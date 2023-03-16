News
- By Current Time
Regional Lawmaker In Viral Picture With Noodles On Ears Fined For Mocking Putin's Annual Address
A lawmaker in the Russian region of Samara, Mikhail Abdalkin, who mocked President Vladimir Putin's annual address to lawmakers, has been fined 150,000 rubles ($1,975) on a charge of discrediting Russia's armed forces. A court in Novokuibyshevsk pronounced the ruling on March 16. A photo of Abdalkin listening to Putin's speech on February 21 with noodles on his ears went viral. The phrase "to hang noodles on someone's ears" in colloquial Russian means "to lie to someone." Abdalkin’s lawyers said they will appeal the ruling as the picture of their client had nothing to do with Russian armed forces. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Iranian Activist Gholian Rearrested Hours After Release From Evin Prison
Iranian labor activist Sepideh Gholian has been rearrested by security forces just hours after her release from Tehran's notorious Evin Prison, where she served almost five years after being forced to confess to treason.
According to reports on social media, Gholian was detained by security forces late on March 15 while traveling back to her hometown in Khuzestan, between the cities of Qom and Arak.
There was no official comment on the reports, which came after video footage released on social media showed her supporting protests against the mandatory hijab law by shouting: "Khamenei, the tyrant, we will bury you in the ground."
Reports on social media also suggested that those who filmed Gholian's rearrest were detained by security forces.
Gholian, 28, is one of the most prominent female activists held in Iran. She was released early on March 15 after being behind bars for four years and seven months.
"I was released from the Seven Hills case. This time I came out hoping for the freedom of Iran!" she wrote in the post, which showed a video of her leaving the prison with a bouquet of flowers.
Gholian was arrested along with more than a dozen activists, protest organizers, and workers during the Haft Tappeh Sugar Factory strike in November 2018. While most were released on bond the next day, Gholian was imprisoned for a month.
Her release from prison in Ahvaz in December 2018 was short-lived as she was again arrested in January 2019 after Iranian state television aired footage in which it purported to show Gholian confessing to taking part in alleged Western-backed efforts to overthrow the government. She promptly countered those accusations on social media by saying she had been beaten and forced to make a false confession.
Unrest has rattled Iran since last summer in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of insurance support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
Adding to the dissent, the September death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly breathed new life into demonstrations, which officials across the country have since tried to quell with harsh measures.
The activist HRANA news agency said that more than 500 people have been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Thousands have been arrested in the clampdown, with the judiciary handing down harsh sentences -- including the death penalty -- to protesters.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
China Hopes Ukraine, Russia Will Not Close Door To Political Solution
China is concerned about an escalation of the war in Ukraine and wants Moscow and Kyiv to engage in peace talks, senior Chinese diplomat Qin Gang told his Ukrainian counterpart on March 16. "China hopes that all parties will remain calm, rational and restrained, and resume peace talks as soon as possible," Qin told Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, according to a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement. Qin added that China hopes Ukraine and Russia will not close the door to finding a political solution, the ministry said. To read the original article by Reuters, click here.
Russia's Supreme Court Labels Free Russia Legion In Ukraine As 'Terrorist' Organization
Russia's Supreme Court on March 16 labeled as a terrorist organization the Free Russia legion, an armed group consisting of Russian citizens that fights alongside Ukraine's armed forces against invading Russian armed forces. Former Russian lawmaker Ilya Ponomaryov, who currently resides in Kyiv, announced the creation of the Free Russia legion shortly after Russia launched its full-scale aggression against Ukraine in February last year. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Former Daghestani Police Chief Gets Life Sentence For Role In Deadly Moscow Terror Attacks
The former police chief of the Kizlyar district of Daghestan, Gazi Isayev, was found guilty of involvement in the terrorist attacks in the Moscow metro in 2010 and sentenced to life in prison by the Second Western Military Court in Moscow on March 16. The court found Isayev guilty of terrorism, banditry, and participating in an organized criminal group. Isayev pleaded not guilty. Two bomb attacks in the Moscow metro in late March 2010 killed 39 people and injured dozens of others. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
UN-Backed Inquiry Says Russia Committed War Crimes, Systematic And Widespread Torture In Ukraine
Russian authorities have committed a "wide range" of violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law since the start of Moscow's invasion on Ukraine, including killings, unlawful confinement, torture, rape, and other forms of sexual violence, as well as the unlawful deportation of children, the UN-backed Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine said in a report released on March 16. The report also said that relentless Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy-related infrastructure that started in October may amount to crimes against humanity. To read the full UN report, click here.
