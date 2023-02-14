News
Former Kyrgyz President Atambaev Being Released From Prison, Allowed To Receive Medical Treatment Abroad
BISHKEK -- Former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambaev, who is serving an 11-year sentence for his role in the release from prison of notorious crime boss Aziz Batukaev, is being allowed to receive medical treatment abroad.
The Birinchi Mai district court in Bishkek pronounced the ruling on February 14, a day after the Central Asian nation's Supreme Court decided to send Atambaev's case for retrial due to "new circumstances revealed in the case."
Batukaev, who was convicted of several high-profile crimes including the murders of a Kyrgyz lawmaker and an Interior Ministry official, was granted early release in 2013 after being diagnosed with leukemia. The diagnosis was later found to have been falsified.
After his release, Batukaev immediately left Kyrgyzstan for his native Chechnya in Russia’s North Caucasus region.
Atambaev and about 20 other former top Kyrgyz officials were charged with involvement in Batukaev’s release. In 2020, Atambaev was convicted and sentenced to 11 years in prison.
Atambaev maintained his innocence, insisting the case was politically motivated.
Atambaev's lawyers say he has multiple health problems, including a herniated disc in his spine, and needs medical treatment.
Atambaev, 66, is currently on trial in another case related to the August 2019 clashes between his supporters and security forces at his residential compound near Bishkek.
A two-day standoff between security forces and Atambaev’s supporters resulted in the death of a top security officer and more than 170 injuries -- 79 of them sustained by law enforcement officers.
Atambaev and 13 others are charged with murder, attempted murder, threatening or assaulting representatives of the authorities, hostage-taking, and the forcible seizure of power.
Atambaev and his supporters call that case politically motivated as well.
Labor Activist On Hunger Strike To Protest Iran's 'Anti-Human Behavior'
Iranian labor rights activist Narges Mansuri says she has been on a hunger strike since January 29 to protest the "anti-human behavior of the Islamic Republic of Iran."
In a voice message sent from Tehran's notorious Evin prison, Mansuri said she started her hunger strike, despite suffering from chronic illnesses, because she was banned from meeting her child, was threatened with execution, and was subjected to the harsh behavior of interrogators whose actions "drive political prisoners to insanity."
Mansuri, who has been working for the Tehran and Suburbs Bus Company for more than 20 years and is a well-known labor rights activist, was detained in May amid a wave of arrests of labor and political activists in Iran.
The official IRNA news agency claimed that Mansuri was arrested by security agents while trying to leave the country.
She has been arrested, interrogated, and tried many times in recent years.
Mansuri is one of 14 women activists in Iran who have publicly called for Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to resign.
She and the other women also called for a fresh political system within the framework of a new constitution that would secure dignity and equal rights for women.
Mansuri says that since signing the statement calling for Khamenei's resignation, the Iranian authorities have issued four court orders against her and threatened her many times.
Criticism of Khamenei, who has the last say on almost every decision in the Islamic republic, is considered a red line in Iran, and his critics often land in prison, where political prisoners are routinely held in solitary confinement and subjected to various forms of torture.
