News
Independent Kyrgyz Media Post Dark Page To Protest Government's Blocking Of RFE/RL Websites
Dozens of media organizations, journalists, and civic activists stopped working for three hours on October 28 to protest the Kyrgyz government's decision to block the page of RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, known locally as Radio Azattyk, for two months.
The Kyrgyz government made the decision on October 26 after RFE/RL refused to take down a video of one of its news programs that reported on clashes at the border with Tajikistan.
The government claimed the video, produced by Current Time, the Russian-language network run by RFE/RL in cooperation with VOA, "predominantly" took the position of the Tajik side.
The decision was based on the Law on Protection from False Information, a piece of legislation that drew widespread criticism when adopted in August last year.
RFE/RL President and Chief Executive Officer Jamie Fly rejected the accusation, saying the broadcaster "takes [its] commitment to balanced reporting seriously" and that after a review of the content in question, "no violation of our standards" was found. RFE is appealing the decision.
In solidarity with RFE/RL, independent Kyrgyz media outlets on October 28 posted a black screen on their web pages from 0900 to 1200 local time with the caption: "No News Today. Media Under Pressure In Kyrgyzstan," and also refused to cover news stories about the government for the whole day.
Among the participants in the boycott were Kaktus.media, Kloop.kg, 24.kg, T-Media, TV1, NEXT TV, 3rd channel, April TV, Bulak.kg, Politklinika.kg, TemirovLive, and media MediaHub.
"The Ministry of Culture and Information of Kyrgyzstan made an illegal decision to suspend the website of Radio Azattyk. The media community of Kyrgyzstan calls on the authorities to stop the pressure on freedom of speech and the freedom of the press and the criminal prosecution of journalists, bloggers, civil activists, and other citizens who freely express their opinions," the media community said in a statement.
The Kyrgyz government's decision was criticized by rights groups and Kyrgyz lawmakers; rights activists who have called for the government to repeal it.
Human Right Watch (HRW) on October 28 urged the Kyrgyz authorities to rescind the measure against RFE/RL, saying in a statement that Kyrgyzstan "should stand up for, not undermine," independent media.
“It is standard journalistic practice to provide information from both sides of the conflict,” said HRW's Syinat Sultanalieva.
“The blockage of [Radio Azattyk] is a blatant attempt to control and censor independent journalism in Kyrgyzstan in violation of the country’s international human rights obligations, particularly with respect to freedoms of expression and of the media,” Sultanalieva said.
On October 27, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) called the move against RFE/RL "a flagrant act of censorship."
“Kyrgyz authorities must immediately lift the block on Radio Azattyk and repeal the [Protection from False Information Law], which gives state officials carte blanche to quash inconvenient reporting through wholly opaque decisions on alleged ‘inaccuracy’,” CPJ said in a statement.
On October 27, dozens of Kyrgyz media outlets published an open letter calling on the Kyrgyz government to immediately cease all pressure on freedom of speech and freedom of the media and to withdraw the Protection from False Information Law.
Earlier this month, threats were made against RFE/RL journalists during a demonstration in Bishkek at the office of RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service. Most of the participants of the action covered their faces, avoided the camera, and refused to answer questions about their demands.
Ilimbek Israilov, the organizer of the demonstration, threatened to spray gasoline on RFE/RL reporters and use force against them. Israilov is known for his involvement in the organization of numerous rallies to support the former deputy chief of the Customs Service, Raimbek Matraimov.
In 2019, an investigation by RFE/RL, the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, and Kloop implicated former deputy chief of the Customs Service Raimbek Matraimov in a corruption scheme involving the transfer of hundreds of millions of dollars out of Kyrgyzstan.
All Of The Latest News
Ukraine Says Moscow Sending 1,000 Reinforcements To Kherson As Fighting Intensifies
Ukraine's military says Russia is massing troops on the right bank of the Dnieper River as both sides appear poised for what could be a key battle for the city of Kherson in Ukraine's south.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said on October 28 that Moscow has sent in up to 1,000 recently mobilized soldiers to make up for personnel losses suffered at the hands of an ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kherson region.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, Russian protests, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"The command of the Russian occupying forces, in order to avoid panic among the personnel, is trying by all means to hide the real losses of servicemen.... There is a strengthening of the enemy group on the right bank of the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region with mobilized servicemen numbering up to 1,000 people," the General Staff said in a statement.
It said that civilians continued to be moved from Kherson city on the right bank of the Dnieper onto the left bank.
Ukraine has pushed ahead with an offensive to reclaim the Kherson region and its capital of the same name, which Russian forces captured during the first days of the war.
Ukrainian forces were surrounding Kherson from the west and attacking Russia’s foothold on the right bank of the Dnieper River.
However, tough terrain and bad weather held up the Ukrainian Army's main advance in Kherson, officials said.
Kherson, one of four partially occupied provinces that Russia proclaimed to have seized last month, controls the only land route to the Crimean Peninsula that Russia illegally annexed in 2014 and the mouth of the Dnieper that bisects Ukraine.
Russia-appointed officials in Kherson said on October 27 that more than 70,000 people have left the city, including members of the Moscow-installed regional administration.
The Ukrainian military said on October 28 that forces had killed 44 Russian soldiers in the past 24 hours, adding that its forces had destroyed an ammunition depot and a hangar with equipment.
The claim could not be independently verified.
However, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said 23 of his soldiers were killed and another 58 wounded in a Ukrainian artillery attack this week in Kherson. The comments were unusual as pro-Moscow forces have rarely admitted to major battlefield losses.
WATCH: A local official told Russian conscripts "You are not cannon fodder" in a video published online recently. The men responded by angrily shouting that, actually, that's exactly what they are. The incident, in the Ardatovsky district some 360 kilometers east of Moscow, followed a stream of videos in which Russian conscripts complain of old equipment and poor training.
In the eastern region of Donetsk, Russian shelling killed four local residents, Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the region's military administration, said on October 28.
Russian air strikes, drone attacks, and shelling of Ukraine's energy infrastructure were forcing electricity cuts in the capital, Kyiv, and other places, officials said.
A drone attack on October 27 hit an energy facility in the capital, causing a fire, said Oleksiy Kuleba, governor of the Kyiv region. The latest attacks inflicted “very serious damage,” he said.
But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukrainians will not be cowed by such tactics.
"Shelling will not break us -- to hear the enemy's anthem on our land is scarier than the enemy's rockets in our sky," Zelenskiy said in his regular video address on October 27 as he stood outside in the dark next to the wreckage of a downed drone.
WATCH: Ukrainian troops are targeting Russian-launched drones, fighter planes, and helicopters, using Soviet-era antiaircraft systems with limited radar capabilities. They also use Western-supplied, shoulder-launched missiles like the Stinger, but factors such as the weather can have a major impact on their effectiveness.
Meanwhile, U.S. officials quoted by Reuters and the Associated Press said the United States is preparing a new $275 million package of military assistance for Ukraine to bolster its counteroffensive against Russian forces.
The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said there are no major new weapons in the U.S. package, which is expected to be announced as early as October 28.
Instead, the U.S. aid is largely aimed at restocking thousands of rounds of ammunition for weapons systems already there, including for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, known as HIMARS, which Ukraine has been successfully using in its counteroffensive against Russia.
White House national-security spokesperson John Kirby declined to confirm details of the package in a CNN interview, saying only that a new tranche of weaponry for Ukraine would be announced "very, very soon."
