Lavrov's Comparison Of West's Approach To Russia With Holocaust Is 'Truly Offensive,' Says White House
White House national-security spokesman John Kirby has sharply rebuked Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov for a comment that compared the coalition of countries backing Ukraine with the Nazis' ‘final solution’ to eradicate the Jews.
"How dare he compare anything to the Holocaust -- anything -- let alone a war that they started," Kirby said, speaking to reporters at the White House.
Lavrov said earlier in his annual news conference that Washington was using the same tactic as the Nazis in trying to subjugate Europe in order to destroy Russia.
Using Ukraine as a proxy, he said, "they are waging war against our country with the same task: the 'final solution' of the Russian question."
"Just as Hitler wanted a 'final solution' to the Jewish question, now, if you read Western politicians...they clearly say Russia must suffer a strategic defeat."
Kirby said Lavrov’s comments were so absurd they almost were not worth responding to “other than the truly offensive manner in which he tried to cast us in terms of Hitler and the Holocaust."
The final solution led to the systematic murder of 6 million Jews and members of other minorities at concentration camps across Europe.
Lavrov has caused outrage before by making remarks about Hitler in the context of the war in Ukraine.
Israel summoned Russia's ambassador on May 2 and demanded an apology after the Russian foreign minister suggested that Hitler had Jewish roots.
Lavrov was defending Russian President Vladimir Putin's goal of "de-Nazifying" Ukraine when he told an Italian television channel that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's Jewish ancestry did not undermine Putin's position.
"When they say 'What sort of Nazification is this if we are Jews,' well I think that Hitler also had Jewish origins, so it does not mean anything," Lavrov said.
"For a long time now we've been hearing the wise Jewish people say that the biggest anti-Semites are the Jews themselves," Lavrov claimed.
At the time, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said the Russian foreign minister's comments were "unforgivable and scandalous and a horrible historical error.”
With reporting by Reuters and AP
U.S. To Help Ukraine Repair Power Grid After Russian Strikes
The United States is providing $125 million for electrical parts and other supplies to help crews in Ukraine keep up with repairs of the country's electrical system. Samantha Power, the head of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), said her organization plans to use the money to procure back-up power for Kyiv's water and heating systems. The funding will also help replenish supplies of gas turbines, transformers, and other vital power equipment. Russian forces since October have intensified strikes on Ukraine's electrical grid and other critical infrastructure, repeatedly plunging Ukrainians into darkness and winter cold. To read the original story by AP, click here.
U.S. Department Of Justice Charges Russian Founder Of Cryptocurrency Firm
A Russian national who founded a cryptocurrency exchange that U.S. officials say became a haven for the proceeds of criminal activity, has been arrested, federal officials said on January 18. Anatoly Legkodymov, who lives in China, was arrested on January 17 in Miami on a charge of conducting an unlicensed money-transmitting business. Prosecutors allege that Legkodymov's cryptocurrency exchange Bizlato did not implement required anti-money-laundering safeguards. The Department of Justice said Bizlato conducted cryptocurrency exchanges worth more than $700 million with users of Hydra Market, a darknet marketplace for drugs, fake IDs, and other illegal products. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Popular Kazakh News Website Suspends Operations Amid Attack By Hackers
A popular news website in Kazakhstan, Ulysmedia.kz, has been attacked by hackers. The website's editor in chief, Samal Ibraeva, told RFE/RL that her personal data and pictures of her and her relatives appeared on the website's homepage on January 18, after which the site had to suspend its operations. Ibraeva says the attack was most likely linked to the website's professional activities, adding that it has faced several similar attacks since last year. Ulysmedia is an independent outlet that publishes articles in Russian and Kazakh about the realities of social and political life in Kazakhstan. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Red Cross Says It Has 'Urgent Concerns' Over Visits With Russian, Ukrainian POWs
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) says it has "urgent humanitarian concerns" over visits to Russian and Ukrainian prisoners of war. The ICRC said on January 18 that its president, Mirjana Spoljaric, will travel this week to Moscow to discuss the topic following a two-day visit to Ukraine last month. The ICRC said it "has been visiting prisoners of war on both sides, but is urgently seeking full, unimpeded, and regular access to all, wherever they are held." It added that it "stands ready" to play a neutral intermediary role for prisoner swaps or any other humanitarian initiatives.