Labor protests in Iran have been on the rise amid declining living standards and unpaid wages. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
Authorities have cracked down on the protests, arresting many of those taking part.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
- By Current Time
South Korea Grants Asylum To Two Of Five Russian Men Who Fled Mobilization
A South Korean court has allowed entrance into the country to two of five Russian men stranded at an airport near Seoul, according to South Korean media reports. The five fled Russia following President Vladimir Putin's announcement of a partial military mobilization in September. The media reported on February 14 that the court rejected one man's asylum request, while decisions on two other Russian nationals are pending. The five men have been living at the airport while waiting for the court rulings on their appeals. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Russian Ruble Dips To 10-Month Low Versus Dollar
The Russian ruble struck its weakest mark since late April on February 14, hurt by lower foreign currency revenue inflows from hydrocarbon exports and a continued recovery in imports as companies build new supply chains. The ruble was 0.1 percent weaker against the dollar at 73.93, having hit 73.9850 during the session, its lowest point since April 25. The Russian currency lost 0.6 percent to trade at 79.52 versus the euro and shed 0.3 percent against the Chinese yuan to 10.83. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russia's Gymnastics, Wrestling Federations Invited To Asian Games
Russia's gymnastics and wrestling federations said on February 14 that they had been invited to take part in this year's Asian Games, a move that could potentially pave the way for their athletes to qualify for next year's Paris Olympics. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced last month that athletes from Russia and Belarus, barred from competing in European qualifiers due to the invasion of Ukraine, might be allowed to earn slots for the 2024 Olympics through Asian qualifying. Ukraine has called for Russian and Belarusian athletes to be banned from the 2024 Paris Olympics, a move that has gathered support from dozens of countries. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Investigative Reports Say Putin Using Special Train, Secret Railway Network
Investigative reports say Russian President Vladimir Putin has been using a specially built armored train for his official travel, while a secret railway network has been built near his residences.
According to a report by the Proyekt (Project) investigative outlet, one such secret railway station and several railway lines were built on the territory of Valdai national park in the country's northwestern Novgorod region, close to a presidential residence there.
Proyekt says the station, discovered by its correspondents last autumn, has a helipad and is heavily guarded. According to the outlet, the secret railway station and lines were built in 2019.
The report, which includes satellite photos, says another railway station was built in 2015 in Novo-Ogaryovo near Moscow, some 400 meters from Putin's residence.
Another special railway platform and a railway line separated from other railway tracks by a high fence was built near Putin's Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi in 2017, the investigative report said.
On February 13, another investigative group, Dosye (Dossier), also issued a report saying that Putin prefers to travel on a train specially made for him in 2015.
The train is armored, the report says, adding that Putin started using it in the second half of 2021 as Russian forces were preparing to invade Ukraine.
According to Dosye, Putin started using trains instead of planes to avoid the possible tracking of his flights, as it is much harder to monitor train movements.
Also on February 13, the SOTA news site said it had obtained information about the renovation of a disused train station in Moscow to serve Putin's needs and those of other top officials.
SOTA's report said the train station was renovated weeks before Russia started its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in late February 2022.
Kyrgyzstan To Host Drills By Russia-Led Defense Bloc
Kyrgyzstan will host a Russia-led security bloc's peacekeeping drills this year instead of Armenia, which last month declined to host the exercises, the bloc's chief of staff said on February 14. Anatoly Sidorov said on February 14 that Kyrgyzstan has volunteered to host the drills, called Indestructible Brotherhood. Armenia, engaged in a dispute with Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, said last month it would be unreasonable for it to host the drills of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in the near future. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Ukrainian Forces Repel Multiple Attacks In East, Kyiv Says, As Russians Make 'Small Gains' Near Bakhmut
Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks in a dozen settlements in the country’s east and northeast over the past day, inflicting “significant loses” to Russian troops, the Ukrainian military said on February 14.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Ukrainian troops have been “taking additional measures to strengthen defense,” it said in a statement. Russia launched 32 air strikes and two missile attacks over the past day, according to a statement from the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed forces.
British intelligence said in its daily report on February 14 that the Russian mercenary group Wagner “made further small gains around the northern outskirts of the contested Donbas town of Bakhmut, including into the village of Krasna Hora” in the last three days.
Russian forces for months have been trying to capture strategic towns and cities, including the battered city of Bakhmut, which endured heavy artillery fire on February 13.
Capturing Bakhmut would give Russian forces a new bridgehead in the Donetsk region.
“Russia likely aims to reverse some of the gains Ukrainian forces made over September-November 2022: there is a realistic possibility that their immediate goal is to advance west to the Zherberets River,” Britain's Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg backed reports by Ukrainian officials that a major new Russian offensive had begun.
Speaking to reporters in Brussels on February 13, Stoltenberg said the Western military alliance sees “no sign whatsoever” that Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing for peace.
