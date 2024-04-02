News
Kyrgyz President Signs Controversial 'Foreign Representatives' Bill Into Law
BISHKEK -- Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has signed into law a controversial bill that allows authorities to register organizations as "foreign representatives," legislation critics say mirrors a repressive Russian law on "foreign agents."
Japarov said in an April 2 post on Facebook that the law will "regulate" the activities of nongovernmental organizations receiving financial support from abroad and rejected multiple warnings by human rights groups and NGOs about the negative impact the new legislation will have on civil society.
Japarov accused Kyrgyz NGOs of "deceiving" foreign organizations and groups that support them financially, claiming he could "prove" that NGOs in his country steal money from their donors. However, he gave no evidence to back up the assertion.
According to Japarov, the law on "foreign representatives" will help to prevent possible fraudulent activities and the embezzlement of finances received by local NGOs from their foreign sponsors.
"As the head of state, I guarantee there will be no persecution," Japarov said in his Facebook statement.
Last week, more than 100 Kyrgyz NGOs urged Japarov not to sign the bill, saying it will negatively affect the operations of all such organizations in the Central Asian nation.
They warned Japarov that, if the measure comes into force, organizations involved in assisting Kyrgyz citizens with obtaining medical equipment and medicine to treat numerous diseases, including cancer and HIV, as well as groups involved in educational programs, human rights, and anti-corruption activities, may have to stop their operations.
Earlier statements by human rights groups regarding the controversial bill said that the legislation will negatively affect freedom of expression in the former Soviet republic.
Since the law was first introduced last year, civil society activists have warned of the consequences of approving such legislation, especially given that similar regulations in Russia laid the groundwork for the systematic dismantling of civil society.
According to the bill, noncommercial organizations and media outlets that receive foreign funding and are engaged in broadly defined "political" activities will be obliged to report their activities to the authorities. The legislation will also give authorities wide oversight powers and it introduces potential sanctions for undefined criminal offences.
Since 2012, Russia has used its “foreign agents” law to label and punish critics of government policies, including the February 2022 full-scale invasion of neighboring Ukraine.
The vague laws have been used to persecute organizations working in diverse fields such as education, culture, health care, environmental protection, human-rights activism, and especially independent media.
Once called an "island of democracy" in the region, Kyrgyzstan stood out in Central Asia for many years thanks to the independent journalism, intrepid reporting, and media innovation that existed in the country. However, in Reporters Without Borders' most recent global ranking, Kyrgyzstan fell 50 places, sitting in 122nd place -- only 12 spots above its longtime authoritarian neighbor, Kazakhstan.
Ex-Mediazona Publisher Sentenced In Absentia In Moscow
A Moscow court on April 2 sentenced Pyotr Verzilov, the former publisher of the independent media website Mediazona, to eight years and four months in prison in absentia in a retrial on a charge of distributing fake news about Russian troops involved in the invasion of Ukraine. Last month, the Moscow City Court canceled Verzilov's conviction and sentence, citing procedural violations and sent the case back for retrial. In October last year, Verzilov, who holds both Russian and Canadian citizenship, announced that he had joined Ukraine's armed forces and later left Mediazona. Verzilov is also wanted in Russia on treason charges he rejects. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Second Official Of Russian Mine Where 13 Workers Were Declared Dead Detained
Police in Russia's Far Eastern region of Amur on April 2 detained the chief engineer of a mine where 13 miners were trapped following a landslide last month and were declared dead two weeks later. The chief engineer, whose identity was not disclosed, is accused of violating safety regulations. Last week, the mine's executive director was detained on the same charge. On April 1, local authorities called off a rescue effort for the miners and declared them dead. The miners got trapped on March 18 at a depth of about 125 meters when part of the mine collapsed. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
- By Reuters
Germany To Support Ukraine With 180,000 Artillery Shells Via Czech Initiative
Germany will support Ukraine with 180,000 rounds of artillery shells as a contribution to a Czech-led plan to buy ammunition for Ukraine, with a price tag of 576 million euros ($618 million), the Defense Ministry said. The most pressing need for Ukraine two years after Russia's full-scale invasion has become artillery ammunition, which is running low as the sides use heavy cannon fire to hold largely static, entrenched positions along the 1,000-kilometer front line. Last month, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced a 478 million euro aid package for Ukraine, not including the support for the Czech ammunition initiative.
