Wife Of Detained Former Kyrgyz Kumtor Gold Mine Manager Launches Hunger Strike
The wife of the jailed former interim manager of Kyrgyzstan's Kumtor gold, Tengiz Bolturuk, says she has gone on a hunger strike to protest against a court's rejection of his request to be transferred from a pretrial detention center to house arrest.
Bolturuk's wife, Ilmira Alpysbaeva, said in a Facebook post on March 13 that she was launching the hunger strike because the justice system was treating her husband unfairly.
"I am declaring a hunger strike today, from March 13th, for not giving my husband even the strictest house arrest! Not giving him the opportunity to defend himself!" she wrote.
The Oktyabr district court rejected Bolturuk's request for a transfer on March 10 even though Alpysbaeva said her husband's health condition had dramatically worsened since his arrest in September.
The State Committee for National Security (UKMK) arrested Bolturuk and two of his associates -- Aisha-Gul Janalieva and Ryspek Toktogulov -- accusing the three of financial misdeeds.
They were sacked in late August after the UKMK launched a probe against them, saying that the auditing chamber found financial violations in their activities.
The UKMK said at the time that Bolturuk and his assistants allegedly caused financial damage to the State Treasury assessed at 1 billion soms ($11,440,000).
Bolturuk has rejected the charges.
Kyrgyzstan and the Kyrgyz state-owned gold mining company regained full control of the Kumtor gold mine earlier last year under the terms of a deal with the Canadian company Centerra Gold signed in April 2022.
Bolturuk, who previously represented Kyrgyzstan at Centerra Gold, was interim manager of Kumtor at the time.
Kumtor had been the target of financial and environmental disagreements for years before turning into the subject of a control battle between the Kyrgyz state and Centerra Gold.
The Kyrgyz government has insisted that Centerra's operations endangered human lives and the environment, which the company denied.
In May 2021, the Canadian firm said it had "initiated binding arbitration to enforce its rights under long-standing investment agreements with the government."
Many Kyrgyz lawmakers have expressed concern about an alleged lack of transparency at Kumtor since the Kyrgyz government took control of the gold mine.
Iranian Justice Chief Says 22,000 Protesters Pardoned As Part Of Amnesty
The head of Iran's judiciary says some 22,000 people arrested for participating in riots sparked by the death of a young woman while in police custody have been pardoned. Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei told the Supreme Council of the Judiciary on March 13 that those pardoned included "a small number who were in prison," while others had been convicted or were awaiting sentencing. He did not give any further details, but he had previously said that more than 80,000 people -- including protesters -- have been part of a recent amnesty. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
Afghanistan Opens Four-Day Anti-Polio Vaccination Campaign
Afghanistan on March 13 kicked off a nationwide anti-polio vaccination campaign for children under the age of 5, the office of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) in Afghanistan told RFE/RL. The campaign is the second since the Taliban seized power in August 2021. Before returning to power, the Taliban had banned vaccinations in areas under their control, but then they agreed to allow such programs under a deal negotiated with the United Nations. Afghanistan and Pakistan are the only nations in the world where polio is still endemic. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, click here.
Russia's Treatment Of Institutionalized Ukrainian Children Constitutes A War Crime, HRW Says
Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine has put children in residential institutions at extreme risk, Human Rights Watch said in a report released on March 13. The report says many Ukrainian children have been forcibly taken to Russia and have suffered "traumatic experiences." HRW said the documented instances of the forcible transfer of children from Ukrainian residential institutions to Russia amounted to a war crime. HRW estimates Ukraine had 105,000 children in residential institutions before the start of the war in February last year and almost half had disabilities.
