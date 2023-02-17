News
Kyrgyz Courts Postpone Hearings Into RFE/RL's Appeals Against Website Blockages, Freezing Of Bank Account
BISHKEK -- Two courts in Bishkek have postponed preliminary hearings into RFE/RL's appeals against the blocking of its sites and the freezing of its bank account in Kyrgyzstan.
The Bishkek Administrative Court ruled on February 17 to move the hearing to March 2, saying its secretariat must first find out from the Kyrgyz Justice Ministry the legal status of Current Time, the Russian-language network run by RFE/RL in cooperation with VOA.
Current Time's video about deadly clashes along the Kyrgyz-Tajik border last fall was cited by the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports, and Youth Policies in October when the websites of RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, known locally as Radio Azattyk, were blocked.
The ministry has said the authors of the video "predominantly" took the position of the Tajik side.
In response, President and CEO Jamie Fly said that RFE/RL "takes our commitment to balanced reporting seriously" and that after a review of the content in question, "no violation of our standards" was found.
Another court in Bishkek, the Birinchi Mai district court, ruled to move to February 21 the preliminary hearing into RFE/RL's appeal against the actions of Interior Ministry investigator Ulan Japekov that led to the freezing of RFE/RL's bank account in November. The ruling came after Japekov did not show up at the hearing on February 17.
Kyrgyz authorities have said the decision to block Radio Azattyk’s websites was based on the Law on Protection from False Information, legislation that drew widespread criticism when it was adopted in August 2021.
After Radio Azattyk's bank account in Bishkek was frozen in November, Kyrgyz authorities suspended the accreditations of 11 RFE/RL correspondents at the parliament.
Last week, Fly met with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov in Bishkek as part of his efforts to have Radio Azattyk's websites unblocked.
Dozens of media organizations, domestic and international rights groups, Kyrgyz politicians, and lawmakers have urged the government to unblock Radio Azattyk’s websites.
In early February, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) condemned the Kyrgyz authorities’ move to seek Radio Azattyk’s closure, saying the case poses “a major new obstacle to press freedom,” which it said is “under growing pressure” in Kyrgyzstan.
Iranian News Agency Confirms Report Of Talks With U.S. On Prisoner Exchange
An Iranian government-affiliated news agency has confirmed a U.S. media report that indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States are under way for an exchange of prisoners.
An NBC television report on February 15 quoted four sources familiar with the matter as saying that Qatar and the United Kingdom are facilitating the talks as intermediaries.
The Iranian news agency Nournews, affiliated with Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, wrote on Twitter on February 16 that these negotiations "were conducted indirectly and fruitfully." Nournews said the negotiations were conducted "at the request of Washington and with the consent of Tehran."
“The two sides are exploring a formula that could include a possible prisoner exchange and the release of billions of dollars in funds in South Korean banks currently blocked by U.S. sanctions,” NBC said, quoting three sources with knowledge of the talks.
The U.S. State Department has acknowledged that Washington has "channels" for communicating with Tehran but did not elaborate on any current negotiations.
“As we have said, we have ways of communicating with Iran on issues of concern, including on the issue of releasing U.S. citizens wrongfully detained in Iran. Those channels remain open, but we’re not going to detail them,” a State Department spokesperson said.
Several Iranian-American citizens, including Siamak Namazi, Emad Sharghi, and Morad Tahbaz, are still imprisoned in Iran.
Namazi was with an oil company based in Dubai when he was detained on espionage charges while visiting family in Tehran in 2015. He was questioned over past associations with U.S. think tanks. The Namazi family says the accusations of espionage are absurd.
Namazi was handed a 10-year prison sentence for "collaborating with the hostile American government." He is now the longest-serving Iranian-American prisoner in Iran.
Emad Sharghi was sentenced to 10 years in prison on spying charges, Iranian media reported, saying he was detained while attempting to flee the country.