NATO defense ministers are meeting in Brussels on February 14 after a gathering in Germany of the so-called Ramstein group composed of dozens of countries that have been providing arms to Kyiv.
The Ramstein group is expected to discuss possible further military aid as Ukraine calls for its allies to provide fighter jets and long-range missiles. Stoltenberg said the issue of aircraft is to be discussed at the NATO meeting, in which Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov will take part.
“What we see is President Putin and Russia still wanting to control Ukraine," Stoltenberg said. "We see how they are sending more troops, more weapons, more capabilities."
Meanwhile, the Kremlin on February 14 accused NATO of becoming more and more involved in the war in Ukraine.
"NATO is an organization which is hostile to us and which proves this hostility every day," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Kyiv has been anticipating a broad Russian offensive that could not only target the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in the east, but also the Kharkhiv region in Ukraine’s northeast and the Zaporizhzhya region in the southeast.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his evening address on February 13 that he had met during the day with military commanders to discuss the defense of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions as well as the south of Ukraine, including Odesa.
"Constant attention is paid to the supply of weapons, ammunition, and everything that adds strength and stability to our soldiers," he said, but provided no further details.
Meanwhile, Stoltenberg said in Brussels that it is more important that Finland and Sweden's applications to join NATO are ratified quickly than together. The two countries applied to join NATO following Russia's invasion of Ukraine; their membership bids have been ratified by all allies except Hungary and Turkey.
Turkey is widely seen as the main holdup. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has indicated his country could ratify Finland's application while not going ahead with Sweden's.
With reporting by Reuters
- By AFP
Iranian President Begins Visit To China
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrived in China on February 14 for a three-day visit, flanked by a large delegation that includes his central bank chief and ministers for trade, the economy, and oil. Raisi will hold talks with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, in the capital Beijing, with the pair expected to sign a number of "cooperation documents," Tehran has said. Both presidents met for the first time last September in Uzbekistan at a summit for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, where the Iranian president called for expanded ties. To read the original story from AFP, click here.
Hungarian Foreign Minister Visits Minsk Ahead Of EU Consideration Of Further Sanctions
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto on February 13 became the first senior official from a European Union country to visit Belarus since the beginning of a crackdown on the opposition in 2020.
Szijjarto made the visit to keep communication channels open, according to official statements. He met with Belarusian Foreign Minister Syarhey Aleynyk.
Several experts contacted by RFE/RL's Hungarian Service said the visit was a demonstration of support for the authorities of Belarus and indirectly for Russia.
The Crisis In Belarus
Read our ongoing coverage as Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues his brutal crackdown on NGOs, activists, and independent media following the August 2020 presidential election, widely seen as fraudulent.
Ryhor Nizhnikov of the Finnish Institute of International Relations said Szijjarto was not representing the European Union on the visit.
"This is a visit that goes against the policy of the European Union both in relation to Belarus and in relation to Russia and the Russian-Ukrainian war," Nizhnikov told RFE/RL.
"Hungary is testing the limits of what is allowed. It will be watching to see now Brussels will react to the visit," he added.
He noted that the European Union once had intentions to normalize relations with Belarus, but the war canceled everything.
Szijjarto's trip comes as the EU is expected to consider a new package of sanctions against Belarus.
The EU has already slapped sanctions on the country for the crackdown, which followed mass protests against the August 2020 presidential election, and for allowing Russian troops to traverse Belarusian territory in support of the war in Ukraine.
Belarusian authorities have moved to shut down critical and nonstate media outlets and human rights bodies in the wake of mass protests that erupted after the 2020 presidential election that the opposition said was rigged. The United States, the European Union, and several other countries did not recognize the election.
Authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka unleashed the crackdown, detaining thousands, and there have been credible reports of the torture and ill-treatment of detainees by security forces. Several people have died during the crackdown.
Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the opposition leader that the Belarusian opposition and Western countries say was the actual winner of the election, condemned Szijjarto's vist.