With reporting by AFP, BBC, Reuters, and guardian.co.uk
Russia's Claims Of U.S. Biological Weapons Activity In Ukraine Rejected At UN Security Council Meeting
A UN disarmament official and the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations have rejected a Russian complaint filed with the UN Security Council demanding an investigation into U.S. "military biological activities" in Ukraine.
The accusation, raised by the Russian Foreign Ministry on October 27, is "pure fabrication brought forth without a shred of evidence," U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the Security Council.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, Russian protests, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
She also said she wanted to set the record straight that neither Ukraine nor the United States has a biological weapons program.
The UN's deputy high representative for disarmament affairs, Adedeji Ebo, also addressed the question, telling the Security Council that the United Nations is "not aware" of any biological weapons program in Ukraine.
"We are aware that the Russian Federation has filed an official complaint...regarding allegations of biological weapons programs in Ukraine," Ebo said.
"As high representative Izumi Nakamitsu informed the council in March, and May of this year, the United Nations is not aware of any such biological weapons programs," he said.
He also said United Nations had no mandate or technical capacity to investigate the claim.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier on October 27 that "during the course of the special military operation [in Ukraine] evidence and material that shed light on the true nature of the U.S. military-biological activities on Ukrainian territory were obtained."
The ministry said it was “left with no choice but to file a complaint with the chairman of the UN Security Council to launch an international investigation" into "the military-biological activities of the United States in Ukraine," according to a ministry statement.
The complaint was filed with a draft resolution to the Security Council, it said.
After Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February, Russia accused the United States of funding research into the development of biological weapons aiming to "establish a mechanism for the stealthy spread of deadly pathogens."
The United states and Ukraine denied the existence of any laboratories to produce biological weapons in the country.
U.S. President Joe Biden said in March that it was “simply not true” the United States was holding chemical and biological weapons in Europe.
Based on reporting by AFP
Inspectors To Look For Evidence Of Dirty Bomb Production In Ukraine This Week, IAEA Says
The UN's nuclear watchdog says it will carry out an "independent verification" of Russian allegations about the production of a dirty bomb in Ukraine this week.
IAEA inspectors will conduct their work at two locations in Ukraine, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi said in a statement on October 27.
This follows a written request from Ukraine to send teams of inspectors to the locations, Grossi said.
Russia has accused Ukraine of preparing to use such a weapon and alleged that it is in the final stages of developing it.
A dirty bomb uses the explosion of a conventional warhead to spread radioactive, biological, or chemical materials over a wide area.
Kyiv and its Western allies have firmly denied the accusation and asserted that Russia has raised the dirty bomb claim because it might be planning to use one and blame it on Ukraine. This would provide Moscow justification for the use of conventional nuclear weapons.
Grossi said the inspectors would work to detect any diversion of nuclear material subject to safeguards and any undeclared production or processing of nuclear material at the two locations.
“The purpose of this week’s safeguards visits is to detect any possible undeclared nuclear activities and materials related to the development of 'dirty bombs,'" Grossi said in the statement.
The IAEA did not disclose the names of the sites but said it had inspected one of them a month ago and no undeclared nuclear activities or materials were found there.
Given the interest and urgency of this matter, the conclusions will be provided immediately to the IAEA board of governors and then to the public.
Speaking in Moscow earlier on October 27, Russian President Vladimir Putin called for the IAEA to inspect Ukraine's nuclear sites "as fast as possible."
He said Kyiv's suggestion that the Russian accusation might mean Moscow plans to detonate a "dirty bomb" itself was false.
"We don't need to do that. There would be no sense whatsoever in doing that," Putin said.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Blinken Calls Russia's Use Of Iranian Drones In Ukraine 'Appalling'
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Russia's use of Iranian drones in Ukraine is "appalling" and the United States and allies will seek to block such shipments.
Russia has used the drones to "kill Ukrainian civilians and destroy the infrastructure they rely on for electricity, for water, for heat. It's appalling," Blinken said on October 27 during a visit to Ottawa, Canada.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, Russian protests, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"Canada and the United States will keep working with our allies and partners to expose, to deter, and to counter Iran's provision of these weapons," he said.
If it becomes clear that Russia has used Iranian drones in the war against Ukraine, "we will definitely not be indifferent about this issue," Blinken added.
Kyiv and its Western allies have accused Moscow of using Iranian-made drones in attacks on Ukraine in recent weeks, saying attacks on electrical power stations are designed to deprive Ukrainians of heat for their homes in the coming winter. Moscow and Tehran have denied the accusations.
"We have not supplied Russia with any weapons or drones for use in the war against Ukraine," Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said earlier this week.
The United States, alongside Britain and the European Union, has already imposed sanctions on Iran over the issue of drones.
The United States and its allies and partners have sent modern weapons worth tens of billions of dollars to Ukraine to help it defend its territory.
As a followup to these transfers, the United States on October 27 announced a plan to prevent them from falling into the hands of criminals or the Russian military.
State Department spokesman Ned Price said the United States remained "vigilant" to the possibility that criminals and nonstate actors may attempt to illicitly acquire weapons from sources in Ukraine.
Price said the plan aims to account for arms and munitions when they are transferred, enhance regional border management and security, and build the capacity of security forces to detect illicit arms trafficking.
With reporting by AFP
Putin Says World Faces Dangerous Decade, Rejects West's Attempts To 'Dominate'
Russian President Vladimir Putin says the world faces the most dangerous decade since World War II and predicted that the historical period of the West's "undivided dominance over world affairs" is coming to an end.
Speaking on October 27 at a conference of international policy experts in Moscow, Putin said the decade ahead is "probably the most dangerous, unpredictable and, at the same time, important...since the end of World War II."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, Russian protests, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Putin laid the blame for the situation at the feet of Western countries, which he said have cast aside the norms of international affairs in order to maintain dominance and hold down countries they see as "second-class civilizations."
The Russian leader also said he had no regrets about sending troops into Ukraine and sought to explain the conflict as part of the efforts by Western countries to secure their global domination.
Putin claimed in his speech to the Valdai Discussion Club, a think tank, that the West had helped incite the conflict and also seeks to stoke a crisis over Taiwan in an attempt to enforce global dominance.
Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, triggering the biggest military conflict in Europe since World War II and driving relations with Western countries that back Ukraine and its drive to be part of the European Union and NATO to their lowest depths since the Cold War.
Putin cast the conflict in Ukraine as a battle between the West and Russia for the fate of the second-largest Eastern Slav country. It is partly a "civil war," he said, as Russians and Ukrainians are one people. Kyiv has flatly rejected both of those ideas.
The goal of what Russia refers to as a "special military operation" is to take the eastern Donbas region, Putin said, adding that in his view the region would "not have survived" on its own had Russia not intervened militarily in Ukraine.
WATCH: A local official told Russian conscripts "You are not cannon fodder" in a video published online recently. The men responded by angrily shouting that, actually, that's exactly what they are.
But the war has gone far beyond the Donbas region, with Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure, residential buildings, and other nonmilitary structures, killing tens of thousands of Ukrainians across the country.
Putin used the speech largely to rail against the West, saying it has nothing to offer to the world "except its own domination," and the goal of globalization "is neocolonialism to dominate the world." He said Russia is only trying to defend its right to exist in the face these Western efforts.
Putin also asserted that more and more nations refuse to follow Washington's demands and Russia will never accept the West's attempts to dominate the world.
Citing gay pride parades and the acceptance of transgender people in Western countries, Putin also defended "traditional values" and said "nobody can dictate to our people how to develop and what society we should build."
He also said Russia has never considered the West an enemy and has many things in common with it but will continue to oppose the diktat of Western neoliberal elites.
U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Putin's speech presented no new ideas.