U.S. Special Envoy Says Kosovo-Serbia Agreement 'Completely Possible' This Year
The U.S. special envoy for the Western Balkans, Gabriel Escobar, has voiced optimism that an agreement on the normalization of relations between Serbia and Kosovo could be reached this year.
Escobar is on a two-day trip to Serbia as part of U.S. diplomatic efforts ahead of a March 18 meeting between Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti in Ohrid, North Macedonia.
Vucic and Kurti are scheduled to discuss ways to implement an EU normalization proposal they agreed on in Brussels last month.
Escobar told journalists in Belgrade on March 16 that he believes an agreement between the two sides could be reached this year.
"I think it is completely possible," Escobar said, adding that the EU proposal is primarily an agreement on normalization and not on Serbia's recognition of Kosovo's independence.
Serbia and Kosovo fought a war in 1998-1999 that ended when NATO bombed Serb forces.
Kosovo declared its independence from Belgrade in 2008 and has since been recognized as a sovereign nation by most countries, including the United States and most of the European Union's 27 members. Serbia and its traditional ally, Russia, however, have yet to do so.
"The American position is that Kosovo is an independent state with territorial integrity and sovereignty. We also believe that the region would benefit from mutual recognition, but that's not what this is about," said Escobar.
The EU normalization proposal, previously known as the Franco-German plan, does not oblige Serbia to formally recognize Kosovo's independence, but the two countries would recognize each other's documents, such as passports, diplomas, and license plates.
Under the plan, Serbia would also not object to Kosovo’s membership in any international organization.
The plan also provides for the parties to implement all the agreements reached so far in the normalization dialogue, including the one for the formation of the association of municipalities with a Serbian majority in Kosovo.
Asked if he expects official Belgrade to agree with Kosovo's entry into international institutions, such as the United Nations, Escobar said that the European agreement encourages greater integration not only of Kosovo, but also of Serbia in all international processes.
"We definitely want them to be connected to all European structures. This means that we would like to see Kosovo in the process of European integration," said Escobar.
On March 15, U.S. Ambassador to Kosovo Jeffrey Hovenier said the EU proposal on the normalization of relations between Kosovo and Serbia marks a "significant" step forward and that a comprehensive agreement appears within reach.
On the same day, Germany's envoy, Jorn Rohde, said he was confident all EU countries that have not recognized Kosovo will do so if Belgrade and Pristina come to an agreement in Ohrid.
Five EU member states -- Greece, Spain, Romania, Slovakia, and Cyprus -- have yet to recognize Kosovo's independence.
Warsaw Plans To Grant Ukraine's Request For Fighter Jets, Says Polish President
Poland’s president says his country plans to give Ukraine a dozen MiG-29 fighter jets, becoming the first NATO member to fulfill the Ukrainian government's increasingly urgent requests for warplanes. President Andrzej Duda said on March 16 that Poland would hand over four of the Soviet-made warplanes in the coming days and the rest need to be checked and would be supplied later. Duda did not say if other countries would be making the same move, although Slovakia has said it would send its disused MiGs to Ukraine. To read the original story from AP, click here.
Court Orders Former Kazakh President's Brother To Return Stake In Company To State
ASTANA -- Kazakhstan's Supreme Court has ordered Bolat Nazarbaev, the younger brother of the Central Asian nation's former President Nursultan Nazarbaev, to return to the state an almost 32 percent stake he holds in the Almaty Heavy Machinery Factory (AZTM).