Family Of Young Iranian Protester In Coma Reportedly Moved, Kept Incommunicado
Security forces in Iran have moved the family of Hasti Hossein Panahi, a student who fell into a coma after a police attack on her school, to a place under their supervision amid reports that doctors have lost hope that the 16-year-old will make a recovery.
The Kurdpa news agency confirmed on January 17 that Panahi's family was taken from their home to a government apartment in the western Iranian city of Sanandaj and have been forbidden from meeting or contacting anyone.
Security forces summoned Hossein Panahi's and several other students' families in early November and showed them videos of their daughters participating in anti-government protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini while she was in police custody.
The students were taken to an unknown location and were allegedly beaten by the security officers before they were returned to the school, according to rights groups and eyewitnesses. An hour later, Panahi fell into a coma.
On November 10, the Coordinating Council of Teachers Syndicates (CCTS) quoted local sources as saying that Panahi's mother said her daughter was beaten with a baton and marks from the assault were visible on her head.
The Hengaw human rights group reported on the same day, quoting sources, that Panahi was flown by helicopter to the Kausar Hospital in Sanandaj, where her level of consciousness was considered extremely low and her condition "potentially fatal."
Iran has been roiled by unrest -- one of the deepest challenges to the Islamic regime since the revolution in 1979 -- since the September 16 death of the 22-year-old Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a hijab, or head scarf, improperly.
The government has held several counterrallies to try and quell the dissent but people continue to take to the streets across the country. Security forces have also launched a series of raids on schools across the country, violently arresting students, especially female students, who have defiantly taken off their hijabs in protest.
The activist HRANA news agency said that as of January 15 at least 522 people had been killed during the unrest, including 70 minors, as clashes between protesters and the authorities have become more commonplace at universities and schools.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Supplies Of Modern Weapons To Ukraine Must Outpace Russian Attacks, Zelenskiy Tells Economic Forum
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has told the World Economic Forum that Western supplies of tanks and air defense systems should come more quickly in order to outpace Russian attacks.
Zelenskiy, who addressed the elite gathering of world leaders and corporate executives in the Swiss ski resort of Davos on January 18 via video link, called for the world to speed up deliveries of weapons, saying that Ukraine is standing strong despite daily fighting in eastern Ukraine, but he said the West has to recognize that “tyranny is outpacing democracies” and urged world leaders to act faster.
"The time the free world uses to think is used by the terrorist state to kill," Zelenskiy said. "The supplies of Western tanks must outpace another invasion of Russian tanks."
Ukraine remains motivated to continue battling the Russian invasion, now in its 11th month, he said, but added that its allies have repeatedly been too "hesitant" to act to confront Russia, even if they eventually make the right call.
Zelenskiy did not specifically mention Germany, but Ukraine has repeatedly called on Berlin to send German-manufactured Leopard 2 tanks.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke earlier to the forum, telling the audience that Berlin will support Ukraine "for as long as necessary." But Scholz, despite criticism not just from Kyiv but also from NATO allies and members of his own coalition, has so far held out against sending Leopard 2 tanks.
"We are continuously supplying Ukraine with large quantities of arms, in close consultation with our partners," including artillery, air defense systems and armored vehicles, Scholz said.
He described the decision to send those weapons as "a profound turning point in German foreign and security policy."
Zelenskiy added that he was pleased to hear that former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger has altered his view on Ukrainian membership of NATO. Kissinger, who spoke virtually to the World Economic Forum on January 17, said Russia's invasion shows there is no longer a point to keeping Ukraine out of NATO and membership for Ukraine would be an "appropriate outcome.”
Kissinger’s revised opinion is “very important to put political pressure on Russia” to stop its aggression, Zelenskiy said, adding that Kyiv still believes that NATO membership is the best guarantee for its security.
Asked whether he has concerns for his own safety in light of a helicopter crash on January 18 near Kyiv that took the lives of Ukraine’s interior minister and other government officials, Zelenskiy said he was not worried.