"We don't believe that Mr. Putin's strategic goals have changed here. He doesn't want Ukraine to exist as a sovereign, independent nation state," Kirby said.
Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said Putin's speech can be described as "for Freud," referring to psychoanalysis founder Sigmund Freud.
"The person who invaded a foreign country, annexed its land, and committed genocide accuses others of violating international law and the sovereignty of other countries? One truth: The person who started a wind will get a storm. The storm is coming," he said on Twitter.
Answering questions from journalists after his speech, Putin reiterated the Kremlin's assertion that Ukraine plans to use a so-called dirty bomb on its own territory. The claim has been dismissed as false by Ukraine and its allies, who say Russia may have raised the matter because it plans to use such a bomb in Ukraine as a pretext for escalation.
"It was me who ordered [Defense Minister Sergei] Shoigu to inform by phone all his colleagues about it," Putin said, adding that Russia does not need to use dirty bombs in Ukraine.
Putin also said he supported plans by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to visit Ukraine's nuclear power plants for inspections.
"It must be done as soon and as openly as possible because we know that Kyiv authorities are now working to cover up such [dirty-bomb attack] preparations," Putin said, without giving any exact information proving the claim.
Ukraine invited IAEA inspectors to visit its nuclear facilities after the Kremlin made its unsubstantiated claim about the preparation of a dirty bomb -- which would use the explosion of a conventional warhead to spread radioactive material or chemicals over a wide area.
Ukraine said it would welcome inspections because it had "nothing to hide."
According to Putin, Russia has never talked about the use of nuclear weapons in the war with Ukraine despite his own promise to defend Russian territory “with any means at our disposal" and saying his words were "not a bluff."
"We see no need for [using nuclear weapons in Ukraine]," Putin told reporters. "There is no sense for that, neither political, nor military."
Iranian Protesters Again Clash With Security Forces; Officials Link Mosque Attack To Demonstrations
Protesters in Iran have clashed with police again as some in the western city of Mahabad attempted to occupy government buildings as officials tried to link the demonstrations -- sparked by the death of a young woman while in police custody for allegedly improperly wearing a head scarf -- to a deadly attack on a mosque claimed by the Islamic State militant group.
Footage posted on social media by activists showed large crowds of people surrounding the governor's building on October 27, heaving rocks and other debris at the gates as sporadic gunfire echoes in the background.
The city was on edge after the body of 35-year-old Ismail Moloudi was buried earlier in the day.
Moloudi was killed the day before by officers of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps during a protest marking 40 days since 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while being detained by police. Eyewitnesses say she was beaten by security agents, but the government says she died of "underlying diseases."
The Hengaw human rights organization said there were reports that some demonstrators in Mahabad had been shot. It was not possible to independently verify the reports.
In another western Iranian city, Khorramabad, hundreds of people gathered near a cemetery where Nika Shakrami -- a 16-year-old died after participating in anti-government protests in Tehran on September 20 -- is buried.
Shakarami went missing in Tehran after telling a friend she was being chased by police.
Amnesty International said Iranian security forces have killed at least eight people since the evening of October 26.
"Iran's security forces killed at least eight people since last night as they again opened fire on mourners and protesters," Amnesty said on October 27, condemning the "reckless and unlawful use of firearms."
As thousands of Iranians descended on October 26 on the cemetery where Amini is buried -- in defiance of warnings from authorities -- an attack claimed by Islamic State killed at least 15 people at a shrine in the southern city of Shiraz.
President Ebrahim Raisi on October 27 appeared to link the attack with the protests by saying that "the intention of the enemy is to disrupt the country's progress, and then these riots pave the ground for terrorist acts."
Several leading Iranian officials have blamed the protests on foreign influences, mainly the United States and Israel. They have not shown any evidence to back up their claims.
Meanwhile the scope of the protests continues to widen, with a number of doctors in Tehran holding a rally on October 26 in front of the forensic medicine building.
Reports said 15 doctors were arrested at the gathering, prompting the president and vice president of the Tehran Medical Council to resign.
The government has met the protests with a harsh crackdown that the Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights says has left at least 215 people, including 27 children, dead.
With reporting by AFP. Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.S. State Department 'Disgusted' By Reports That Agents Abducted Late RFE/RL Journalist's Body
The U.S. State Department expressed disgust over reports that RFE/RL journalist Reza Haghighatnejad’s body has been seized by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and called on Iranian authorities to immediately release Reza’s remains to his family.
“We are disgusted by reports that the IRGC seized Reza's remains as they were repatriated to Iran for burial in his hometown of Shiraz,” a State Department spokesperson said in a statement on October 27 released to RFE/RL's Radio Farda, where Haghighatnejad worked from 2019 until his death.
The seizure of Haghighatnejad's body "underscores the degree to which Iran's leadership fears journalists who expose its wrongdoings, even after their death,” the spokesperson said.
“By all accounts, he was a brilliant journalist dedicated to the freedom of speech and uncovering the truth,” the spokesperson said, adding: "We call on Iranian authorities to immediately release Reza's remains to his family and to cease its cruel intimidation of journalists everywhere.”
Haghighatnejad, 45, died of cancer on October 17 at the Charite Hospital in Berlin, and his body was repatriated to Iran for burial on October 25. However, his corpse went missing upon arrival amid unconfirmed reports that agents from the IRGC took it to an unknown location.
Earlier on October 27, Haghighatnejad's mother said Iranian security agents abducted her son's body.
"This is the message of a mother who has not seen her son for six years and was unaware of his illness, and now that his body has returned to Iran, it has been abducted by the authorities at the airport," Beygumjan Raeisi said in a video.
She did not say whether she had official confirmation that her son's body has been taken by security agents. Iranian authorities have not commented on the situation.
Relatives and friends told Radio Farda, where Haghighatnejad worked from 2019 until his death, that the necessary permits had been issued to bury his body in his hometown, the southern Iranian city of Shiraz.
Haghighatnejad left Iran amid increased pressure on journalists and started working with Persian-language media outside the country. He was not able to return to Iran because of his journalistic activities.
Radio Farda also obtained information indicating that his family was being pressured by the government to agree to his body being buried in another cemetery outside of his hometown.
RFE/RL President and CEO Jamie Fly has called the Iranian regime’s treatment of Haghighatnejad's family "disgraceful and disgusting," adding they deserve to bury him without regime harassment.
Haghighatnejad was a prominent analyst and political commentator with Persian-language media inside and outside of Iran. His death came as unrest rocks the country over the death of a young woman while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Kazakh Parliament Approves Mass Amnesty For Participants In January Protests
ASTANA -- The Kazakh parliament's upper chamber, the Senate, has approved a bill granting mass amnesty to hundreds of people charged and imprisoned in connection with violent antigovernment protests in January that claimed at least 238 lives.
The bill approved by the Senate on October 27 must be signed by President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev to become law.
According to the text of the bill, the amnesty will affect more than 1,500 people who were arrested and charged over their involvement in the protests on January 4-7, as well as in dispersal of the demonstrators.
Those who committed minor crimes will be released and all charges against them will be dropped, while those who were convicted of serious crimes will have their prison terms cut by half or three-quarters. Individuals found guilty of terrorism, extremism, high treason, corruption, and organization of mass disorders will not be affected by the amnesty, the bill says.
Toqaev announced the mass amnesty plan in early September as human rights groups and political activists in the Central Asian nation demanded a full investigation into the deadly dispersal of the protests.
Many in Kazakhstan, including relatives of those killed during the unrest, have demanded an explanation from Toqaev on his decision to invite Russia-led troops from the Collective Security Treaty Organization to disperse the protests, as well as his public "shoot to kill without warning" order.