Morad Tahbaz, a board member of the Persian Wildlife Heritage Foundation, was arrested in January 2018 during a crackdown on environmental activists. He and seven others were accused of compiling classified information while pretending to carry out environmental work.
Tahbaz was sentenced to 10 years in prison with the others on vague allegations of spying for the United States and undermining Iranian security.
Western countries have repeatedly said that Iran is trying to take advantage of foreign countries by taking dual and foreign nationals hostage and then using them in prisoner swaps.
Iranian security forces have taken some 40 foreign nationals into custody during the current wave of unrest, often without revealing any charges.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russian Woman Flees Country Following Harsh Detainment For Discussing Ukraine War
Olesya Ovchinnikova, a Russian woman from Krasnodar who was roughly detainment along with her husband in a restaurant for discussing the war in Ukraine, has left Russia. Ovchinnikova told RFE/RL on February 17 that she is currently in Armenia with her daughter. After the couple’s arrest in late January, Ovchinnikova's husband was sentenced to 15 days in jail on hooliganism charges, and she was fined 41,000 rubles ($550). The detainment, during which the couple was forced to lie down on the restaurant's floor handcuffed, sparked an outcry by rights groups and made headlines in Russia. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.
Jehovah's Witness Sentenced To Prison On Extremism Charges In Tatarstan
A court in Kazan, the capital of Russia’s Republic of Tatarstan, has sentenced a Jehovah's Witness to 6 1/2 years in prison on extremism charges amid an ongoing crackdown on the religious group. The Soviet district court sentenced Konstantin Sannikov on February 16 after finding him guilty of organizing a banned group's activities and financing them. Dozens of Jehovah’s Witnesses have been imprisoned in the country since Russia banned the religious group in 2017 and designated it an extremist organization. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
U.S. Says It 'Firmly Supports' Moldova's Sovereignty, Anti-Corruption Efforts, EU Aspirations
The United States has welcomed the swearing in of a new pro-Western government in Moldova and reaffirmed its backing for President Maia Sandu's efforts to combat corruption and pursue her country's eventual integration into the European Union.
Moldova's new government was sworn in on February 16 less than a week after Dorin Recean, 48, was nominated by President Maia Sandu to replace Natalia Gavrilita, whose government resigned following 18 months in office.
Among the objectives of the new government are the opening of EU accession negotiations, ensuring order in state institutions, increasing economic development, continuing justice reform, and accelerating the fight against corruption.
"We look forward to working with the prime minister and his cabinet as they continue to pursue political and economic and anti-corruption reforms," Vedant Patel, U.S. State Department deputy spokesperson, told a news briefing on February 16.
"The U.S. firmly supports Moldova’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, democracy, and prosperity. We appreciate President Sandu’s continued leadership as Moldova builds its democratic, European future," Patel added.
Recean said before the parliamentary vote that his government would include four new ministers who will head the finance, infrastructure, justice, and energy ministries.
Recean was interior minister from 2012 to 2015. Before being tapped to be prime minister, he served as a defense and security adviser to Sandu.
Sandu has repeatedly accused Russia of trying to destabilize Moldova. Earlier this week, she spoke of an alleged Russian plot that she said was outlined in documents she received from Ukrainian intelligence services. The plot allegedly aimed to topple the country's leadership, stop it from joining the EU, and use it in the war against Ukraine.
Russia has denied that it is plotting to destabilize Moldova, calling the claims “completely unfounded and unsubstantiated."
U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Karen Donfried stressed in an interview on February 15 with RFE/RL that the United States is "deeply concerned" about reports about the plot and strongly supports Sandu.
With reporting by Reuters
Ukrainian Forces Repel Russian Attacks On Several Settlements As Russia Targets More Critical Infrastructure
Ukrainian forces have repelled Russian attacks on multiple settlements over the past day, as Russia continued to target Ukraine’s critical infrastructure, Kyiv said on February 17.