Drones Hit Industrial Targets In Tatarstan In Possibly Deepest Strikes Yet Inside Russia
Drones struck industrial facilities, including drone-production sites, in Russia’s Tatarstan region on April 2, injuring seven people, local officials said, in what appears to be the deepest such strike inside Russia.
"This morning, the republic's industrial enterprises in Yelabuga and Nizhnekamsk were attacked by drones. There is no serious damage, the technological process of the enterprises was not disrupted," Rustam Minnikhanov, the leader of Russia's autonomous republic of Tatarstan, said in a post on his Telegram channel.
The Yelabuga district is designated as a special economic zone -- called Alabuga -- hosting more than 20 industrial enterprises, including chemical and mechanical engineering and metal treatment factories. It is also reported to be producing drones.
Nizhnekamsk is home to a large oil refinery.
According to a Reuters analysis of images showing the impact of the attack in Nizhnekamsk, a drone struck the primary oil refining unit (CDU-7) at Russia's Taneco oil refinery, one of the country's biggest.
The press service of Alabuga said that one of its dormitories was damaged in the attack and two people were wounded, Russian state-controlled media outlet RIA Novosti reported.
A total of seven people were injured in the drone strikes, Russian media reports said.
Tatarstan's Health Ministry later said that three of the injured had been hospitalized.
There has been no official claim of responsibility. The sites are more than 1,200 kilometers from the Ukraine-Russia border.
"RBK-Ukraine" reports, citing its sources, that the attack on the drone factory in Alabuga was organized by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR).
Ukraine's digital transformation minister, Mykhaylo Fedorov said in an interview with Welt published on April 1 that Kyiv has dramatically increased its production of drones with a range of more than 1,000 kilometers.
Ukrainian military expert Oleh Zhdanov said Ukraine was likely targeting a new drone production facility at the Alabuga site, predicting such deep strikes inside Russia could become more common given the capabilities of the drones now being produced by Kyiv.
“And now there is talk in open sources that it is quite possible that there will be drones [with a range] of up to 3,000 kilometers. Technology doesn't stand still,” Zhdanov told RFE/RL's Idel.Realities.
Late last year, Fedorov said his government was determined to build a state-of-the-art “army of drones ” and that its value to the war effort will be evident by the end of this year. Ukraine trained more than 10,000 new drone pilots last year, he said.
Ukraine has also developed deadly sea drones that have struck Russian Navy ships in the Black Sea.
In recent weeks, Ukraine has carried out attacks on Russian oil refineries and other industrial facilities with long-range drones.
An attack on March 17 targeted a dozen Russian oil refineries, reportedly amounting to about 12 percent of Russia's oil-processing capacity.
The Washington Post reported in August 2023, citing leaked documents, that Russia was establishing a production line in Tatarstan to build 6,000 attack drones by the summer of 2025.
The manufacturing plans entailed an expansion in the scale of production of a Russian version of Iranian Shahed drones, which would improve on "Iran's dated manufacturing techniques."
The documents revealed that the production facilities were at the Alabuga special economic zone, the same location as the alleged drone strike on April 2.
With reporting by AFP, Reuters, and The Kyiv Independent
Chancellor Says Austria Needs To Deter Russian Infiltration Amid Spying Allegations
The arrest in recent days of a former Austrian intelligence officer on serious allegations of spying for Russia suggests that Vienna needs to boost its security to thwart Russian infiltration, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on April 1. The allegations against Egisto Ott, who worked for a now-defunct intelligence agency and whose arrest was announced on March 29, are “grave” and have prompted the chancellor to call a meeting next week of Austria’s National Security Council, he said. Ott has denied wrongdoing.
Tenth Person Charged Over Crocus City Hall Terror Attack
A Moscow court has ordered two months' pretrial detention for a suspected accomplice of the perpetrators of the March 22 terror attack on the Crocus City Hall near the Russian capital, which killed 144 people. Suspect Yakubjoni Yusufzoda, a Tajik citizen, allegedly provided money for accommodation for the gunmen, Russian investigators claim. He was detained three days after the attack and jailed for failing to obey police, but has now been charged with committing fatal terrorism, investigators said. He is the tenth person to have been charged in the case. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Conference On Alleged Russian War Crimes In Ukraine Opens In The Hague
Western officials will gather in The Hague on April 2 to discuss efforts to prosecute alleged Russian war crimes committed by its forces during its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
The international conference, Restoring Justice for Ukraine, is being organized by The Netherlands, Ukraine, and the European Commission, the top executive body of the EU.
