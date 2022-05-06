News
Kyrgyzstan Says Three Killed In Uzbek Border Shooting
Kyrgyz authorities have said three people were fatally shot when Uzbek border guards allegedly opened fire along the countries' shared border.
There was no immediate comment from Uzbek authorities to the May 6 report from Kyrgyzstan's border guard service.
The border service said the incident took place a day earlier in the western Jalal-Abad region, near the Ferghana Valley. The service said in a statement that the three individuals died after being brought to a nearby hospital.
No further details were announced.
Local Kyrgyz and Uzbek leaders reportedly met to discuss the incident, and more meetings were planned for May 6.
Clashes and shootings occur regularly along the Uzbek-Kyrgyz border, often sparked by disputes over access to water or transport routes or historical grievances over arbitrarily drawn borders.
Border disputes also occur regularly along the border between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan. Last year, at least two dozen people were killed and more than 150 wounded in a major outbreak of violence involving ethnic Tajiks and ethnic Kyrgyz.
All Of The Latest News
Orban Says Hungary Won't Support Proposed EU Embargo On Russian Oil
BUDAPEST -- Hungary's prime minister has reiterated his government's stance that it will not back the European Union's new proposed sanctions package against Russia, which includes an embargo on oil imports.
Speaking on state radio on May 6, Viktor Orban said the embargo would be like dropping an "atomic bomb" on the Hungarian economy.
But he also said Budapest was open to other proposals if they didn't harm Hungary's interests.
Orban's comments come a day after the European Union's executive body unveiled its toughest package of sanctions yet against Moscow over its war on Ukraine.
Orban, who won a fourth term in office last month, is seen as the EU's strongest supporter of Russia, going back years and well before Moscow's February 24 invasion of Ukraine.
He has also frequently poked Ukraine's government over the rights of ethnic Hungarians living in western Ukraine.
Several other EU countries -- including Slovakia, Bulgaria and the Czech Republic -- have also voiced concern about the consequences for national economies if Russian oil is blocked.
Orban said the proposal didn't differentiate between countries; EU members that have a coastline, for example, can import oil by tankers. Landlocked Hungary doesn't have that option and therefore is more reliant on Russian oil through pipelines.
Diplomats said Hungary and Slovakia would be given until the end of 2023, but Orban suggested that wasn't enough time.
"We know exactly what we need: first of all we need five years for this whole process to be completed...one to 1 1/2 years is not enough for anything," he said.
The new EU proposal also calls for placing sanctions on the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, something Orban said he would not support.
With reporting by Reuters
U.S. Reportedly Provided Intelligence That Helped Sink Russian Flagship
News reports say the United States provided intelligence that helped Ukraine sink the Russian guided-missile cruiser Moskva last month.
The reports, by The New York Times and NBC News, follow other U.S. reports that said Washington provided Ukrainian forces with intelligence to target Russian generals on the battlefield.
An unusual number of Russian generals have been killed during more than two months of fighting in Ukraine, with at least eight confirmed.
The reports added to concerns that Washington is helping to escalate the war and could provoke a stronger response from Moscow by, for example, targeting the convoys supplying Ukrainian forces with NATO weaponry
NBC News reported on May 5 that the United States had helped locate the Moskva in the Black Sea, at the request of the Ukrainian military. But, according to The Washington Post and the Times, the U.S. government had no knowledge of Ukraine's plans.
The Moskva, which was the flagship of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, sank in mid-April after being hit with what is widely believed to be Ukrainian anti-ship missiles.
Moscow has denied that, saying only that a fire broke out on board the ship.
The Kremlin has not publicly acknowledged the sinking, which resulted in an unknown number of sailors killed or missing.
On May 4, the Times reported that U.S. officials had provided Ukraine details on the Russian military's mobile headquarters. Ukrainian forces used that information to help target Russian officers.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on May 5 it was true that the United States supplied Kyiv's forces with military intelligence.
But he added that"We do not provide intelligence on the location of senior military leaders on the battlefield or participate in the targeting decisions of the Ukrainian military."
Based on reporting by The New York Times, NBC, The Washington Post, and AP
Russian Forces Resume Assault on Mariupol Steel Plant Where Ukrainian Fighters Hold Out
Russian forces have resumed their assault on a sprawling steel factory in the devastated Ukrainian port of Mariupol, using aircraft to pound Ukrainian fighters holding out there.
As many as 2,000 Ukrainian fighters, plus hundreds of civilians, were believed to remain on the grounds of the Azovstal plant, whose defenses were breached earlier this week by Russian forces.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
The United Nations said another evacuation effort was under way, and a top Ukrainian official said nearly 500 civilians had been evacuated so far.
Ukraine's General Staff said in its daily assessment on May 6 that Russians were using aircraft as part of the renewed assault on the plant.
"There are many wounded, but they are not surrendering," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on May 5 in his nightly video address. "They are holding their positions."
Mariupol itself has been largely razed to the ground by weeks of street-to-street fighting and heavy bombardment. Azovstal has turned into a last stand for the Ukrainians troops struggling to prevent a complete Russian defeat of the city.
The fighting comes as Russia continues its offensive in the eastern Donbas, an offensive that has proceeded slowly and without major advances, as Ukrainian forces have blocked Russian movements and even regained territory.
The fight for Azovstal also comes amid speculation that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants a battlefield triumph that he can showcase on May 9 when Russia marks Victory Day -- the anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany.
"The renewed effort by Russia to secure Azovstal and complete the capture of Mariupol is likely linked to the upcoming 9 May Victory Day commemorations and Putin's desire to have a symbolic success in Ukraine," the British Defense Ministry said in its May 6 daily assessment.
"This effort has come at personnel, equipment, and munitions cost to Russia. Whilst Ukrainian resistance continues in Azovstal, Russian losses will continue to build and frustrate their operational plans in southern Donbas," the ministry said.