The Russian military launched 41 missile strikes on Ukraine in the past day and five of them hit the Kharkiv region, Ukraine’s military said in its morning bulletin. Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 16 of the missiles, the General Staff of Ukraine's military added.
Ukrainian officials say that the Russian military has begun using dummy missiles to mislead Ukraine's increasingly sophisticated air defenses.
The Russian Army also carried out 24 air strikes, the bulletin said. The attacks caused casualties among the civilian population, the General Staff said, but didn’t provide further details.
Reports say 50 homes and one industrial plant were damaged by the latest attacks.
"Unfortunately, there are hits in the north, west, and in the Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad regions," Andriy Yermak, the head of the presidential office, said on Telegram.
Local officials said that at least one person was killed and eight others wounded in a missile strike in Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
Three missiles hit what was described as critical infrastructure in the Lviv region in the country’s west. Russian missiles also hit targets in the central regions of Poltava and Kirovohrad and in Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine.
The Russian military has been using massive missile strikes against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure, especially its power supply, since early October.
Russia has seized large swathes of territory in eastern and southern Ukraine since it attacked the country on February 24 last year, but it has also suffered many defeats and retreats.
Britain’s Defense Ministry said that the Russian casualty rate has significantly increased since September 2022 when the Kremlin imposed “partial mobilization.”
According to the ministry's daily intelligence report, Russian forces have likely suffered up to 200,000 casualties since the start of the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The figure includes approximately 40,000 to 60,000 killed, the report said on February 17.
The figures represent a high ratio of personnel killed compared to those wounded, according to the British intelligence.
“This is almost certainly due to extremely rudimentary medical provision across much of the force,” it said.
With reporting by dpa
Overnight Protests Rock Tehran, Other Iranian Cities, Online Videos Show
Protests rocked Iran again overnight after a seeming slowdown in recent weeks, with marchers calling for the overthrow of the Islamic republic, online video posts purportedly showed on February 17. The marches in numerous cities, including Tehran, which began on the evening of February 16 and went on into the night, marked 40 days since the execution of two protesters last month. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
British Embassy Guard Who Spied For Russia Jailed For 13 Years
A man who passed highly sensitive information to the Russian state while working as a security guard at the British Embassy in Berlin was jailed for 13 years and two months in a London court on February 17. The court heard that David Ballantyne Smith, 58, collected confidential information for more than three years, including "secret" government communications with then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other sensitive documents. Smith pleaded guilty in November to eight offenses under the Official Secrets Act, including one charge relating to passing information to General Major Sergei Chukhrov, the Russian military attache to Berlin, in November 2020. To read the original story from Reuters,click here.
World Athletics Will First Address Status Of Russian Doping Before Ukraine, Coe Says
World Athletics will look at the issue of Russian athletes competing while the Ukraine war continues only after it has been decided whether the country has cleaned up its act on doping sufficiently enough to be reinstated, President Sebastian Coe said on February 17. The International Olympic Committee is facing a major backlash after opening the door for athletes from Russia and its ally Belarus to compete at next year's Olympics in Paris despite Moscow's brutal invasion in Ukraine. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Former Bodyguard Arrested Over Shooting Of Former Afghan Female Lawmaker
Afghan police have arrested the former bodyguard of a female member of parliament who was shot to death at her home in Kabul last month, the Taliban administration said on February 17. Gunmen killed Mursal Nabizada, a lawmaker during the previous foreign-backed government, and her bodyguard in an attack at her home in mid-January. Police said they had arrested a former guard, who had confessed to the crime, but that the motive was not clear. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Zelenskiy Addresses Opening Of Berlin Film Festival, Asks Filmmakers To Support Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asked artists and filmmakers to declare their support for Ukraine as he addressed the opening of the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival on February 16.
Cinema can overcome barriers -- real and ideological -- said Zelenskiy, referring to Wim Wenders' 1988 film Wings of Desire, which anticipated the end of the postwar division of Germany.