China's Xi Believed To Be Planning Russia Visit As Soon As Next Week
Chinese President Xi Jinping is planning to travel to Russia to meet his counterpart, Vladimir Putin, as soon as next week, people familiar with the matter said, which would be sooner than previously expected. Plans for a visit come as China has been offering to broker peace in Ukraine, an effort that has been met with skepticism in the West given China's diplomatic support for Russia. Russia's TASS news agency reported in January that Putin had invited Xi to visit in the spring. The Wall Street Journal reported last month that a visit could take place in April or early May. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Heavy Fighting For Bakhmut Picks Up As Both Sides Describe Situation As 'Difficult'
Ukrainian forces repelled several waves of Russian attacks in and around Bakhmut the over the past 24 hours, the military said, as commanders on both sides described the situation in the city in the eastern Donetsk region as "difficult."
"Over the past day, units of our Defense Forces repelled 102 enemy attacks...the enemy has not paused its attempts to capture the city of Bakhmut," the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in its daily update on March 13, adding that Russian troops, despite "significant losses," continue their relentless assault.
The fight for Bakhmut has been one of the most sustained battles of Russia's year-old invasion of Ukraine despite being of questionable strategic worth in the eyes of many Western military observers.
The General Staff said heavy fighting is also under way in several other areas around Bakhmut -- Lyman, Avdiyivka, Mariynka, and Shakhtarsk.
Separately, the commander of Ukraine's ground forces, General Oleksandr Syrskiy, said on March 13 that "the situation around Bakhmut remains difficult."
In a message on Telegram, Syrskiy said that Ukrainian forces in Bakhmut are facing repeated attacks by mercenaries from Russia's private firm Wagner, who have been repeatedly attempting to reach the city center.
"All enemy attempts to capture the town are repelled by artillery, tanks, and other firepower," Syrskiy said.
Wagner chief Yevgheny Prigozhin was quoted by the Russian state-run TASS news agency on March 12 as saying his forces are facing a “fierce” fight and that the Ukrainian military is sending “endless reserves” to the city.
"The situation in Bakhmut is difficult, very difficult, with the enemy fighting for each meter,” he was quoted as saying. “And the closer we are approaching the city center, the fiercer fighting is growing, the more artillery and tank being used against us.
“Ukrainians keep on supplying endless reserves. But we are moving forward and will continue to move forward and we will not cover the glory of Russian arms with shame," he added.
Neither side's account could be independently verified, but military analysts say both Russia and Ukraine have sustained a high rate of casualties.
Britain's Defense Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin on March 13 that Prigozhin, who has been using convicts to replenish the losses suffered by Wagner in the war, has likely lost access to recruiting in prisons due to an ongoing conflict with Russia's Defense Ministry.
"If the ban endures, Prigozhin will likely be forced to reduce the scale or intensity of Wagner operations in Ukraine," the British intelligence report said.
The report said that, according to British estimates, "about half of the prisoners Wagner has already deployed in Ukraine have likely become casualties."
On March 12, the Ukrainian military said two people had been killed and three more injured when Russian forces shelled a civilian target in Kherson.
Kherson is the administrative capital of one of the four Ukrainian regions -- along with Donetsk, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhya, where Europe's largest nuclear power plant lies -- that Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed to have annexed in October, a move rejected by most of the rest of the world.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
'Navalny,' Portrait Of Jailed Kremlin Critic, Wins Oscar For Best Documentary
A documentary tracking jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny as he recovered in Berlin after being poisoned has won this year's Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature Film.
The victory, announced at the 95th Oscar awards ceremony in Hollywood on March 12, came as Navalny is serving a 2 1/2-year prison sentence for violating the terms of an earlier parole when he was medically evacuated from Siberia in a coma after suffering a near-fatal poisoning in August 2020 that he blames on Russian security operatives acting at the behest of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The film has not been shown publicly in Russia.
"There's one person who couldn't be with us here tonight -- Aleksei Navalny, the leader of the Russian opposition, who remains in solitary confinement for what he calls -- I want to make sure we get his words exactly right -- Vladimir Putin's unjust war of aggression in Ukraine," Canadian-born director Daniel Roher said while accepting the award along with Navalny's wife, son, and daughter.