"The illegitimate regime in Minsk is guilty of terrible crimes against Belarusians & complicity in Russia's war. How can the Hungarian FM possibly be friends with the usurper in Minsk? This may lead to more crimes & impunity. The EU must stay united & keep the regime isolated," she said on Twitter.
With reporting by AP
- By RFE/RL
Russia Postpones Flight To Bring Crew Back From ISS Until Early March
The launch of a Soyuz spacecraft to bring Russian cosmonauts Sergei Prokopyev, Dmitry Petelin, and NASA astronaut Frank Rubio back to Earth from the International Space Station (ISS) has been postponed from February 20 until early March, said Yury Borisov, chief of Russia's Roskosmos space agency. Borisov said on February 13 that the exact date of the launch will be clear after a coolant leak registered over the weekend on the Progress MS-21 cargo spacecraft, currently docked at the ISS, is located and its cause is determined.
Belarusian Nobel Winner Byalyatski Says Trial Politically Motivated, Reiterates Innocence
MINSK -- Belarusian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ales Byalyatski on February 13 gave his final statement at his trial on smuggling and tax-evasion charges, calling the case against him and three other defendants politically motivated and "unfair" and reiterating his innocence.
Byalyatski told the Lenin district court in Minsk the case had been politically motivated from the start, as investigators set out to fulfill the task in front of them to imprison the human rights defenders of Vyasna "at any cost" and to destroy Vyasna and stop its work.
Byalyatski also said state media reports about Vyasna and its work had been highly biased and noted that one of the four lawyers who defended him during the 18 months since the case opened had been imprisoned for eight years while two others had their licenses stripped.
"This unprecedented pressure imposed on the lawyers indicates in what kind of dangerous circumstances they have to defend their clients," Byalyatski said.
Byalyatski added that the situation in the country since the disputed presidential election in August 2020 was followed by an ongoing mass crackdown on dissent, rights defenders, journalists, and democratic institutions remained dramatic.
Belarus "needs a wide civil dialogue directed at national reconciliation," he said.
The Crisis In Belarus
Read our ongoing coverage as Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues his brutal crackdown on NGOs, activists, and independent media following the August 2020 presidential election, widely seen as fraudulent.
Last week, the prosecutor asked the court to convict and sentence Byalyatski to 12 years in prison and recommended sentences for his co-defendants -- Valyantsin Stefanovich and Uladzimer Labkovich -- of 11 years for Stafanovich and nine years for Labkovich. The three men have been in custody since July 2021.
The prosecutor requested 10 years in prison for a fourth defendant, Zmitser Salauyou, who is being tried in absentia.
Judge Maryna Zapasnik is expected to pronounce the verdicts and sentences on March 3.
The defendants, who went on trial in early January, are accused of bringing money into the country for "illegal activities and financing" of the Vyasna (Spring) human rights group in Belarus, of which Byalyatski is the chairman.
Byalyatski, who has been fighting for democracy and human rights in his beleaguered homeland his entire life, was awarded the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize along with the Ukrainian human rights organization Center for Civil Liberties and the embattled Russian rights group Memorial.
He founded the Vyasna Human Rights Center, which was originally a Minsk-based organization with the name Vyasna-96. In 1999, it was reborn as a national nongovernmental rights organization.
The NGO was outlawed by the Belarusian Supreme Court in October 2003 for its role monitoring the country's 2001 presidential election. It has continued its work, however, as an unregistered NGO.
The main work of the organization has been defending and supporting political prisoners. The group -- and Byalyatski personally -- has regularly been harassed and persecuted by Alyaksandr Lukashenka's government since its founding.
Belarusian authorities have moved to shut down critical and nonstate media outlets and human rights bodies in the wake of mass protests that erupted in August 2020 after a presidential election the opposition said was rigged.
The opposition and Western governments say Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who was driven into exile, won the vote, which has not been recognized by the United States, the European Union, and several other countries.