Foreign and justice ministers, along with officials from the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the EU judicial authority Eurojust are expected to discuss the fight against impunity as well as compensation for victims.
Ukrainian authorities say they are investigating more than 120,000 alleged war crimes tied to the full-scale invasion, which began in February 2022. The United Nations estimates that more than 30,000 civilians have been killed or wounded
The Russian military has been accused of war crimes in previous conflicts, including wars in its breakaway republic of Chechnya and in supporting the regime of Bashar al-Assad in Syria.
The Kremlin denies any role or responsibility for all the alleged crimes.
UN-backed human rights experts said on March 15 that they have gathered new evidence of the “horrific” torture of Ukrainian prisoners of war by their Russian jailers, saying such practices could amount to war crimes.
The Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine said human rights violations have been widespread since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to invade the country more than two years ago, and that civilian suffering from the war continues to mount.
“New evidence strengthens the commission’s previous findings that torture used by Russian authorities in Ukraine and in the Russian Federation has been widespread and systematic,” the commission said in its latest report, citing “horrific treatment” of POWs at several sites in Russia.
In July 2023, the Associated Press reported that thousands of Ukrainian civilians were being held in Russian prisons and subjected to systematic torture and slave labor.
The AP report also cited a Russian government document from January 2023 outlining Moscow’s plans to create dozens of new prison colonies and detention centers in occupied Ukraine through 2026.
The ICC has issued an arrest warrant for Putin, accusing the Russian leader of being responsible for the illegal deportation of children from Ukraine, which constitutes a war crime. Another Russian official, Maria Lvova-Belova, was also included in that warrant in March 2023.
U.S. House Speaker Says 'Important Innovations' Could Help Bring Hard-Liners Along On Ukraine Aid
U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson (Republican-Louisiana) said he wants new Ukraine aid approved “right away” and cited “important innovations” to a potential assistance package that Kyiv said it desperately needs to battle against Russian forces. Speaking to Fox News, Johnson suggested a vote on a standalone supplemental bill could come soon after Congress returns from Easter recess on April 9. But he cautioned that he is still attempting to ease opposition to Ukraine aid and fend off possible moves to remove him from the speakership by his party’s hard-liners. Johnson said the "innovations" include making aid to Ukraine a loan instead of a grant and using seized Russian assets to provide funds for Ukraine.
Russia Says 4 Held In Daghestan On Suspicion Of Aiding Moscow Concert Gunmen
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on April 1 that it has detained four people in the North Caucasus region of Daghestan suspected of providing financing and weapons to participants in the March 22 massacre at the Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow that killed 144 people. Video released by the FSB showed one suspect saying: "I took weapons to them, these guys who attacked Crocus City Hall. I took them weapons from [the regional capital] Makhachkala." It wasn't possible to determine if the admission was coerced. Russian officials earlier said that 11 suspects, including four men who allegedly attacked the entertainment center, had been arrested. The suspected gunmen have been identified as ethnic Tajiks. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Iranian Journalist Stabbed In Britain Says He's Out Of Hospital And 'Recovering'
Pouria Zeraati, the London-based Iran International news network TV host who was stabbed outside his home in Britain, said he has been discharged from the hospital, is feeling better, and "recovering." “My wife and I are residing at a safe place under the supervision of the Met[tropolitan] Police,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on April 1. Zeraati, 36, was attacked on March 29 in Wimbledon, southwest London, by a group of men who fled the scene in a car, said Iran International, which is critical of Iran’s government. No arrests have been made. Police said it wasn’t immediately clear why he was attacked. Zeraati said “good progress has been made” in the investigation.
Azerbaijani Opposition Activist Sentenced To 5 Years On Fraud Charges He Rejects
Azerbaijani activist Elxan Aliyev was sentenced on April 1 to five years in prison on fraud charges that he and his supporters have rejected as politically motivated. Aliyev’s conviction and sentencing come amid an ongoing crackdown on dissent and independent media in Azerbaijan. The Baku prosecutor's office had demanded seven years in prison for Aliyev, who is a member of the opposition Azerbaijan Popular Front Party (AXCP). Aliyev's lawyer, Nemat Karimi, told RFE/RL that his client had actually been prosecuted not for fraud and forgery, but for political reasons. He said he would appeal the verdict. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Azerbaijani Service, click here.
