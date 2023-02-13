News
Chief Of Leading Kyrgyz Eye Clinic Arrested On Corruption Charges
The chief of Kyrgyzstan's private Eye Surgery Hospital in Bishkek, Almazbek Ismankulov, has been placed in pretrial detention until at least April 9 on corruption charges. A court in Bishkek also ruled on February 12 to place another suspect in the case, city official Talant Ryskulbek-uulu, under house arrest. The two were detained on February 10 on suspicion of illegal dealings while getting a loan from a South Korean company to acquire equipment for the hospital. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Number Of New Russian ID Documents Issued Due To Gender Change Jumps
The number of new identification documents issued in Russia due to gender change almost doubled last year, a Mediazona study based on data from the Interior Ministry said on February 13. The increase started in March, weeks after Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. In total, 936 such ID documents were issued in 2022 -- almost double the number in 2021 and the highest in the last four years. Mediazona's poll revealed that mostly individuals changing gender from male to female applied for new IDs. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Argentina Says 'Mafia' Groups Spurring Russian Birth Tourism
Argentinian officials have blamed organized "mafias" for promoting birth tourism to the South American country by Russian mothers-to-be amid a boom in numbers traveling there since the invasion of Ukraine looking to get their children citizenship. Thousands of expectant Russian mothers have arrived in Argentina over the last year, including 33 on a single flight last week. Some were detained and officials launched a crackdown on the practice. Russians can travel to Argentina without a visa, where all newborns are granted citizenship automatically, making it an attractive destination for so-called birth tourism. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Afghan Journalists Partially Win Case Against U.K. Government Over Relocation
Eight Afghan journalists who worked for the BBC and other British media organizations partially won a legal challenge on February 13 against the British government's refusal to relocate them from Afghanistan. The journalists' lawyers told London's High Court in December that the eight all worked "alongside and in support of the British government's mission" in Afghanistan, meaning they are at high risk of being killed by the country’s Taliban rulers. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Families Of Airline Downing Victims Withdraw Complaint, Say Iranian Court Incompetent
Several relatives of the Iranian victims of a commercial flight shot down in Iran in January 2020 by missiles fired by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) have withdrawn their complaint from the Tehran Military Court, accusing it of being "a disgrace to the truth" and being at the orders of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 crashed on January 8, 2020, while en route to Kyiv, killing all 176 people onboard. Besides Iranians, there were Afghan, British, Canadian, Swedish, and Ukrainian citizens on board.
After days of official denials, Iran admitted that an IRGC unit had inadvertently shot down the plane amid heightened tensions with the United States over the U.S. drone assassination of top IRGC commander Qasem Soleimani near Baghdad.
Abbas Sadeghi, a lawyer and a family member of four of the victims, released a video message in which he said: "The most painful humiliation of the truth takes place in this court. That's why we withdrew our complaint on February 12."
"We believe that the court has neither the competence nor the will to handle this case independently and impartially," Sadeghi added.
Sadeghi said that Iran had deployed a missile system in the vicinity of the path followed by international flights, and, "for this reason, we believe that this crime was intentional, and we have no doubts about it."
The Iranian government says it has allocated $150,000 to compensate the family of each passenger, regardless of citizenship, but some families have refused the money.
Last year, a Canadian court awarded $84 million plus interest to the families of six of the victims.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
NATO Chief Says Military Buildup Shows Russian Offensive Has Already Begun
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said that a major new Russian offensive in Ukraine has already begun.
Speaking to reporters on February 13 in Brussels, Stoltenberg said the Western military alliance saw "no sign whatsoever" that Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing for peace.
"What we see is President Putin and Russia still wanting to control Ukraine," Stoltenberg said. "We see how they are sending more troops, more weapons, more capabilities."
Russian forces have been engaged in an offensive in eastern Ukraine for months as they try to capture strategic towns and cities, including the battered city of Bakhmut in Ukraine's Donetsk region.