He asked the audience to observe a moment of silence for the 14 people killed, including Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskiy and other senior ministry officials, as well as one child. His wife, first lady Olena Zelenska, was among those in the audience. She is in Davos to urge political and business leaders to wield their "influence" in support of Ukraine.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, also speaking at the World Economic Forum, said he had "very good and positive signals" that new weapons would be announced for Ukraine at a meeting of the country's Western allies in Germany on January 20.
Klitschko is at the World Economic Forum as part of a large Ukrainian delegation that is lobbying for more financial aid and weapons.
"Let's pay attention in two days," Klitschko told the AFP news agency, referring to a meeting of Ukraine's backers scheduled to be held at the Ramstein military base in Germany.
"I hope it will be very positive for Ukraine. Unofficially, I have very good and positive signals."
Earlier on January 18, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivered a gloomy message to the economic forum, saying the world is in a “sorry state" because of myriad “interlinked” challenges including climate change and Russia's war in Ukraine.
Guterres said the challenges are “piling up like cars in a chain reaction crash,” speaking on the second day of the forum.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, and AFP
Russia Rainy Day Fund Shrinks By $38 Bln As Government Plugs Deficit
Russia's National Wealth Fund shrank to $148.4 billion as of January 1, down $38.1 billion in a month, as the government took out cash to plug its budget deficit, data showed on January 18. Moscow said it had spent 2.41 trillion rubles ($35.1 billion) from the NWF, a rainy day fund that accumulates oil revenues, to cover the deficit in December. Along with heavy state borrowing at domestic debt auctions, the NWF -- which was originally intended to support the pension system -- has become the main source of financing for the budget deficit since Russia invaded Ukraine last year and was hit by waves of unprecedented Western sanctions. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Daughter Of Iranian-German Held In Iran Slams Berlin For Its Silence
The daughter of Jamshid Sharmahd, an Iranian-German citizen imprisoned in Iran, has sharply criticized German authorities for their silence regarding her father's incarceration, which has now reached 1,000 days.
In a video message posted on Twitter on January 18, Ghazaleh Sharmahd asked Germany's chancellor and foreign minister to try to help establish contact between her and her father before his possible execution saying "this is the least that Germany can do."
She said that over the past year, her father has been tortured, "his teeth have fallen out, he has lost 20 kilos, and he is unable to walk or breathe easily."
Last week, rights groups expressed concern at the possibility of a death sentence being handed down against Sharmahd, following his last trial session.
Sharmahd was detained in 2020 and is accused by the Iranian Intelligence Ministry of being a member of the Iranian opposition group Kingdom Assembly of Iran, or Tondar.
Based in Los Angeles, Tondar says it aims to overthrow the Islamic republic and reestablish a monarchy similar to that of Cyrus the Great. It runs pro-Iranian opposition radio and television stations abroad, as well as social media channels.
According to the group's website, Sharmahd is an Iranian-German electronics engineer born in Tehran in 1955 who had lived in Germany and holds German citizenship. He moved to Los Angeles in 2003.
Iran is known to have assassinated and abducted multiple exiled opposition figures in the past, including Iranian journalist Ruhollah Zam, the administrator of the opposition Amadnews Telegram channel that was accused by authorities of stirring up domestic dissent.
At least one other Iranian-German dual citizen, Nahid Taghvi, is also being held in Iran, which has arrested dozens of foreigners and dual nationals in recent years, often on widely criticized espionage and security-related charges.
Western countries have repeatedly said that Iran is trying to take advantage of foreign countries by taking dual and foreign nationals hostage and then using them in prisoner swaps.
During a current wave of unrest sparked by the death of a young woman while she was detained for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly, Iranian security forces have taken some 40 foreign nationals into custody.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Man Sentenced To Eight Years For Beheading 17-Year-Old Wife
An Iranian man has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison for decapitating his wife and displaying her head in public in a so-called "honor killing."
Mona Heidari, 17, was killed last year in February by her husband, Sajjad Heidarnava, and his brother Heydar in Ahvaz, the capital of the southwestern Khuzestan province.
After the gruesome killing, video footage was posted online of the killer walking in the provincial capital, Ahvaz, while smiling and carrying his wife’s severed head.
Heidarnava was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for murder and eight months for intentional assault, judiciary spokesman Massud Setayeshi told the media on January 18.
Heidari's family had forgiven the murderer and declined to demand qesas -- Iran's Islamic law of retribution.