Losing Mariupol would deprive Ukraine of a vital port on the Sea of Azov. It would also give Russia the ability to establish a land corridor to the Crimean Peninsula and free up troops to fight elsewhere in the Donbas.
The Ukrainians holed up in Azovstal's labyrinthine tunnels and industrial infrastructure have been posting videos and photographs to social media, appealing to the international community.
Soldiers are "dying in agony" due to the lack of proper treatment, Captain Svyatoslav Palamar, deputy commander of the Azov Battalion, said in a video address on May 5. He pleaded for international help to evacuate the civilians and wounded fighters there.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that another operation to evacuate civilians was under way, and Andriy Yermak, a top adviser to Zelenskiy, said on May 6 that nearly 500 civilians had been evacuated from the city and the Azovstal plant as part of the UN-led effort.
Kyiv will "do everything to save all its civilians and military," Yermak wrote on Telegram on May 6.
"Another stage of rescuing our people in Azovstal continues," he said.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service and AP
Moldovan Prime Minister Says 'No Imminent Risks' Of Spillover From War In Ukraine
CHISINAU -- Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita says she sees no immediate threat of Russia’s war against Ukraine spreading to her country, even as concerns grow that Moscow’s military aims may be widening.
“Our analysis shows that there are no imminent risks of the expansion of the war in Moldova,” Gavrilita said told RFE/RL's Moldovan Service in an exclusive interview from the capital, Chisinau, on May 5.
Fears of a spillover from the Ukraine conflict have expanded since a Russian general said last month that the aim of Moscow's unprovoked invasion was to create a land corridor through southern Ukraine to Transdniester, a sliver of land inside Moldova held by Kremlin-backed separatists.
Transdniester, which lies strategically between Moldova proper and Ukraine, declared independence from Chisinau in 1990, and the two sides fought a brief war in 1992 that was quelled by Russian troops intervening on the side of separatists.
Transdniester claimed last week that explosions hit the self-styled security ministry, a military unit, and a Russian-owned radio tower, while shots had been allegedly fired at a village housing a Russian arms depot, which Moscow called "acts of terrorism."
Ukraine has said Russia wants to destabilize the region to create a pretext for a military intervention.
Russia still maintains some 1,500 soldiers in Transdniester, who are said to be guarding a huge Soviet-era arms depot.
Besides the troops ostensibly guarding the depot, Russia has another 400-500 soldiers in Transdniester that have been labeled as peacekeepers since the end of the 1992 war.
Gavrilita said Moldova, the poorest country in Europe, would not be able to “resist long” without Western support if attacked by Russia-backed separatists.
The minister spoke with RFE/RL a day after the European Union announced it will “significantly increase” support for Moldova. She said that support does not include lethal weapons.
Gavrilita said she does not think a Russian attack is likely because Moldova is a neutral country that "never wanted -- and did not make any efforts -- to join NATO."
Russian President Vladimir Putin tried to justify his decision to invade Ukraine on the grounds that the country was seeking to join the Western-led military alliance, claiming it was an existential threat.
Ukraine had been a neutral country when Russia invaded for the first time in 2014, seizing its Crimean Peninsula following the overthrow of Kremlin-leaning President Viktor Yanukovych.
The successor Ukrainian government made joining NATO a priority to defend against further Kremlin aggression. Putin has also claimed that southern Ukraine is historical Russian land.
Gavrilita said a Russian attack on her country would backfire because many Moldovans are dual citizens of Romania, a member of the EU and NATO.
An invasion of Moldova would galvanize European public opinion and lead to "a much wider involvement from other states" against Russia, she said.
U.K. Sanctions Russian Steelmaker Partially Owned By Tycoon Abramovich
The U.K. has sanctioned a steel and mining company whose biggest shareholder is billionaire Roman Abramovich as the West continues to financially punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
The U.K. announced the sanctions against Evraz, a major producer of steel products for Russia’s rail industry, including wheels and tracks, on May 5.
Evraz’s products are critical for Russia’s war effort as it uses rail to move key military supplies and troops to the front line in Ukraine.
"The steel manufacturing and mining company operates in sectors of strategic significance to the government of Russia," the U.K. government said in a statement. "Today's asset freeze means no U.K. citizen or company can do business with them."
Shares in Evraz, which trade on the London Stock Exchange, have been suspended from trading since March 10, when Britain imposed sanctions on Abramovich, a tycoon believed to be close to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Based on reporting by Reuters and Bloomberg
Zelenskiy Says EU Membership For Ukraine Would Be 'Powerful Response' To Russia Invasion
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on the European Union to offer his nation membership in the bloc, saying it would be a “powerful response” to Russia’s unprovoked invasion.
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops to attack Ukraine on February 24 as he seeks a sphere of influence over former Soviet states, including Ukraine, and prevent their integration into Western organizations.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
“This war of Russia against Ukraine was planned as a prelude to a blow to a united Europe. Greater unification is a powerful response,” he told a conference via video link on May 5, as he asked for formal candidacy for membership.
Candidacy opens the door to formal membership negotiations, a process that involves the adoption of established EU law and the fulfillment of other conditions, known as accession criteria.
Ukraine has been pursuing a path toward EU integration since the overthrow of Russia-leaning President Viktor Yanukovych in 2014.
The government has been slowly carrying out EU-backed political and economic reforms over the years and has expressed frustration with the bloc’s delays in starting formal membership negotiations.
The 27-member EU hasn’t expanded its membership in nearly a decade due to weak support from key countries amid slow economic growth.
Zelenskiy said the bloc should provide EU candidacy to Ukraine “right now –– in the condition of war, within the framework of a special shortened procedure for obtaining EU membership.”
Zelenskiy, who was addressing an international conference dedicated to supporting Ukraine, also called on the West to take an active role in a grand program to rebuild his country after the war.
Referencing the Marshall Plan, the massive U.S. initiative to rebuild Europe after World War II as a bulwark against Moscow, Zelenskiy said Ukraine needs “a strategic international support plan,” including money, technology, and specialists.