Thousands have been detained since the vote and there have been credible reports of the torture and ill-treatment of detainees by security forces. Several people have died during the crackdown.
- By dpa
German Foreign Minister Backs Finland, Sweden NATO Bids
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock pledged further support for Finland's and Sweden's NATO membership bids on February 13 as she started on a two-day trip to visit the Nordic neighbors. Russia's attack on Ukraine signaled a real turning point for the two countries, Baerbock noted. "After 80 years of Finland's and 200 years of Sweden's policy of nonparticipation in military alliances, the two countries have decided to join NATO," Baerbock said in a statement, adding that she would stress this in Finland and especially in Sweden.
Russian-Led CSTO Plans Three Military Exercises In Belarus In 2023
The member states of the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will hold three military maneuvers in Belarus in 2023, the group's secretary-general, Imanghali Tasmaghambetov, told reporters on February 13 after talks with Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka in Minsk. According to Tasmaghambetov, the military drills to be conducted by the military forces of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan will be called Interaction, Search, and Echelon. Tasmaghambetov's announcement comes as Russia continues its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine launched almost a year ago. To read the original story by BelTA, click here.
Number Of New Russian ID Documents Issued Due To Gender Change Jumps
The number of new identification documents issued in Russia due to gender change almost doubled last year, a Mediazona study based on data from the Interior Ministry said on February 13. The increase started in March, weeks after Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. In total, 936 such ID documents were issued in 2022 -- almost double the number in 2021 and the highest in the last four years. Mediazona's poll revealed that mostly individuals changing gender from male to female applied for new IDs. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Argentina Says 'Mafia' Groups Spurring Russian Birth Tourism
Argentinian officials have blamed organized "mafias" for promoting birth tourism to the South American country by Russian mothers-to-be amid a boom in numbers traveling there since the invasion of Ukraine looking to get their children citizenship. Thousands of expectant Russian mothers have arrived in Argentina over the last year, including 33 on a single flight last week. Some were detained and officials launched a crackdown on the practice. Russians can travel to Argentina without a visa, where all newborns are granted citizenship automatically, making it an attractive destination for so-called birth tourism. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Afghan Journalists Partially Win Case Against U.K. Government Over Relocation
Eight Afghan journalists who worked for the BBC and other British media organizations partially won a legal challenge on February 13 against the British government's refusal to relocate them from Afghanistan. The journalists' lawyers told London's High Court in December that the eight all worked "alongside and in support of the British government's mission" in Afghanistan, meaning they are at high risk of being killed by the country’s Taliban rulers. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Chief Of Leading Kyrgyz Eye Clinic Arrested On Corruption Charges
The chief of Kyrgyzstan's private Eye Surgery Hospital in Bishkek, Almazbek Ismankulov, has been placed in pretrial detention until at least April 9 on corruption charges. A court in Bishkek also ruled on February 12 to place another suspect in the case, city official Talant Ryskulbek-uulu, under house arrest. The two were detained on February 10 on suspicion of illegal dealings while getting a loan from a South Korean company to acquire equipment for the hospital. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Families Of Airline Downing Victims Withdraw Complaint, Say Iranian Court Incompetent
Several relatives of the Iranian victims of a commercial flight shot down in Iran in January 2020 by missiles fired by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) have withdrawn their complaint from the Tehran Military Court, accusing it of being "a disgrace to the truth" and being at the orders of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 crashed on January 8, 2020, while en route to Kyiv, killing all 176 people onboard. Besides Iranians, there were Afghan, British, Canadian, Swedish, and Ukrainian citizens on board.
After days of official denials, Iran admitted that an IRGC unit had inadvertently shot down the plane amid heightened tensions with the United States over the U.S. drone assassination of top IRGC commander Qasem Soleimani near Baghdad.
Abbas Sadeghi, a lawyer and a family member of four of the victims, released a video message in which he said: "The most painful humiliation of the truth takes place in this court. That's why we withdrew our complaint on February 12."
