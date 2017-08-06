Lavrov: We Feel U.S. Readiness To Continue Dialogue

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on August 6 that he believed his American counterpart was ready to continue dialogue with Russia on complex issues despite bilateral tensions and the imposition of fresh U.S. sanctions against Moscow.

"We felt the readiness of our U.S. colleagues to continue dialogue. I think there's no alternative to that," Lavrov said after what he said was a lengthy meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on the sidelines of an international gathering in Manila.

Earlier, the two diplomats, who are in Manila for an August 6-7 Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) forum, smiled and exchanged pleasantries but made no substantive remarks as journalists were allowed in briefly for the start of their meeting.



Both Tillerson and Lavrov ignored a shouted question about how the new sanctions might affect their discussions.

On August 3, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Twitter that Washington's "relationship with Russia is at an all-time & very dangerous low."

Those comments came a day after Trump signed new sanctions against Moscow, a move Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said amounted to a "full-scale trade war" against his country.

Trump and Tillerson opposed the sanctions package that Congress passed to make it harder for Trump to ever ease penalties on Russia.

Although Trump ultimately signed the bill, he called it "seriously flawed."

Based on reporting by Reuters an AP