Russia’s invasion has devastated Ukraine’s economy, destroying tens of billions of dollars worth of infrastructure -- including airports, bridges, ports, and power plants -- and sending millions of people fleeing their homes.
Ukrainian officials have put the damage in the hundreds of billions of dollars, while the International Monetary Fund forecasts the economy could contact by one-third.
Zelenskiy said a Marshall Plan for his country would enable Ukrainians who have fled the fighting, including to EU countries, to return to cities and villages.
“Such investments from the free world -- if they are fast, if they are sufficient – would mean that millions of our people who have become internally displaced because of this war will be able to return home,” he said.
Fiji Seizes $300 Million Superyacht Linked To Russian Oligarch Kerimov
Authorities in Fiji have seized a Russian-owned superyacht under a U.S. warrant as part of the sanctions imposed by Washington on Moscow over its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The seizure comes two days after the Suva High Court said it had granted the order to seize the $300 million superyacht Amadea, which U.S. authorities say is owned by Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov.
“This ruling should make clear that there is no hiding place for the assets of individuals who violate U.S. laws. And there is no hiding place for the assets of criminals who enable the Russian regime,” U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement on May 5.
“The Justice Department will be relentless in our efforts to hold accountable those who facilitate the death and destruction we are witnessing in Ukraine,” he added.
Kerimov's empire is built mainly on Russia's vast natural resources. He prospered during the four-year presidency of Dmitry Medvedev, pulling off a $24 billion merger that put his firm Uralkali in control of 40 percent of the $20 billion global potash market.
The boat was impounded by police three weeks ago after arriving in the Pacific Ocean nation from Mexico.
Local media in Fiji have reported that lawyers for the 107-meter yacht's registered owner, Millemarin Investments, have denied it is ultimately owned by Kerimov. Instead, they said in court that it is owned by another Russian oligarch, Eduard Khudainatov, the former president of oil giant Rosneft, who has not been sanctioned by the United States.
Russia's February 24 invasion of Ukraine and the war that has subsequently followed has sparked several rounds of crippling sanctions from the United States, the European Union, and many other allied countries against Russia, President Vladimir Putin, and many of the companies and billionaire oligarchs around him.
Kazakh President Signs Decree For June 5 Referendum On Constitutional Changes
Kazakhstan will hold a referendum on a raft of constitutional changes as part of President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev's reforms aimed at decentralizing decision-making in the oil-rich Central Asian state.
Toqaev signed a decree on May 5 to set the referendum for June 5.
Toqaev has said the referendum represents "an important democratic institution" and recalled that "the last referendum in Kazakhstan was held in 1995, when the current constitution was approved."
In total, 56 amendments to the constitution have been proposed, including the restoration of the Constitutional Court, which was abolished in 1995, and banning the president from being a member of political parties and his relatives from holding public office.
Critics say Toqaev's initiatives are mainly cosmetic and will not change the nature of the autocratic system in a country that has been plagued for years by rampant corruption and nepotism.
In January, deadly protests that started over a fuel price hike spread across Kazakhstan because of discontent over the cronyism that had long plagued the country.
Since then, Toqaev has made several moves to distance himself from his predecessor and former patron, Nursultan Nazarbaev, who had run the Central Asian nation for decades with an iron fist and still retained the title of "elbasy," or leader of the nation -- which gave him almost limitless power even after his resignation in 2019.
German, Ukrainian Presidents Smooth Out Dispute Over Visit
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has spoken with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, amid a rift over a visit to Kyiv last month that was canceled at the last minute by Ukraine.
Steinmeiers's office said in a statement that the two leaders spoke by phone on May 5, describing the call as "very important, very good."
Steinmeier, a former foreign minister, has faced criticism from Kyiv for his detente policy toward Moscow, which he has since admitted was a mistake.
He was supposed to travel to the Ukrainian capital with the leaders of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia on April 13, but Kyiv informed Steinmeier he was not welcome.
"Irritations from the past have been cleared up. Both presidents agreed to remain in close contact," the statement on the phone call noted, adding that Steinmeier "expressed his solidarity, respect, and support for the courageous struggle of the Ukrainian people against the Russian aggressors."
The rift has kept German Chancellor Olaf Scholz from visiting Kyiv as he said it was not proper for him to travel there given the snub of Steinmeier.
Transdniester TV Reports 'Gunfire' At Border With Ukraine
A television channel in Moldova's breakaway Transdniester region is reporting that shots have been fired near one of its border crossings with Ukraine.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
The report on May 5, which comes after several similar alleged incidents in Moscow-backed Transdniester since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, could not be independently verified.
On its Telegram channel, the TSV channel cited a source in Transdniester's security forces as saying the alleged incident occurred close to the Pervomaysk-Cuciurgan border crossing in southern Transdniester.
"The residents of Pervomaysk (on the Transdniester side of the border) reported shots fired in the vicinity of the Kuchurhan checkpoint (on the Ukrainian side). A source in law enforcement reported that indeed indiscriminate shooting was under way on Ukrainian territory," TSV’s Telegram channel reported.
Images circulated on social media last week apparently showed massive concrete blocks being installed on the Ukrainian side of the border apparently to prevent access into Ukraine from Transdniester.
Transdniester last week claimed that explosions hit the security ministry, a military unit, and a Russian-owned radio tower while shots had been allegedly fired at a village housing a Russian arms depot, which Moscow called "acts of terrorism."
Ukraine has said Russia wants to destabilize the region to create a pretext for a military intervention.
Russia-backed Transdniester, a narrow strip of land between Moldova proper and Ukraine, declared independence from Chisinau in 1990 and the two sides fought a brief war in 1992 that was quelled by Russian troops intervening on the side of separatists.
Russia still maintains some 1,500 soldiers in Transdniester who are said to be guarding a huge Soviet-era arms depot.