"The accused has no right to protest against the verdict and the decision is final," the spokesman said.
Heidarnava's brother, Heidar, was sentenced to 45 months in prison for complicity in intentional homicide, Setayeshi said.
Heidari was married at the age of 12 and was the mother of a 3-year-old boy when she was murdered, according to Iranian media reports.
She had fled to Turkey several months before being persuaded to return to Iran by her father, according to the girl’s mother-in-law.
Human rights activists called for changes to the law to protect of women against domestic violence after Heidari's murder and to increase the minimum age of marriage for girls, which is currently 13.
In another notorious case, an Iranian man was sentenced to nine years in prison for beheading his 14-year-old daughter with an axe in a so-called “honor” killing that prompted widespread outrage in the country in August 2020.
In Iran, “honor” killings are only punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Otherwise, murder is punishable by a life sentence or the death penalty.
Many in Iran have blamed the Islamic legal system as well as the country's patriarchal culture and traditions for fostering an environment that allows for "honor" killings.
Iran is currently enveloped in a wave of unrest over the death of a young woman while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
Women and girls have spearheaded the anti-government demonstrations demanding more rights and freedoms.
With reporting by AFP
Blinken Consults With Pashinian On Restarting Bilateral Talks With Azerbaijan
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on January 18 with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian to discuss steps to restart bilateral talks with Azerbaijan amid escalating tensions over a blockade of the only direct access road to the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region.
Blinken "expressed deep concern for the worsening humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh resulting from the blockage of the Lachin Corridor," the State Department said in a statement.
"He also reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to support efforts toward a lasting peace and to our strong multifaceted bilateral relationship," the statement said.
The call between Blinken and Pashinian came after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the Kremlin was ready to send a mission from the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
Speaking at his annual news conference in Moscow on January 18, Lavrov said that while "there are difficulties linked to the current situation in Armenia" within the CSTO, Russia is still ready to send a mission from the military alliance, which also includes Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.
Those difficulties center mainly on Yerevan insisting the CSTO condemn Azerbaijan's actions. Yerevan accuses the Azerbaijani government of backing protesters identifying themselves as environmentalists who have been blocking the road since last month.
"We had difficulties related to the situation in Armenia, when our Armenian friends pushed the need to send a CSTO mission to the border with Azerbaijan to ensure some stability there," Lavrov said.
"We agreed on a document and on the parameters of the mission...but it was not possible to accept it, because Armenia started insisting that the document contain a harsh condemnation of Azerbaijan."
Armenia has called the blockade a gross violation of the Russian-brokered agreement from November 2020 that suspended more than a month of intense fighting in the decades-old Armenian-Azerbaijani war over the Azerbaijani territory of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding districts.
Close to 7,000 people died on both sides during the 2020 war that ended with Baku's regaining control of a big part of the region and seven adjacent districts that had been under ethnic Armenians' control for three decades.
The cease-fire ushered in a deployment of about 2,000 Russian peacekeepers to the area and joint monitoring of the situation with longtime Azerbaijani ally Turkey.
But Pashinian has also questioned the CSTO's effectiveness, criticizing its refusal to assist Yerevan in September during border clashes between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces.
Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of capturing dozens of square kilometers of sovereign Armenian territory in a series of incursions since May 2021. Azerbaijan denies the accusation.
"If we want to send a CSTO mission, the move cannot be influenced externally and carry some statements, especially strict ones," Lavrov said.
Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.
With reporting by RIA Novosti and Interfax
Belarusian Prosecutor Seeks Two Years In Prison For Wife Of Jailed RFE/RL Journalist
MINSK -- A prosecutor has asked a court in the western Belarusian city of Brest to sentence Darya Losik, the wife of jailed RFE/RL journalist Ihar Losik, to two years in prison on a charge of facilitating extremist activity.
The prosecutor's request came on January 18, the trial's first day. The court is expected to move quickly through the case and hand down a verdict and sentence on January 19.
The Prosecutor-General's Office has said the charge against Darya Losik stems from an interview she gave to the Poland-based Belsat television channel that has been officially labeled as an extremist group by Minsk. During the interview she "positioned herself as the wife of a 'political prisoner,'" the office said.