The court ruled on March 16 that Bolat Nazarbaev, who sold 31.9 percent of the industrial facility's shares to a private company in 2009 but continued to control the factory's operations, must regain the shares and return them to the state.
AZTM used to be a state property but was privatized in 1998 with 31.9 percent of its shares obtained by the private company Temir Kon. In 2007, Temir Kon sold the shares to Bolat Nazarbaev.
Last June, Kazakhstan's Financial Monitoring Agency said Bolat Nazarbaev and his former wife, Maira Qurmanghalieva, were targeted by a lawsuit filed by the owners of the financial services company Karuan, who accused the two of illegally taking over the firm.
Bolat Nazarbaev, 69, fled Kazakhstan in the wake of anti-government protests in early January 2022 and his current whereabouts are unknown.
Nursultan Nazarbaev, 82, and his clan lost power and influence after the January protests that left at least 238 people dead, including 19 law enforcement officers, and thousands injured.
Nazarbaev resigned as president in 2019, picking longtime ally Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev as his successor. But he retained sweeping powers as the head of the Security Council, enjoying the powers as "elbasy" -- the leader of the nation. Many of his relatives continued to hold important posts in the government, security agencies, and profitable energy groups.
In January 2022, protests that started over a fuel price hike spread across Kazakhstan because of discontent over the cronyism that had long plagued the country. Toqaev subsequently stripped Nazarbaev of the Security Council role, taking it over himself.
Last month, Toqaev annulled a law, depriving Nursultan Nazarbaev of the "elbasy" title and his immediate family members of legal immunity.
Since January 2022, several of Nazarbaev's relatives and those close to the family have been pushed out of their positions or resigned.
In September, the former president’s nephew. Qairat Satybaldy, was sentenced to six years in prison on fraud and embezzlement charges.
Russia's Wagner Mercenary Group Turns To Pornhub For Ukraine War Recruits
MOSCOW -- The Russian mercenary group Wagner has placed advertisements on Pornhub, the world’s largest pornographic website, as it tries to recruit fighters to reinforce its troops fighting as part of the Kremlin's war against Ukraine.
Those who enter the pornographic site from Russia without using a VPN and programs blocking ads will see a Wagner video calling on the viewer to join Wagner instead of enjoying pornography.
The expletive-laced text says that Wagner is looking for recruits "from all Russian regions."
In one part of the risque ad, a woman can be seen twirling a lollipop in her mouth while a female voice in the background refers to Wagner as the "coolest f**king private army in the world."
Wagner's co-founder and owner Yevgeny Prigozhin confirmed that the ad was placed on Pornhub’s website.
"The placement of the ad on porn websites is the good idea of our marketing experts. I fully agree with them. The ad says: Go fight along with the Wagner private military campaign, stop masturbating. And who disagrees with that?" Prigozhin’s statement placed on Telegram said.
Wagner is a mercenary group co-founded by the Kremlin-linked Prigozhin, who has been known under the nickname "Putin's chef" because of his company's catering operations for Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Members of the mercenary group, with thousands of men recruited from correctional institutions across Russia, have been actively involved in Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine launched in February last year.
Last week, Prigozhin said his troops along with all of the Russian forces involved in the fierce monthslong fight to take the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut are suffering from shortages of ammunition.
Last month, Prigozhin said Wagner stopped recruiting inmates, while the Defense Ministry has itself reportedly begun in its own recruiting campaign in Russian penitentiaries.
Several countries have recognized Wagner as a terrorist organization.
This week, Russia's parliament approved a bill that expanded penalties for those considered to have discredited Russia's troops to include comments about mercenary groups and volunteers fighting in Ukraine.
Authorities have used the laws to hand down lengthy jail sentences to longtime Kremlin critics.