Besides the troops ostensibly guarding the depot, Russia has another 400-500 soldiers in Transdniester that have been labeled as peacekeepers since the end of the 1992 war.
Fears of a spillover from the Ukraine conflict grew after a Russian general said Moscow's invasion had the goal of creating a land corridor through southern Ukrainian territory to Transdniester.
The European Union pledged to boost military aid to Moldova on May 4.
"This year we plan to significantly increase our support to Moldova by providing its armed forces with additional military equipment," European Council President Charles Michel told a press conference with Moldova's President Maia Sandu during a visit to Chisinau on May 4. He gave no further details.
Michel also pledged support for Moldova against cyberattacks and disinformation, adding that avoiding escalation in Transdniester was of critical importance.
Lukashenka Says War In Ukraine Has 'Dragged On' Longer Than He Thought
Belarusian authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka claims he is doing everything he can to help stop Russia's war against Ukraine, which has "dragged on" longer than he thought it would.
Speaking to the Associated Press in an interview published on May 5, Lukashenka defended Russia's invasion of Ukraine, saying Kyiv had been "provoking" Moscow.
Though he didn't give details on how Ukraine provoked Russia, prior to the military operation, which Minsk has aided by allowing Belarusian territory to be used to stage the attack, Lukashenka alleged that he had information showing Ukraine planned to attack Belarus.
Lukashenka has been shunned by the international community since he claimed victory in a presidential election in August 2020 that the opposition says was rigged. He has met mass protests afterward with brutal force and harsh tactics to silence any dissent in the country, which he has ruled since 1994.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
The 67-year-old ruler told AP that he was doing "everything" to stop the war between Russia and Ukraine.
“But I am not immersed in this problem enough to say whether it goes according to plan, like the Russians say, or like I feel it. I want to stress one more time, I feel like this operation has dragged on,” Lukashenka said during the nearly 90-minute interview at the Independence Palace in Minsk.
Lukashenka also said it would be “unacceptable” to use nuclear weapons in the conflict, but he couldn't say if Russia has such plans.
"Whether or not Russia is capable of that -- is a question you need to ask the Russian leadership,” he said of the possible use of nuclear weapons.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and other senior officials have repeatedly made veiled references to the country's nuclear arsenal since Putin launched an all-out military invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Putin ordered Russia's nuclear arsenal on high alert days after the unprovoked invasion began, with the Kremlin citing "Western countries...taking unfriendly actions" through economic sanctions and "aggressive statements against our country."
With reporting by AP
Zelenskiy Launches Global Crowdfunding Site To Aid Ukraine During War
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has helped launch a global crowdfunding site to raise funds to help Ukraine repel an unprovoked attack by Russia and rebuild the country once the war ends.
Speaking in English in a video posted on Twitter on May 5, Zelensky said all funds raised on the site will be transferred to the Ukrainian central bank, where they will be disbursed to the "relevant ministries."
"In one click, you can donate funds to protect our defenders, to save our civilians and to rebuild Ukraine," Zelensky said in the video as he launched the United24 platform.
Zelenskiy said that the site will help allow ordinary people from around the world help in the battle against Russian forces.
"Every donation matters for victory," he added.
Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24 and has since bombarded the country on a daily basis. While Moscow says it is not targeting civilians, mounting evidence shows civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings, hospitals, and cultural centers, have been destroyed.
The crowdfunding site says that the money raised will be directed toward three sectors: defense and demining, medical aid, and rebuilding the country.
"Only together we have the potential to stop the war and to rebuild what Russia has destroyed," Zelenskiy said.
Russia Expels Seven Danish Embassy Staff In Tit-For-Tat Move
MOSCOW -- Russia has announced the expulsion of seven people from the Danish Embassy in Moscow in a tit-for-tat move announced by Copenhagen four weeks earlier.
"They must leave the country within two weeks," the Foreign Ministry in Moscow said in a statement on May 5, exactly one month after Denmark expelled 15 employees from the Russian Embassy in Copenhagen, saying it wanted to send "a clear signal to Moscow that we will not accept that Russian intelligence officers are spying on Danish soil."
The Russian Foreign Ministry added in its statement that it had also denied a visa to a diplomat at the Danish diplomatic mission, and that it "reserves the right to take additional retaliatory steps to the unfriendly actions of Copenhagen, which will be reported to the Danish side later."
Many European nations and other Western allies have expelled hundreds of Russian diplomats and embassy staff members since Moscow launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Dozens Detained In Armenia As Protesters Call For Prime Minister's Resignation
Armenian police have detained dozens of demonstrators calling for Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian's resignation because of what they said were unacceptable concessions made by him during negotiations with Azerbaijan over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Anti-government demonstrations have taken place since last month. Protesters on May 1 announced the beginning of a "decisive phase of the struggle" and large-scale civil disobedience actions this week.
In recent days, anti-Pashinian protesters have taken to the streets to block major roads in the capital Yerevan and call on the population to commit acts of civil disobedience.
The situation near the parliament building in Yerevan remained tense after protesters scuffled with police late on May 4.
The parliament building was cordoned off by hundreds of police in riot gear.
Pashinian has faced heavy criticism after he and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev agreed last month to start drafting a bilateral peace treaty to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and set up a joint commission on demarcating their common border during talks in Brussels.
Azerbaijan wants the peace deal to be based on five elements, including a mutual recognition of each other’s territorial integrity. Pashinian has publicly stated that the elements are acceptable to Yerevan in principle, fueling Armenian opposition claims that he is ready to recognize Azerbaijani sovereignty over Nagorno-Karabakh.
Armenia lost control over parts of the breakaway region in a 2020 war that ended with a Russian-brokered cease-fire.
Some 2,000 Russian troops have been deployed to monitor the observance of this agreement.
Nagorno-Karabakh, which had been under ethnic Armenian control for nearly three decades, is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.
Pashinian -- who said he had agreed to the 2020 cease-fire to avoid further losses -- said he would not sign any peace deal with Azerbaijan without consulting ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh.
