Lithuania Summons Russian Diplomat Over Airspace Violation By Two Military Planes

Lithuania summoned the charge d‘affaires from the Russian Embassy in Vilnius and issued a strong protest over what it said was the entry of two Russian planes into its airspace on October 23.

A statement from the Lithuanian military said a Sukhoi SU-30 fighter and an IL-78 tanker from the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad passed through Lithuanian airspace for 18 seconds, probably during aerial refueling training.

Vilnius urged Russia to "immediately explain" the reasons for the violation of Lithuanian airspace and to take "all necessary measures to prevent such incidents from happening again in the future," the statement said.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda called it “a blatant breach of international law and territorial integrity of Lithuania.”

The incursion “confirms the importance of strengthening European air defense readiness,” Nausėda said on X.

The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry said the Russian charge d‘affaires had been summoned to protest the airspace violation.

“Russia must cease its aggressive behavior, respect international law, and the borders of neighboring states,” the ministry said in a statement on X.

Russia's Defense Ministry denied the incursion had taken place.

"The flights were conducted in strict compliance with the rules for using airspace above Russian territory. The aircraft did not deviate from their route and did not violate the borders of other states," it said on Telegram.

Two Spanish Eurofighter Typhoon jets -- part of a NATO air patrol mission in the Baltic -- were scrambled in response to the incursion.

Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene said the jets “acted precisely” in “another example of the successful and coordinated work of our services.”

The incident showed "once again that Russia behaves as a terrorist state in spite of international law and the safety of neighboring countries. However, such actions will not affect us -- Lithuania remains firm, united and ready to defend itself,” she said on Facebook.

"Lithuania is safe. Together with our allies, we look after and will defend every centimeter of our country," she added.

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal and Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braze expressed full solidarity with Lithuania.

The three Baltic countries, all NATO members and firm supporters of Ukraine, have seen violations of their territory by Russian planes or drones in recent months.

In September, three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets entered Estonian airspace over the Gulf of Finland and remained there for approximately 12 minutes.

That incident prompted Tallinn to request an extraordinary meeting of the UN Security Council and the activation of Article 4 of the Atlantic Treaty, which provides for consultations between allies in the event of a threat to one of its members.