The unrest occurred after a peaceful demonstration in the western region of Manghystau on January 2 over a fuel-price hike tapped into deep-seated resentment of the country's leadership, leading to widespread antigovernment protests.
Thousands of people were detained by officials during and after the protests, which Toqaev said were caused by "20,000 terrorists" from abroad, a claim for which authorities have provided no evidence.
Human rights groups have provided evidence that peaceful demonstrators and people who had nothing to do with the protests were among those killed by law enforcement and military personnel.
In his September 1 address, Toqaev announced that all of those arrested or convicted for taking part in the January unrest, as well as law enforcement officers arrested for alleged beating and torturing the detained protesters, will be granted clemency.
Rights activists have said the mass amnesty was initiated to help law enforcement officers who opened fire at unarmed demonstrators evade accountability.
Commission Declares Bosnian Serb Leader Dodik Winner After Vote Recount
The Central Election Commission of Bosnia and Herzegovina has declared Milorad Dodik as the winner of an election for the presidency of the country's Serbian entity, Republika Srpska, after a recount of ballots cast in the October 2 vote.
The commission said on October 27 that its members had voted 6-1 to approve the results of the recount launched because of questions about the integrity of the electoral process amid suspicions of electoral fraud that in some cases are backed by video evidence.
Dodik, who has denied the election fraud allegations, has been the most powerful politician in Republika Srpska for years. He has close relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, while the United States and Britain have placed sanctions on him for allegedly trying to undermine peace and stability in the country.
The recount "confirmed that the candidate Milorad Dodik representing the Serb people and who was in the lead...remained so with the greatest number of votes," said Suad Arnautovic, chairman of Bosnia's central election commission.
State prosecutors and police officers oversaw the recount, which took place in Sarajevo despite the objections of Dodik, who said the electoral process should be returned to Republika Srpska and that ballots should never again be counted in Sarajevo.
The main opposition parties -- the Party of Democratic Progress, the Serbian Democratic Party, and List For Justice and Order -- believe their candidate, Jelena Trivic, won. She declared victory on election night, but so did Dodik.
Unofficial results released hours after polls closed showed Dodik held an advantage of around 30,000 ballots over his opponent.
The commission did not give new vote totals after the recount.
Another Belarusian Journalist Handed Prison Term Amid Crackdown On Civil Society
MINSK -- The Minsk City Court has sentenced journalist Ales Lyubyanchuk to three years in prison amid a crackdown on independent media and civil society in Belarus under authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
The Belarusian Association of Journalists (BAZh) said on October 27 that Judge Alena Ananich sentenced the journalist after finding him guilty of creating an extremist group and taking part in its activities.
BAZh demanded Belarusian authorities immediately release Lyubyanchuk, saying his incarceration is "retaliation for his journalistic activities."
Lyubyanchuk, who cooperated with various media outlets including Poland's Belsat news agency, actively covered nationwide mass protests sparked by an August 2020 presidential poll that Lukashenka claimed he won but the opposition said was rigged.
He was arrested several times over his coverage of the protests at the time and subsequently stopped his journalistic activities. However, in late May, Lyubyanchuk was arrested.
The Minsk-based Vyasna (Spring) human rights center has recognized him as a political prisoner.
The sentence comes a day after the court sentenced noted investigative journalist Syarhey Satsuk to eight years in prison on charges of bribe-taking, inciting social hatred, and abuse of office.
Satsuk, who also has been recognized by Belarusian human rights organizations as a political prisoner, rejected all the charges, calling them groundless.
Currently, 32 Belarusian journalists are in custody, many of whom have been jailed since the August 2020 presidential election.
Thousands have been detained during countrywide protests over the results and there have been credible reports of torture and ill-treatment by security forces. Several people have died during the crackdown.
Lukashenka, in power since 1994, has refused to negotiate with the opposition, and many of its leaders have been arrested or forced to leave the country.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to acknowledge Lukashenka as the winner of the vote and imposed several rounds of sanctions on him and his regime, citing election fraud and the crackdown.
In Astana, EU Council President Charles Michel Calls For Closer Ties With Central Asia
ASTANA -- European Council President Charles Michel has called for closer cooperation between EU and Central Asia during a visit to the region seen as part of Moscow's sphere of influence.
In his first official visit to Kazakhstan, Michel said after talks with President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev on October 27 that the largest and wealthiest Central Asian nation was "a crucial partner" of the European Union and "an important player on the international stage and in the region."
"Central Asia and Europe are coming closer together and becoming more and more connected," Michel said, adding he is looking forward to the EU-Central Asian Substantial Connectivity conference scheduled to be held in neighboring Uzbekistan next month.
He also said the EU "underlines the importance of a full, fair, and transparent investigation" into unprecedented antigovernment protests -- sparked by a fuel price hike that morphed into anger over corruption and nepotism -- in January that left at least 238 people dead.
"The EU supports the efforts aimed to bolster democracy, the respect of human rights and fundamental freedoms as essential elements of cooperation," Michel said.
Russia's influence in the former Soviet republics of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan has been showing signs of weakening amid Moscow's unprovoked war with Ukraine.
Now in its ninth month, the conflict has made some in the region jittery over seeing another ex-Soviet state invaded by Moscow.
Michel noted the tensions, stressing his visit "takes place at a difficult time for Europe and the wider region."
"Russia continues to grossly violate international law and the UN Charter, and the EU stands firmly in support of the principles of territorial integrity. We have strongly condemned Russia's war of aggression, and we are committed to supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes," Michel stated.
As Michel spoke about democratic freedoms, a police officer entered RFE/RL's office in Astana on October 27 and demanded the deletion of a video taken by an RFE/RL cameraman of a convoy of vehicles leaving the president's office during a visit by European Council President Charles Michel.
When RFE/RL journalists at the office refused to delete the video, saying they are accredited reporters and have the right to film events in the country, the officer spoke by phone with his supervisors and warned as he was leaving that a group of officers would return. No further police showed up.
Qasym Amanzhol, RFE/RL's Astana bureau chief, said the police visit appeared to be an attempt to "psychologically pressure" his team of journalists.
While in Astana, Michel met with leaders of other Central Asian nations -- Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan, who all gathered in the Kazakh capital.
Michel called the first EU-Central Asia summit in Astana "much more than just a policy dialogue between two regions."
Earlier this month, Astana hosted several summits attended by the region's former dominion -- Russia, as well as leaders of China, and Turkey, who have been seeking to strengthen their influence in Central Asia.
Kosovo Serbs Warn They Will Again Block Roads If License-Plate Deal Not Extended
The head of the main Serb political party in Kosovo has warned that members of the Serb minority will again block roads if Kosovar authorities do not agree to again delay the implementation of a rule under which ethnic Serbs must switch their car license plates to local ones.
In July, Kosovo's government declared Serbian identity documents and vehicle license plates would no longer be valid on Kosovo territory.
The move has been met with strong and sometimes violent resistance by ethnic Serbs who live in the northern part of the country.
The government in Pristina agreed to extend until the end of October the deadline for the change of license plates after Serb protesters put up roadblocks and fired their guns into the air and in the direction of Kosovo police officers during the July standoff. No one was injured.
Prime Minister Albin Kurti earlier this week announced the deadline will still expire at the end of the month despite calls by Kosovo's main backers, the United States and the European Union, to delay the rule for 10 months and avoid ethnic tensions.