"She expressed her personal negative assessment of state organs involved in criminal prosecution and justice. She also said her husband had not committed any crimes and had been illegally convicted. She called on relatives of other convicts to follow her example," the Prosecutor-General's Office said in the statement.
Darya Losik was detained in October after police searched her home. The four-year daughter of Darya and Ihar Losik, Paulina, is currently with Darya's parents.
WATCH: In October 2020, Darya Losik claimed her husband was being held in "deliberately inhumane conditions" and being pressured to admit to crimes he did not commit.
The United States has called for the immediate and unconditional release of Darya Losik, while RFE/RL President Jamie Fly has also demanded her immediate release and condemned her detainment.
Ihar Losik was sentenced to 15 years in prison in December 2022 on charges that remain unclear.
The husband of exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Syarhey Tsikhanouski, as well as four other bloggers and opposition politicians and activists, were sentenced to lengthy prison terms along with Losik at the time.
Losik and other defendants have insisted that the case against them is politically motivated.
Five Belarusian Activists Each Sentenced To 12 Years For Revealing Law Enforcement Data
MINSK -- Five Belarusian activists have each been sentenced in absentia to 12 years in prison in a high-profile case related to the creation of a social-media account that revealed the personal data of law enforcement officers involved in the brutal crackdown on protests over the results of the August 2020 presidential election.
The Minsk City Court sentenced journalists Dzmitry Navosha and Yanina Sazanovich and co-defendants Danil Bahdanovich, Volha Vysotskaya, and Valeryya Zanyamonskaya, on January 18 after finding them guilty of inciting social hatred and illegally revealing personal data.
All of the defendants are outside of Belarus. They expressed a willingness to participate in the trial via video links, but the court rejected that, demanding they be present in the courtroom.
The Crisis In Belarus
Read our ongoing coverage as Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues his brutal crackdown on NGOs, activists, and independent media following the August 2020 presidential election, widely seen as fraudulent.
The activists created their online Black Book of Belarus account following the election that handed authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka victory to identify security agents who violently dispersed unprecedented mass protests across the country that lasted for several months amid opposition cries that the balloting was rigged.
The opposition and Western governments say Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who was driven into exile, won the vote.
Thousands were detained in the subsequent protests and there have been credible reports of torture and ill-treatment of detainees by security forces. Several people have died during the crackdown.
The 68-year-old Lukashenka has leaned heavily on Russian support amid Western sanctions while punishing the opposition and arresting or forcing abroad many of its leaders.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to recognize Lukashenka's self-declared victory.
In July, Lukashenka signed amendments to the Criminal Procedural Code allowing trials in absentia.
On January 17, the Minsk City Court started the trial in absentia of Tsikhanouskaya and her four associates on charge of high treason, organizing mass disorder, creating an extremist group, inciting hatred, plotting to seize power, and calling for international sanctions against Belarus.
Russian Sentenced To Five Years In Prison For Planning To Join Ukrainian Army
A court in Russia's western region of Bryansk on January 17 sentenced a 23-year-old man, Kirill Belousov, to five years in prison for planning to join Ukraine's armed forces and fight against Russia in the ongoing war in Ukraine. The Bryansk regional court said the defendant pleaded guilty. Belousov is the third person in Russia to be handed a prison term for their intention to fight alongside Ukrainian forces since Moscow launched its unprovoked invasion in February 2022. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Russia's Novaya Gazeta Fined Over Interview With Cleric Condemning War In Ukraine
A Moscow court has ordered the independent newspaper Novaya gazeta to pay a 500,000-ruble ($7,300) fine for publishing a December interview with an Orthodox cleric who condemned Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The court said on January 18 the paper was guilty of discrediting Russia's armed forces. In September, the newspaper was fined 400,000 rubles over materials published in its new project, Novaya rasskaz-gazeta. In November, Russian authorities blocked access to Novaya gazeta's website. In March, the newspaper suspended publication online and in print following Russia's strict new censorship laws. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
German Wintershall Dea Energy Company Quits Russian Market Over War In Ukraine
Germany's Wintershall Dea oil and gas company has left the Russian market, saying "the aggressive war [with Ukraine] is incompatible with our values" and "ruined cooperation between Russian and Europe." Director-General Mario Mehren said in a statement on January 18 that the government was restricting the operations of Western companies in Russia. Dozens of foreign companies have halted operations in the country or exited entirely since Moscow launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russian Soldier Killed During Arrest For Desertion