Best Way To Shield Moldova Is To Protect Ukraine, British FM Says In Chisinau
The best way to defend Moldova from attack by Russia is to protect Ukraine, Britain's foreign minister said on March 16. James Cleverly was speaking on a visit to Moldova where he announced 10 million pounds ($12 million) of British aid. Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine a year ago, Moldova's pro-Western government and its allies have feared it could be dragged into the conflict. The nation of 2.5 million people borders Ukraine and has Russian troops stationed in the pro-Moscow breakaway Transdniester region. Moscow says that is a case of unjustified "Russophobia." To read the original article by Reuters, click here.
Fire Hits Russian Federal Security Service Compound Near Ukrainian Border
Russian media and social networks reported on March 16 that a large fire has broken out in the compound of the Federal Security Service in the city of Rostov-on-Don, which is located close to Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions, where fierce fighting between invading Russian troops and Ukraine's armed forces is taking place. According to the reports, an explosion was heard before the fire broke out. Some reports say smaller explosions have been heard as the fire continues. Russia's Emergency Ministry confirmed the fire but did not give any details. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Crimea.Realities, click here.
Former Mayor Of Yekaterinburg Detained Again On Extremism Charge
The former mayor of the Urals city of Yekaterinburg, Yevgeny Roizman, who is under investigation on a controversial charge of discrediting the armed forces involved in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, has been sentenced to 14 days in prison on a separate charge of distribution of extremist symbols.
A court in Yekaterinburg pronounced the ruling on March 16, hours after Roizman was detained by police.
Roizman's lawyer, Vladislav Idamzhapov, said earlier that police accused his client of reposting materials with extremist symbols on the VK social network last year. Idamzhapov added that the materials in question most likely were about jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny.
He added that his client has never had an account on VK, however.
"The report was made in the group called Yevgeny Roizman, with which he has nothing to do. There are about 20 social groups with that name [on] VK," Idamzhapov said.
In August 2022, the outspoken Kremlin critic was arrested and charged with "discrediting Russia's armed forces" involved in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine that Moscow launched on February 24, 2022.
A court in Yekaterinburg then released Roizman but barred him from communicating with anyone without permission or using the Internet, the elephone, the mail, or attending public events. His communications were limited to family members and his lawyers.
Roizman, who won election as mayor following opposition protests in 2012, pleaded not guilty.
Since leaving the post of the mayor of the country's fourth-largest city in 2018, Roizman has gained a popular following for his campaigns to raise money for sick children, and he is known for his regular jogs around the city, which attract supporters and journalists alike.
Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Roizman has been outspoken in his criticism of the conflict. He has been fined three times on misdemeanor charges of "discrediting" the Russian Army. If convicted on that charge in the ongoing criminal case, he may face several years in prison.
Shortly after the invasion, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law criminalizing any criticism regarding the armed forces or the conduct of the Ukraine war, which the Kremlin calls a “special military operation.”
With reporting by URA.ru
U.S. Releases Video Of Drone Encounter With Russia Over Black Sea
The United States has released video showing an encounter between one of its surveillance drones and two Russian fighter jets that forced the drone to be crashed into the Black Sea. The incident has escalated tensions between the countries amid the Kremlin's war against Ukraine. In the 43-second video clip, two Russian Su-27 jets can be seen dumping fuel as they fly close to the MQ-9 Reaper drone. After the second flyby, a propeller on the drone appears to be damaged. U.S. officials have called the intercept intentional and part of a pattern of "aggressive and unsafe" actions by Russia in international airspace.
