Lithuania's Top Diplomat: Some In The West Fear Ukraine's Victory

Some people would in principle support Ukraine but are too worried what will happen if Ukraine defeats Russia, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis believes. He compares it to Henry Kissinger's disbelief that the Soviet Union might collapse -- a failure the former U.S. secretary of state later admitted. "Who cares what Putin would do? It is not about that," Landsbergis said on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on February 17.