But Kyiv has been anticipating a much broader offensive that could not only target the Donbas regions of Donetsk and Luhansk in the east, but also the Kharkhiv region in the northeast and Zaporizhzhya in the southeast.
On February 11, Russia said it carried out a "massive strike" with missiles and drones on Ukraine's energy infrastructure and that it had blocked rail and land routes used to deliver Western weaponry to Ukrainian forces.
The attack was seen by some observers as an indication that the broader offensive-- expected in February ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia’s unprovoked invasion on February 24 -- had begun.
The strikes came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy returned following a surprise tour of European capitals, where he lobbied for additional heavy weaponry, including longer-range missiles and fighter jets, to help defend Ukraine and to retake lost territory.
Western countries have already agreed to supply limited numbers of modern main battle tanks, including German-made Leopard 2s, at Ukraine’s request, and have continued to supply artillery, combat vehicles, and other weapons and ammunition.
Stoltenberg said on February 13 that Ukraine was using far more ammunition than NATO countries are providing, and called on them to "ramp up production."
"The current rate of Ukraine's ammunition expenditure is many times higher than our current rate of production. This puts our defense industries under strain," he said.
Stoltenberg also said that the contentious issue of providing modern combat aircraft to Ukraine would be discussed at a meeting of Kyiv's Western backers in Brussels on February 14.
"There is now a discussion going on also on the question of aircrafts and I expect that also to be addressed tomorrow at the meeting in Brussels," he said, adding that the provision of fighter jets would not make NATO part of the war in Ukraine.
Russia has said that the provision of any fighter jets to Kyiv by the West would make NATO countries "direct" parties to the conflict.
The issue of supplying aircraft will "take time" to resolve, Stoltenberg said, alluding to the reluctance by some Western states to provide them. But he stressed that "we need urgent support for Ukraine."
Protests In Several Iranian Cities As Regime Marks 44th Anniversary Of Revolution
Protests have continued in several Iranian cities, including Tehran, amid months of unrest triggered by the death of a young woman arrested by Iran's notorious morality police for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
Protesters in Tehran's Ekbatan neighborhood chanted from windows and rooftops, "Death to the dictator," in apparent reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Similar scenes were reported from other neighborhoods of Tehran, as well as in the cities of Amol, Kelachay, Bojnurd, and Hamedan.
Several videos published on social networks showed people in the northern province of Gilan setting fire to government propaganda banners for the 44th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution that brought Iran's clerical rulers to power.
The unrest was sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on September 16 in custody after being arrested for the alleged "improper" wearing of the mandatory Islamic head scarf, or hijab.
Her death, which officials blamed on a heart attack, touched off a wave of anti-government protests in cities across the country. The authorities have met the unrest with a harsh crackdown that rights groups say has killed more than 500 people, including 71 children.
Thousands, including students, journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, have been detained and given stiff sentences, including the death penalty.
Others have faced sentences such as imprisonment and flogging, and dozens of students have been expelled from universities or suspended from their studies, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
The regime, which has blamed the West for orchestrating the demonstrations, has vowed to crack down even harder on protesters, with the judiciary leading the way after the unrest entered a fourth month.
The protests pose the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
President Urges 'Maximum Vigilance' Following Receipt Of Intercepted Russian Plans To 'Destroy' Moldova
Moldovan President Maia Sandu has called for "maximum vigilance" after receiving documents from the Ukrainian intelligence services that she said showed that Russia planned to destabilize Moldova by using agents provocateurs to attack government buildings under the guise of public protests.
"Documents received from our Ukrainian partners show documentation of the locations and logistical aspects of organizing these subversions," Sandu said on February 13.
"The plan also involves the use of people from outside the country for violent actions."
The Moldovan Intelligence and Security Service (SIS) confirmed on February 9 that it had received information about the alleged plan from its Ukrainian counterpart, but said it could not give any more details "because there's the risk of jeopardizing different ongoing operational activities."