Police in the western Russian city of Lipetsk have shot dead Dmitry Perov, a soldier they were trying to arrest after he deserted with a firearm from fighting in Ukraine, the regional government said on January 18. Russian media reported the same day that eight soldiers from the far western region of Kaliningrad were charged with desertion from the war in Ukraine and face up to 15 years in prison if convicted. The day before, a Siberian court handed a suspended sentence to a soldier for leaving his unit during mobilization to Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russia Jails Vladivostok Ex-Mayor On Corruption Charges
The ex-mayor of the Russian Far Eastern city of Vladivostok, Oleg Gumenyuk, has been sentenced to 16 1/2 years in prison after a court found him guilty of taking large bribes. The Investigative Committee said on January 18 that a court in Vladivostok also ordered Gumenyuk to pay a fine of 150 million rubles ($2.2 million). Gumenyuk pleaded not guilty and rejected all charges. Prosecutors had sought 17 years in prison. The probe against Gumenyuk was launched in late May 2022, two weeks after his resignation. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Ukrainian Interior Ministry Leadership, Child Killed In Helicopter Crash Near Kyiv
A Ukrainian helicopter has crashed near a kindergarten and a residential building just outside of Kyiv, leaving 14 dead, including Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskiy and other senior ministry officials, as well as one child in what President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called "a terrible tragedy."
Monastyrskiy's first deputy minister, Yevhen Yenin, and State Secretary Yuriy Lubkovych were also among the dead.
Ihor Klymenko, the chief of Ukraine's police, said nine of those killed were aboard the emergency services helicopter.
Klymenko was later named acting interior minister and said the Interior Ministry was functioning.
"Despite the internal devastation that we all feel, the leadership team of the Interior Ministry is working confidently and steadily," he said, according to the ministry's press service. "Our duty: to fulfill all the tasks planned by Minister Monastyrskiy. And most importantly to protect people and Ukraine."
It was not immediately known if the crash was caused by an accident or if it was a consequence of the war. Anton Herashchenko, an adviser to Monastyrskiy, said that an investigation had been opened into the incident.
There was no immediate comment from Moscow and Ukrainian officials made no reference to any Russian attack in the area at the time.
But the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said investigators were focusing on three possible causes for the crash: a violation of flight rules, the technical malfunction of the helicopter, or deliberate actions to destroy the vehicle. The SBU did not elaborate on the third potential cause.
A spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force, Yuriy Ihnat, said the helicopter was a Super Puma supplied by France.
A French defense official quoted by the AP news agency said the helicopter was sold to Kyiv in 2019 and was not part of equipment that France has provided since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2021.
He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to be named, according to ministry policy.
Monastyrskiy is the most senior Ukrainian official to have died since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. A trained lawyer and a key member of Zelenskiy's party, the 42-year-old had served as interior minister from July 2021.
"Today, a terrible tragedy occurred in Brovary, Kyiv region. An [emergency services] helicopter crashed, and a fire broke out at the crash site. The pain is unspeakable," Zelenskiy said in a statement on Facebook.
European Council President Charles Michel decried the deaths, calling Monastyrskiy "a great friend of the EU."
"We join Ukraine in grief following the tragic helicopter accident," the president of the European Council said in a message posted on Twitter.
U.S. President Joe Biden offered condolences to the families of the people killed, reiterating that the United States has an "unfailing partnership" with Ukraine amid Russia's invasion.
"We grieve with all those who are mourning this heartbreaking tragedy," Biden said in a statement, calling Monastyrskiy a "reformer and patriot."
The incident came as Russian forces kept focusing their offensive efforts on Bakhmut in the eastern region of Donetsk and as Kyiv again urged its Western allies to speed up approval for the delivery of advanced heavy weaponry including modern tanks.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in its daily report that Bakhmut and Avdiyivka, where heavy fighting has been going on for months, remained Moscow's main targets in Donetsk, while the settlement of Bilohoryvka in the neighboring Luhansk region has also come under intensified attacks over the past 24 hours.
Russian troops carried out six missile strikes over the same interval, three of which hit civilian infrastructure targets in the cities of Kupyansk and Kramatorsk, as well as 14 air strikes and 95 rocket system salvoes, the General Staff said.