"We believe that the court has neither the competence nor the will to handle this case independently and impartially," Sadeghi added.
Sadeghi said that Iran had deployed a missile system in the vicinity of the path followed by international flights, and, "for this reason, we believe that this crime was intentional, and we have no doubts about it."
The Iranian government says it has allocated $150,000 to compensate the family of each passenger, regardless of citizenship, but some families have refused the money.
Last year, a Canadian court awarded $84 million plus interest to the families of six of the victims.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
NATO Defense Ministers To Meet As Fighting In Eastern Ukraine Indicates Start Of Russian Offensive
NATO defense ministers are to begin a two-day meeting in Brussels on February 14 after a gathering in Germany of the so-called Ramstein group composed of dozens of countries that have been providing arms to Kyiv.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
The Ramstein group is expected to discuss possible further military aid as Ukraine calls for its allies to provide fighter jets and long-range missiles. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the issue of aircraft is to be discussed at the NATO meeting, in which Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov will take part.
Stoltenberg on February 13 backed reports from local officials that a major new Russian offensive had begun. He said the Western military alliance saw "no sign whatsoever" that Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing for peace.
"What we see is President Putin and Russia still wanting to control Ukraine," Stoltenberg said. "We see how they are sending more troops, more weapons, more capabilities."
Kyiv has been anticipating a much broader offensive that could not only target the Donbas regions of Donetsk and Luhansk in the east, but also the Kharkhiv region in the northeast and Zaporizhzhya in the southeast.
"The reality is we have seen the start [of a Russian offensive] already because we see now what Russia does now -- President Putin does now -- is to send thousands and thousands more troops, accepting a very high rate of casualty," Stoltenberg said.
Russian forces have been engaged in an offensive in eastern Ukraine for months as they try to capture strategic towns and cities, including the battered city of Bakhmut in Ukraine's Donetsk region, which endured heavy artillery fire on February 13.
Capturing Bakhmut would give Russian forces a new foothold in the Donetsk region and a rare victory after several months of setbacks.
In his comments on February 13, Stoltenberg said NATO would increase targets for the stockpiling of ammunition as Kyiv burns through shells much faster than Western countries can produce them.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his evening address on February 13 that he met during the day with military commanders to discuss the defense of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions as well as the south of Ukraine, including Odesa.
"Constant attention is paid to the supply of weapons, ammunition, and everything that adds strength and stability to our soldiers," he said, but provided no further details.
Valeriy Zaluzhniy, the commander in chief of Ukraine's armed forces, said he held a phone call on the eve of the meeting with NATO Supreme Commander in Europe Christopher Cavoli.
"We discussed the issue of supplying international military aid to Ukraine and training our units on the territory of partner countries," Zaluzhniy said.
A statement from the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said he shared assessments of the operational situation on the front of the Russian-Ukrainian war and plans for further actions.
Zaluzhniy expressed his gratitude for Cavoli's "deep understanding of the situation and significant efforts to bring our victory closer," the statement added.
With reporting by Reuters
Protests In Several Iranian Cities As Regime Marks 44th Anniversary Of Revolution
Protests have continued in several Iranian cities, including Tehran, amid months of unrest triggered by the death of a young woman arrested by Iran's notorious morality police for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
Protesters in Tehran's Ekbatan neighborhood chanted from windows and rooftops, "Death to the dictator," in apparent reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Similar scenes were reported from other neighborhoods of Tehran, as well as in the cities of Amol, Kelachay, Bojnurd, and Hamedan.
Several videos published on social networks showed people in the northern province of Gilan setting fire to government propaganda banners for the 44th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution that brought Iran's clerical rulers to power.
The unrest was sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on September 16 in custody after being arrested for the alleged "improper" wearing of the mandatory Islamic head scarf, or hijab.
Her death, which officials blamed on a heart attack, touched off a wave of anti-government protests in cities across the country. The authorities have met the unrest with a harsh crackdown that rights groups say has killed more than 500 people, including 71 children.