Now, Russia is building a new wall in Ukraine, a figurative wall “between freedom and slavery," he said. Art cannot remain indifferent because, in silence, the "voice of evil only becomes louder and more convincing,” he said, speaking in a live stream video.
Zelenskiy recalled his own experience as an actor, urging colleagues to directly address their audiences.
"For many years, Potsdam Square was divided by the Berlin Wall," he said. "Today, Russia wants to build the same wall in Ukraine: a wall between us and Europe, to separate Ukraine from its own choice for its future."
Zelenskiy also noted that the festival declined to include institutions and individuals who support the Kremlin and barred films that support Russia. He said he was grateful for that.
Ahead of the opening ceremony, U.S. actress Anne Hathaway praised Zelenskiy as a modern-day hero and thanked the festival organizers for inviting him to give the address.
The festival's management called Zelenskiy's participation a special honor.
Zelenskiy appears in Superpower, Sean Penn’s film about the war in Ukraine, which will have its premiere at the festival, also known as the Berlinale.
The film tracks Zelenskiy's transformation from actor and comedian to president to war hero.
Penn was filming in Kyiv at the start of the Russian invasion and met with Zelenskiy in his office in November. The two-time Oscar winner said on February 16 that he had just returned from the Ukrainian capital.
"Nothing has changed in terms of the will of the Ukrainian people, that's for sure," Penn said. "If anything, it's just gotten stronger."
Carlo Chatrian, the Berlinale’s artistic director, paid tribute to "the suffering population, the millions who left Ukraine, and the artists [who] have remained defending the country and continue filming the war."
The Berlinale ranks with Cannes and Venice among Europe's leading film festivals. It will hand out top prizes on February 25 before wrapping up the next day with screenings of popular movies from this year's event.
With reporting by AP, AFP, and dpa
U.S. Vice President To Discuss Ukraine, China In Talks With Foreign Leaders In Munich
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and French President Emmanuel Macron during the Munich Security Conference, which will take place February 17-19, a White House official said on February 16. She will also meet the prime ministers of Finland and Sweden to discuss the NATO accession process and will address relations with China in meetings with foreign leaders, the official added. "The vice president will discuss next steps in our support for Ukraine on the battlefield and efforts to impose costs on Russia," said the official.
Afghan Brothers Get Life Terms For Killing Sister In Germany
A German court on February 16 sentenced two Afghan brothers to life in prison for murdering their sister because they disapproved of her lifestyle. The victim, a 34-year-old mother of two identified as Maryam H., was found buried several weeks after going missing from her home in Berlin in July 2021. Surveillance video showed her brothers, Yousuf and Mahdi H., boarding a train dragging a heavy suitcase believed to have contained her body. The judge said the brothers killed the woman "because she was increasingly pulling away from [their] controlling influence."
Slovak Parliament Designates Russia A State Sponsor Of Terrorism
Lawmakers in Slovakia have designated Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism and called its current regime terrorist, yet again condemning Russian aggression against Ukraine and expressing support to Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. The resolution adopted by the National Council on February 16 also condemned Russia's missile strikes against civilians, civil objects, and energy infrastructure of Ukraine, as well as Moscow’s direct and indirect threats to use nuclear weapons in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
Notorious Tajik Islamic State Recruiter Sentenced To 21 Years In Prison In Dushanbe
DUSHANBE -- A notorious Islamic State recruiter from Tajikistan, Parviz Saidrahmonov (aka Abu Dovud), was sentenced to 21 years in prison in November on terrorism charges in Dushanbe, Tajik Supreme Court officials said on February 16.
According to the officials, the 35-year-old Saidrahmonov was extradited from Turkey in September and sentenced on November 11 on charges of organizing a terrorist group, extremism, and recruiting mercenaries to fight in a foreign country.
There were no official reports about Saidrahmonov's trial or an explanation for why the Supreme Court announced the sentencing three months after it was handed down. Some media reports cited sources as saying that prosecutors had sought life in prison for him.
