October 27, dozens of Kyrgyz media outlets published an open letter calling on the Kyrgyz government to immediately cease all pressure on freedom of speech and freedom of the media and to withdraw the Protection from False Information Law.
Earlier this month, threats were made against RFE/RL journalists during a demonstration in Bishkek at the office of RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service. Most of the participants of the action covered their faces, avoided the camera, and refused to answer questions about their demands.
Ilimbek Israilov, the organizer of the demonstration, threatened to spray gasoline on RFE/RL reporters and use force against them. Israilov is known for his involvement in the organization of numerous rallies to support the former deputy chief of the Customs Service, Raimbek Matraimov.
In 2019, an investigation by RFE/RL, the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, and Kloop implicated former deputy chief of the Customs Service Raimbek Matraimov in a corruption scheme involving the transfer of hundreds of millions of dollars out of Kyrgyzstan.