Thousands, including students, journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, have been detained and given stiff sentences, including the death penalty.
Others have faced sentences such as imprisonment and flogging, and dozens of students have been expelled from universities or suspended from their studies, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
The regime, which has blamed the West for orchestrating the demonstrations, has vowed to crack down even harder on protesters, with the judiciary leading the way after the unrest entered a fourth month.
The protests pose the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russia Denies It's Seeking To Destabilize Moldova As Chisinau Calls For 'Maximum Vigilance'
Moldovan President Maia Sandu has called for "maximum vigilance" after receiving documents from the Ukrainian intelligence services that she said showed that Russia planned to destabilize Moldova by using agents provocateurs to attack government buildings under the guise of public protests.
"Documents received from our Ukrainian partners show documentation of the locations and logistical aspects of organizing these subversions," Sandu said on February 13.
"The plan also involves the use of people from outside the country for violent actions."
Reports about the alleged plot are "deeply concerning," White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on February 13.
While reports about the plot have not been independently confirmed, it is "certainly not outside the bounds of Russian behavior, and we absolutely stand with the Moldovan government and the Moldovan people," Kirby said.
Russia's Foreign Ministry on February 14 rejected the reports, saying, "Such claims are completely unfounded and unsubstantiated."
Russia blamed Ukraine for stirring tension between Russia and Moldova, saying Kyiv was trying to draw Moldova "into a tough confrontation with Russia."
Sandu's news conference came amid a government crisis after Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita resigned on February 10. Seeking to prevent a deepening of the crisis, Sandu immediately appointed Dorin Recean, her defense and security adviser, to lead a new government.
The Moldovan Intelligence and Security Service (SIS) confirmed on February 9 that it had received information about the alleged plan from its Ukrainian counterpart, but said it could not give any more details "because there's the risk of jeopardizing different ongoing operational activities."
The alleged plan came to light earlier that day when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told an EU summit in Brussels that Kyiv had "intercepted the plan for the destruction of Moldova by Russian intelligence."
Zelenskiy said the plan was very similar to the one devised by Russia to take over Ukraine. He added that he did not know whether Moscow ultimately ordered the plan to be carried out.
On February 13, Sandu said that plan involved "diversionists with military training and camouflaged in civilian clothes," and that instructions were discovered for citizens from Serbia, Russia, Belarus, and Montenegro to enter Moldova to carry it out.
Russia's goal, Sandu said, was to change "the legitimate power from Chisinau to an illegitimate one," as well as to thwart Moldova's European integration efforts and to use Moldova in Russia's war against Ukraine.
Sandu said that anti-government demonstrations that took place in Moldova from September to November were also part of an effort to undermine the country.
The protests, organized by the Russian-friendly Shor Party, called for early elections and the resignation of the pro-Western Sandu.
"Attempts to undermine the state also existed last fall, but they did not achieve their goals, thanks to the prompt action of our security and public order institutions," Sandu said.
"In autumn, the focus was on the energy crisis, which was supposed to cause major discontent among the population and lead to violent actions."
Sandu called on state institutions to exercise "maximum vigilance" and for the parliament to quickly adopt draft laws aimed at strengthening the SIS's role in preventing and countering internal and external threats to Moldova's security.
With reporting by Reuters
Axe-Wielding Teen Attacks Three Fellow Students At Kazakh High School
A high-school student brandishing a knife and an axe wounded three fellow students in the northern Kazakh city of Petropavlovsk on February 13, while authorities evacuated two other schools in the city amid a raft of recent threats.
The alleged attacker reportedly emerged from a bathroom, where the ninth-grader had changed clothes and put on a mask, and attacked the three students before classes had started at the city's Secondary School No. 4 on February 13.
The teenaged attacker "jumped into the hallway and started swinging his axe at students," an eyewitness was quoted as saying by the local news website Petropavlovsk News.