Navalny has blamed Putin for his poisoning with a Novichok-style chemical substance. The Kremlin has denied any role in Navalny's poisoning.
WATCH: The director of the documentary about jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny reveals how he shot his Oscar-winning film. (Originally published on February 17, 2022)
Roher parterned with open-source investigative group Bellingcat to tell the story of what happened after the 46-year-old anti-corruption advocate survived the poisoning and tries to piece together who was behind it.
Navalny's original conviction is widely regarded as a trumped-up, politically motivated case. In March 2022, he was handed a separate nine-year prison term on charges of contempt and embezzlement through fraud that he and his supporters have repeatedly rejected as politically motivated.
"My husband is in prison just for telling the truth. My husband is in prison just for defending democracy," Yulia Navalnaya said on stage at the awards. "Aleksei, I am dreaming of the day when you will be free and our country will be free. Stay strong my love."
On the same day as the film’s world premiere in January 2022, Russia added Navalny and several of his allies to its list of "terrorists and extremists" in the latest in a series of moves by the authorities to stamp out opposition to Putin. Many of those designated have already fled Russia.
Concern has been growing in recent months over Navalny's health and his treatment in prison.
His daughter Dasha Navalnaya, a junior at Standford University in California, told CNN as she arrived at the awards ceremony that her father is “doing all right,” though his health is “slowly deteriorating, which is quite a concern.”
Navalny, who has been a persistent thorn in Putin's side by exposing corruption and organizing pro-democracy protests, said on social media on February 1 that he was being placed in a solitary confinement cell for six months.
That comes on top of spending more than 100 days in solitary in the past six months for what he and his supporters say are dubious reasons.
Since January 1, dozens of lawmakers, lawyers, and physicians in Russia have urged Putin, the Prosecutor-General's Office, and the presidential Council for Human Rights to intervene on behalf of Navalny.
Russia's Global Arms Exports Suffer As War Takes Toll; Ukraine's Imports Surge
Russia’s share of global arms exports declined sharply in the most recent five-year period, as Western sanctions against Moscow and the Kremlin's own need to conserve weaponry for its ongoing war effort in Ukraine limited sales abroad, new data from an influential research group showed.
Russia’s share of global arms exports declined from 22 percent in the 2013-17 period to 16 percent in 2018-22, according to a report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) published on March 13.
Meanwhile, the United States remained the global leader in arms exports, with its share rising to 40 percent from 33 percent in the same five-year period.
"It is likely that the invasion of Ukraine will further limit Russia's arms exports," said Pieter Wezeman, a senior SIPRI researcher.
“This is because Russia will prioritize supplying its armed forces, and demand from other states will remain low due to trade sanctions on Russia and increasing pressure from the U.S.A. and its allies not to buy Russian arms,” he added.
SIPRI noted that arms exports worldwide have long been dominated by the United States and Russia, with the two countries ranking first and second over the past three decades.
But Russia’s gap over France, the third-biggest exporter, narrowed, with Paris’s share rising to 11 percent from 7.1 percent.
"France is gaining a bigger share of the global arms market as Russian arms exports decline, as seen in India, for example," Wezeman said. “This seems likely to continue, as by the end of 2022, France had far more outstanding orders for arms exports than Russia.”
U.S. arms exports rose 14 percent from the 2013-17 period to 2018-22, while Russia’s exports tumbled 31 percent. France’s exports rose 44 percent, mainly to states in Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East.
India received 30 percent of France’s arms in the recent five-year period, surpassing the United States as the second-largest supplier of weaponry to New Delhi.
Russian remained the largest supplier to India of arms exports and managed to increase sales to two large nations -- China by 39 percent and Egypt by 44 percent over the period.
Ukraine became the third-largest arms importer globally in 2022 as Kyiv continues to battle against the full-scale invasion by Russian forces, a major change from the nation’s actions over previous decades.