"We already delayed the deadline.... The last date is October 31 when all Kosovo citizens who have old automobile plates, which are a legacy of the Milosevic era, will be able to convert them into legitimate ones," Kurti told reporters in Pristina on October 25, referring to late Yugoslav President Slobodan Milosevic.
The announcement prompted Goran Rakic, leader of the Serbian List party, to announce on October 27 that Kosovar Serbs will again block roads in northern Kosovo if authorities in Pristina decide to confiscate vehicles with Serbian license plates.
Rakic was speaking after talks in Belgrade with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.
"If Pristina starts enforcing the confiscation of vehicles, we will block all crossings and entrances from the north to central Kosovo," Rakic told a news conference in Belgrade.
Rakic said he assured Vucic there will be no violence as ethnic Serbs will "use all democratic and peaceful means" to resist the move.
Later on October 27, Besnik Bislimi, the deputy prime minister of Kosovo, was unable to make a planned two-day visit to Serbia.
Bislimi, who has served as the head of Kosovo's delegation for dialogue with Serbia, said his vehicle was pulled over by the police about 85 kilometers from Belgrade and he was told he could not continue due to "security reasons." Bislimi then returned to Kosovo.
Bislimi was on his way to take part in discussions on October 27 on the topic of Kosovo and the European perspective at the Forum for Ethnic Relations. He was expected to participate in the Belgrade Security Conference on October 28.
"We have been told that Serbia cannot provide security or that security has been compromised, which for us is a signal that Serbia is still not ready to work toward normalization,” Bislimi told reporters at a border crossing point between Serbia and Kosovo.
He added that it was “a little absurd” that Serbia publicly admitted there were security issues affecting the participants in a conference on security.
He also said it had been his goal in Belgrade to offer Kosovo's version both for current developments and for the dialogue process. He had hoped to be able to talk with diplomats and citizens to set the record straight on Kosovo's version of the developments.
“The citizens of Serbia have been exposed to a very terrible propaganda by the government of Serbia and an invented truth about the developments in Kosovo and in the dialogue with Serbia,” he said.
Kosovo and Serbia fought a bloody war in 1998-1999, with Kosovo eventually declaring independence from Serbia in 2008.
Ethnic Serbs in the north of Kosovo have been using car plates issued by Serbian institutions since the end of the war with acronyms of Kosovo cities, such as KM (Kosovska Mitrovica), PR (Pristina), or UR (Urosevac).
The government in Kosovo regards the plates as illegal but until now has tolerated them in four northern municipalities with Serb majorities.
Serbia -- as well as Russia, China, and five EU member states -- has not recognized its former province's independence and accuses Pristina of suppressing the rights of minority Serbs, who account for 5 percent of Kosovo's 1.8 million population, which is 90 percent Albanian.
Kyrgyz Lawmakers, Press Activists Condemn Government Move To Block RFE/RL Websites
BISHKEK -- Kyrgyz lawmakers, media outlets, and rights activists have called for the government to repeal its decision to block the websites of RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, known locally as Radio Azattyk, saying it has cast a shadow over the country.
At a session of parliament on October 27, lawmaker Tazabek Ikramov said the move to block access to Radio Azattyk, taken a day earlier, appears to violate Article 10 of the country's constitution, which says "censorship is illegal in Kyrgyzstan and media outlets are free to carry out their activities."
The Kyrgyz government blocked the website for two months after RFE/RL refused to take down a video of one of its news programs that reported on clashes at the border with Tajikistan.
The ministry claimed the video, produced by Current Time, a Russian-language network run by RFE/RL in cooperation with VOA, "predominantly" took the position of the Tajik side.
RFE/RL President and Chief Executive Officer Jamie Fly rejected the accusation, saying the broadcaster "takes [its] commitment to balanced reporting seriously" and that after a review of the content in question, "no violation of our standards" was found. RFE/RL is appealing the decision.
Ikramov's comments to lawmakers came as dozens of activists and media representatives signed a petition demanding the government immediately unblock the websites and stop putting pressure on RFE/RL and other media outlets in the country.
Akmat Alagushev, a lawyer of the Media Policy Institute, a Bishkek-based NGO monitoring the development of independent media in the Central Asian country, called the ministry’s decision illegal.
"What we have here is a situation when a ministry files a lawsuit and asks itself to look into it. But that is absolutely illegal because the law says there must be a person or a company that files a complaint," Alagushev said.
The chairman of Kyrgyzstan’s Independent Union of Journalists, Azamat Kasybekov, noted that with the blocking of the website, "citizens who want to get truthful information will suffer from the ministry's move."
Earlier this month threats were made against RFE/RL journalists during a demonstration in Bishkek at the office of RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service.
Most of the participants of the action covered their faces, avoided the camera, and refused to answer questions about their demands, though Ilimbek Israilov, the organizer of the demonstration, threatened to spray gasoline on RFE/RL reporters and use force against them.
Israilov is known for his involvement in the organization of numerous rallies to support the former deputy chief of the Customs Service, Raimbek Matraimov.
In 2019, an investigation by RFE/RL, the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, and Kloop implicated Matraimov in a corruption scheme involving the transfer of hundreds of millions of dollars out of Kyrgyzstan.
Moscow-Appointed Authorities Say 70,000 People Have Left Kherson
The Russian-appointed governor of Ukraine's Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, said on October 27 that more than 70,000 people have left the region's capital, the strategic city of Kherson, as heavy fighting between Russian forces and advancing Ukrainian troops continue.
Saldo's deputy, Kirill Stremousov, said members of the Moscow-installed regional administration were included in the evacuation.
Saldo also said the remains of Grigory Potemkin, the Russian general who founded Kherson in the 18th century that had been kept at the city’s St. Catherine’s Church, have also been moved along with his monument.
Heavy fighting has been under way around Kherson, where Ukrainian forces are attacking Russia’s advanced position west of the Dnieper River, which bisects the country, as well as in parts of the eastern Donetsk region, while Russian has maintained attacks on energy infrastructure ahead of the winter.
Based on reporting by AP and Ukraiynska Pravda
Russian Lawmakers Approve First Reading Of Amendments To Tighten 'Gay Propaganda' Law
Russia's lower chamber of parliament, the State Duma, has approved the first reading of a series of amendments to the country's controversial "gay propaganda" law, an expansion of the legislation that rights activists say has put LGBT people at risk and led to increased discrimination and violence.
The bill, sponsored by some 400 lawmakers, was unanimously approved in the first of three readings on October 27.
The amendments to the 2013 law, if approved as expected, ban the "propaganda of nontraditional sexual relationships" entirely and authorize the blocking of Internet resources that cover LGBT topics and ban films that the government interprets as containing such propaganda.
Under the draft law, information about "nontraditional lifestyles" or "the rejection of family values" would be legally on a par with pornography, promoting violence, or encouraging racial, ethnic, or religious enmity.
Russian authorities have said that the "gay propaganda" law and the amendments are needed to help defend morality in the face of what they argue are un-Russian liberal values promoted by the West. Human rights activists say the legislation is being used to intimidate Russia's LGBT community.
Homosexuality was a criminal offence in Russia until 1993 and classed as a mental illness until 1999.
In 2020, Russia adopted a new constitution that included wording defining marriage solely as the union of a man and a woman.
Georgian Lawmaker Of Ruling Party Found Dead At Home
TBILISI -- A Georgian lawmaker from the ruling Georgian Dream party, Irakli Khakhubia, has been found dead in his house in Tbilisi with a firearm next to him.
Foul play has not been completely ruled out, but the Interior Ministry told RFE/RL on October 27 that a probe has been launched into Khakhubia's death, with suicide considered as the likely cause.