Saidrahmonov, who was also suspected of having links to terrorist attacks in Sweden, Russia, and Tajikistan, was a migrant worker in Russia when he left in 2014 for Iraq, where he joined the ranks of the Islamic State terrorist organization.
He was later captured by Syrian authorities and in mid-2020 disappeared from a prison in the Syrian town of Afrin when Tajikistan was working on his extradition to Dushanbe.
Turkish authorities said later they had Saidrahmonov in their custody.
Tajik authorities have considered the man "one of the most dangerous recruiters to the Islamic State," saying he managed to recruit more than 200 people to the terrorist organization.
Swedish investigators say Saidrahmonov was an accomplice of Rakhmat Akilov, an Uzbek man who drove a hijacked truck down a busy pedestrian street in Stockholm on April 7, 2017, killing five people and injuring 10 others.
Akilov, a rejected asylum seeker in Sweden before the attack, was sentenced to life in prison in June 2018.
Tajik authorities have said that about 2,000 citizens of the Central Asian nation joined the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria in 2013-2015. Hundreds of them were killed in the clashes in the Middle East. Some of those who returned to Tajikistan were either sentenced to lengthy prison terms or received amnesty.
Toqaev, Zelenskiy Discuss 'Humanitarian Ties' By Phone
Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy have discussed "humanitarian ties" between the two nations in a phone call, the Kazakh presidential administration said on February 16, adding that the call was initiated by Kyiv. Toqaev reiterated Astana's position on the resolution of the situation in Ukraine in accordance with the UN Charter and by diplomatic means. It was the third telephone call between the two leaders since Russia launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February last year. Kazakhstan has neither supported nor condemned Russia's aggression against Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Moldova Swears In New Pro-Western Government
A new pro-Western government led by Prime Minister Dorin Recean has been sworn in in Moldova after receiving the backing of 62 lawmakers from the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) in the 101-seat parliament.
The vote took place on February 16 less than a week after Recean, 48, was nominated by President Maia Sandu to replace Natalia Gavrilita, whose government resigned following 18 months in office.
Deputies representing opposition socialists and communists demonstrated against the new government and chanted "Shame" and "Anticipated." The Russian-friendly Şhor Party boycotted the session.
The PAS majority in parliament also approved the new government’s program, dubbed Prosperous, Safe, European Moldova, to revive the economy and chart a course toward the European Union.
Among the objectives of the new government are the opening of EU accession negotiations, ensuring order in state institutions, increasing economic development, continuing justice reform, and accelerating the fight against corruption.
"Another priority is peace and stability. We are living in turbulent times, which have never existed before, and together we must face these challenges. We need to invest in our technical and human defense capacity," Recean said.
The policy program itself says Moldovans "want to live in a safe world where international treaties are respected, where problems between countries are resolved through dialogue, [and] where there is respect for small states."
Recean said before the parliamentary vote that his government would include four new ministers who will head the finance, infrastructure, justice, and energy ministries.
Recean was interior minister from 2012 to 2015. Before being tapped to be prime minister, he served as a defense and security adviser to Sandu.
Sandu has repeatedly accused Russia of trying to destabilize Moldova. Earlier this week she spoke of an alleged Russian plot that she said was outlined in documents she received from Ukrainian intelligence services. The plot allegedly aimed to topple the country's leadership, stop it joining the EU, and use it in the war against Ukraine.
Russia has denied that it is plotting to destabilize Moldova, calling the claims "completely unfounded and unsubstantiated."
U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Karen Donfried stressed in an interview on February 15 with RFE/RL that the United States is "deeply concerned" about reports about the plot and strongly supports Sandu.
