"We felt the readiness of our U.S. colleagues," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told Russian journalists on August 6 following bilateral talks with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) forum in the Philippine capital, Manila. "After all, the dialogue continues. I think an alternative to that simply does not exist," Lavrov said after what he described as "a long meeting with Rex Tillerson." (Reuters, Rossia 24)