Pakistani Court Extends Pause In Arresting Former Prime Minister Khan
A Pakistani court on March 16 extended a pause in the effort to arrest former Prime Minister Imran Khan, a sign of easing tension in the country's cultural capital after clashes erupted this week when police tried to detain him. The decision is a reprieve for Khan, who was due to be arrested a few hours earlier. The Lahore High Court ordered police to suspend the plan to arrest the 70-year-old opposition leader until March 17. It also asked Khan's legal team for talks to resolve the issue. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Russian Court Issues Arrest Warrant For Media Manager Ilya Krasilshchik
A court in Moscow has issued an arrest warrant for noted media manager Ilya Krasilshchik, who lives in Berlin. In July 2022, Krasilshchik, former chief editor of the Afisha journal and the former publisher of the Meduza website, was added to Russia's wanted list after he was charged in absentia with discrediting Russian armed forces involved in Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The probe was launched after Krasilshchik published materials on the Internet about alleged atrocities committed by Russia's armed forces in the city of Bucha near Kyiv. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Poland Detains Nine Suspected Of Spying For Russia
Polish authorities said on March 16 that the nation's security services have detained members of an alleged Russian espionage ring, accusing them of preparing acts of sabotage in Poland and monitoring railroad routes used for the transport of weapons into Ukraine. Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said the Internal Security Agency had arrested nine people suspected of spying for Russia in the case. He said at a news conference in Warsaw that the suspects were preparing “sabotage actions aimed at paralyzing the supply of equipment, weapons, and aid to Ukraine.” To read the original story from AP, click here.
Child Protesters Have Suffered 'Horrific Acts Of Torture' In Iran, Amnesty Says
Child protesters in Iran have been subjected to "horrific acts of torture" by security forces amid a crackdown on anti-government demonstrators, Amnesty International said in a statement on March 16 marking six months since the start of nationwide protests triggered by the death of a young woman in police detention. "Iran’s intelligence and security forces have been committing horrific acts of torture, including beatings, flogging, electric shocks, rape, and other sexual violence against child protesters as young as 12," Amnesty said, adding, “The authorities must immediately release all children detained solely for peacefully protesting."
Russia Launches More Attacks On Bakhmut, 'Regardless Of Losses,' As U.S. Warns Of 'Tough Fight' Ahead
Russian troops launched several waves of attacks on Ukrainian positions in and around Bakhmut over the past day, Ukraine's military said on March 16, as the monthslong battle for the city in the eastern region of Donetsk continued at high intensity.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in its daily bulletin that its forces fought off "numerous attacks" in the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Bohdanivka, north and west of Bakhmut, as Russian forces keep trying to encircle the city and cut off the defenders' supply lines while pushing toward the city center.
"Russia continues to conduct offensive actions, regardless of losses," the report said, adding that at the same time, Moscow's forces pressed ahead in other key areas in the Donetsk region with a focus on Lyman, Avdiyivka, Mariynka, and Shakhtarsk, carrying out more than 75 attacks in the last 24 hours.
Russia also carried out a missile strike on the eastern city of Kharkiv, where it targeted civilian and energy infrastructure objectives, the military said.
Meanwhile, Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder warned that the following months will be decisive for the outcome of the battle for eastern Ukraine.
"I think it's also important to kind of take a step back and look at the progress that has been made, while recognizing the fact that there still is a tough fight ahead, particularly as we go into the...spring and summer," Ryder told a Pentagon briefing, adding that the United States will continue to do everything possible to meet Ukraine's military needs.
Separately, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told a virtual meeting of the so-called Ramstein group of dozens of countries that have been providing arms to Kyiv that a total of nine countries have pledged to supply Ukraine with 150 Leopard tanks.
Austin said that Ukraine's defense has reached its "decisive moment" as Russia is now "running out of options."
"Russia had to depend on Iran and North Korea and use World War II equipment. So Russia is running out of opportunities and friends," Austin said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin "still hopes that he can exhaust Ukraine and wait us out. So we cannot stop and we will not do it," Austin added.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on March 16 warned that it was crucial to provide Ukraine as soon as possible with fresh munitions to resist Russia's invasion.
"It is very important that we quickly supply Ukraine with the necessary munitions," Scholz told the lower house of parliament, promising action at an EU summit next week.
U.S. General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said after the Ramstein meeting that Russia is making small tactical advances near Bakhmut but "at great cost."