"He aimed at (one boy's) heart. The boy raised his arms to protect himself," said the unidentified eyewitness, who was reportedly a student at the school.
Two of the victims suffered stab wounds to the head and forearm and were hospitalized, according to officials, while the third victim was treated for injuries at the scene before being taken to the hospital.
All three victims, two boys and one girl, were reportedly conscious and in stable condition after receiving treatment. Reports indicated that the victims were ninth- and tenth-graders.
The regional Prosecutor's Office has launched a criminal investigation into attempted murder and said the suspect had been undergoing psychiatric care ahead of the attack. The circumstances of the attack are being examined, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, including the actions by the school's administration.
Law-enforcement officials announced the same day that two other schools in Petropavlovsk, a city of about 200,000 near Kazakhstan's border with Russia, were evacuated following the incident.
More than 950 students at Secondary School No. 34 were evacuated after a threat about an explosive device was sent to the school's e-mail, Tengrinews reported. No explosive devices were found during the subsequent search. More than 1,000 people at Secondary School No. 35 were also evacuated, although it was not clear why.
Last week, two other schools in Pavlodar were evacuated after receiving e-mailed threats that proved to be false alarms. On February 10, the teachers and students of 20 schools in the eastern city of Oskemen were evacuated due to threats of planted explosives.
Following the attack at Secondary School No. 4 on February 13, the Education Ministry established a special commission to establish what happened, noting that the school was equipped with CCTV cameras and a panic button to ensure security.
Security checks will be conducted at all schools around the country in the wake of the attack, according to the country’s Committee For The Protection of Children's Rights.
Violent school attacks in Kazakhstan are rare, although similar attacks have taken place in fellow Soviet republics Russia and Belarus.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
No Plans To Leave Russia, Says Tatar Sociologist Jailed Over Analysis Published By RFE/RL
Noted Tatar sociologist Iskander Yasaveyev, who spent three days in jail for "inciting hatred" in an analysis of Moscow's war in Ukraine published in June on RFE/RL's Idel.Realities website, says he does not plan to leave Russia.
Yasaveyev, who was released from jail on February 9, told RFE/RL that living in Tatarstan, and in Russia in general, "makes more sense [for me] than living outside the country."
"I am absolutely not inclined to position myself as some kind of fighter; that is what I do not consider as something close to me.... However, there is a principle here. This is my country...so why shall I leave everything behind and leave it?" Yasaveyev said, adding that his main concern is for his family.
He also said that since being added to the list of foreign agents in October he is unsure how to earn a living. Amendments to the foreign agents law added in November bar individuals labeled as such from working in institutions that are even partially government-funded.
Yasaveyev stressed that he would like to keep working as a sociologist, but that now appears to be difficult.
"Being able to teach remotely at Kazakh universities would be great for me, but difficult for the universities and the students. That is why I am thinking about traveling there in person to give lectures and then return to Russia," Yasaveyev said.
Yasaveyev added that his values contradict the "values" that Russian authorities are currently promoting.
"I fully understand [the contrast]. But it doesn't mean I should reject my values, [including freedom of expression]. They remain very important in the modern world and for me personally," Yasaveyev emphasized. He added that he is aware his position may lead to criminal charges and more time in prison.
Talking about Russian society's attitude toward Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, Yasaveyev said that all sociological studies he was involved in or is aware of had showed that the level of trust in the authorities, especially in the state-run media, among Russian society is very low but the majority of Russians still support the government.
- By AP
Pakistan Nabs 50 Men In Weekend Killing Of Blasphemy Suspect
Pakistani police arrested at least 50 suspects in the kidnapping and lynching of a man already detained on charges of blasphemy, officials said February 13. A mob of hundreds of enraged Muslims descended on the police station in the Nankana district of eastern Punjab Province on February 11. Members of the mob had been alerted that a man identified only as Waris desecrated a copy of Islam’s holy book, the Koran. Charges of blasphemy carry the death penalty under Pakistani law. To read the original story by AP, click here.