With reporting by Reuters
Bosnia-Herzegovina's Parliamentary Body Sworn In With Chairman Who Is Blacklisted By Washington
The House of Peoples, one of two bodies of parliament of Bosnia-Herzegovina, was sworn in on February 16, with a chairman who has been blacklisted by the United States for alleged corruption. Nikola Spiric, an ethnic Serb, was sanctioned by Washington in September 2018. His two deputies will be Kemal Ademovic, the Bosniak representative, and Dragan Covic, the Croat representative. The 42 members of the other bicameral body, the House of Representatives, were sworn in on December 1. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, click here.
- By AP
Israeli Foreign Minister Visits Kyiv As Pressure Mounts Over Military Aid
Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen traveled to Kyiv on February 16 for the first public visit to Ukraine by a senior Israeli official since Russia's invasion last year. Cohen met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. There were no signs that Israel was preparing to significantly increase its modest support for Ukraine or meet Ukrainian requests to provide weapons. Israel has not imposed sanctions on Russia or Russian officials, shared intelligence, or provided Ukraine with weapons. It has provided humanitarian support to Ukraine, including a field hospital, and pledged to provide defensive air-raid warning systems. To read the original AP story, click here.
In Tit-For-Tat Move, Russia Expels Four Austrian Diplomats
In a tit-for-tat move, Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Austrian Ambassador Werner Almhofer on February 16 and informed him that four diplomats at the Austrian Embassy in Moscow were declared as persona non grata and must leave the country before February 23. The move comes two weeks after Austria ordered four Russian diplomats to leave the country until February 8. European Union member states have cracked down on suspected Russian spies since Moscow launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February last year.
Explosion At Uzbek Iron Foundry Kills Two Workers
An explosion at an iron foundry in Uzbekistan's eastern region of Namangan has killed two workers and injured one. The Prosecutor-General's spokesman, Hayot Shamsutdinov, said on February 16 that the blast that occurred the previous day had been caused by an abrupt increase of pressure in a steam generator at the industrial facility. Shamsutdinov added that a probe was launched into "the violation of safety regulations that led to deaths." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Uzbek Service. click here.
Another Russian Official Found Dead After Apparent Plunge From High-Rise Apartment
An employee of the Russian Defense Ministry has been found dead after apparently falling from a high-rise apartment building in St. Petersburg in the latest mysterious death of a senior official. Marina Yankina, 58, was the head of finance and procurement of the Russian Defense Ministry’s Western Military District. The report of her death on February 16 comes just days after Major General Vladimir Makarov -- who was recently fired by Russian President Vladimir Putin -- was found dead in a suspected suicide outside of Moscow. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
- By TASS
Duma Lawmakers Back Russia's Exit From Council Of Europe Conventions
Russian lawmakers on February 16 supported the country's withdrawal from 21 conventions of the Council of Europe, in accordance with Moscow's decision last March to leave the Strasbourg-based human rights watchdog. Deputy Foreign Minister Aleksandr Grushko said at the session of the State Duma that Russia will remain party to the Council of Europe conventions on combatting terrorism unless attempts are made to discriminate against it. Russia's departure from the body preempted the country's expulsion following its invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by TASS, click here.
Serbian Far-Right Leader Arrested After Nationalists Try To Storm Presidency In Belgrade
BELGRADE -- The leader of a far-right political party in Serbia has been arrested by police in Belgrade after a rally he organized of nationalists turned violent on February 15.
Damjan Knezevic, the head of Narodna Patrola, or People’s Patrol, was detained by police on February 16 along with two other unidentified members of the far-right group. They were charged with inciting violence and weapons violations.
The arrests come a day after hundreds of Serbian nationalists rallied in Belgrade, demanding that President Aleksandar Vucic reject a Western plan to normalize ties with Kosovo and pull out of negotiations.
Shouting “Treason!” and carrying banners reading “No surrender,” the right-wing protesters blocked traffic as they gathered near the Serbian presidency building in central Belgrade.
Some of the estimated 1,000 protesters tore down protective metal fencing around the building at the end of the rally but were prevented by riot police from reaching the entrance.