Media reports say the 51-year-old lawmaker had health problems after he lost his 21-year-old son Beka Khakhubia, who died in a traffic accident while trying to escape from police in 2017.
In 2019, two police officers were found guilty of abuse of power that led to the death of Beka Khakhubia and were sentenced to 2 1/2 and 1 1/2 years in prison.
Russian Official Says Western Commercial Satellites Could Become 'Legitimate' Targets
A senior official from Russia's Foreign Ministry has warned that Western commercial satellites could become "legitimate" targets for Moscow if they were involved in the war in Ukraine.
Konstantin Vorontsov, deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's department for non-proliferation and arms control, told the United Nations on October 26 that the use of Western satellites to aid the Ukrainian war effort was "an extremely dangerous trend."
"Quasi-civilian infrastructure may be a legitimate target for a retaliatory strike," Vorontsov told the United Nations First Committee, adding that the West's use of such satellites to support Ukraine was "provocative."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, Russian protests, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"We are talking about the involvement of components of civilian space infrastructure, including commercial, by the United States and its allies in armed conflicts," Vorontsov was quoted as telling the committee, without naming any specific satellite firms.
White House spokesman John Kirby said publicly available information shows Russia has been trying to pursue anti-satellite technologies.
Kirby told reporters at a briefing that any targeting of U.S. infrastructure will be met with a response but did not specify what the response would be.
Billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk said earlier this month that his rocket company SpaceX would continue to fund its Starlink Internet service in Ukraine, citing the need for "good deeds."
Musk activated Starlink, a network of more than 2,000 satellites orbiting the Earth and thousands of terminals on the ground, in late February after Internet services were disrupted because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The UN First Committee is one of six main committees at the UN General Assembly and deals with disarmament and international security matters. The First Committee meets every year in October for a 4–5 week session.
Russia has a significant offensive space capability, and so do the United States and China.
Russia last year launched an anti-satellite missile to destroy one of its own decommissioned satellites.
Based on reporting by Reuters and TASS
Fifteen Dead In Islamic State Attack On Shi'ite Shrine In Iran
At least 15 people were killed on October 26 in an attack on a key Shi'ite Muslim shrine in southern Iran, state media said, with the Islamic State (IS) militant group claiming responsibility for the assault.
State television said the attack carried out by a lone gunman during evening prayers at the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in the city of Shiraz also wounded at least 19 people.
Iranian officials said they had arrested the gunman.
Earlier reports said 13 people were killed and 40 wounded, and that three assailants were involved.
Local judiciary chief Kazem Musavi told state television that "only one terrorist" was involved in this attack.
The assailant "fired indiscriminately on worshipers" gathered at the shrine, local Governor Mohammad-Hadi Imanieh told state television.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi vowed "a severe response" while Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said Tehran will take action against "terrorists and foreign meddlers."
"This crime made the sinister intentions of the promoters of terror and violence in Iran completely clear. There is reliable information that the enemies have drawn up a multilayered project to make Iran insecure," Amir-Abdollahian said in a statement carried by state media.
IS has claimed previous attacks in Iran, including deadly twin attacks in 2017 that targeted parliament and the tomb of the Islamic republic's founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.
The attack came on the same day that Iranian security forces clashed with protesters marking 40 days since the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman.
Amini died in police custody in Tehran on September 16 after being arrested three days earlier for "improperly" wearing a mandatory Islamic head scarf, or hijab.
Her death, which officials blamed on a heart attack, sparked a wave of anti-government protests in cities across the country met by authorities with a harsh crackdown that the Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights says has killed at least 215 people, including 27 children.
Young women and schoolgirls have been at the forefront of the wave of protests, one of the largest Iran's ruling theocracy has been confronted with since the Islamic Revolution of 1979.
On October 26, hundreds of men and women gathered at the Aichi cemetery in Saghez, Amini's hometown in the western province of Kurdistan, despite threats from the security services, which blocked traffic at the entrance into the city, forcing people to walk to the cemetery.
Iran's semiofficial ISNA news agency said about 10,000 people gathered at the cemetery. It also said that the Internet had been cut off in Saghez amid clashes between security forces and mourners.
Hengaw, a Norway-based group that monitors rights violations in Iran's Kurdish regions, also said that security forces teargassed and fired on protesters who massed in the city.
"Security forces have shot tear gas and opened fire on people in Zindan Square, Saghez city," Hengaw tweeted without specifying whether there were any dead or wounded.
The claim could not be independently verified.
Iranian workers and shopkeepers across the country also joined in nationwide protests on October 26.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
Russia Strikes Kyiv And Zaporizhzhya As Ukrainian Advance Prompts Massive Kherson Evacuations
Russian forces have launched fresh strikes on targets in Kyiv and the city of Zaporizhzhya, the military and officials said on October 27, as Ukrainian forces repelled attacks near two towns in the eastern region of the Donbas and the Moscow-installed administration left Kherson.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, Russian protests, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
A Russian drone attack early on October 27 hit an energy facility in the capital, causing a fire, said Oleksiy Kuleba, governor of the Kyiv region. The latest attacks inflicted "very serious damage," he said.
"The Russians are using drones and missiles to destroy Ukraine's energy system ahead of the winter and terrorize civilians," Kuleba said in televised remarks.
Ukrainian officials said the attacks on Ukraine's electrical infrastructure have made it difficult to set an accurate schedule for outages, and the damaged caused by the latest strikes could mean Kyiv and four regions may have to cut electricity supplies for longer than planned.
In Zaporizhzhya, the Russians used Smerch rockets to strike the city overnight, the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Starukh, wrote on Telegram.
"At night, the enemy attacked the outskirts of the regional center. According to preliminary information, these were three projectiles of the Smerch multiple-launch rocket systems. There are no casualties," he wrote.
Starukh said infrastructure was destroyed and a fire broke out but it was extinguished by emergency services.
Part of the southeastern Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhya is under Russian occupation, but the homonymous regional capital remains in Ukrainian hands.
Zaporizhzhya is one of four regions partially occupied by Russia that Moscow claims to have annexed last month following illegal referendums rejected by Ukraine and its Western allies as sham votes.
Ukraine's General Staff said on October 27 that Kyiv had boosted its forces in the northern region near Belarus to counter any possible renewed Russian attack across the border.
Belarus is Moscow's main ally in the war against Ukraine and has allowed Russian forces to use its territory as a launching pad for the invasion.
"At the current time the creation of a strike force (in Belarus) is not observable. (But) there are and will be threats. We are reacting, we have already increased our troops in the northern direction," Oleksiy Hromov, deputy head of the General Staff's Main Operations Directorate, told a regular briefing.
In the eastern Donbas region, Ukrainian troops are holding out against attacks near the towns of Avdiyivka and Bakhmut, where fierce battles were under way, Zelenskiy said on October 26.
Russian forces have repeatedly tried to seize Bakhmut, which sits on a main road leading to the cities of Slovyansk and Kramatorsk.
Presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said that on one single day Russian forces launched eight separate attacks on Bakhmut before noon and had been pushed back on each occasion.
British intelligence has said Moscow may see the capture of Bakhmut as a prerequisite for advancing to the two cities -- the most significant Ukrainian-controlled parts of the Donetsk region.
The reports could not be independently verified.
Ukraine has pushed ahead with an offensive to reclaim the Kherson region and its capital of the same name, which Russian forces captured during the first days of the war.
Zelenskiy described reports of Russian troops' possible withdrawal from the city as disinformation.
"I don't see them fleeing from Kherson," Zelenskiy said in an interview with an Italian newspaper. "This is an information attack, so that we go there, transfer troops from other dangerous directions there."