With reporting by Reuters
Britain Revokes Recognized Status Of Moscow Stock Exchange In Blow To Russian Investment
Britain has revoked the Moscow Stock Exchange's (MOEX) status as a recognized stock exchange in response to restrictions that the Bank of Russia had placed on foreign investors following the implementation of financial sanctions on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.
The U.K.'s Revenue and Customs department (HMRC) updated its list of "designated recognized stock exchanges" on May 5, noting the designation for the MOEX had been revoked, effective immediately.
Last month the British government signaled the move was coming, saying that restrictions imposed on foreign investors by the Russian central bank on February 28 meant that the Moscow exchange was "no longer operating in line with the normal commercial standards expected of a recognized exchange."
"With the Moscow Stock Exchange failing to withdraw their restrictions on foreign investors, the U.K. had no choice but to remove its recognized status," said Lucy Frazer, financial secretary to the Treasury.
"This will stop further money being channeled into Russian assets and send a clear message that there is no case for new investment in Russia."
Recognized stock exchange status is a classification given by the HMRC that allows securities traded on such an exchange to be eligible for certain tax treatments and reliefs.
The United Kingdom. has followed the United States, the European Union, and many other allies in imposing sanctions on Russia, from President Vladimir Putin and his family, to Russian companies, billionaires and senior government officials, in response to the unprovoked war the Kremlin launched against Ukraine on February 24.
Kazakh Court Sentences Former Shymkent City Official For Abuse Of Office
The former head of the Shymkent city finance department has been sentenced to three years in prison after a court found him guilty of abuse of office in rare conviction for corruption in Kazakhstan.
Kenzhebek Zhanbosynov was arrested immediately after the Karatau District Court handed down its ruling on May 5. He was also banned for life from holding public office.
The court said that Zhanbosynov, 49, as the head of the city finance department and a member of the board of directors of the Shymkent Social and Entrepreneurial Corporation, oversaw the sale of apartments at below-market rates, "causing significant damage" to the state.
Zhanbosynov's lawyers rejected the verdict and said that they would appeal it as the court failed to prove their client's actions caused serious material damage to the state or society.
Kazakhstan has been plagued for years by rampant corruption, placing 102nd out of 180 countries in Transparency International's Corruption Perceptions Index in 2021.
In January, protests that started over a fuel-price hike spread across Kazakhstan because of discontent over cronyism and corruption.
Much of the anger in the streets was directed at former President Nursultan Nazarbaev, who ruled the Central Asian state from 1989 to March 2019, when he handed power to Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev.
Since the protests, Toqaev has swept out many seen as loyal to Nazarbaev, as well as those who were seen as failing to contain the deadly violence.
AP Investigation Shows Around 600 Dead In Russian Strike On Mariupol Theater
The Associated Press says it has conducted an investigation that shows about 600 civilians died when Russia attacked a theater in the port city of Mariupol that was being used as a bomb shelter.
The exact number of deaths as a result of the March 16 air strike on Donetsk Academic Regional Drama Theater, which was clearly marked outside as being a place where children were located, has been unknown as heavy fighting has kept authorities from properly sifting through the debris.
While Ukrainian officials have said at least 300 people died in the attack, AP said that, in a recreation of the events based on the accounts of 23 survivors, rescuers, and people intimately familiar with its new life as a bomb shelter, the figure is at least twice as high.
The news agency said it also drew on two sets of floor plans of the theater, photos and video taken inside before, during, and after that day, and feedback from experts who reviewed the methodology. It also used 3D modeling to recreate the situation.
While Russia has denied targeting civilians since it launched its unprovoked attack on Ukraine on February 24, mounting evidence tells a different story. The air strike on the theater in Mariupol stands out as the single deadliest known attack against civilians to date.
“All the people are still under the rubble, because the rubble is still there -- no one dug them up,” AP quoted Oksana Syomina, who survived the deadly attack, as saying.
“This is one big mass grave.”
Based on reporting by AP
Jill Biden To Meet Ukrainian Refugees During Romania, Slovakia Trip
U.S. first lady Jill Biden will visit Romania and Slovakia from May 5 to May 9 to meet U.S. service members and embassy personnel, Ukrainian refugees, humanitarian aid workers, and teachers, her office said on May 2.
NATO and EU members Romania and Slovakia have taken in hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion.
Biden's trip follows U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Kyiv at the weekend. Pelosi met with President Volodymyr Zelensky on April 30.
During her trip, Biden will visit U.S. service members in Romania on May 6 before heading to Bucharest, where on May 7 she will meet with members of the Romanian government, U.S. Embassy staff, and teachers working with displaced Ukrainian children, the statement from her office said.
Her trip also includes a visit to the Slovak capital, Bratislava, to meet with government official and U.S. Embassy staff.
Almost 5.5 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia's invasion on February 24, according to the UN refugee agency, the UNHCR.
Just over 3 million have fled to Poland, while Romania has taken in 817,000, and Slovakia nearly 372,000, as of April 29.
U.S. President Joe Biden has proposed a huge $33 billion package for arming and supporting Ukraine.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Russia 'Trying To Destroy' Mariupol Defenders As UN Expresses Cease-Fire Hope
Russian forces and the remaining Ukrainian soldiers holed up in the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol continue to fight pitched battles as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed hope a cease-fire would take place to evacuate more civilians from the devastated complex.
After ten weeks of brutal bombardment that have turned the city largely to rubble, Russian fighters have entered the massive steel plant, where about 2,000 Ukrainian fighters and a few hundred civilians have taken shelter in the tunnels and bunkers deep beneath the surface.
Russian forces have stepped up attacks against the plant in recent days, Ukrainian forces said, and may be seeking to sack it by May 9, when Russia celebrates Victory Day, the country's most patriotic holiday, commemorating the Soviet Union's defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945.
