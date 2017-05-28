Libyan Militant Group Ansar Al-Sharia Says It Is Disbanding

The Libyan Ansar al-Sharia militant group, linked to Al-Qaeda and blamed for the 2012 Benghazi attack that killed the U.S. ambassador, says it is formally dissolving itself.

The group made the announcement in a statement posted online on May 27, saying the decision was made after heavy losses that have wiped out its leadership.

The United States said Ansar al-Sharia was behind the 2012 Benghazi attack that killed U.S. Ambassador Christopher Stevens.

Ansar al-Sharia, which has been active in Benghazi, Libya's second-largest city, is also blamed for the deaths of hundreds of Libyan soldiers.

It was formed in 2012 from two smaller groups after the fall of Libyan dictator Muammar Qaddafi.

The United States and United Nations classify the group as a terrorist organization.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, dpa, and AFP