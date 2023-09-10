Kyrgyz Authorities Tighten Their Grip On Power

Since late October 2022, when more than two dozen opposition politicians, activists, and journalists were detained, the Kyrgyz government has been going after perceived opponents and critics. Investigative journalist Bolot Temirov was deported in November; the government blocked RFE/RL’s Kyrgyz Service websites and froze its bank account from late October 2022 until July this year; and the campaign continues. Between August 28 and September 7, Kyrgyz authorities moved to shut down an independent media outlet, detained a leading opposition member of parliament, and prepared to strip the Constitutional Court of its powers over a previous ruling that supported women’s rights. Joining host Bruce Pannier to discuss these recent moves by the Kyrgyz government to tighten its grip over the country are Erica Marat, an Associate Professor at the National Defense University in Washington DC, and Syinat Sultanalieva, Central Asia Researcher for Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan at Human Rights Watch.