“From 1991 until the end of 2021, Ukraine imported few major arms,” the report said. “As a result of military aid from the U.S.A. and many European states following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Ukraine became the third-biggest importer of major arms during 2022 [after Qatar and India].”
It said Ukraine accounted for 2 percent of global arms imports in the five-year period.
European NATO nations hiked their arms imports 65 percent “as they sought to strengthen their arsenals in response to a perceived heightened threat from Russia,” the report said.
“Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, European states want to import more arms, faster,” Wezeman added.
The European increase came as the global level of international arms transfers dipped 5.1 percent over the five-year period.
SIPRI, an independent international institute focusing on research into conflict, armaments, arms control and disarmament, was established in 1966.
Ukrainian Investigators Confirm Identity Of POW Slain By Russians After Declaring 'Glory To Ukraine'
Investigators for Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) have confirmed the identity of a Ukrainian soldier who was captured by Russian forces and shot dead after declaring, “Glory to Ukraine” -- action seen in a video that has circulated on social media and prompted calls from Kyiv for a war crimes investigation. The SBU said the soldier was Oleksandr Matsiyevskiy, who was reported missing near the village of Krasna Hora in the Donetsk region in December. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy awarded Matsiyevskiy the title of Hero of Ukraine. The Ukrainian military had initially given a different name for the slain soldier, but the identification was later changed after further investigation. To read the original story from RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
Lukashenka Meets With Iran's President In Tehran
Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka, who is visiting Iran, met on March 13 with President Ebrahim Raisi, state news agency BelTA reported. The two signed a roadmap agreement on bilateral cooperation for the next three years, BelTA said. Belarus is not a direct participant in the war in Ukraine, but it has provided logistical support to Russia for the invasion by allowing Russian forces to enter Ukraine via Belarusian territory. Iran has bolstered its ties with Russia’s military -- including the delivery of deadly drones to Russian troops -- since the war began in February 2022.
Three Migrants And Suspected Smuggler Injured In North Macedonia
Three migrants and a suspected smuggler were seriously injured in North Macedonia when a car that police were pursuing overturned on March 12, authorities said. Police said the car was carrying 11 migrants, five from Pakistan, three from India, and three from Afghanistan, when it overturned on a highway near Veles. Officers chased the car after it failed to stop at a police signal. Police identified the suspected smuggler as a 27-year-old citizen of North Macedonian. Migration along what is known as Europe's Balkan route has picked up since travel restrictions imposed under the COVID-19 pandemic were lifted. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Islamic State Claims Responsibility For Afghanistan Blast
Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a March 11 attack in Afghanistan's Balkh Province, the extremist group's Telegram account said on March 12. The blast at a cultural center during an event for journalists in northern Afghanistan killed at least one person and wounded eight, according to authorities and journalists. The incident came a few days after the province's governor died in an explosion also claimed by Islamic State.
Moldovan Police Say They Foiled Russian-Backed Unrest Plot
Moldovan police said on March 12 that they had foiled a plot by groups of Russian-backed actors specially trained to cause mass unrest during a protest in the capital against the country’s new pro-Western government. The head of Moldova’s police told a news conference that an undercover agent had infiltrated groups of “diversionists,” some Russian citizens, who had been promised $10,000 to organize “mass disorder” to destabilize the country during the Chisinau protest. Seven people were detained, he said. Separately, RFE/RL’s Moldovan Service reported that police had arrested 54 people at a protest backed by the Russia-friendly Shor Party. To read the original story by AP, click here. To read the original story from RFE/RL’s Moldovan Service, click here.
Russia's War In Ukraine Helps Oil Giant Saudi Aramco Post Historic $161 Billion Profit In 2022
Oil giant Saudi Aramco has reported that profits surged to $161 billion last year off higher crude prices, a record result for an energy firm crucial to the country's economy. The firm -- formally the Saudi Arabian Oil Co. -- said on March 12 that the profit represented “its highest annual profits as a listed company." The announcement came off the back of energy prices rising after Russia launched its war on Ukraine in February 2022, with sanctions limiting the sale of Moscow's oil and natural gas in Western markets. Aramco's results mirror the huge profits seen at U.S. and British oil giants. To read the original story from AP, click here.