The Russian-appointed governor of Ukraine's Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, said on October 27 that more than 70,000 people have left the region's capital, the strategic city of Kherson.
Saldo's deputy, Kirill Stremousov, said members of the Moscow-installed regional administration were included in the evacuation.
Saldo also said the remains of Grigory Potemkin, the Russian general who founded Kherson in the 18th century that had been kept at the city’s St. Catherine’s Church, have also been moved along with his monument.
With reporting by AFP, BBC, Reuters, and guardian.co.uk
Moldovan President Hails U.S. Move To Sanction Moldovans, Russians Over Political Interference In Her Country
Moldovan President Maia Sandu has welcomed a move by the United States to impose sanctions on several Moldovans and Russians over "systemic corruption" and their efforts to influence elections in Moldova.
The U.S. Treasury Department targeted nine individuals and 12 entities for sanctions on October 26, including two Moldovan oligarchs who are already widely recognized for corrupting Moldova’s political and economic institutions.
The sanctions also target individuals and entities who acted as "instruments of Russia’s global influence campaign," which the Treasury Department said in a news release seeks to manipulate the United States and its allies and partners, including Moldova and Ukraine.
Those designated by the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) include oligarch and former lawmaker Vladimir Plahotniuc, who the United States says exerted control over and manipulated key sectors of Moldova’s government.
Plahotniuc, a fugitive one-time leader of the Democratic Party who has been linked to the disappearance of $1 billion from Moldovan banks in 2014, maintained control over the country’s law enforcement apparatus to target political and business rivals, according to the Treasury Department.
Plahotniuc, who fled the country in 2019, also used Moldovan government functionaries as intermediaries to bribe law enforcement officials, used his control of the judicial system to manipulate the June 2018 mayoral election in Chisinau, and maintained control of key media outlets, the department said.
The U.S. State Department has already banned Plahotniuc and his family from obtaining visas to enter the United States.
Another individual sanctioned is wealthy populist leader Ilan Shor, who the Treasury Department said worked with Russians before the 2021 Moldovan parliamentary elections to create a political alliance aimed at controlling Moldova's assembly and supporting legislation favorable to Russia.
Shor's supporters marched through the former Soviet republic's capital for the sixth consecutive Sunday this week to denounce Moldova's pro-Western leaders. Shor was also convicted of fraud in 2017 in connection with the disappearance of the $1 billion. He lives in Israel.
"Large-scale corruption and the illegal financing of political parties in Moldova can be sanctioned after all! The United States have sanctioned 21 individuals and entities involved in acts of corruption that seriously prejudiced Moldova and its citizens," Sandu wrote on her Facebook page.
The Treasury department said that, as of June 2022, Shor had received Russian support and the Shor Party was coordinating with representatives of other oligarchs to create political unrest in Moldova. Shor also worked with Moscow-based entities to undermine Moldova's bid to join the European Union, according to the department.
Shor was designated for election interference on behalf of Russia. The Shor Party was designated for its ties to Shor. Shor’s wife, Russian pop singer Sara Lvovna Shor, was also designated.
Treasury also designated Igor Chayka, who it said worked with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov to develop detailed plans to undermine Moldovan President Maia Sandu with the goal of returning Moldova to Russia’s sphere of influence.
Chayka is the son of Yury Chayka, a member of Russia’s Security Council who was designated by the United States for sanctions in April.
Igor Chayka brokered an alliance between supporters of Shor and the Moldovan Socialist Party (PSRM), represented by Igor Dodon, the former president of Moldova, who was recently indicted for corruption by Moldovan authorities.
Russia used Chayka’s companies as a front to funnel money to collaborating political parties in Moldova. Some of these illicit campaign funds were earmarked for bribes and electoral fraud, the Treasury said.
Among the remaining individuals designated for sanctions are Ivan Zavorotny, Yury Gudilin, Olga Grak, and Leonid Gonin.
Zavorotny serves on the board of many of Chayka’s companies. Gudilin, a political technologist and former Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) officer, coordinated efforts in 2020 and 2021 to influence the outcome of Moldova’s elections, the Treasury said. Gudilin worked closely with Grak and Gonin on these efforts.
Although the efforts to influence Moldova’s 2020 and 2021 elections failed, the Kremlin continues to organize efforts to return a pro-Russian government to power, the Treasury said.
“The sanctions imposed today expose not only Russia’s covert strategy in Moldova, but also demonstrate how corruption undermines the rule of law,” said Brian Nelson, undersecretary of the Treasury for terrorism and financial intelligence.
The sanctions designation freezes any assets or property interests owned by the officials in the United States and bars U.S. nationals from transactions involving them without special permission from the OFAC.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
U.S. Automaker Ford Completes Exit From Russia
U.S. automaker Ford has completed its withdrawal from the Russian market with the sale of its 49 percent stake in the Russian-based Sollers Ford joint venture.
Ford said on October 26 that it had finalized the deal to sell its stake in Sollers Ford for a "nominal" undisclosed price.
Ford secured an option to buy back the shares within a five-year period "should the global situation" change in the coming years, the company said. The joint venture with Russian company Sollers was established in 2011.
Ford suspended its business operations in Russia in March citing deep concerns about Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. At the time, Ford took a $122 million write-down in connected with the suspension while stressing that it had already greatly reduced its presence in Russia.
A slew of foreign automakers have halted operations in Russia or exited entirely.
Earlier on October 26, German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz said it would exit Russia by selling shares in its industrial and financial services subsidiaries to a local investor.
Based on reporting by Reuters and dpa
U.S. Imposes More Sanctions On Iranian Government Officials Over Crackdown On Protests
The United States has designated 10 Iranian officials, including those overseeing Tehran's Evin prison, for sanctions over Internet censorship and a crackdown on protests ignited by Mahsa Amini's death in police custody.
The sanctions, including financial blocks and other penalties, were imposed on October 26 by the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and they target Iranian leaders and members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).
Among those designated is Hedayat Farzadi, who the Treasury Department says is warden of Evin prison, which holds political prisoners and is where Washington says many protesters have been sent.
The new sanctions come 40 days after Amini's death and are part of a string of actions imposed against Tehran for its repression of protestors and disruption of Internet access.
“Forty days after the tragic death of Mahsa Amini, Iranians continue to bravely protest in the face of brutal suppression and disruption of Internet access,” said Brian Nelson, undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence in the Treasury Department. He said the sanctions are "part of our commitment to hold all levels of the Iranian government accountable for its repression.”
Amini, 22, was taken into custody last month for allegedly improperly wearing a head scarf. The government said the cause of her death was "underlying diseases" but eyewitnesses and her family say she was beaten while in custody.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that the United States "will continue to find ways to support the people of Iran as they peacefully protest in defense of their human rights and fundamental freedoms, and in doing so, will continue to impose costs on individuals and entities in Iran who engage in the brutal repression of the Iranian people."
In addition to the sanctions on Farzadi, the Treasury Department said it imposed sanctions on the commander of the IRGC’s intelligence organization, as well as provincial and Iranian prison officials and people and entities tied to Internet censorship.
The Treasury Department accused Farzadi of having overseen the torture and mistreatment of prisoners before becoming warden of Evin.
Farzadi was known to organize public amputations of criminals convicted of petty crimes, and as director of the Greater Tehran Penitentiary, also known as Fashafouyeh Prison, Farzadi oversaw the torture and maltreatment of numerous prisoners, including political prisoners and members of religious minority groups, the department said, adding that several prisoners under his responsibility have died from lack of medical treatment.
