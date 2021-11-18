Life By QR Codes: Russia Considers Tough New COVID Restrictions

Russia's parliament is considering the introduction of a federal QR code system to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The QR codes could only be used by those who have been vaccinated or who recently recovered from COVID-19 or by people who can't be vaccinated on medical grounds. They would be needed to enter restaurants, most stores (except grocers), public events, and cultural institutions. Similar initiatives introduced in the regions to combat a surge of new infections and deaths have provoked public anger.