The alleged plan came to light earlier that day when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told an EU summit in Brussels that Kyiv had "intercepted the plan for the destruction of Moldova by Russian intelligence."
Zelenskiy said the plan was very similar to the one devised by Russia to take over Ukraine. He added that he did not know whether Moscow ultimately ordered the plan to be carried out.
On February 13, Sandu said that plan involved "diversionists with military training and camouflaged in civilian clothes," and that instructions were discovered for citizens from Serbia, Russia, Belarus, and Montenegro to enter Moldova to carry it out.
Russia's goal, Sandu said, was to change "the legitimate power from Chisinau to an illegitimate one," as well as to thwart Moldova's European integration efforts and to use Moldova in Russia's war against Ukraine.
Sandu said that anti-government demonstrations that took place in Moldova from September to November were also part of an effort to undermine the country.
The protests, organized by the Russian-friendly Shor Party, called for early elections and the resignation of the pro-Western Sandu.
"Attempts to undermine the state also existed last fall, but they did not achieve their goals, thanks to the prompt action of our security and public order institutions," Sandu said.
"In autumn, the focus was on the energy crisis, which was supposed to cause major discontent among the population and lead to violent actions."
Sandu called on state institutions to exercise "maximum vigilance" and for the parliament to quickly adopt draft laws aimed at strengthening the SIS's role in preventing and countering internal and external threats to Moldova's security.
Axe-Wielding Teen Attacks Three Fellow Students At Kazakh High School
A high-school student brandishing a knife and an axe wounded three fellow students in the northern Kazakh city of Petropavlovsk on February 13, while authorities evacuated two other schools in the city amid a raft of recent threats.
The alleged attacker reportedly emerged from a bathroom, where the ninth-grader had changed clothes and put on a mask, and attacked the three students before classes had started at the city's Secondary School No. 4 on February 13.
The teenaged attacker "jumped into the hallway and started swinging his axe at students," an eyewitness was quoted as saying by the local news website Petropavlovsk News.
"He aimed at (one boy's) heart. The boy raised his arms to protect himself," said the unidentified eyewitness, who was reportedly a student at the school.
Two of the victims suffered stab wounds to the head and forearm and were hospitalized, according to officials, while the third victim was treated for injuries at the scene before being taken to the hospital.
All three victims, two boys and one girl, were reportedly conscious and in stable condition after receiving treatment. Reports indicated that the victims were ninth- and tenth-graders.
The regional Prosecutor's Office has launched a criminal investigation into attempted murder and said the suspect had been undergoing psychiatric care ahead of the attack. The circumstances of the attack are being examined, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, including the actions by the school's administration.
Law-enforcement officials announced the same day that two other schools in Petropavlovsk, a city of about 200,000 near Kazakhstan's border with Russia, were evacuated following the incident.
More than 950 students at Secondary School No. 34 were evacuated after a threat about an explosive device was sent to the school's e-mail, Tengrinews reported. No explosive devices were found during the subsequent search. More than 1,000 people at Secondary School No. 35 were also evacuated, although it was not clear why.
Last week, two other schools in Pavlodar were evacuated after receiving e-mailed threats that proved to be false alarms. On February 10, the teachers and students of 20 schools in the eastern city of Oskemen were evacuated due to threats of planted explosives.
Following the attack at Secondary School No. 4 on February 13, the Education Ministry established a special commission to establish what happened, noting that the school was equipped with CCTV cameras and a panic button to ensure security.
Security checks will be conducted at all schools around the country in the wake of the attack, according to the country’s Committee For The Protection of Children's Rights.
Violent school attacks in Kazakhstan are rare, although similar attacks have taken place in fellow Soviet republics Russia and Belarus.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
No Plans To Leave Russia, Says Tatar Sociologist Jailed Over Analysis Published By RFE/RL
Noted Tatar sociologist Iskander Yasaveyev, who spent three days in jail for "inciting hatred" in an analysis of Moscow's war in Ukraine published in June on RFE/RL's Idel.Realities website, says he does not plan to leave Russia.
