Legal Package On Punishment For 'Fake News' Submitted To State Duma

A group of Russian lawmakers has introduced a package of bills in the State Duma envisaging fines of up to 1 million rubles ($15,000) for spreading false "socially significant" information through the media and on the Internet.



The package proposes a ban on the publication in the media and on the Internet of "untruthful socially significant information disguised as authentic reports, which poses a threat to people's lives and health and is fraught with mass violations of public order and security, disruption in the operation of crucial life support facilities, transport, and social infrastructures or other grave consequences."

Under the proposal, violations of the ban will be considered administrative offenses punishable with fines under the Code of Administrative Offenses. The fines would amount to 30,000-50,000 rubles, or $450-$750 for individuals, and 400,000-1,000,000 rubles, or $6,000-$15,000 for legal entities.

The package was introduced by Andrei Klishas and Lyudmila Bokova, who are members of Russia's upper chamber of parliament -- the Federation Council -- and Dmitry Vyatkin, a member of the lower house -- the State Duma.

