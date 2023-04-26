Kyrgyz Activists, Politicians, Journalists Face New Charges Over Border Deal Protests

The European Union's military mission to Bosnia-Herzegovina says it has not perceived any danger to the country's security situation despite ongoing tensions sparked by Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik's repeated threats that the Bosnian Serb entity would pursue independence and union with neighboring Serbia.

Dodik -- who has been targeted by sanctions from the United States and Britain over alleged destabilization efforts and corruption -- has repeatedly threatened to push for the independence of Republika Srpska unless a dispute with Bosnia's central government over who's the rightful owner of the country's assets is resolved in the Serbian entity's favor.



On April 23, Dodik vowed to pursue a union with neighboring Serbia if the issue will not be settled to the benefit of Republika Srpska and warned that the entity's police would patrol the boundary with Bosnia's other entity, the Bosniak-Croat Federation.

Mission spokeswoman Emer Kelly told RFE/RL on April 26 that Operation Althea was closely monitoring the local political and security developments.



"EUFOR's Althea has an agile presence throughout the whole country and is conducting routine patrols all over Bosnia-Herzegovina in order to reassure all communities of our presence and enhance our situational awareness," Kelly said.



She added that the mission continues to proactively support Bosnian partner institutions in ensuring a secure environment in the country, and that they continue to cooperate and maintain contacts with local authorities through a network of liaison and observation teams.



Under the 1995 Dayton accords that ended the Bosnian War, an administrative system was established under which Bosnia remains partitioned between Republika Srpska and the Bosniak-Croat Federation, connected by a weak central government.



Dodik has been trying to separate the entity's military, police, and tax administration from the central Bosnian government, actions that contravene the Dayton accords.



Operation Althea, formally known as the European Union Force Bosnia-Herzegovina (EUFOR) was formed in 2004 as a successor to the previous Stabilization Force (SFOR), Implementation Force (IFOR), and United Nations Protection Force (UNPROFOR) that ensured Bosnia's security following the end of the 1992-95 war.



EUFOR is responsible for implementing the military part of the Dayton agreement and ensuring peace. Its mandate, which includes the use of military force, is extended by the UN Security Council every autumn for one year.



EUFOR has repeatedly stated that it would only use military force if "the safe and stable environment is seriously threatened, and the existing security structures are in danger of falling apart."



EUFOR does not comment on political issues but continues to closely monitor all activities that might impact the security situation, in accordance with its mandate.