Yasaveyev, who was released from jail on February 9, told RFE/RL that living in Tatarstan, and in Russia in general, "makes more sense [for me] than living outside the country."
"I am absolutely not inclined to position myself as some kind of fighter; that is what I do not consider as something close to me.... However, there is a principle here. This is my country...so why shall I leave everything behind and leave it?" Yasaveyev said, adding that his main concern is for his family.
He also said that since being added to the list of foreign agents in October he is unsure how to earn a living. Amendments to the foreign agents law added in November bar individuals labeled as such from working in institutions that are even partially government-funded.
Yasaveyev stressed that he would like to keep working as a sociologist, but that now appears to be difficult.
"Being able to teach remotely at Kazakh universities would be great for me, but difficult for the universities and the students. That is why I am thinking about traveling there in person to give lectures and then return to Russia," Yasaveyev said.
Yasaveyev added that his values contradict the "values" that Russian authorities are currently promoting.
"I fully understand [the contrast]. But it doesn't mean I should reject my values, [including freedom of expression]. They remain very important in the modern world and for me personally," Yasaveyev emphasized. He added that he is aware his position may lead to criminal charges and more time in prison.
Talking about Russian society's attitude toward Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, Yasaveyev said that all sociological studies he was involved in or is aware of had showed that the level of trust in the authorities, especially in the state-run media, among Russian society is very low but the majority of Russians still support the government.
- By AP
Pakistan Nabs 50 Men In Weekend Killing Of Blasphemy Suspect
Pakistani police arrested at least 50 suspects in the kidnapping and lynching of a man already detained on charges of blasphemy, officials said February 13. A mob of hundreds of enraged Muslims descended on the police station in the Nankana district of eastern Punjab Province on February 11. Members of the mob had been alerted that a man identified only as Waris desecrated a copy of Islam’s holy book, the Koran. Charges of blasphemy carry the death penalty under Pakistani law. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Pakistan Launches Anti-Polio Campaign, Detects Virus From Afghanistan
Pakistan on February 13 launched a door-to-door campaign to vaccinate millions of children against polio after evidence of cross-border transmission from neighboring Afghanistan. The National Institute of Health confirmed the detection of poliovirus genetically linked to the virus found in Nangarhar Province of Afghanistan in November 2022 in Lahore, Pakistan's second-largest city, last month. "This is the first evidence of cross-border transmission in more than a year," the Health Ministry said in a statement. The five-day campaign will target more than 6 million children under the age of five in 39 districts of the country.
- By RFE/RL
Zelenskiy Warns Of Further Attacks After Massive Russian Strikes Targeting Energy Infrastructure
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has warned of the possibility of "new terrorist attacks" by Russian forces following Russia's recent strikes targeting energy infrastructure around the country.
Speaking during his nightly address to the nation on February 12, Zelenskiy said power workers had repaired much of the damage caused by Russian drone and missile strikes on February 10.
However, he added: "This is not yet a decisive victory on the energy front. Unfortunately, there may be new terrorist attacks from Russia" that could leave people without utilities during cold winter weather.
Russia has carried out repeated waves of attacks on Ukrainian energy and other utilities facilities in recent months in what critics have said is an attempt to demoralize civilians during winter by leaving them without light, heating, and water.
The February 10 strikes, which hit power facilities in six of Ukraine's regions, came as Zelenskiy returned from a tour of Western European capitals in which he lobbied for more weaponry to help defend the country from the invasion launched by Russia nearly a year ago.
During his visits to London, Paris, and Brussels, Zelenskiy called for advanced weaponry, including longer-range missiles, fighter jets, and more tanks amid expectations of a new Russian offensive.
Intense fighting continues in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, where Russian forces have been in engaged in a major push to take the strategic Donetsk region city of Bakhmut.