Seyyed Heshmatollah Hayat Al-Ghaib, the director-general of Tehran Province Prisons, was also designated on October 26 along with the wardens of several other prisons in Iran.
Hossein Modarres Khiabani, the governor of Sistan and Baluchistan Province in southeastern Iran, where the Treasury said some of the worst violence in the latest round of protests has taken place, was also targeted.
Also named were two members of Iran's intelligence and security ministry, as well as the Ravin Academy founded by them, which the Treasury Department said trains people in cybersecurity and hacking.
The Iranian company Samane Gostar Sahab Pardaz Private, which the department said provides censorship, surveillance, and espionage tools to the Tehran government, was also designated.
The sanctions freeze any U.S. assets belonging to those named and generally bars Americans from carrying out any transactions involving their property or accounts.
The Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights says the crackdown has killed at least 215 people, including 27 children. The authorities have yet to announce a death toll, but state media have said around 30 members of the security forces have been killed.
Iranian leaders have without presenting any evidence accused the United States and other Western countries of fomenting what they call "riots."
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Iranian Authorities Prevent Burial Of Exiled RFE/RL Iranian Journalist By Abducting Body
Iranian security agents have abducted the body of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty journalist Reza Haghighatnejad, preventing his funeral after his death last week from cancer.
Haghighatnejad, 45, died on October 17 at the Charite Hospital in Berlin and his body was repatriated to Iran for burial on October 25.
However, sources told RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, where Haghighatnejad worked since 2019, that agents from the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) intercepted the body and have taken it to an unknown location.
Relatives and friends told Radio Farda that the necessary permits had been issued to bury his body in his hometown, the southern Iranian city of Shiraz.
Radio Farda also obtained information indicating that Haghighatnejad’s family is being pressured by the government to agree to his body being buried in another cemetery outside of his hometown.
RFE/RL President and CEO Jamie Fly said the Iranian regime’s manipulation of Haghighatnejad’s family was "disgraceful and disgusting" and they deserve to be allowed to bury him without regime harassment.
Fly described Haghighatnejad as a "brilliant journalist," adding in a statement that he was "passionate about freedom and justice for his fellow Iranians, and a champion of the voiceless until the end."
Iranian authorities have not commented on the situation.
Haghighatnejad was a prominent analyst and political commentator with Persian-language media inside and outside of Iran. His death came as unrest rocks the country over the death of a young woman while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
Daily protests have spread across the country -- including the south where much of the country's oil industry is located -- with thousands arrested and human rights groups reporting more than 200 deaths, including more than two dozen children.
Haghighatnejad started working as a journalist at the beginning of the 2000s and worked at local media outlets in Iran until 2012.
He left Iran amid increased pressure on journalists and started working with Persian-language media outside the country. He was not able return to Iran because of his journalistic activities.
Haghighatnejad worked as an editor at Radio Farda from 2019 until his death.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.S. Targets Moldovans, Russians For Sanctions Over Alleged Political Interference In Moldova
The United States has targeted nine individuals and 12 entities for sanctions over what the U.S. Treasury Department said was "systemic corruption" in Moldova and their efforts to influence elections in the country.
The individuals and entities designated for sanctions include two Moldovan oligarchs who are already widely recognized for corrupting Moldova’s political and economic institutions, the Treasury Department said in a news release on October 26.
The sanctions also target individuals and entities who acted as "instruments of Russia’s global influence campaign," which the department said seeks to manipulate the United States and its allies and partners, including Moldova and Ukraine.
“The sanctions imposed today expose not only Russia’s covert strategy in Moldova, but also demonstrate how corruption undermines the rule of law,” said Brian Nelson, undersecretary of the Treasury for terrorism and financial intelligence.
Those designated by the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) include the oligarch and former lawmaker Vladimir Plahotniuc, who the U.S. says exerted control over and manipulated key sectors of Moldova’s government.
Plahotniuc, a former Moldovan deputy who has been linked to the disappearance of $1 billion from Moldovan banks in 2014, maintained control over the country’s law enforcement apparatus to target political and business rivals, according to the Treasury Department.
Plahotniuc, who fled the country in 2019, also used Moldovan government officials as intermediaries to bribe law enforcement officials, used his control of the judicial system to manipulate the June 2018 mayoral election in Chisinau, and maintained control of key media outlets, the department said.
The U.S. State Department has already banned Plahotniuc and his family from obtaining visas to enter the United States.
Another individual sanctioned is wealthy populist leader Ilan Shor, who the Treasury Department said worked with Russians before the 2021 Moldovan elections to create a political alliance aimed at controlling Moldova's parliament and supporting legislation favorable to Russia.
Shor's supporters marched through the former Soviet republic's capital for the sixth consecutive Sunday this week to denounce Moldova's pro-Western leaders. Shor was also convicted of fraud in 2017 in connection with the disappearance of the $1 billion. He lives in Israel.
The department said that, as of June 2022, Shor had received Russian support and the Shor Party was coordinating with representatives of other oligarchs to create political unrest in Moldova. Shor also worked with Moscow-based entities to undermine Moldova's bid to join the European Union, according to the department.
Shor was designated for election interference on behalf of Russia. The Shor Party was designated for its ties to Shor. Shor’s wife, Russian pop singer Sara Lvovna Shor, was also designated.
The Treasury also designated Igor Chayka, who it said worked with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov to develop detailed plans to undermine Moldovan President Maia Sandu with the goal of returning Moldova to Russia’s sphere of influence.
Chayka is the son of Yury Chayka, a member of Russia’s Security Council who was designated by the United States for sanctions in April.
Igor Chayka brokered an alliance between supporters of Shor and the Moldovan Socialist Party (PSRM), represented by Igor Dodon, the former president of Moldova, who was recently indicted for corruption by Moldovan authorities.
Russia used Chayka’s companies as a front to funnel money to collaborating political parties in Moldova. Some of these illicit campaign funds were earmarked for bribes and electoral fraud, the Treasury said.
Among the remaining individuals designated for sanctions are Ivan Zavorotny, Yury Gudilin, Olga Grak, and Leonid Gonin.
Zavorotny serves on the board of many of Chayka’s companies. Gudilin, a political technologist and former Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) officer, coordinated efforts in 2020 and 2021 to influence the outcome of Moldova’s elections, the Treasury said. Gudilin worked closely with Grak and Gonin on these efforts.
Although the efforts to influence Moldova’s 2020 and 2021 elections failed, the Kremlin continues to organize efforts to return a pro-Russian government to power, the Treasury said.
The sanctions designation freezes any assets or property interests owned by the officials in the United States and bars U.S. nationals from transactions involving them without special permission from the OFAC.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Two Members Of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Reportedly Killed By Gunmen In Zahedan2
Ukrainian Troops Holding Out In Eastern Ukraine As Russia Repeats Unfounded Dirty Bomb Claim3
'We Are Cannon Fodder': Russian Conscripts Voice Their Fury4
'Russia Has...Lost': Latvian Defense Minister Says Ukraine War Exposes Who Is Who In Europe5
Russia Strikes Kyiv And Zaporizhzhya As Ukrainian Advance Prompts Massive Kherson Evacuations6
Piecing Together A Suspicious Death Deep In Russian-Occupied Ukraine7
How Villagers Helped Ukrainian Forces During Russian Occupation8
Russian Journalist Ksenia Sobchak Reportedly Leaves Country To Avoid Possible Arrest9
As Russia Targets Ukraine's Power Grids, Volunteers Build Stoves10
U.S. Officials Say Washington Is Mulling HAWK Air Defense Equipment For Ukraine
Subscribe