Milley added that Russia's military leaders are failing their troops, and he said military stocks are being rapidly depleted.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
- By Mike Eckel
Russian Activist Kara-Murza Too Ill To Attend Court, Trial Delayed Till March 20
The opening of the trial against a prominent Russian opposition activist who twice nearly died after what he says were deliberate poisoning attacks was delayed until March 20 after his lawyer told the court his health had "significantly deteriorated."
Preliminary hearings in the case against Vladimir Kara-Murza, 41, began earlier this week in Moscow ahead of the trial’s expected formal opening on March 16.
But lawyer Vadim Prokhorov said in a statement on Facebook that at the beginning of the session at the Moscow City Court, the judge read a certificate from the medical unit of Kara-Murza's detention facility that he could not participate in the trial "until the end of the current course of treatment" being prescribed.
It added that he is being treated for polyneuropathy, which he is suffering from as a result of the two poison attacks.
"What is happening clearly indicates that there are clear problems with Vladimir's health -- as even doctors of the Russian penitentiary system began to show concern," Prokhorov wrote.
He added that the defense team "will take all possible measures for his immediate examination in a civil hospital and to undergo a course of treatment" and that it will move to have his detention status changed.
Prokhorov said it was unclear as to whether Kara-Murza would be able to take part in the next session on March 20.
Kara-Murza, who was detained in April 2022 after returning to Russia from abroad, is the latest in a string of opposition activists, reporters, and others who have been arrested and prosecuted amid a growing Kremlin crackdown on civil society.
Prosecutors initially charged him with disobeying a police officer but later added a new allegation of discrediting the Russian military, a charge stemming from Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine and a Kremlin push to stamp out criticism or dissent on the subject.
State treason charges were later added, with prosecutors citing remarks he made in speeches outside of Russia that criticized Kremlin policies.
If convicted, he faces a possible prison sentence of up to 25 years, his lawyer has said.
Аt a preliminary hearing in Moscow City Court on March 13, which was ordered held behind closed doors, Kara-Murza entered a plea of not guilty, according to his lawyers. His allies later posted a copy of the allegations to his Twitter account, saying, “I don't understand the accusation. I do not plead guilty.”
“Of course, this is a politically motivated process,” defense lawyer Vadim Prokhorov said outside the courthouse on March 13. “This is the persecution of a opposition activist for his criticism.”
A top deputy to former deputy prime minister Boris Nemtsov, who was gunned down near the Kremlin in 2015, Kara-Murza had cultivated ties and support with Western lawmakers and policymakers, particularly in the United States.
The late U.S. Senator John McCain was a proponent of Kara-Murza's efforts, and he served as a pallbearer at McCain's funeral in 2018.
Kara-Murza fell ill twice while traveling in Russia in two different situations, first in 2015 and then again in 2017. In both cases, he was hospitalized in critical condition but eventually recovered.
His family members brought tissue samples out of Russia for independent testing to try and determine what was behind the sudden illnesses.
The FBI investigated the case as “intentional poisoning” and enlisted its crime laboratories and some of the federal government’s elite scientific laboratories to examine the samples.
The effort was also unusual in that it drew the attention and involvement of FBI Director Christopher Wray and members of the White House National Security Council.
Kara-Murza has blamed Russian security services for the two incidents.
In 2021, the open-source intelligence group Bellingcat identified what it said were members of a Russian Federal Security Service team who had tailed Kara-Murza prior to his alleged poisonings. Member of the same team, Bellingcat said, were also involved in the near fatal poisoning of Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny, who German scientists said was exposed to a potent nerve agent known as Novichok.
German Ambassador To Kosovo Upbeat On Prospects Of Normalization Plan Between Kosovo, Serbia
The German ambassador to Kosovo has predicted that all European countries that have not recognized Kosovo will do so if there are results in normalizing relations between Kosovo and Serbia.
Jorn Rohde said in an interview with RFE/RL on March 15 that he is sure that Kosovo will be recognized by the EU states that have not yet recognized it thus far, if there are results in the normalization process.
