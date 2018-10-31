Kyrgyz Man Arrested For Financially Supporting Terrorists In Syria

BISHKEK -- A Kyrgyz man suspected of wiring some $100,000 to terrorist groups in Syria has been apprehended, authorities say.

Kyrgyzstan's State Committee for National Security (UKMK) said on October 31 that the 28-year-old man, whose name was not disclosed, was using another person's identity.

According to the UKMK, the suspect was detained on October 14 and was charged with financially supporting terrorism, inciting religious discord, and forgery of documents.

Kyrgyz authorities have said that some 500 men and women from Kyrgyzstan joined the Islamic State terrorist organizations in Syria and Iraq in recent years.