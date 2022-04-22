Kyrgyzstan Bans 'Z' Symbol Victory Day Celebrations On May 9

Ukrainians continue to resist in the besieged city of Mariupol, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said, contradicting Russia's claim that it had "liberated" the strategic Sea of Azov port after almost two months of intense shelling that has caused thousands of deaths and widespread destruction.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on April 21 claimed that Russian forces had "liberated" Mariupol and stopped short of ordering the storming of the Azovstal steel plant complex, where a few thousand Ukrainian soldiers are holed up together with thousands more civilians.

Putin instead ordered Russian forces to seal off Azovstal so tightly that "even a fly can't get out," arguing that "there is no need" to risk Russian troops' lives.

But Zelensky said on April 22 that the fighting continued.

"In the south and east of our country, the occupiers continue to do everything to have a reason to talk about at least some victories," he said in a video address.

"They can only delay the inevitable -- the time when the invaders will have to leave our territory, in particular Mariupol, a city that continues to resist Russia, despite everything the occupiers say."

Mariupol's mayor on April 22 renewed an appeal for the "full evacuation" of the city. "We need only one thing -- the full evacuation of the population. About 100,000 people remain in Mariupol," Mayor Vadym Boychenko said on national TV.



Boychenko has said tens of thousands of residents had been killed. The figure cannot be verified. Russia denies targeting civilians.

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said separately that Kyiv was not attempting to establish any humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians from Ukrainian cities and towns on April 22.



"Because of the insecurity along the routes, there will be no humanitarian corridors today, April 22," Vereshchuk wrote on Facebook. "To all those who are waiting for an evacuation, please be patient and hold on."

On April 21, some 79 people, mostly women, were evacuated on three buses from Mariupol.



Moscow and Kyiv regularly accuse each other of torpedoing evacuation plans.

A regular British military update said on April 22 that Putin's decision to blockade Azovstal likely indicated a desire to contain resistance in Mariupol.

"A full ground assault by Russia on the plant would likely incur significant Russian casualties, further decreasing their overall combat effectiveness," the British Ministry of Defense added on Twitter.

The British military also said that heavy shelling continued in Donbas as Russia seeks to advance further in eastern Ukraine.

Meanwhile, a senior Russian military official said Moscow plans to take full control of the eastern Donbas region and the southern part of Ukraine in the new offensive.

Rustam Minnekayev, acting commander of the Central Military District, was quoted by official Russian state media outlets on April 22 as saying that full control of southern Ukraine was a strategic goal to allow access to Moldova's pro-Russian breakaway region of Transdniester, which borders Ukraine.

"Control over the south of Ukraine is another way to Transdniester," he said, adding that control over the south would allow the army to "influence vital parts of the Ukrainian economy."

Kyiv has warned several times that Transdniester could be used as a staging area for Russian operations against Ukraine, or possibly even nearby NATO members such as Romania.

Separatists in Transdniester, the sliver of land between the Dniester River and the Moldovan–Ukrainian border, have effectively controlled the area since shortly after the Soviet Union's disintegration in the early 1990s.

For Moscow to have land access to Transdniester, the Russian Army would have to capture the cities of Odesa and Mykolayiv.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on April 22 that the United Kingdom will reopen its embassy in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, next week after moving it to Lviv just days before Russia launched its invasion.

Speaking during a visit to India, Johnson said, "we will very shortly next week reopen our embassy in Ukraine's capital city." He did not give a specific date.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a separate statement from London that the reopening of the embassy was due to the "extraordinary fortitude and success" of Ukraine's resistance to Russian forces.

"I want to pay tribute to the bravery and resilience of the embassy team and their work throughout this period," she said.

Earlier this month Johnson visited Kyiv in a show of support for Ukraine as it fights to repel Russia's massive invasion, which began on February 24.

In Washington, U.S. President Joe Biden said on April 21 that the Russian claim of victory in Mariupol was "questionable" as he announced another $1.3 billion in U.S. aid for Ukraine.

"There is no evidence yet that Mariupol is completely fallen," Biden said at the White House, where he said a new package of $800 million in military aid will go to support brave Ukrainian forces and civilians who are fighting the Russian invasion in the Donbas region.

Zelenskiy expressed his gratitude but said Ukraine needs more -- up to $7 billion each month to make up for economic losses in addition to weapons and money for the continuing war.

With tens of thousands of buildings damaged and key infrastructure in ruins, "we will need hundreds of billions of dollars to rebuild," Zelenskiy said in a virtual address to a meeting of World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) leaders in Washington.

Zelenskiy said Russian forces intended to destroy "all objects in Ukraine that can serve as an economic base for life. That includes railroad stations, food warehouses, oil, refineries."

Zelenskiy said the global community must exclude Russia immediately from international financial institutions and urged all countries to immediately break off relations with Moscow.

He also suggested that frozen Russian assets be used to help rebuild Ukraine and pay for other countries' losses from the war.

World Bank President David Malpass said the bank's estimate of damage to buildings and infrastructure in Ukraine was $60 billion. This doesn't include damage to Ukraine's economy from the war.

"Of course the war is still ongoing, so those costs are rising," Malpass said.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who met earlier with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, said a new $500 million infusion of aid that Biden announced earlier would help Kyiv continue paying salaries, pensions, and providing services.

"The needs of Ukraine are urgent, and we plan to deploy this direct aid to Ukraine as soon as possible to be used on most urgent needs," she said. "We know this is only the beginning of what Ukraine will need to rebuild.”



Shmyhal said he and Yellen discussed the issue of filling the U24RecoveryFund created by the Ukrainian government.

"This is the fund that will help accumulate funds to continue financing the Ukrainian Army, all social obligations, economic recovery, and infrastructure," he said.

Shmyhal also met with Biden at the White House on April 21 to discuss the significant loss of life and infrastructure in Ukraine. He told Biden that Ukraine is counting on the international community to bring the perpetrators of atrocities to justice.

Amid the pledges of support and appeals for more aid, the fate of Mariupol hung in the balance, with the city's Ukrainian defenders trapped in the sprawling Azovstal steel plant.

One of the Ukrainian defenders told the BBC that the besieged plant where they are holed up was largely destroyed aboveground. "We have wounded and dead inside the bunkers. Some civilians remain trapped under the collapsed buildings," Svyatoslav Palamar said.

Russian troops continued attempts to storm the plant in the besieged port city despite Putin's order to stop such attempts, Ukraine's military said.



French President Emmanuel Macron called on Russia to respect international humanitarian law and allow civilians to leave Mariupol.

"In Mariupol, the situation is only getting worse. Tens of thousands of civilians are trapped. I once again call on Russia to respect international humanitarian law, to allow residents to leave the city, to allow humanitarian aid to enter, "Macron wrote on Twitter.