The EU states that have yet to recognize Kosovo are Greece, Spain, Romania, Slovakia, and Cyprus.
“All of these non-recognizers have always said if there is a positive dynamic on normalization, they will rethink their position,” Rohde said. “To me, it’s more or less a slam dunk.”
Rohde said this is another reason why it is so important that negotiators of an agreement on a proposed normalization plan now under consideration are able to get it “over the line” and that they “don’t miss the bus.”
Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic are due to meet over the coming weekend in North Macedonia to discuss the implementation of the EU proposal they agreed to in Brussels last month.
“Time is not on Kosovo’s or Serbia’s side. We need to overcome this permanent crisis management, and the EU -- 27 countries [and] the U.S. -- we’ve invested a lot,” Rohde told RFE/RL.
In light of the war in Ukraine, he said, "We cannot tolerate anymore this constant crisis management on car plates, barricades, elections."
Noting that a lot of past agreements haven’t been implemented, he said countries are eager that the current agreement works and is backed at the highest political level.
He said at the coming meeting, expected to take place on March 18 in Ohrid, North Macedonia, there will be demands from both sides to go the extra mile. For Kosovo, it will be on the establishment of an association of Serbian majority municipalities, and for Serbia to recognize that Kosovo exists and has a European perspective.
“There is a solution on the table, and we expect from both sides that they take it, and they really act honestly on it,” Rohde said.
While the agreement will be only an interim step, it is a very important one because it starts a dynamic that is expected to lead to full normalization, he said.
“Mutual recognition is the endgame for us. Without mutual recognition, I don’t see one of the two countries in the EU because we don’t accept countries which don’t recognize each other,” Rohde said. “For now, this is the best deal you can get, and there are a lot of benefits.”
With reporting by Amra Zejneli
Russia, Belarus To Compete With Flags, Anthems At Women's World Boxing Championships
Russia and Belarus are competing at the women's world boxing championships in India with their flags and national symbols. The two national teams are also named with their flags in the official International Boxing Association (IBA) competition list. Twelve Russian athletes and six from Belarus are competing at the event, which opened on March 15 in New Delhi. Russian and Belarusian athletes have been banned from many other international competitions since Russia invaded Ukraine last year. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russian Hackers Preparing New Cyberassault Against Ukraine, Says Microsoft Report
Russian hackers appear to be preparing a renewed wave of cyberattacks against Ukraine, including a ransomware-style threat to organizations serving Ukraine's supply lines, a research report by Microsoft said on March 15. The report by the tech giant’s cybersecurity research and analysis team outlines a series of new discoveries about how Russian hackers have operated during the Ukraine conflict and what may come next. “Since January 2023, Microsoft has observed Russian cyber threat activity adjusting to boost destructive and intelligence gathering capacity on Ukraine and its partners’ civilian and military assets,” the report said. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Saudi Arabia Could Invest In Iran 'Very Quickly' After Agreement, Says Minister
Saudi Arabian Finance Minister Muhammad Al-Jadaan said on March 15 that Saudi investments in Iran could happen "very quickly" following an agreement to restore diplomatic ties. "There are a lot of opportunities for Saudi investments in Iran. We don't see impediments as long as the terms of any agreement would be respected," Al-Jadaan said during the Financial Sector Conference in Riyadh. Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed on March 10 to reestablish relations and reopen embassies within two months after years of hostility. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
- By AFP
Finland's President Says Turkey Has Reached A Decision On Helsinki's NATO Bid
Finnish President Sauli Niinisto announced on March 15 that Turkey had reached a decision on ratifying Finland's NATO bid, and said he will visit Istanbul this week to hear the verdict from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. "The Turks have hoped that I will be there to receive the answer when they announce the decision. Of course, I accepted the invitation and will go to receive his expression of intent," Niinisto said. Erdogan hinted at giving Finland the green light earlier and said Turkey "will keep the promise we gave." He will meet with Niinisto on March 17.