On February 12, Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed the private mercenary group had taken a village on the outskirts of Bakhmut and has vowed to take the city located along important highway routes.
February 24 will mark the one-year anniversary of Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, which initially resulted in the occupation of large swathes of Ukrainian territory.
A Ukrainian counteroffensive in the fall saw Ukrainian forces recapture some occupied territory in the Donbas, a territory that is composed of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Russia has since been using Wagner and military troops in an effort to retake the entire territory.
Ukrainian officials expect a broad Russian offensive, which many observers believe has already begun, to focus on the Donbas, the Kharkiv region in Ukraine’s northeast, and the southeastern Zaporizhzhya region.
Kyiv maintains that Russian President Vladimir Putin hopes to take advantage of the new offensive to highlight battlefield success when he makes his state of the nation address on February 21, days before the anniversary of the invasion.
Russian forces had suffered more than 820 casualties per day over the past two weeks, according to the Ukrainian military, leading British intelligence to say the Russian military is suffering the greatest battlefield losses since the start of the war.
Much of the focus is on the well-fortified towns of Bakhmut and Vuhledar in the Donetsk region, where Russian forces are believed to have suffered major losses.
In the Luhansk region, Russian forces have targeted the towns of Bilohorivka and Kreminna near the territory’s western border with the Donetsk region.
On February 13, the Ukrainian military said it had repelled Russian attacks on Bakhmut, Bilohorivka, and Kreminna, and in the Zaporizhzhya region.
A statement by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed forces said that Russian forces had launched four missile strikes and fired 85 rounds from multiple-rocket launchers over the previous 24 hours.
With reporting by Reuters
United States Tells Citizens To Leave Russia Immediately
The United States has told its citizens to leave Russia immediately due to the war in Ukraine and the risk of arbitrary arrest or harassment by Russian law enforcement agencies. "U.S. citizens residing or traveling in Russia should depart immediately," the U.S. Embassy in Moscow said on February 12. "Exercise increased caution due to the risk of wrongful detentions." "Do not travel to Russia," the embassy said. The United States has repeatedly warned its citizens to leave Russia. The last such public warning was in September after President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilization. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Prominent Filmmaker Imprisoned Over Criticism Of Iranian Authorities Released
Award-winning Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Rasulof was released from Tehran's notorious Evin Prison on February 12 after seven months of incarceration.
Rasulof, who won the top prize at the Berlin film festival for his 2020 film There Is No Evil, was arrested in July for criticizing the government's crackdown on protests in the southwestern city of Abadan following a deadly building collapse.
Rasulof had signed a statement along with other Iranian artists and activists addressing the authorities called "Lay Down Your Arms." His imprisonment was tied to a one-year prison sentence he had received previously.
A picture posted on social media showed Rasulov standing next to two civil activists following his release.
Two months after Rasulof's arrest, mass protests broke out across Iran after the death in police custody in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, an Iranian-Kurdish woman who had been detained by the country's morality police for an alleged violation of the mandatory hijab requirement.
Rasulof won the Berlin festival's Golden Bear for There Is No Evil in February 2020 but was unable to accept the prize in person because he was barred from leaving Iran.
Amid the continuing mass protests in Iran, many prominent Iranian athletes, celebrities, rights defenders, and cultural figures have been arrested and imprisoned owing to their support for the demonstrations.
More than 500 people have been killed in a brutal police crackdown, according to rights groups. Human rights groups estimate that around 20,000 people have been arrested in connection with the protests so far.
In a defiant message on the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution on February 11, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said nationwide anti-government protests had been defeated.
Raisi said in a speech on Tehran's Azadi Square that the demonstrations were part of an effort by Iran's enemies to prevent Iran from continuing its achievements.