U.S. Dismisses As 'Cruel Lie' Iranian Claims Of Deal For Prisoner Swap
The United States has denied a claim by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on March 12 that an initial agreement has been reached with the United States for an exchange of prisoners, dismissing it as a “cruel lie.” Iran's foreign minister did not give details of a potential deal. Several Iranian-U.S. citizens, including Siamak Namazi, Emad Sharghi, and Morad Tahbaz, are imprisoned in Iran. U.S. and Iranian media outlets have reported the potential for a deal in recent weeks. To read earlier story by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, click here.
Georgians Bicker Over Course Of Protests After Pulling Of Controversial 'Foreign Agent' Bill
Georgia's governing party and opposition sympathizers are trading threats and accusations following a dramatic climbdown by the ruling faction this week over a Russian-style "foreign agent" bill that sparked violent protests.
But the future course of the mostly civic protests -- which erupted after the ruling Georgian Dream party's parliamentary leader tried to speed the controversial legislation through lawmakers on short notice on March 7 -- remained unclear.
Like some previous episodes of major unrest to oppose perceived corruption and government inaction toward EU membership for the Caucasus nation of nearly 5 million in recent years, this week's calls to demonstrate were seemingly organized by activists outside of official parties.
Georgian Dream lawmaker Irakli Kadagishvili on March 12 suggested that the government's opponents were part of a "second front" in the war in nearby Ukraine.
In addition to an influx of Russians and Ukrainian war refugees, the conflict has left the Georgian Dream government awkwardly juggling its Russia-friendly inclinations with progress toward its stated aims of eventual EU and NATO membership as those blocs punish Moscow's aggression with sanctions and other measures.
Kadagishvili said that since Russia's invasion began in February 2022 "there has been a direct, indirect, open, or hidden attempt to use Georgia as a second front."
Oppositionist and former Interior Minister Vano Merabishvili, who is not in Georgia, suggested in a March 10 panel appearance that more mass protests are in store for Georgia.
The panel was an online event aimed at the eventual release of Merabishvili's imprisoned former ally, ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili, and he said the opposition United National Movement (ENM) would keep up the protest battle into the summer.
In his remarks, Merabishvili appeared to be emphasizing Georgia's shared goals with Ukraine, where Russia is continuing a full-scale invasion it launched a year ago.
On March 12, Merabishvili in a Facebook post accused Georgian Dream of "a comic attempt" to invoke his name in an effort to use "fake news" against the opposition.
Georgian Dream controls around half the seats in Georgia's 150-member parliament, and collaborates with the sponsor of the contentious bill on the "transparency of foreign influence," the People's Power party comprising recent defectors from Georgian Dream.
The bill was condemned by the European Union, the United States, and many Georgians outside the ranks of Georgian Dream and People's Power.
It has been compared to Russia's 2012 law on the designation of "foreign agents," which Russian President Vladimir Putin has used to help crush and marginalize any opposition to the Kremlin.
Georgian lawmakers voted on March 10 to drop the bill just days after its first reading sparked massive protests over fears it would have severely restricted dissent and the activity of civil society groups and push the country toward authoritarianism.
Protesters gathered again in large numbers in downtown Tbilisi despite the vote to sink the bill, hinting at mistrust among activists that Georgian Dream won't try to revive it.
The legislation can be brought back within 30 days, but only if it contains changes.
Staunchly pro-European Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili was a key critic of the "foreign influence" legislation and threatened to veto it.
She expressed relief at the dropping of the bill during a visit to Washington, where the White House also hailed the climbdown.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov likened the Georgian protests to Ukraine's unrest in 2013-14 and suggested they were used as "an excuse to start, generally speaking, an attempt to change the government by force."
