Kyrgyz Lawmakers To Meet For Possible Vote On New Prime Minister Amid Political Crisis

BISHKEK -- Lawmakers were set to meet and potentially vote on a new government amid continuing turmoil over disputed parliamentary elections and a call for a state of emergency from embattled President Sooronbai Jeenbekov



The October 10 meeting was scheduled after fresh clashes broke out in Bishkek between rival factions vying for power following flawed parliamentary elections. The vote, and the disputed results, sparked mass demonstrations and the ouster of the government earlier in the week.



Reports said armored vehicles and military trucks with troops were seen outside Bishkek after the state of emergency came into effect.

The turmoil, which erupted in the wake of the October 4 elections, marks the third time in 15 years that protesters have toppled a government in the Central Asian nation of 6.5 million, one of the poorest to emerge from the former Soviet Union.



The unrest was sparked by allegations of vote buying and impropriety during the elections in which pro-government parties were initially declared winners. Opposition parties refused to accept the results, and thousands of demonstrators spilled into the streets, and demonstrators seized government buildings.

Opposition groups then forced the cabinet to resign and the election commission to annul the results. But they have failed to agree on who would lead a provisional government.

Tilek Toktogaziev, one of the contenders for the post of deputy prime minister, was among five people injured when supporters of former President Almazbek Atambaev clashed with a group that backs a rival politician on October 9.



Atambaev had been released earlier by demonstrators from a detention center where he was serving a sentence on corruption charges.

Another rival politician, Sadyr Japarov, has been proposed by several parties as acting prime minister after he too was released from prison. He previously had been a senior member of the government and an adviser to former President Kurmanbek Bakiev.



At the October 9 clashes, RFE/RL correspondents said that Japarov’s supporters hurled stones and other debris at Atambaev and his supporters -- including Toktogaziev and Omurbek Babanov, who has been proposed by several parties as the next prime minister.



Gunshots were also heard during the clashes. An Atambaev associate said unknown individuals shot at Atambaev’s car, but the former president was not hurt.



Toktogaziev’s supporters, meanwhile, told RFE/RL that he sustained a head injury when he apparently was struck by an object that had been thrown, and he was taken to a hospital.



Hours earlier, Atambaev had called upon Jeenbekov to resign. Jeenbekov, however, said he would step down once a new cabinet was appointed.

'Expectations For A Democratic Future'



A senior U..S. State Department official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, called the situation "a clear indication that media and civil society have progressed more, in terms of democratic norms, than many other countries in the region."



"I think it's fair to say that the Kyrgyz Republic has in the past had historically more free and more fair elections than the other countries in the region and I think the reaction that you're seeing on the streets of the Kyrgyz Republic is a reflection of the expectations that the Kyrgyz people have for a democratic future," the official told reporters on October 9.



The state-of-emergency decree signed by Jeenbekov took effect at 8 p.m. on October 9.



The decree restricted movement of vehicles and people in Bishkek and imposed a curfew. It also banned mass gatherings and demonstrations, as well as public events.



Jeenbekov on October 9 also met with the newly appointed chief of staff of the country's armed forces asking him to help quell the unrest. It wasn't immediately clear whether police and the military would comply with the order.

The Central Elections Commission, meanwhile, said repeat elections must be scheduled by November 9. But it declined to announce a date.



Jeenbekov signed decrees dismissing the outgoing government and Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov, who announced his resignation. He also dismissed the chief of the State Committee for National Security.



The presidents of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan have issued a joint statement calling for Kyrgyz political groups to peacefully resolve the crisis.

With reporting by AP, AFP, and Interfax