The protest came amid efforts by U.S. and European Union officials to mediate a solution for the long-standing dispute between Serbia and Kosovo, a former Serbian province whose 2008 declaration of independence Belgrade does not recognize.
WATCH: Police in Belgrade blocked right-wing protesters who attempted to storm the country's presidency building following a rally to mark Serbian Statehood Day.
The crowd shouted "Serbia! Russia!" and symbols of the Russian mercenary group Wagner and the letter Z for the Russian military were visible in the crowd. Some protesters shouted offensive messages about Vucic.
Vucic held a meeting with the security services following the protest and said Serbia would not allow "thugs and extremists with any help from the outside -- the West or the East -- to threaten the constitutional order."
People's Patrol is known for its anti-immigrant actions and events in support of Russia in Belgrade since the Kremlin launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine nearly a year ago.
Knezevic in November visited the Wagner Center in Russia, and the organization is behind the drawing of a mural in Belgrade in honor of Wagner.
Despite its status as a candidate for EU membership, Serbia refuses to impose sanctions on Russia and maintains good bilateral relations with Moscow.
U.S. and EU envoys have been pressing Belgrade and Pristina to approve a plan on normalizing relations presented last year under which Belgrade would stop lobbying against Kosovo having a seat in international organizations, including the United Nations.
One of the sticking points in the talks on normalizing relations has been the creation of an association of municipalities in Kosovo with a Serbian majority.
The European Union has expressed its readiness to help Kosovo and Serbia in the talks on forming the association.
EU spokesperson Peter Stano said the dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia is the only platform where ideas and proposals about the association can be discussed.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said earlier in a statement congratulating Serbia as it marked its Statehood Day that Kosovar and Serbian leaders will have to make "difficult compromises" to resolve outstanding issues and normalize their relations.
"I am confident that normalization of relations between Serbia and Kosovo will bring security and prosperity for Serbia and all citizens of the Western Balkans," Blinken said in the statement.
"Certainly, Serbian and Kosovar leaders will make difficult compromises to achieve these goals, but the rewards for the Serbian people -- and the entire region -- will be vast," Blinken said.
With reporting by AP
Iranian Soccer Great Ali Daei, Who Voiced His Support For Protesters, Cannot Leave The Country
Retired Iranian football great Ali Daei, who has expressed his support for the months-long wave of protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody, will not be able to attend a FIFA ceremony because he cannot leave the country.
Iran's semiofficial ISNA news agency reported that Daei, who was invited to attend The Best FIFA Football Awards scheduled to be held on February 27 in Switzerland, cannot leave the country.
Daei, 53, a former striker for German football giants Bayern Munich whose 109 goals at the international level went unsurpassed until Cristiano Ronaldo overtook him, is one of Iran's most famous soccer players.
Daei previously announced that he had been summoned by the authorities for his comments in support of the protests and had his passport confiscated.
Since the start of nationwide protests following the death of Amini in September while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly, numerous Iranian celebrities and sports personalities have been interrogated and had their passports confiscated after voicing support for the protests.
The unrest has put women's rights in Iran and the lack of freedoms in general in Iran in the spotlight.
Authorities have responded to the unrest with a wave of brutal and often deadly repression.
In December, Daei said that an airplane from Tehran to Dubai had been rerouted and his family ordered off.
Another Iranian professional soccer player, Amir Nasr-Azadani, has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for "assisting in waging war against God." Nasr-Azadani had faced a potential death sentence.
Ali Karimi, a former soccer player with Bayern Munich and once the captain of Iran’s national soccer team, has also been a target of the government for his support of the protesters and his posts on social media, including on Instagram, where he has nearly 15 million followers.
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has described efforts by celebrities to support the protesters as “worthless” and has called for judicial action against them.
Since Amini's death, more than 500 people have been killed in the police crackdown, according to rights groups. Thousands more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
