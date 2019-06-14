London Court To Rule In February On U.S. Request For WikiLeaks Founder's Extradition

A British court has ruled that the full extradition hearing to decide whether WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange should be sent to the United States will take place in February 2020.

The June 14 ruling by the Westminster Magistrates Court in London came a day after British Home Secretary Sajid Javid signed a U.S. request for Assange's extradition.

The 47-year-old Assange is accused by U.S. authorities of conspiring to hack into U.S. government computers and violating an espionage law.

Assange is currently being held in a London prison after being sentenced to 50 weeks in jail for skipping bail and fleeing to the Ecuadoran Embassy in London in 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden for questioning in a rape case.