Suspected Israeli Air Strike 'Flattens' Iranian Consulate In Damascus, Kills Top Quds Commander
Multiple people were killed, including a commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), in an Israeli air strike on the Iranian Consulate in Damascus on April 1, according to Syrian and Iranian officials, media, and opposition groups, prompting angry threats of retaliation by Iranian officials.
"Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a senior commander of the IRGC's Quds Force, was martyred in an attack by Zionist regime fighters on the Islamic Republic of Iran's consulate building in Damascus," Iranian state TV reported.
Some reports identified Zahedi, 63, as a former commander of the Quds Force, but full details were not immediately available.
A military source told the official Syrian news agency that Israeli missiles were fired from the occupied Golan Heights and that the Syrian air defense system intercepted a number of them, but that some hit the target, leading to "total destruction of the building" and the killing and wounding of "everyone inside."
Iran said, however, that the consulate annex was hit by six missiles fired by F35 fighter jets.
An Israeli military spokesperson did not comment specifically, saying only, "We do not comment on reports in the foreign media."
The White House said it was aware of the reports. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said at a daily news briefing that Washington was "concerned about anything that would be escalatory or cause an increase in conflict in the region."
Iran’s ambassador to Damascus, Hossein Akbar, told Syrian TV that five to seven people were killed in the attack.
The ambassador said he and his family were unhurt, but he vowed that Iran’s response would be “harsh.”
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Mekdad, in a phone call that his government holds Israel responsible for the attack and labeled it “a breach of all international conventions," according to Iranian state TV.
Amir-Abdollahian "stressed the need for a serious response by the international community to such criminal actions," the report said.
The IRGC later said seven of its members had been killed, including Zahedi and his deputy, Hadi Haji Rahimi.
The Syrian Defense Ministry said in a statement that Israel attacked the consulate building and that "all those present in the building have been killed or injured." It said rescue crews were evacuating the wounded.
"We strongly condemn this heinous terrorist attack" that resulted in "the martyrdom of a number of innocent people," Mekdad said.
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has been a close ally of Iran and Russia, relying on their support to remain in power despite major opposition and a civil war in the country.
Tehran has maintained a heavy military presence in Syria, while Israeli has periodically carried out attacks against Iranian-linked sites in the country, often targeting IRGC commanders.
The Iranian state TV report said the Israeli strike was a targeted “assassination” attack on the Quds commander in what is sure to raise tensions in the already tense Middle East region.
The Quds Force is the elite foreign arm of the IRGC and has been declared a foreign terrorist organization by the United States.
The Iranian state TV report also said that several Iranian diplomats had been killed in the attack.
Saudi broadcaster Al-Arabiya reported that "a senior Iranian figure" was the target of the strike.
The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that “Israeli missiles” had destroyed an annex building of the Iranian Embassy in Damascus and that eight people had been killed.
According to reporters from Reuters at the scene, smoke was rising from the ruins of a building that had been “flattened.” The reporters said an Iranian flag was seen on a pole in front of the rubble and that Syrian and Iranian officials were at the scene.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Kremlin-Installed Official Killed In Blast In Occupied Ukrainian Region
A Kremlin-installed official in the Russian-occupied city of Starobilsk in Ukraine’s Luhansk region was killed in a car bombing on April 1, Russian officials said. He was identified as Valery Chaika, deputy head of the district Center for Services to Educational Organizations. Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) opened a criminal case against Chaika in 2023 on charges of collaborating with Russian forces, Ukrainian media reported. Numerous Kremlin-installed officials have been killed or injured in similar attacks in occupied areas since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Report: Anti-Kremlin Hackers Stole Russian Prisoner Database To Avenge Navalny
Hackers claim to have broken into the Russian prisoner database and displayed pictures of anti-Kremlin activist Aleksei Navalny while also stealing information on hundreds of thousands of Russian prisoners and their relatives, CNN reported on April 1, citing those said to be involved in the alleged breach. CNN reported that a message on the hacked website said: “Long live Aleksei Navalny.” CNN said the hackers were a “mix of nationalities,” including Russians and Ukrainians. Navalny died on February 16 at a remote Arctic prison in mysterious circumstances.
At Least 8 Killed In Train-Bus Crash In Russia's Yaroslavl Region
At least eight people were killed in Russia’s Yaroslavl region after a fast train smashed into a passenger bus at a railway crossing, the Emergency Situations Ministry said on April 1. It was not immediately clear how many people had been on the bus or if there were any survivors. Local reports said the train was traveling between Arkhangelsk and Moscow, but other details remain uncertain. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Russia Extends Detention Of RFE/RL Journalist Alsu Kurmasheva
A court in Russia on April 1 extended the pretrial detention of RFE/RL journalist Alsu Kurmasheva until June 5.