- By TASS
Tajik Rescuers Save 3-Year-Old Boy Who Spent 158 Hours Under The Rubble In Turkey
Rescuers from Tajikistan have pulled a 3-year-old boy alive from under the rubble in the Turkish town of Kahramanmaras. The toddler had spent 158 hours there, the press service of the Committee for Emergency Situations and Civil Defense of Tajikistan reported on February 13. Tajikistan sent a group of 50 rescuers and doctors, as well as 2.5 tons of special equipment, to Turkey to help deal with the aftermath of the February 9 earthquake. The death toll in Turkey has exceeded 33,000 people. The press service also noted that Tajik rescuers have pulled 78 bodies from the rubble.
Hundreds Of Russians Reportedly Fighting For Ukraine Around Bakhmut
Hundreds of Russians are fighting on the side of Ukraine in the battle for Bakhmut, The New York Times reported. Ukraine in August approved the formation of the Free Russia Legion, which is made up of Russian citizens. Some of the members had already been living in Ukraine prior to Russia's invasion, while others came to Ukraine following the start of the year out of moral conviction or disgust with Russia's regime. The unit is led by a Ukrainian officer and those Russians seeking to join the legion have to undergo an extensive background check. To read the original story by The New York Times, click here.
U.K. Defense Companies Reportedly In Talks About Setting Up Production Facilities In Ukraine
U.K. defense companies are in talks with officials in Kyiv about setting up joint ventures in Ukraine to produce arms and vehicles, The Telegraph reported, citing an unidentified British executive. The report comes just days after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London to discuss more military aid. Local production would reduce Ukraine’s need for Western military aid but such factories would be prime targets for Russian forces, experts said. To read the original story by CNN, click here.
Russian Streaming Companies To Lose Access To Disney Library
Russian online streaming services will lose access to Disney’s library of films when their current contact with the U.S. entertainment firms expires in March, Vedomosti reported. Disney and other U.S. movie studios halted the distribution of new films in Russia after Moscow invaded Ukraine last year. However, Disney allowed Russian streaming companies to continue showing older content until the contracts expired. Russia’s movie theaters suffered a sharp decline in revenue last year after they lost access to new Hollywood films. It is unclear what impact the loss of Disney content will have on the revenues of Russian streaming firms. To read the original story by Vedomosti, click here.
Two Former Wagner Fighters Recall Slaughter, Fear Amid Fierce Ukrainian Resistance
Two former fighters of the Russian private military company Wagner captured by Ukraine told CNN their units suffered massive losses in the Donbas. The two men said they were recruited from prison, where they were serving long sentences, and given limited training before being sent to the front lines. One of the two said his 90-man unit lost 60 fighters during their first assault. Both claimed retreat was not an option because their commanders would have ordered them shot. To read the original story by CNN, click here.
Russia Likely Recruited Kurdish Mercenaries, Ukraine Says, Citing Intercepted Calls
Russia likely recruited Kurdish mercenaries for its war in Ukraine, Kyiv said, citing intercepted phone calls. Ukraine’s military intelligence on February 12 published fragments of a conversation in Kurdish between two drone operators located in Russia-controlled Ukraine two days earlier when Moscow carried out missile attacks on Ukraine. Russia has previously recruited Kurdish fighters for operations in Syria, Ukraine’s military intelligence noted. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Credit Suisse Froze More Than $19 Billion In Funds Connected To Russia
Credit Suisse said it froze over $19 billion in Russian money following the implementation of Western sanctions, the SonntagsZeitung newspaper reported. Some of the frozen money includes funds of the Russian Central Bank or the Russian state, the newspaper reported. Switzerland had been a popular banking destination for elite from Russia and other former Soviet states for decades due to its lax regulations. Western banks are now largely closed off to Russians as punishment for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by SonntagsZeitung, click here.