Georgian Dream's founding billionaire, Bidzina Ivanishvili, made much of his fortune in Russia.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Iran's Behavior Will Be Under Microscope In Coming Months, Say Saudi Columnists
Saudi Arabia will watch Iran's behavior during the two-month window agreed upon to restore relations, Saudi columnists said on March 12, reflecting continued wariness in the longtime rivalry between the region's Sunni Muslim and Shi'ite powers. The breakthrough on March 10, brokered by China, followed several rounds of Saudi-Iranian talks to contain tensions, at a time of Gulf frustration over what they perceive as gradual U.S. disengagement. A main source of tension is Yemen, where Riyadh leads a military coalition that has since 2015 been battling the Iran-aligned Huthi movement -- which has launched missile and drones at the kingdom. To read the original article by Reuters, click here.
Armenia Rejects Azerbaijani Accusation Of Arms Movements To Nagorno-Karabakh
Armenia's Defense Ministry has rejected as "untrue" an accusation from Caucasus archfoe Azerbaijan that Yerevan is transporting military equipment to the Nagorno-Karabakh region via ground routes bypassing the Lachin Corridor at the heart of a monthslong blockade widely blamed on Baku. Azerbaijani defense authorities repeated their accusation on March 11. Lachin has been sealed off from Armenia since mid-December by Azerbaijani protesters, who are thought to be acting on behalf of Azerbaijan's government. In 2020, Baku retook much of the territory in and around Nagorno-Karabakh held for decades by ethnic Armenians. Russian peacekeepers have patrolled the area since November 2020. To see the original story by RFE/RL's Armenian Service, click here. To see the original story by RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service, click here.
Ukraine Urges Germany To Speed Up Ammunition Supplies, Says 'Problem Lies With Government'
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has urged Germany to accelerate its ammunition supplies to Ukraine as German companies say they are "ready to deliver," in the latest effort by Kyiv to press Berlin into faster action to help it beat back Russia's year-old invasion. Kuleba told German publication Bild that he thinks "Germany could really help more with...artillery ammunition" and that after meetings with German industry he's convinced that "the problem lies with the government." To see the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Russia Says It Has Not Taken Part In Grain-Deal Renewal Talks
Russia's Foreign Ministry said on March 12 that the country's representatives had not yet taken part in negotiations on extending the Black Sea grain deal. "There have been no negotiations on this subject, especially with the participation of Russian representatives," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said. The next round of talks on extending the deal will be held in Geneva on March 13 between Russia's delegation and top United Nations trade official Rebeca Grynspan, Zakharova said. To see the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iran Confirms Death Sentence Against Swedish-Iranian Dissident Lured To Turkey
Iran's hard-line judiciary says its Supreme Court has upheld a death sentence against a Swedish-Iranian dissident who went missing from a Turkish airport two years ago before turning up in Iranian custody accused of terrorism.
The defendant, Habib Chaab, a founder and former leader of a separatist group called the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahwaz (ASMLA), lived in Sweden for 14 years until he was apparently lured to Turkey by Iranian intelligence agents.
The Iranian judiciary's official website, Mizan Online, issued a statement on March 21 announcing confirmation of the sentence.
It included an acknowledgement that Chaab had been duped into his apprehension "after leaving Sweden by intelligence ploys."
In an e-mail to the AFP news agency, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom blasted the death sentence, saying it was "an inhumane and irreversible punishment and that Sweden, together with the rest of the EU, condemns its use in all circumstances.”
He added that Sweden's Foreign Ministry and embassy in Tehran "are now working intensively to get further clarity into the information."
Before the trial, Iranian officials accused Chaab of leading a "terrorist group" called Harakat al-Nidal and organizing and carrying out bombings and terrorist operations in the southwestern Khuzestan Province.
The Supreme Court, the judiciary said on March 12, approved the death sentence "for Habib Farajollah Chaab on charges of corruption on earth through the formation, management, and leadership" of the group and violence carried out by it.