The Sovetsky District Court of Kazan also rejected a request by Kurmasheva's lawyers to have her detention switched to house arrest.
Before the court proceedings, Kurmasheva told reporters that she was "not very well physically," and that her living conditions in detention "are very bad.”
Kurmasheva said she was receiving "minimal" medical care and that conditions in her cell were primitive, with a hole in the floor serving as a toilet.
U.S. Consul General Stuart Wilson was present at the court during proceedings, according to Russian media, including the daily Kommersant.
Kurmasheva, 47, was arrested in Kazan last October and charged with failing to register as a foreign agent under a punitive Russian law that targets journalists, civil society activists, and others. She’s also been charged with spreading falsehoods about the Russian military and faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
RFE/RL and the U.S. government say the charges are reprisals for her work as a journalist for RFE/RL in Prague. She had traveled to Russia to visit and care for her elderly mother and was initially detained while waiting for her return flight on June 2 at Kazan airport, where her U.S. and Russian passports were confiscated.
Many critics and rights group say that the so-called foreign agent law is used by the Kremlin to crack down on any dissent.
Moscow also has been accused of detaining Americans to use as bargaining chips to exchange for Russians jailed in the United States.
In February, 23 countries nominated Kurmasheva for the UNESCO/Guillermo Cano 2024 World Press Freedom Prize.
The prize, created in 1997, is an annual award that honors a person or a group of people who make an "outstanding" contribution to the defense and promotion of press freedom across the globe despite the "danger and persecution" they face.
Pakistan Suspends Sentence For Ex-PM Khan And Wife In Graft Case, But Couple Won't Be Freed
A Pakistani appeals court on April 1 suspended a 14-year prison sentence for former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in a corruption case, but the couple won't be released because they are already serving prison terms in other cases, officials said. However, the court order was a legal victory for Khan, who was ousted from power in a no-confidence vote in April 2022. Khan now has more than 170 legal cases hanging over him.
Russia Ends Search For Trapped Miners In Far East
Authorities in Russia’s Far East on April 1 called off a rescue effort for 13 workers trapped deep underground in a collapsed gold mine and declared them dead. The miners got trapped on March 18 at a depth of about 125 meters when part of the mine collapsed in the Zeysk district of the Amur region, about 5,000 kilometers east of Moscow. About 200 rescuers used powerful pumps to try to take out water that flooded the mine, posing a challenge to the salvage operation. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Ukraine Claims Russia Targeted Kyiv With 5 Hypersonic Missiles This Year
Russia has used five hypersonic Zircon missiles to attack Kyiv since the start of the year, the city's military administration said on April 1.
It added that Moscow had in total launched 180 weapons of various types, including missiles and drones, at the Ukrainian capital in the first three months of the year.
The news comes as Russia has escalated its attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure in recent days, causing significant damage in several regions.
On March 22, Moscow's troops carried out what was described as the largest strike on grid infrastructure in the two-year-old full-scale invasion, causing major damage and resulting in massive power outages. It continued targeting Ukraine's thermal and hydropower plants last week.
In the latest attacks, the Ukrainian Air Force shot down two out of three Russia-launched Shahed drones overnight, the Ukrainian military said on April 1. The General Staff did not provide additional details on the attack in its report. It was unclear whether the drone that was not intercepted reached its target.
Elsewhere, Ukrainian border guards repelled an attack by what were described as Russian saboteurs in the Sumy region, Ukraine's State Border Guard Service reported on April 1.
On the diplomatic front, French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne said on April 1 that Paris expects China to send "clear messages" to its close partner Russia over its war in Ukraine, after meetings with his counterpart in Beijing.
Sejourne said France is determined to maintain a close dialogue with China to contribute toward finding a path to a lasting peace in Ukraine.
France and China have sought to strengthen ties in recent years and, during meetings in Paris in February, Foreign Minister Wang Yi told President Emmanuel Macron that Beijing appreciated his country's "independent" stance.
But Paris has also sought to press Beijing on its close ties with Moscow, which have only grown closer since the invasion of Ukraine.