- By AFP
Long-Serving NATO Chief Stoltenberg Plans To Leave Office In October
Long-serving NATO leader Jens Stoltenberg has no plans to extend his mandate for a fourth time and expects to be replaced in October, the military alliance said on February 12. "The secretary-general's term comes to an end in October of this year and he has no intention to seek another extension of his mandate," spokeswoman Oana Lungescu said. The 63-year-old former Norwegian prime minister took office at NATO's Brussels headquarters on October 1, 2014, and has overseen the Western alliance through several international crises. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
UN Official Calls For Immediate Release Of Detained Afghan Activist
The UN's special rapporteur for Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, has called for the immediate and unconditional release of Parisa Mubariz, a women’s rights activist. The founder of a women rights group in the country's northern Takhar Province was arrested on February 11, along with her brother, from their home in Taluqan city, Bennett said in a tweet. Mubariz's arrest comes days after a number of women organized a small protest in Takhar Province demanding their rights to education and employment. Protesting for girls' rights to education "is not a crime," Bennett said.
Wagner Claims To Occupy Ukrainian Village Near Bakhmut Amid Reports Of Massive Russian Casualties
The founder of Russian’s private mercenary group Wagner said his forces have captured a village in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region just outside Bakhmut, a key objective for the Russian military, as Kyiv says Moscow’s latest offensive is struggling.
"Today the settlement of Krasna Hora was taken by the assault troops of the Wagner private military company," Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin said in an audio message posted on Telegram on February 12.
A separate post showed what appeared to be Wagner fighters at the entrance to Krasna Hora. RFE/RL was unable to verify Prigozhin’s claim.
Russian forces, boosted by Wagner, have been trying for months to capture Bakhmut, which sits along several important highways and whose capture could put other key Ukrainian cities in danger. Bakhmut has also become a symbol of Ukrainian resistance and whose loss could hurt moral.
As Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine approaches its one-year anniversary on February 24, President Vladimir Putin is hoping to highlight battlefield success, experts have said. Putin is scheduled to make his state-of-the-nation address on February 21.
Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, told Ukrainian television on February 12 that Russia’s long-anticipated 2023 offensive is already under way but is being met by fierce resistance.
“They have begun their offensive, they're just not saying they have, and our troops are repelling it very powerfully,” Danilov said. "But [it is] not the offensive they were counting on.”
Prigozhin said on February 10 that Russian forces must capture Bakhmut for the invasion to succeed, but admitted Ukraine is putting up tough resistance.
Russian forces had suffered more than 820 casualties per day over the past two weeks as they ruthlessly push to capture well-fortified towns like Bakhmut and Vuhledar, Ukraine's military claims.
British intelligence said that would represent the highest Russian casualty rate since the first week of the war.
British intelligence attributed the high number of Russian casualties to the lack of trained personnel, coordination, and resources, and cited the Russian effort to take Bakhmut as an example. RFE/RL is unable to confirm battlefield casualties.
Russian forces have also suffered massive losses in recent days around Vuhledar, a town that is close to the dividing line between the eastern and the southern theaters of the war. Ukrainian military drone footage posted last week appeared to show Russian lost nearly 30 armored vehicles, including tanks and infantry fighting vehicles, in fighting around Vuhledar.
Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military reported on February 12 that it had repulsed 11 attacks by Russian forces in the eastern Luhansk and Donetsk regions over the previous 24 hours.
In the Luhansk region, fighting continues to be intense near the village of Bilohorivka, the last area of the region still held by Ukrainian forces.
Luhansk region Governor Serhiy Hayday said in a Telegram post on February 12 that the region had been the target of powerful attacks in recent days, with Russian forces focusing on Bilohorivka and Kreminna, near the western border with the Donetsk region.
The Russian forces suffered significant losses, according to Hayday, and were forced to retreat.
“They pulled back because they had to replenish their units,” Hayday said.
Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko said later that day that Ukrainian electricity production has been restored following the latest Russian rocket attacks targeting power infrastructure. Some areas still remained without power, he said.
Russia’s military said on February 11 that it had carried out a “massive strike” with missiles and drones on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, leading to power cuts in many cities and towns.
With reporting by Reuters