It also warned that the threat of Russian air and missile strikes on civilian objects remains high throughout Ukraine.
Over the past several months, Russia has relentlessly targeted civilian settlements and energy infrastructure networks, leaving millions of Ukrainians in the dark and cold in the middle of winter.
Meanwhile in Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at his annual news conference on January 18 that the Kremlin will achieve its objectives in Ukraine despite what he said was a “hybrid war” waged by the West against Russia.
Lavrov said Russia saw no prospects of peace talks and there could be no negotiations with Zelenskiy.
Moscow has said talks are possible only if Kyiv recognizes Russia's claims to parts of Ukrainian territory, while Ukraine says it will not stop fighting until all its lands are liberated.
NATO Deputy Secretary-General Mircea Geoana told military chiefs from across Europe gathered in Brussels on January 18 that there are indications Russia is preparing for an extended war.
“We have no indication that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's goals have changed," said Geoana, noting that Russia has mobilized more than 200,000 additional troops. "So we must be prepared for the long haul; 2023 will be a difficult year and we need to support Ukraine for as long as it takes.”
Speaking at the opening of the military chiefs' meeting in Brussels, Geoana also said NATO nations must invest more in defense, ramp up military industrial manufacturing, and harness new technologies to prepare for future wars.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, AFP, and The Washington Post
Russia Keeps Up Pressure In East As Ukraine Eyes More Advanced Weaponry
Russian forces kept focusing their offensive efforts on Bakhmut in the eastern region of Donetsk, Ukraine's military has said, as Kyiv again urged its Western allies to speed up approval for the delivery of advanced heavy weaponry including modern tanks.
The Ukrainian military General Staff said in its daily report that Bakhmut and Avdiyivka, where heavy fighting has been going on for months, remained Moscow's main targets in Donetsk, while the settlement of Bilohoryvka in the neighboring Luhansk region had also come under intensified attacks over the past 24 hours.
Russian troops carried out six missile strikes over the same interval, three of which hit civilian infrastructure targets in the cities of Kupyansk and Kramatorsk, as well as 14 air strikes and 95 rocket salvos, the General Staff said.
It also warned that the threat of Russian air and missile strikes on civilian objects remains high throughout Ukraine.
Russia over the past several months has relentlessly targeted civilian settlements and energy infrastructure that plunge millions of Ukrainians into dark and cold in the middle of winter.
The latest attacks came after a Russian missile strike on an apartment building that housed around 1,700 people in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro killed at least 45 people.
More than 9,000 civilians, including 453 children, have been killed since the war began last February, Andriy Yermak, the Ukrainian president's chief of staff, told the World Economic Forum in the Swiss resort of Davos on January 17. The United Nations has put the civilian toll at more than 7,000.
Top U.S. and Ukrainian military officers met for the first time at a secret location in southeastern Poland on January 17 as Kyiv pressed the need for increased supplies of Western arms.
A spokesman said U.S. Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, met with General Valeriy Zaluzhniy, Ukraine's military chief, at a base near Poland's border with Ukraine.
The Washington Post and other news outlets reported that the U.S. contingent included five other military officers, along with an interpreter and security personnel. Because of safety precautions, news of the gathering was not disclosed until it concluded.
"They both thought it was important," U.S. military spokesman Colonel David Butler said.
"It's important that two very important military officials look at each other in the eye when they talk about very important topics. It makes a difference," he added.
The two have spoken often since Russia's February 24, 2022, invasion, but this was the first face-to-face meeting of the generals.
Zaluzhniy confirmed the meeting, writing on Twitter: "My first personal meeting with #GenMilley, Chairman of @thejointstaff happened in Poland."
He said he "extended my gratitude for the unwavering support & assistance" provided by the United States and other allies. He added that he "outlined the urgent needs" of the Ukrainian military that "will accelerate our Victory."
The meeting came as Western allies prepared to gather in Germany to discuss giving Ukraine offensive armaments such as tanks, a major request of leaders in Kyiv.
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is due in Berlin on January 19 and then will host a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group the following day at the U.S. military base in Ramstein to discuss further support -- including military aid -- for Ukraine with allies.
