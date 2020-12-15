Lavrov To Meet Bosnian Leaders After Stressing Opposition To Changes In 25-Year-Old Dayton Agreement

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will meet all three members of Bosnia-Herzegovina’s tripartite presidency on December 15, the final day of a two-day visit to Bosnia.



Lavrov is due to meet Milorad Dodik, Sefik Dzaferovic, and Zeljko Komsic and his counterpart, Bisera Turkovic, the foreign minister of Bosnia-Herzegovina and participate in a news conference.



The Russian foreign minister’s visit began on December 14, the anniversary of the signing of the Dayton agreement that ended a four-year war in Bosnia-Herzegovina in the 1990s.



Lavrov said the agreement must not be changed in any way, referring to comments by some Western diplomats and Bosnian politicians that it needs to be upgraded to enable Bosnia to make progress on reforms.



The basic principles of the agreement require that disputes be resolved through internal dialogue and without interference in internal affairs from outside, he said.



“I would like to say that any attempt to demolish [the Dayton agreement] can cause the most serious risks and consequences,” Lavrov said.



He added that he knows how difficult it was to write the agreement, and without one component, “the entire system could be endangered and become a threat to stability.”



Lavrov spoke at a news conference in East Sarajevo, the administrative center of Republika Srpska, after meeting with Dodik, the Serb member of the presidency and its chairman.



The peace deal was agreed after negotiations at a U.S. air base outside Dayton, Ohio, and signed in Paris on December 14, 1995, by the leaders of Bosnia, Serbia, and Croatia.



The conflict left Bosnia-Herzegovina divided into two autonomous regions -- the Muslim-Croat Federation and the mainly ethnic Serb Republika Srpska -- united under a weak central government.

While it stopped the fighting, the Dayton accords formalized the ethnic divisions in Bosnia by establishing the complicated and fragmented state structure.



The European Union accepted Bosnia’s membership application in 2016, but its government has failed to make the deep structural reforms required before the application can move forward.



Lavrov added that the Dayton agreement does not “create obstacles” to relations between Bosnia-Herzegovina and the EU.



“We are not interfering in that process,” he said.



But he said the equality of the Serbs, Croats, and Bosniaks, and the two entities that comprise Bosnia-Herzegovina should be respected.



He also repeated Russia’s position that the Office of the High Representative in Bosnia should be closed.



The office, which acts as an international peace overseer in Bosnia, was set up as part of the Dayton deal. Lavrov said that protector should have left the country "long ago."



Dodik agreed, saying the Republika Srpska for years has opposed “the interventionism that comes in the form of the high representative.”



High Representative for Bosnia-Herzegovina Valentin Inzko told RFE/RL last month that a lot has been achieved under the agreement, which doubles as a constitution for Bosnia, but the time has come for it to be changed.



Over the past 15 years, there has been mounting criticism of the agreement's role as a constitution, with many saying that the country needs a new fundamental law that would allow Bosnia to press for reform.

With reporting by Reuters