"Russian occupiers are focusing on blocking and trying to destroy Ukrainian units in the Azovstal area," the Ukrainian Army said in a statement on May 5. "With the support of aircraft, Russia resumed the offensive in order to take control of the plant."
Mariupol's fall would be a major success for President Vladimir Putin, depriving Ukraine of a vital port, allowing Russia to establish a land corridor to the Crimean Peninsula, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014, and freeing up troops to fight elsewhere in the Donbas, the eastern industrial region that the Kremlin says is now its chief objective.
The plight of the civilians holed up in the plant with little food or water has garnered international attention and led to calls from leaders around the world for Russia to allow them to be evacuated.
Guterres told the UN Security Council on May 5 that a third operation was under way to evacuate civilians from Azovstal. In joint efforts with the Red Cross, the UN has helped nearly 500 civilians flee the area over the past week.
"I hope that the continued coordination with Moscow and Kyiv will lead to more humanitarian pauses to allow civilians safe passage from the fighting, and aid to reach those in critical need," Guterres said.
"We must continue to do all we can to get people out of these hellscapes," he said.
Guterres declined to give details on the new operation "to avoid undermining possible success."
Ukraine's deputy prime minister, Iryna Vereshchuk, said on her social-media page that people would be evacuated from Mariupol on May 6 at noon, but gave no further details.
Russia had earlier said it would open a humanitarian corridor from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Moscow time on May 5, 6, and 7 from the Azovstal plant to evacuate civilians.
Though the Kremlin claimed on May 5 that the corridor was "functioning," Ukraine had not confirmed that anyone had been freed from the plant that day.
Skepticism still remains about the likelihood of an evacuation as previous Russian announcements of cease-fires have failed.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett raised the humanitarian crisis at Azovstal with Putin during a call on May 5.
Bennett’s office said in a statement following talks between the two leaders that Putin had “promised” to allow the evacuation of citizens through a UN and Red Cross humanitarian corridor.
In a statement released by the Kremlin, Putin told Bennett that Kyiv must order the remaining Ukrainian fighters inside the steel plant to lay down their arms.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
With Russian forces bogged down by stubborn Ukrainian resistance along all the eastern front line, a frustrated Kremlin accused the West of preventing a "quick" end to its military invasion by supplying weapons and intelligence to the country.
"The United States, Britain, NATO as a whole hand over intelligence...to Ukraine's armed forces on a permanent basis," Peskov told reporters.
"Coupled with the flow of weapons that these countries are sending to Ukraine, these are all actions that do not contribute to the quick completion of the operation," he said, adding that this was "incapable of hindering the achievement" of the goals of Russia's military operation.
Russia appears to have already given up on its initial goal -- to take the capital and install a Kremlin-friendly regime.
After suffering heavy losses during the first month of the war as it spread its forces out too thin, Russia has since regrouped to focus its efforts on taking eastern Ukraine.
However, Russian forces continue to face tough resistance and suffer losses, raising doubts among many military experts that they will be able to achieve their more modest goals.
Zelensky, meanwhile, launched a global crowdfunding platform -- United24 -- on May 5 to help Kyiv win the war and rebuild the country's infrastructure.
"Every donation matters for victory," he said in English in a video on his Twitter page.
"In one click, you can donate funds to protect our defenders, to save our civilians, and to rebuild Ukraine," Zelensky said in the video.
WATCH: In the first stage of the operation to evacuate civilians from the Azovstal steelworks, which is under attack by Russian forces in Mariupol, over 150 people were brought out by bus. Those who got out told harrowing stories on May 3 of bodies strewn around the plant.
Later that day Zelenskiy addressed by video a conference in Warsaw dedicated to supporting Ukraine’s war effort and rebuilding.
Referencing the U.S.-led initiative to rebuild Europe following World War II, the Ukrainian leader called on the West to launch an analogous Marshall Plan to help his country recover from the extensive destruction caused by Russia’s military campaign.
Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said the conference raised $6.5 billion for Ukraine.
In discussing ways to financially support Kyiv, EU President Charles Michel said on May 5 that the bloc should confiscate and sell Russian assets it has seized and use the proceeds to rebuild Ukraine, echoing an idea already floated by the United States.
The EU said early last month it had frozen 30 billion euros ($32 billion) in assets linked to blacklisted Russian and Belarusian individuals.
Meanwhile, the United States announced on May 5 that it had seized a $300 million yacht in Fiji belonging to Russian billionaire Suliman Kerimov.
In addition to seizures, the West is continuing to impose sanctions to weaken Russia’s ability to carry out its current military campaign and future aggression.
A day after the European Union announced plans to curb Russian oil imports across the board, the U.K. said on May 5 that it had sanctioned Evraz, a Russian steel producer whose products are critical for the nation’s rail industry.
Russia is using its rail network to ship weapons and troops to its border with Ukraine.
Marking "another small victory," Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk announced on May 4 that 344 women, children, and elderly people were evacuated safely from Mariupol.
But her announcement was clouded by a report by the Associated Press that put the death toll of an earlier Russian air strike on a Mariupol theater converted into a shelter at approximately 600 people, doubling previous estimates by Ukrainian officials.
In neighboring Belarus, the armed forces began "surprise" large-scale drills on May 4 to test their combat readiness, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said.
The British Ministry of Defense said in its daily intelligence bulletin on May 5 that Russia will likely attempt to "inflate the threat" posed by the Belarusian military's exercises with the aim of fixing Ukrainian forces in the Belarusian border area to prevent them from being deployed to the front line in eastern Ukraine.
Minsk has aided Russia's invasion by allowing Belarusian territory to be used to stage the attack.
Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka claimed in an interview with AP on May 5 that he had information showing Ukraine had planned to attack Belarus, without producing any evidence.
Lukashenka has been shunned by the international community since he claimed victory in a presidential election in August 2020 that the opposition says was rigged, and unleashed a wave of violence to stifle mass protests afterward.