Kyiv has long pushed for tanks and armored vehicles that will help it break through Russia's front lines.
The European Union's chairman on January 18 spoke in favor of the West providing tanks to Ukraine. "For nearly one year, Russia has pursued a strategy of destruction, a strategy of terror, trying to bomb the Ukrainian people into submission," European Council President Charles Michel said. "But Ukrainians are resisting."
"We, the EU, will continue to support them for as long as it takes. The time is now, they urgently need more equipment and I am personally in favor of supplying tanks to Ukraine," he added.
Britain confirmed on January 16 that it was going to send 14 Challenger 2 tanks and other military equipment, including hundreds of armored vehicles and advanced air-defense systems.
Poland and Finland have already pledged to send some of their Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Analysts say the Leopard 2 is superior to the tanks Russia has deployed and would give Kyiv a decisive advantage.
Poland has ratcheted up pressure on Germany to follow suit and provide more weapons to Ukraine, including Leopard 2 battle tanks, but Berlin says such weapons should be supplied only if there is agreement among Kyiv's main allies, particularly the United States.
Meanwhile in Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at his annual news conference on January 18 that the Kremlin will achieve its objectives in Ukraine despite he said was a "hybrid war" waged by the West against Russia.
Lavrov said Russia saw no prospects of peace talks and there could be no negotiations with Zelenskiy.
Moscow has said talks are possible only if Kyiv recognizes Russia's claims to parts of Ukrainian territory, while Ukraine says it will not stop fighting until all its territory is liberated.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, AFP, and The Washington Post
UN's Top Woman In Afghanistan For Talks On Taliban Crackdown
The highest-ranking woman in the UN arrived in Kabul on January 17 at the head of a delegation promoting the rights of women and girls, a response to the recent crackdown by Afghanistan's Taliban rulers. Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, a former Nigerian cabinet minister and a Muslim, was joined by Sima Bahous, executive director of UN Women, and Assistant Secretary-General for political affairs Khaled Khiari, UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said. Haq said he could not disclose their schedule for security reasons. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Four Arrested In Moscow At Spontaneous Memorial To Dnipro Apartment Strike
Moscow police detained four people at a spontaneous memorial to the victims of the January 14 Russian missile strike in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, according to OVD-Info, which monitors cases of persecution of journalists and activists. The group said law enforcement officers detained two people who were laying flowers and two others nearby. Flowers and toys have been brought to the unauthorized memorial site, with a photo placed depicting the destroyed apartment complex in Dnipro, where at least 45 people died. Russian denies it targeted the Dnipro site. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Pakistan PM Sharif Makes Conditional Offer Of Talks With Archrival India
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has made a conditional offer to his Indian counterpart for talks on all outstanding issues, including disputed Kashmir. Sharif said in a TV interview on January 17 that his message to his counterpart would be "Let's sit down at the table and have serious and sincere talks" on all issues. However, a statement by Sharif's office later added that such talks would only be possible if India restored the autonomous status in the part of Kashmir it rules that was revoked in 2019. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
France Concerned For Health Of French-Irish Citizen Held In Iran
France is "extremely worried" about the health of a French-Irish citizen held in Iran, the Foreign Ministry said on January 17. The comments came as an Iranian newspaper said authorities had arrested a German for allegedly photographing oil facilities in the southwestern province of Khuzestan. Around two dozen foreigners and dual nationals are detained in Iran. Tehran does not recognize dual citizenship among is nationals. Paris is "extremely worried" about the poor health of Bernard Phelan, which "requires appropriate medical monitoring," the ministry said. Phelan, a Paris-based travel consultant, 64, was arrested in October and is being held in Mashhad in northeastern Iran, according to Irish media reports.
Henry Kissinger says Russia War Validates Ukraine's NATO Bid
U.S. elder statesman Henry Kissinger on January 17 said Russia's invasion shows there is no longer a point to keeping Ukraine out of NATO, the long-held aspiration of Kyiv that he once opposed. The 99-year-old former secretary of state and apostle of realpolitik has for months advocated a cease-fire in the Ukraine war that would in effect accept some military gains by Russia. But speaking virtually to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Kissinger said that NATO membership for Ukraine would be an "appropriate outcome." "The idea of a neutral Ukraine under these conditions is no longer meaningful," he said.