New Probe Claims Russia May Be Linked To Mysterious 'Havana Syndrome'
A new joint investigation claims that the mysterious Havana Syndrome, which has afflicted U.S. diplomats and intelligence agents in several spots around the globe, may be linked to a Russian military intelligence sabotage unit wielding energy weapons. A U.S. intelligence investigation whose findings were released last year found that it was "very unlikely" a foreign adversary was responsible for the ailment, first reported by U.S. Embassy officials in the Cuban capital, Havana, in 2016. But the investigation by The Insider, 60 Minutes, and Der Spiegel claims that members of a Russian military intelligence (GRU) unit, known as 29155, had been placed at the scene of reported health incidents involving U.S. personnel. Russia has denied any involvement, and a Kremlin spokesman on April 1 called the allegations "baseless." To read the original report by Current Time, click here.
Karakalpak Activist Wanted In Uzbekistan Detained In Kazakhstan
Kazakh security forces have detained a Karakalpak activist and member of an opposition party at the request of Uzbek authorities, RFE/RL’s Kazakh Service reports. Rasul Zhumaniyazov, a member of the opposition Forward Karakalpakstan party, was detained on March 26, the service quoted the party’s leader, Aman Sagidullaev as saying. Zhumaniyazov is the second activist from Karakalpakstan to be detained in Kazakhstan in 2024. Karakalpaks are a Central Asian Turkic-speaking people. Their region used to be an autonomous area within Kazakhstan before becoming autonomous within the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic in 1930 and then part of Uzbekistan in 1936. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Iran's Repression Of Baha'is Amounts To 'Crime Against Humanity,' Says Rights Watchdog
Iran’s “decades-long systematic repression” of the Baha’i community “amounts to the crime against humanity of persecution,” Human Rights Watch said in a new report issued on April 1.
“Iranian authorities have intentionally and severely deprived Baha’is of their fundamental rights. Authorities have denied Baha’is their rights to freedom of religion and political representation. They have arbitrarily arrested and prosecuted members of the Baha’i community due to their faith. Authorities routinely trample on Baha’is’ rights to education, employment, property, and dignified burial,” the New York-based rights monitor said.
Baha’is, Iran’s largest non-Muslim minority, face systematic persecution in Iran, where their faith is not recognized in the constitution.
In recent years, as Iranian authorities have repressed widespread protests demanding political, economic, and social change in the country, the authorities have also targeted Baha’is.
Authorities have raided Baha’i homes, arrested dozens of Baha’i citizens and community leaders, and confiscated property owned by Baha’is, Human Rights Watch noted.
In its report, Human Rights Watch argues that the persecution faced by the Baha’is fell within the scope of the International Criminal Court (ICC) whose statute defines persecution as the intentional and severe deprivation of fundamental rights contrary to international law on national, religious or ethnic grounds.
HRW said that, while the intensity of violations against Bahai's "has varied over time," the persecution of the community has remained constant, "impacting virtually every aspect of Bahai's' private and public lives."
It said the Islamic republic holds "extreme animus against adherents of the Baha'i faith" and repression of the minority was enshrined in Iranian law and is official government policy.
"Iranian authorities deprive Bahai's of their fundamental rights in every aspect of their lives, not due to their actions, but simply for belonging to a faith group," said Michael Page, deputy Middle East director at Human Rights Watch.
“It is critically important to increase international pressure on Iran to end this crime against humanity."
With reporting by AFP
- By AFP
France Seeking 'Clear Message' From China To Russia Over Ukraine War
French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne said on April 1 that Paris expects China to send "clear messages" to its close partner Russia over its war in Ukraine, after meetings with his counterpart in Beijing. France and China have sought to strengthen ties in recent years and, during meetings in Paris in February, Foreign Minister Wang Yi told President Emmanuel Macron that Beijing appreciated his country's "independent" stance. But Paris has also sought to press Beijing on its close ties with Moscow, which have only grown closer since the invasion of Ukraine.
EU Monitors See 'No Unusual Movements' By Armenian Troops After Azerbaijani Claim
The European Union’s border-monitoring mission in Armenia (EUMA) has reported no unusual movements of the Armenian military after Azerbaijan earlier on March 31 claimed Armenian troops had massed along the border. “EUMA patrolled along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border all day long. Everything is calm and quiet, no unusual movements observed. EUMA wishes everybody a peaceful Easter!” the mission said on X, formerly Twitter. Armenia’s Defense Ministry earlier released a statement refuting the allegations by Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry. Claims and counterclaims between Yerevan and Baku are taking place against the backdrop of efforts to start delimitation and demarcation of their heavily militarized South Caucasus border. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Armenian Service, click here.