In Moldova's Moscow-backed separatist region of Transdniester, a television channel reported that shots have been fired near one if its border crossings with Ukraine.
The report on May 5, which comes after several similar alleged incidents in the Moscow-backed Transdniester region since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, could not be independently verified.
Kyiv has warned that Russia wants to destabilize the region to create a pretext for a military intervention in Moldova, which also borders NATO member Romania.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, BBC, and AFP
German Chancellor Presses Serbia, Kosovo To Resume Normalization Talks
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged Kosovo and Serbia on May 4 to be constructive in the process of restarting normalization talks and reiterated his desire to see all Western Balkan countries become members of the European Union.
Scholz held separate talks in Berlin with Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic as the German chancellor continues efforts to break a deadlock in normalization talks that have been on ice since last summer.
"The Western Balkans belong in Europe," Scholz said after talks with Kurti, but he warned both parties that progress in the dialogue is “crucial for peace and stability in southeastern Europe as well as for the European integration of both countries.”
Since 2011, Kosovo and Serbia have engaged in an EU-led dialogue that aims to reach a comprehensive and legally binding agreement on normalizing relations.
Speaking after his meeting with Scholz, Vucic said he would do everything in his power to reach a compromise. Scholz encouraged Serbia to pursue reforms in rule of law, press freedom, and combating organized crime.
Scholz also underlined that the “recognition of Kosovo -- something that Germany did a long time ago -- will be part of the agreement.”
Kosovo declared its independence from Serbia in 2008, but Belgrade doesn’t recognize it as independent and continues to lay claim to the territory. Most EU countries recognize Kosovo as a separate state.
After his meeting with Scholz, Kurti emphasized progress in the rule of law in Kosovo and the fight against corruption.
Against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine, Kurti stressed that for his country there were no alternatives to the EU and NATO.
EU Special Representative Miroslav Lajcak traveled to Berlin on Scholz’s invitation for an “informal dinner” with Kurti and Vucic.
"Grateful to the German government for hosting," Lajcak said on Twitter. "We will continue the discussion on the level of Chief negotiators on 13 May."
The dinner was the first meeting between the leaders in 10 months. They met twice last year but both meetings were failures as tensions prevailed inside the room and in front of reporters.
Ahead of the dinner, Vucic said the process was not easy, but struck an optimistic tone.
“I believe we will find strength to reach a certain level of progress in the dialogue with Pristina, which is not easy for us,” Vucic told journalists in Berlin.
Kurti said the recognition of Kosovo should be focus of the talks.
“Mutual recognition should be in the center of the process, not at the end of it,” Kurti said.
With reporting by dpa and Reuters
EU Proposes Toughest Sanctions Yet As Russia Steps Up Offensive In Eastern Ukraine
The European Union on May 4 unveiled a proposal to ban Russian oil imports by the end of the year as Russian forces intensified their assault in on a steel plant in the southeastern port city of Mariupol that Ukrainian forces continue to defend.
There was heavy fighting as Russian forces broke into the territory of the plant, Azov Regiment Commander Lieutenant Colonel Denis Prokopenko said on Telegram. The situation at the plant is extremely difficult, but the Ukrainian military continues to defend itself, he said in the post.
"I am proud of the soldiers who are making superhuman efforts to deter the enemy," Prokopenko said. "I thank the world for the colossal support of the Mariupol garrison."
Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko said earlier there was "heavy fighting" involving artillery, tanks, and war planes at the Azovstal plant and said city officials had lost contact with Ukrainian forces inside.
David Arakhamia, a member of the Ukrainian delegation that has held now-stalled peace talks with Russia, later told RFE/RL that Ukrainian authorities have contact with the defenders at the plant.
"Attempts to storm the plant continue for the second day. Russian troops are already on the territory of Azovstal," Arakhamia said, citing Prokopenko.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied reports that Russian troops had stormed the plant.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asked UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to help save the lives of the remaining Ukrainians trapped in the sprawling industrial complex.
"The lives of the people who remain there are in danger. Everyone is important to us. We ask for your help in saving them," Zelensky told UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a phone call on May 4.
He called on the UN to "assist in the removal of all the wounded from Azovstal," a statement from his office said.
Moscow pledged to halt some military operations this week to allow more evacuations from May 5-7. It has, however, reneged on previous pledges to allow for humanitarian corridors.
The new EU sanctions proposed on May 4 would add more banking sanctions against Moscow and cut off some Russian broadcasters in Europe.
But the EU said at the heart of the package is a phaseout of the import of Russian crude and refined oil products by the end of the year. It was formally proposed despite pushback from EU members that are heavily dependent on Russian energy imports. Shortly after the announcement Slovakia, Hungary, and Bulgaria said they would seek exemptions from the embargo.
"We will phase out Russian supply of crude oil within six months and refined products by the end of the year," the head of the bloc's executive European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, told the European Parliament in Strasbourg.
"This will be a complete import ban on all Russian oil, seaborne and pipeline, crude and refined," she said, adding, "[Russian President Vladimir] Putin must pay a high price for his brutal aggression."
Von der Leyen, however, conceded that getting unanimity on oil sanctions “will not be easy.” The measures require approval from all 27 EU countries to take effect.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said EU countries blocking an oil embargo would be "complicit" in Russia's crimes in Ukraine.
“Whatever their arguments are, if they oppose (the) oil embargo, it means one thing: they play on the Russian side. They share responsibility for everything Russia does in Ukraine, full stop,” Kuleba said in a video posted on Twitter.
The European Union accounts for nearly a half of Russia's crude and refined oil products. But the Kremlin, in a first reaction to the EU announcement, put on a brave face, warning that the embargo is a "double-edged sword" and that the EU consumers will pay the price.
"The cost of these sanctions to the citizens of Europe will grow by the day," Peskov said on May 4.
Peskov said the Kremlin is looking at "various options" for its response to the new sanctions.