It cited a bomb attack on an annual military parade in the southwestern city of Ahvaz in 2018 that killed at least two dozen people and injured scores more.
It blamed the group for the deaths of 274 Iranians in all, as well as bombings and armed robberies.
It was unclear when the sentence against Chaab might be carried out.
But Iranian authorities routinely avoid disclosing basic information about detentions, trials, and other legal proceedings, including through the punishment phase in many capital cases.
Chaab, also known as Habib Asyud, went missing during a visit to Turkey in October 2020.
A month after his disappearance, he was shown in a video on Iranian state television in which he claimed responsibility for launching an attack and working with Saudi intelligence services.
Former prisoners and rights groups say Iran systematically uses torture and forced, televised confessions against alleged criminals and political detainees.
Iran's foreign minister at the time of the Ahvaz attack, Mohammad Javad Zarif, later blamed that bombing on foreign enemies and their "U.S. masters."
Chaab's former wife, Hoda Havashemi, told RFE/RL’s Radio Farda in January 2022 that she didn't believe he was involved in the Ahvaz bombing and feared he wouldn't get a fair trial.
She said Swedish authorities were not being granted access to Chaab. Iran does not recognize dual citizenship.
ASMLA is primarily based in the Netherlands and Denmark. Its leadership has been accused by Danish authorities of financing and promoting terrorism in Iran with Saudi Arabia's backing.
In late October 2018, the Danish intelligence service accused the Iranian intelligence service of plotting to assassinate at least one of the three leaders of the group's Danish branch, which Tehran denied.
In November 2017, a leader of the ASMLA was shot dead in The Hague in an attack that the Dutch government said was linked to Iran.
At Least Seven Killed By Explosion At Residential Building In Western Iran
At least seven people were killed and five more injured when an explosion tore through a residential building in Tabriz, in western Iran, early on March 12. The blast, which occurred at around 3 a.m. local time, damaged three buildings and affected around 20 apartments, according to firefighters quoted by the Fars news agency. There has been no official conclusion about the incident, but a firefighting official suggested that a gas leak was the likeliest cause. Authorities originally put the death toll at five. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
Russian Rights Council Member Fears Inmate Who Made Torture Claim Was Sent To Fight In Ukraine
A member of Russia's presidential advisory Human Rights Council says that an inmate of a prison in western Russia who complained of torture appears to have been sent to fight in Ukraine. Council member Eva Merkacheva expressed concern when the penitentiary service in the Rostov region cited state secrecy over inquiries about the whereabouts of inmate Vladimir Spiridonov after he failed to appear at multiple court hearings. Russia and the private Wagner mercenary group have been accused of forcibly conscripting dissenters and critics and recruiting from among prisoners to fight in the year-old invasion of Ukraine. To see the original story by RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.
Teenage Putin Critic Accused Of Terror Plot Escapes Russia, Anti-War Group Says
The family of a 16-year-old Russian who shared anti-Putin posts on social media and was later convicted on terrorism charges that his family has blamed on his politics has fled Russia with the help of a local anti-war group called Dozor. Yaroslav Inozemtsev, who has left the country with his family, was arrested in June 2020 at the age of 14 and accused of a plot to kill a teacher and a student for what his lawyers described as possessing a firecracker. He was initially declared mentally unfit and eventually freed pending a trial, after which he reportedly escaped the country. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Chief Of German Ruling Party Wants Iran's Revolutionary Guards On EU Terror List
The co-leader of Germany's ruling Social Democrats, Lars Klingbeil, has slammed Tehran over the sentencing of a young student and called for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to be placed on the European Union's terror list. The German politician said he was deeply shocked by the sentence against Samaneh Asghari, a young engineering student, who he said was sentenced to "18 years and three months in prison despite absolute baseless accusations." EU lawmakers adopted a nonbinding resolution in January calling for the IRGC to be put on the bloc's terrorist list.