Von der Leyen also proposed that Sberbank, Russia’s largest bank, and two other major banks be disconnected from the SWIFT international banking payment system.
The EU will also ban three Russian state-owned broadcasters, she said, without naming the channels directly.
According to a document seen by RFE/RL, the package also contains a list of 58 individuals sanctioned over Russia's military action in Ukraine that includes the Patriarch of Russia's Orthodox Church, a close ally of Putin's.
Beyond the fighting in Mariupol, Moscow deployed 22 battalions near Izyum, an eastern city, in a bid to push into the Donbas region, the British Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on May 4, adding that Russia's apparent goal is capturing the cities of Kramatorsk and Severodonetsk in the east, "despite struggling to break through Ukrainian defenses."
A Russian battalion usually consists of 700-800 soldiers.
According to the British intelligence bulletin, capturing the two cities "would consolidate Russian military control" of northeastern Ukraine.
In neighboring Belarus, the armed forces began "surprise" large-scale drills on May 4 to test their combat readiness, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Rikard Jozwiak, Reuters, AP, and AFP
Zelenskiy Asks UN Secretary-General To Assist In Further Evacuations From Mariupol Steel Plant
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has asked the head of the United Nations to help save the lives of the remaining Ukrainians trapped in the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"The lives of the people who remain there are in danger. Everyone is important to us. We ask for your help in saving them," Zelenskiy told UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a phone call on May 4.
He called on the UN to "assist in the removal of all the wounded from Azovstal," a statement from his office said.
The statement came as Ukraine said that there were fierce battles with Russian troops at the plant, where Ukrainian soldiers had been holed up for weeks.
Zelenskiy also thanked Guterres for evacuations earlier this week led by the UN and the Red Cross (ICRC), which he said brought more than 100 people out of the Azovstal complex to safety.
"The whole world has learned about the role of the UN and the ICRC. This has shown that international organizations can be effective," he said.
He "expressed hope for a successful continuation of the ongoing evacuation operation."
Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP
Situation In Yerevan Tense After Another Day Of Armenian Anti-Government Protests
YEREVAN -- Protesters in Armenia's capital scuffled with police on May 4 during another demonstration to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian over his handling of negotiations with Azerbaijan over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh region.
The situation near the parliament building remained tense on the evening of May 4 after protesters and police jostled and bottles were launched toward security forces in Yerevan, resulting in dozens of arrests.
Authorities warned protesters chanting “Armenia without Nikol” against trying to seize the parliament building, which was cordoned off by hundreds of police in riot gear. Earlier in the day truckers briefly blocked a bridge in central Yerevan, telling authorities their vehicles had broken down.
"The opposition hopes to achieve success by imitating what we have done," Pashinian told lawmakers in a speech to the National Assembly, referring to mass street protests that propelled him to power in 2018. He warned opposition parties against "crossing red lines."
The situation was initially calm as thousands of protesters gathered in the streets, but a crush began after police formed a cordon made up of several rows of security personnel.
Armenia's national security service said in a statement that the organizers of the rallies "are planning to incite demonstrators to seize the parliament building, to destabilize the country, and undermine its security and public order."
Deputies from the opposition Hayastan faction said there were people who were trying to create tension and urged the protesters not to succumb to their provocations.
Opposition leader Ishkhan Saghatelian, who has called Pashinian “a traitor” and said the street protests will force him to resign, said protests will grow and last until Pashinian steps down.
“We can speak with the authorities about only one thing -- their immediate departure,” he said.
Anti-government demonstrations over what the opposition says are concessions to Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh have been taking place since last month. Protesters on May 1 announced the beginning of a "decisive phase of the struggle" and large-scale civil disobedience actions this week.
Police said that more than 200 protesters were detained on May 3 as they temporarily blocked several streets in Yerevan's center and other provincial cities.
The protesters are calling on Pashinian to resign after he and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev agreed last month to start drafting a bilateral peace treaty to resolve the conflict around Nagorno-Karabakh and set up a joint commission on demarcating their common border during talks in Brussels.
Baku wants the peace deal to be based on five elements, including a mutual recognition of each other’s territorial integrity. Pashinian has publicly stated that the elements are acceptable to Yerevan in principle, fueling Armenian opposition claims that he is ready to recognize Azerbaijani sovereignty over Nagorno-Karabakh.
Azerbaijan regained control of parts of the breakaway region in the 2020 war, as well as seven adjacent districts that had been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces since the end of a separatist war in 1994. Some 2,000 Russian troops have been deployed to monitor the current cease-fire.
Nagorno-Karabakh, which had been under ethnic Armenian control for nearly three decades, is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.
With reporting by AP and AFP
Demonstrators Clash With Police As Anti-Government Protests Continue In Armenia
Protests by opposition parties demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian over his handling of a territorial dispute with Azerbaijan over the contested Nagorno-Karabakh region have continued for the fourth consecutive day in the Armenian capital. The protesters clashed with police in central Yerevan on May 4 as thousands took to the streets in the city center to demand that Pashinian step down.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Russian Newspaper Turns To Samizdat To Reach Readers 'Poisoned By Propaganda'2
Fizzled? Faltering? 'Anemic'? Why Russia's Donbas Offensive Isn't Going Exactly As Anticipated3
How Ukraine Uses Obsolete Soviet Grenades To Destroy Russian Tanks From Above4
Mariupol, As It Was5
'Running Out Of Spare Parts': Plenty Of Pain Ahead For Russia's Economy6
China's Messaging On The Ukraine War Is Evolving, But In Which Way?7
War In Ukraine: Unfiltered, A New Documentary From RFE/RL8
'Shot In The Head': Beloved Son, Son-In-Law Among Victims Of 'Deliberate Cruelty' In Russian War On Ukraine9
Beauty Ban: Turkmenistan Puts Severe Restrictions On Women's Appearance, Ability To Travel10
Ukrainian Nurse Who Lost Legs And Fingers Marries And Regains Her Will To Live
Subscribe